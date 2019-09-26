Fantasy Football Week 4 Quarterback Preview: Start or Sit Aaron Rodgers and Carson Wentz?

I don't imagine anyone drafted Aaron Rodgers or Carson Wentz envisioning a difficult start/sit decision in Week 4. The fact that the game is in prime time only makes it more agonizing, even if that fact should have not impact on your lineup decision. What should have an impact? Let's dig into it.

We'll start with Rodgers, who was drafted as top-five quarterback despite performing as the No. 12 quarterback last year on a per-game basis. Truth be told, there have been warning signs for a while. He's averaged 7.0 yards per attempt this year, the same as his average since the start of 2015. In that time frame, 39 quarterbacks have thrown at least 600 passes, Rodgers' average ranks 21st. We were hoping Matt Lafleur would fix what ailed Rodgers, but so far he's just thrown the ball less.

Rodgers ranking among quarterbacks this season? Twenty first. Some of that can be explained away by an extremely difficult schedule. The schedule gets much easier in Week 4 with an Eagles defense allowing 293.7 passing yards per game. For that reason, I'm giving Rodgers one more week in my starting lineup ... in most instances. You'll see below my projections have Case Keenum and Daniel Jones ahead of Rodgers. Keenum has a foot injury and Jones has played just one game, so I'd stick with Rodgers despite the projections. But I also have Matthew Stafford ahead of Rodgers, and if both of them were on my roster I would start Stafford ... and then sweat through Thursday night.

I'm less optimistic about Wentz. He's been better than Rodgers (this year and the past two years) but he doesn't have DeSean Jackson, we don't know how healthy Alshon Jeffery is, and his matchup is far more difficult. This Packers defense hasn't really been tested yet, but it has been dominant in the matchups it has faced. I'd start Stafford and Jones over Wentz. Andy Dalton too. As for Keenum, you probably need to roll with Wentz because we don't know the severity of Keenum's foot injury.

QB Preview Numbers to know

398 - Patrick Mahomes passing yards per game. We could do an entire section on wild Mahomes numbers.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Philip Rivers QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #17

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Week 4 Matchup @ MIA I've been hot and cold on Rivers this year, but we'll start just about anyone against the Dolphins. They've allowed 34.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks in the first three weeks of the season. No team has allowed more. Russell Wilson QB SEA Seattle • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Week 4 Matchup @ ARI The Cardinals just gave up four touchdowns to Kyle Allen and now they get to try to contain Wilson. It's not going to be pretty. Hopefully their offense can score enough to keep Wilson throwing. Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 4 Matchup vs. NE The Patriots have allowed an average of three Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Part of that is the competition, but they did a number on Ben Roethlisberger in Week 1 as well. I don't really want to start either quarterback in this game. Case Keenum QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. @ NYG The Giants are allowing 10.5 yards per attempt and a a touchdown rate over eight percent. Keenum is must-start in two-quarterback leagues and not a bad streamer in leagues that only start one.

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Top Streamers Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Ownership 73% I won't generally list quarterbacks rostered in more than 70% of leagues, but Stafford is an exception because he's a top-10 option this week at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. Stafford and this Lions offense will be chasing the score, and he has plenty of weapons to do it. With Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, T.J. Hockenson and even Danny Amendola, Stafford has posted a 7.8 Y/A in the first three weeks. The only game he threw more than 32 passes he had a very good Fantasy day (Week 1 vs. Arizona). Volume should not be a concern in Week 4. Case Keenum QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. Ownership 17% Keenum is averaging 41 pass attempts and more than 300 passing yards per game over the first three weeks. Now he gets a Giants defense that has allowed more passing yards than any quarterback not named Patrick Mahomes this season. He won't even be the most popular streamer in this game, but he should be. Just make sure you check the injury report on Friday because Keenum missed practice on Wednesday with a foot injury. Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Ownership 45% Dalton ranks as a top 12 Fantasy quarterback and is second in the league in passing yards. But he's still getting no respect from the Fantasy community. With the maturation of John Ross and Tyler Boyd, Dalton has a solid receiving corps even without A.J. Green, and he has a coach in Zac Tayor who knows how to get them open. It also doesn't hurt anything that his team cannot run the ball and its defense can't stop anyone. Worried about the matchup? The Steelers have allowed 9.1 yards per attempt to opposing passers. That's tied for the fourth-highest mark in the league with the Bengals.

One to Stash Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 20% There's a chance Minshew is someone we're starting against most matchups, and he's exactly the type of second quarterback I want in leagues where people are holding two. At the very least we'll be starting him Week 7 and Week 8 against the Bengals and Jets.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Russell Wilson QB SEA Seattle • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Week 4 Prices FanDuel $7,800 DraftKings $6,100 It's an outstanding matchup against Arizona, and hopefully we can put aside our volume concerns for another week as well. Wilson has thrown the ball 85 times in the past two weeks. Unsurprisingly, he's been awesome, throwing for 706 yards and five touchdowns. He has also run for 73 yards and a score. Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league whenever Brian Schottenheimer lets got of the reins.

Top Contrarian Play Case Keenum QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. Week 4 Prices FanDuel $7,200 DraftKings $4,900 If anything, Keenum's place on the injury report makes him a better contrarian play because it will keep people from considering him throughout the week. There's been big line movement on this game pushing the over/under up close to 50. That's going to make people even more interested in Jones but I prefer Keenum as long as he practices Friday.

QB Preview Heath's projections

1 Patrick Mahomes 32.28 2 Russell Wilson 28.54 3 Philip Rivers 27.71 4 Lamar Jackson 27.64 5 Jared Goff 26.02 6 Dak Prescott 25.38 7 DeShaun Watson 25.30 8 Kyler Murray 25.05 9 Matt Ryan 24.94 10 Matthew Stafford 24.63 11 Case Keenum 24.28 12 Daniel Jones 23.50 13 Aaron Rodgers 22.85 14 Andy Dalton 22.49 15 Tom Brady 22.42 16 Carson Wentz 22.22

