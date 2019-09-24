Fantasy Football Week 4 Quarterback Preview: Streaming options, projections, DFS plays, and more

The first starts for Kyle Allen and Daniel Jones in 2019 were fantastic. The two young quarterbacks lit up the Cardinals and Buccaneers for a combined eight touchdowns in their debuts. But now we have to figure out what to do with them moving forward.

In Week 4, Allen travels to Houston to face a Texans defense that has been hot and cold. While it's definitely a more difficult test than the Cardinals, it's not a defense you have to avoid either. Jones faces an even worse defense in a home matchup against Washington. Both quarterbacks are worthy of consideration as streaming options, but Jones is the clear favorite, at least in Week 4.

I view both Allen and Jones as quality streamers in the right situation. They just aren't my top options this week because of a couple of veterans. Long term, Jones has a clear edge because Came Newton is coming back sometime. But Jones also faces the Vikings and Patriots after this week, and Allen draws the Jaguars in Week 5. So anyone who does use these quarterbacks in Week 4 will be looking for a new starter as early as next week.

The bottom line is that these quarterbacks proved competent as streamers, but I'm not ready to trust them as weekly starters. There are better options this week depending on the depth of your league, and I'll get to them below.

QB Preview Numbers to know

398 - Patrick Mahomes passing yards per game. We could do an entire section on wild Mahomes numbers.

21 - Kirk Cousins pass attempts in Week 3 and his average number of attempts this season. If that doesn't improve he won't even be a starter in two-quarterback leagues.

9.8 - Dak Prescott's average yards per attempt. Only Mahomes has posted a better number this year.

139 - Pass attempts for Kyler Murray, the most in the NFL.

7 - Total touchdowns for Kyle Allen in two career starts.

8.3 - Averaged completed air yards for Jameis Winston and Kyle Allen this season, the highest mark in the league.

3.03 - Average time in seconds Baker Mayfield is holding the ball before throwing. Only Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers are holding the ball longer. That has not worked great with Mayfield's offensive line.

74 - Rush yards for Gardner Minshew the past two weeks. Only Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott have more.

16.2 - Aaron Rodgers' Fantasy points per game this season. That places him outside of the top 20. He's faced a terribly difficult schedule, but if things don't turn around in Week 4 I'll understand if people start giving up on him.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Philip Rivers QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #17

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Week 4 Matchup @ MIA I've been hot and cold on Rivers this year, but we'll start just about anyone against the Dolphins. They've allowed 34.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks in the first three weeks of the season. No team has allowed more. Russell Wilson QB SEA Seattle • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Week 4 Matchup @ ARI The Cardinals just gave up four touchdowns to Kyle Allen and now they get to try to contain Wilson. It's not going to be pretty. Hopefully their offense can score enough to keep Wilson throwing. Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 4 Matchup vs. NE The Patriots have allowed an average of three Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Part of that is the competition, but they did a number to Ben Roethlisberger in Week 1 as well. I don't really want to start either quarterback in this game. Case Keenum QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. @ NYG The Giants are allowing 10.5 yards per attempt and a a touchdown rate over eight percent. Keenum is must-start in two-quarterback leagues and not a bad streamer in leagues that only start one.

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Top Streamers Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Ownership 74% I won't generally list quarterbacks rostered in more than 70% of leagues, but Stafford is an exception because he's a top-10 option this week at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. Stafford and this Lions offense will be chasing the score, and he has plenty of weapons to do it. With Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, T.J. Hockenson and even Danny Amendola, Stafford has posted a 7.8 Y/A in the first three weeks. The only game he threw more than 32 passes he had a very good Fantasy day (Week 1 vs. Arizona). Volume should not be a concern in Week 4. Case Keenum QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. Ownership 19% Keenum is averaging 41 pass attempts and more than 300 passing yards per game over the first three weeks. Now he gets a Giants defense that has allowed more passing yards than any quarterback not named Patrick Mahomes this season. He won't even be the most popular streamer in this game, but he should be. Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Ownership 49% Dalton ranks as a top 12 Fantasy quarterback and is second in the league in passing yards. But he's still getting no respect from the Fantasy community. With the maturation of John Ross and Tyler Boyd, Dalton has a solid receiving corps even without A.J. Green and he has a coach in Zac Tayor who knows how to get them open. It also doesn't hurt anything that his team cannot run the ball and his defense can't stop anyone. Worried about the matchup? The Steelers have allowed 9.1 yards per attempt to opposing passers. That's tied for the fourth-highest mark in the league with the Bengals. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 35% To be honest, once you get past Stafford, I don't have a strong feeling who the top streamer should be. I re-ordered Jones and Dalton more times than I care to admit on Monday night. My current projections have them projected within two-tenths of a point this week. I worry about turnovers more with Jones, but the Washington defense has been an absolute mess and looked like it might have broken on Monday night against the Bears. There's more upside with Jones, but I feel more comfortable with Dalton's floor.

One to Stash Jacoby Brissett QB IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Ownership 57% If we find out that T.Y. Hilton is going to be back this week, we'll have to consider Brissett a streaming option this week against a bad Raiders defense. But even if Hilton needs a week to get healthy, I'd like to have Brissett on my roster for a Week 5 matchup against the Chiefs.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Russell Wilson QB SEA Seattle • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Week 4 Prices FanDuel $7,800 DraftKings $6,100 It's an outstanding matchup against Arizona, and hopefully we can put aside our volume concerns for another week as well. Wilson has thrown the ball 85 times in the past two weeks. Unsurprisingly, he's been awesome throwing for 706 yards and five touchdowns. He has also run for 73 yards and a score. Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league whenever Brian Schottenheimer lets got of the reins.

Top Contrarian Play Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Week 4 Prices FanDuel $6,700 DraftKings $5,200 Just the mere mention of Minshew as a streaming option earned me scornful tweets reminding me that he's playing at Denver this week. That's enough to convince me he'll be about as contrarian as you can get in Week 4. I'm just not sure this Broncos defense is that good, and Minshew has a low price, low ownership and a high ceiling.

QB Preview Heath's projections

