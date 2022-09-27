Through the first three weeks of the Fantasy Football season, Tom Brady has scored 40.5 Fantasy points. That ranks 27th at quarterback, behind Mac Jones, Mitchell Trubisky, and a host of others. It's also 0.3 points lower than what Lamar Jackson is averaging per game. The reasons are many, and they aren't certain to get better in Week 3.

The most notable of Brady's problems, and the one that should get better this week, is his lack of help at wide receiver. Chris Godwin has played 19 snaps, Julio Jones hasn't played since Week 1, and Mike Evans missed Week 3 because of a suspension. Russell Gage currently leads the team in targets and catches. Scott Miller is second in targets and Leonard Fournette is second in catches.

We know Evans will be back in Week 3, and there's hope Jones could contribute as well. That should help, but Vegas isn't that excited. The Buccaneers' Week 3 game with the Chiefs has an over/under of 45, that's five points lower than Seattle at Detroit. And Tampa is a 2.5-point underdog, so their implied point total is just 21.25. That's lower than the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, and Cooper Rush-led Dallas Cowboys.

The other problem for Brady is that he's not getting any help anywhere else either. The offensive line has been decimated and his 5.5% sack rate is his highest since 2017. The team does not have a rushing touchdown and their 3.4 yards per carry ranks 29th. All that and Brady's pass volume has plummeted from 42 attempts to 31.

All this is to say, I don't blame you if you want to start Brady in Week 4 against the Chiefs. But you're doing so based on no evidence from 2022. You're just hoping that everything (or at least something) will fix itself and start looking more like what we expected. I'm not sure that's going to happen this week and I'm not willing to bet on it until I see it.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

3 -- Lamar Jackson has at least three touchdown passes in every game this year.



-- Lamar Jackson has at least three touchdown passes in every game this year. 2 -- Just two touchdown passes this season for Russell Wilson.



-- Just two touchdown passes this season for Russell Wilson. 16.7 -- Marcus Mariota led all quarterbacks with a 16.7-yard average depth of target in Week 3.



-- Marcus Mariota led all quarterbacks with a 16.7-yard average depth of target in Week 3. 5.4 -- Aaron Rodgers has the lowest average depth of target of all quarterbacks.



-- Aaron Rodgers has the lowest average depth of target of all quarterbacks. 9.35 -- Jalen Hurts is averaging 9.35 yards per pass attempt, which leads the NFL.

-- Jalen Hurts is averaging 9.35 yards per pass attempt, which leads the NFL. 31.4 -- Justin Fields has scored 31.4 Fantasy points this season, that's dead last amongst QBs who have played all three games.

-- Justin Fields has scored 31.4 Fantasy points this season, that's dead last amongst QBs who have played all three games. 12 -- Kyler Murray has just 12 rush attempts this season. That's tied with Baker Mayfield for 11th-most.

-- Kyler Murray has just 12 rush attempts this season. That's tied with Baker Mayfield for 11th-most. 8 -- 8% of Tom Brady's passes have been dropped this season. That's tied for second-most behind only Jared Goff.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA DET -6 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 21.3 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 748 RUYDS 15 TD 7 INT 2 FPTS/G 23.2 Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU LAC -5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 25.3 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 910 RUYDS 9 TD 7 INT 2 FPTS/G 24.4 Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 772 RUYDS 22 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 23 Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 761 RUYDS 4 TD 4 INT 5 FPTS/G 14.9

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Marcus Mariota QB ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -2 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK 12th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats PAYDS 640 RUYDS 92 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 18.2 Mitch Trubisky QB PIT Pittsburgh • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ PIT -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats PAYDS 569 RUYDS 23 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 14.3

One To Stash (QB Preview) Zach Wilson QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #2

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 As a second-year quarterback Wilson should be improved this year. He has a very talented set of weapons and a coaching staff that's calling 50 pass attempts per game. With his mobility, he could be a high-end QB2 if he makes a leap.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jalen Hurts QB PHI Philadelphia • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC PHI -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 24.8 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 916 RUYDS 167 TD 7 INT 1 FPTS/G 31.1 Hurts is playing fantastic football and we still haven't seen his best game yet. He does not have a second half touchdown yet this season, mostly because opposing teams haven't kept up on the scoreboard. If Jacksonville's offense shows up, Week 4 could be when Hurts is fully unlocked.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Marcus Mariota QB ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Mariota's weapons in the passing game and running ability gives him three-touchdown upside in a game that has a surprisingly high over/under of 50.