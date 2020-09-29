Watch Now: Believe it or Not: Calvin Ridley is the New No. 1 WR in Atlanta ( 2:24 )

We're nearly one-quarter of the way through the Fantasy football regular season, and Week 4 feels like the first time we can really stop and take stock of where things stand. Heading into Week 1, it was all about identifying which of those position battles really had winners, and then Week 2 was about figuring out what you could and couldn't trust from Week 1. In Week 3, most Fantasy players were just trying to keep their heads above water amid a deluge of significant injuries.

There are definitely some injuries we're watching heading into Week 4 — Chris Carson (knee), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Dallas Goedert (ankle) are probably the three biggest — but they gladly aren't the focus. On the waiver wire, we're actually chasing upside this week, rather than just looking to plug holes. It's a nice spot to be in, and it gives us an opportunity to take a bit of a longer view.

That's part of what the Fantasy Football Today team is doing with our Week 4 survey, as we're looking for the biggest sell-high and buy-low candidates for trades this week. We're also answering big questions about the waiver wire, Week 3's biggest storylines and which players we're getting ready to pull the plug on.

Here's how we're looking at Week 4:

Who is your top waiver-wire target for Week 4?

Jamey Eisenberg: Myles Gaskin is No. 1 if he's available because it's clear he's the No. 1 running back for the Dolphins. Now, we just need him to stop losing goal-line touches to Jordan Howard. If you can't get Gaskin then go after Jeff Wilson, who could be the No. 1 running back for the 49ers with Raheem Mostert (knee), Tevin Coleman (knee) and Jerick McKinnon (ribs) all banged up.

Which player helped himself most long term in Week 3?

Jamey Eisenberg: Darrell Henderson. While this does include an injury to Cam Akers (ribs), I'm not sure that matters. Henderson will hopefully be the Rams best running back for the rest of the year, especially as long as Akers remains sidelined.

Which player hurt himself most long term in Week 3?

Jamey Eisenberg: I've been writing in the Waiver Wire column for the past couple of weeks to drop Carson Wentz, and he just continues to struggle. Now, he's down Dallas Goedert (ankle) and likely DeSean Jackson (hamstring), with Alshon Jeffery (foot) still out. You can't start Wentz in Week 4 at San Francisco, and there's no reason to stash him on your bench.

Who are three players you drafted as starters who you're benching this week?

Jamey Eisenberg: In my initial look at my rankings, three guys who could struggle this week are Kenny Golladay, Evan Engram and Darren Waller. Golladay is likely headed for a matchup with Marshon Lattimore and the Saints. It's hard to trust any Giants player right now, including Engram. And Waller goes from one miserable situation to the next after getting bottled up by New England and then having to face Buffalo, even at home.

Who is your favorite buy-low candidate?

Jamey Eisenberg: Deshaun Watson. If you can get him cheap then do so immediately. After opening the season with Kansas City, Baltimore and Pittsburgh, he now gets to face Minnesota, Jacksonville, Tennessee and Green Bay before a bye in Week 8. There should be plenty of big games ahead for Watson and the Texans.

Who is your favorite sell-high candidate?

Jamey Eisenberg: Keenan Allen. In one game with Tyrod Taylor, Allen scored seven PPR points in Week 1 against Cincinnati. Then in two games with Justin Herbert against Kansas City and Carolina, Allen has combined for 46 PPR points. Sell him high now since Taylor (chest) is expected to start again when healthy.

