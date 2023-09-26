Since the start of last season the Titans have had one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL and one of the best run defenses. The only quarterback this season who has failed to top 20 Fantasy points against them was Derek Carr, and Carr threw for 305 yards. It is a choice matchup, and we're about to find out if that is enough to make Joe Burrow a Fantasy starter in 2023.

Burrow valiantly played through his calf injury again in Week 3 and pulled out a much needed win. it may have been enough to save the Bengals season, but it was not enough to make Fantasy managers feel good about starting him. While there were a couple of great throws mixed in, the story mostly remained the same; Burrow is not taking deep shots and he's not accurate when he does. Both his 6.5 air yards per attempt and his 55.4% completion percentage are career lows. That's an unfortunate combination.

Further complicating things is that Burrow's calf will not allow him to run. He had five rushing touchdowns last year and 10 in his first three seasons in the league. He has two rushing yards in three games this season.

There's really no reason to expect Burrow's calf is going to be better on a short week. The question is whether he can be precise enough to dink and dunk all the way down the field and then get the ball into the end zone twice as he did in Week 2. The Titans defense should help but I am not convinced that will be enough. For that reason, Burrow is outside of my top 12 this week and he'll remain there until after the Bengals bye, or until he looks like Joe Burrow again. I'm not making a waiver claim to pick up one of the waiver wire guys but there are more than a handful of guys who were drafted as QB2s that I would start over Burrow this week including Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins. Jared Goff, Jordan Love, and Anthony Richardson if he clears the concussion protocol

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

29.6 -- Kirk Cousins leads all quarterbacks at 29.6 FPPG. Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are the only other quarterbacks above 27 FPPG.

-- Kirk Cousins leads all quarterbacks at 29.6 FPPG. Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are the only other quarterbacks above 27 FPPG. 5.6 -- Justin Fields has scored 5.9 FPPG with his legs the first three weeks of the season. He averaged 10.8 FPPG rushing in 2022.

-- Justin Fields has scored 5.9 FPPG with his legs the first three weeks of the season. He averaged 10.8 FPPG rushing in 2022. 16.7% -- 16.7% of Jordan Love's throws have been off-target this season, the highest mark in the league.

-- 16.7% of Jordan Love's throws have been off-target this season, the highest mark in the league. 21.2% -- Tua Tagovailoa has been pressured on 21.2% of his dropbacks. No starting QB has been pressured less often.

-- Tua Tagovailoa has been pressured on 21.2% of his dropbacks. No starting QB has been pressured less often. 16.1% -- Sam Howell has been sacked on a league-worst 16.1% of his dropbacks.

-- Sam Howell has been sacked on a league-worst 16.1% of his dropbacks. 906 -- C.J. Stroud has 906 passing yards. Only Cam Newton and Justin Herbert had more in their first three games.

-- C.J. Stroud has 906 passing yards. Only Cam Newton and Justin Herbert had more in their first three games. -0.20 -- Trevor Lawrence's -0.20 EPA per dropback is the worst mark of his career, even worse than his rookie season.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -1 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 655 RUYDS 74 TD 8 INT 1 FPTS/G 27.2 Andy Dalton QB CAR Carolina • #14

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 16.3 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 361 RUYDS 11 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 13.8 Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -3 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 20.9 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 526 RUYDS 109 TD 4 INT 4 FPTS/G 15.3 Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI DEN -3 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 791 RUYDS 57 TD 6 INT 2 FPTS/G 22.4 Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN CIN -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 563 RUYDS 2 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 10.3 Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE DAL -7 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 17.3 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 647 RUYDS 44 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 15.4

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Kenny Pickett QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU PIT -3 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 13th QB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats PAYDS 689 RUYDS 9 TD 4 INT 3 FPTS/G 15.6 Pickett finally played a defense that wasn't elite and turned in a 22-point performance. The matchups against the Texans is more complicated, but nowhere close to as difficult as what he saw the first two weeks of the season. Even with those tough matchups, Pickett has shown marked improvement statistically in yards per attempt, yards per game, and touchdown rate. That being said, Dak Prescott is the only guy who was maybe drafted as a starter that I would start Pickett over this week. Andy Dalton QB CAR Carolina • #14

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats PAYDS 361 RUYDS 11 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 13.8 The Vikings have allowed the third-most Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season, with Baker Mayfield's 19 points in Week 1 being the lowest total they've surrendered. Dalton is a pro's pro who will find the open man, which isn't hard to do against Minnesota. Dalton is a very good QB2 as long as Bryce Young remains sidelined.

One To Stash (QB Preview) C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 15th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats PAYDS 906 RUYDS 35 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 20.2 It's early and I don't want to overreact but C.J. Stroud's first three NFL games have gone about as well as anyone could have hoped for. His 906 yards are the third best mark ever for a QB's first three starts, behind only Cam Newton and Justin Herbert. He's done that without throwing one interception and playing behind a patchwork offensive line. This is a big test in Week 4 against Pittsburgh's pass rush. If Stroud passes the test we may be talking about him as a top-12 QB in Week 5 against the Falcons.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR MIN -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 19.8 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 1075 RUYDS 17 TD 9 INT 2 FPTS/G 29.5 Cousins is the No. 1 QB in Fantasy and for the second week in a row he's the No. 1 QB in my projections. He's still not priced as one of the top options, so I'm going to keep riding him in cash games. The way his defense is playing, 40 pass attempts seems like a near lock.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Last week didn't work out too well for anyone on the Broncos, but I'm going right back to Wilson against the Bears this week. These are two of the worst defenses in the NFL right now, a great spot for both Wilson and Justin Fields to get right.

QB Preview Heath's projections

