It has been a pretty remarkable start to the season for the quarterback position in Fantasy football. It used to be that 20 points per game made you a good weekly starter. This year? 20 different quarterbacks have scored at least 60 Fantasy points through the first three weeks of the season. Five of them are averaging 30 Fantasy points per game. Patrick Mahomes is averaging more than 31 Fantasy points per game and he's not No. 1. He's not No. 2 either.

So how does this change the way the position looks if it continues? You might think that higher bar makes it more difficult to stream, but Week 1 saw Mitchell Trubisky and Gardner Minshew finish in the top 10; In Week 2 it was Ryan Tannehill and Joe Burrow. This past week Ryan Fitzpatrick crashed the top 10. What did they all have in common? They scored at least 25 Fantasy points in a standard CBS league. The bar has been raised, but it's one of those 'A rising tide lifts all boats' situations.

I have two main takeaways from this increase in production:

You need to aim higher when streaming; 20 points is no longer an acceptable bar to aim for. If you're one of those teams who drafted two quarterbacks and both your QBs have boomed to start the year, I'd be looking to sell. Anyone who has been weak at the position has to be feeling a bit desperate right now.

Note: As of Tuesday afternoon the Titans vs. Steelers and Vikings vs. Texans games are still in question. Keep this in mind when processing waivers and we'll update these pieces as soon as we have more information. As of right now, all players from these teams are being ranked as if they're playing.

QB Preview Numbers to know

7.7 -- Dak Prescott's air yards per attempt have fallen considerably from 2019, when it was 9.3.

-- Dak Prescott's air yards per attempt have fallen considerably from 2019, when it was 9.3. 41.7% -- Daniel Jones has been pressured on more than 40% of his drop backs. Hopefully when the schedule gets easier he can get a little more time and turn into a streamer again.

-- Daniel Jones has been pressured on more than 40% of his drop backs. Hopefully when the schedule gets easier he can get a little more time and turn into a streamer again. 30% -- Nearly a third of Jared Goff's pass attempts have been at or behind the line of scrimmage. Yet he still leads the league in yards per attempt.

-- Nearly a third of Jared Goff's pass attempts have been at or behind the line of scrimmage. Yet he still leads the league in yards per attempt. 56.4% -- Dwayne Haskins completion percentage. It's time to make sure Alex Smith is rostered in your two-QB or SuperFlex league.

-- Dwayne Haskins completion percentage. It's time to make sure Alex Smith is rostered in your two-QB or SuperFlex league. 20.8% -- A fifth of Aaron Rodger's pass attempts have traveled at least 20 yards. Kirk Cousins is the only other starting quarterback above 15%.

-- A fifth of Aaron Rodger's pass attempts have traveled at least 20 yards. Kirk Cousins is the only other starting quarterback above 15%. 0 -- Despite 32 rush attempts, Lamar Jackson has still not found the end zone on the ground. Better days are ahead.

-- Despite 32 rush attempts, Lamar Jackson has still not found the end zone on the ground. Better days are ahead. 6 -- Carson Wentz' six interceptions are tied with Kirk Cousins for the league lead. Wentz has a terribly difficult schedule coming up and can be dropped.

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Waiver Wire/Streamers Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -6.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 21% Only the Falcons have allowed more Fantasy points to quarterbacks this year than Seattle. Fitzpatrick will be at home against a defense making the longest trip possible in today's NFL. And they may be without Jamal Adams as well. Start Fitzpatrick over Gardner Minshew, Tom Brady, and Carson Wentz. Teddy Bridgewater QB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -3.5 O/U 52 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 38% Teddy Bridgewater's start to the season has been very interesting. He's seventh in the NFL in passing yards (872) and yards per attempt (8.38) but he's only thrown two touchdown passes so he currently ranks 23rd in Fantasy points. Bridgewater's 1.9% touchdown rate would be the lowest since 2000 for a starting quarterback. In other words, the touchdowns should come. Chasing the score against the Cardinals should be an excellent place to start.

One To Stash Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI SF -6.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 43% It's possible Garoppolo could return in Week 4, but even if he doesn't he should be rostered. He has a very good schedule upcoming and the 49ers expect to get Deebo Samuel and George Kittle back very soon. If everyone is healthy this could be the best set of weapons Garoppolo has had in San Francisco.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE DAL -4.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 29 QB RNK 7th FANDUEL $8,200 DRAFTKINGS $7,200 As you'll see below, I actually have Lamar Jackson projected to score the most points this week but Prescott is $1,400 cheaper than Jackson on FanDuel. The Browns secondary is a mess and the Cowboys can't stop anyone right now. This should be a shootout, with the Cowboys continuing to be amongst the league leaders in pass rate. Now you just have to figure out which receivers to stack with Prescott.

Top Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Deshaun Watson QB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. As we've said for the past week, now is an excellent time to buy low on Watson and the Texans offense. It's also an excellent time to play them in DFS. On paper, the Vikings have been stingy against quarterbacks. But they are giving up 300 yards per game through the air and that's mostly a product of Philip Rivers and Ryan Tannehill combining for one touchdown. I expect three-plus from Watson this week.

QB Preview Heath's projections

