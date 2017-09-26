Fantasy Football Week 4: Ranking the top streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker

If the past three weeks have taught us anything, it's that this game is not easily predicted.

The Miami Dolphins laying an egg against the New York Jets in Week 3 is the perfect example. Does that mean we're avoiding the Jets when streaming now? Of course not. We're going to make like Joel Embiid and trust the process. Let's get right to it.

Quarterback 1 Deshaun Watson Houston Texans QB I was extremely impressed by Watson's performance in Week 3 against the Patriots, even if they are not currently a good defense. Let's start with the fact that Watson was seven-for-eight for 76 yards to DeAndre Hopkins, the only player the Patriots had to worry about taking away in the passing game. Watson's running ability gives him a solid floor and really lowers the bar for what he needs to do throwing the ball to be a No. 1 quarterback. 2 Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB The Bill Lazor era got off to a good start with Andy Dalton putting up 20 Fantasy points despite a game script that only called for 27 Dalton attempts. Expect Week 4 against the Browns to be another low-volume, high-efficiency game for Dalton against a secondary that just allowed T.Y. Hilton to go off for 7-153-1. 3 Jay Cutler Miami Dolphins QB You have to have a short memory in Fantasy Football, so I'm trying to forget Jay Cutler embarrassing performance on Sunday. Now he plays an even worse Saints defense in London, and I expect a bounceback. Why Cutler over Blake Bortles ? Game script. Bortles' Week 3 breakout was the exception, not the rule.

Tight End 1 Vernon Davis Washington Redskins TE The No. 1 option this week comes with a gigantic asterisk. You're only starting Vernon Davis if Jordan Reed sits again. I expect Washington will be playing from behind in Kansas City on Monday Night, and Kirk Cousins is going to have to get the ball out fast. That should be good news for Davis, Chris Thompson and Jamison Crowder . 2 Charles Clay Buffalo Bills TE Charles Clay produced again in Week 3, with six catches and his second touchdown of the season. He should get even more volume in Week 4 against the prolific Falcons offense. I prefer Clay in PPR because of his target volume, but he's also becoming Tyrod Taylor favorite red zone target. 3 Benjamin Watson Baltimore Ravens TE Tight end is a dumpster fire. No offense to Benjamin Watson , of course. He's caught 11 of his 12 targets this year, is a quality red zone option and should have a good game script. His quarterback has neither the time nor the inclination to throw the ball down field, so Watson should continue to see targets.

DST 1 Jaguars I'm not ready to proclaim the Jacksonville Jaguars the best defense in the NFL ... yet. But it has looked like it in two of their three games. It should feast on Josh McCown in Week 4. The Jaguars DST is worth blowing a few bucks on in FAAB because it will be 100 percent owned by Sunday. 2 Bengals The Cincinnati Bengals get Vontaze Burfict back just in time for a matchup with a rookie quarterback who has already thrown seven interceptions? Count me in. 3 Jets Wait, the Jets are supposed to be the butt of this article. What's going on here? Well, part of it is just the upside that comes from a matchup with Blake Bortles. But also, the Jets looked respectable last week against Miami and it's possible their defense isn't quite as bad as we thought.