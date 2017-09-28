Fantasy Football Week 4: Everything you need to know to dominate the competition heading into Thursday Night Football
With Thursday Night Football looming, it's time to make those tough lineup calls. Here's what our experts have to say.
Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Tuesday at 1 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made. This will be updated through the week.
If you're 0-3, you're probably panicking. I've got one such league, and I don't feel great about my place in the standings. And then I look at my team, and I don't feel so bad when I look at the rankings.
I've got Cam Newton at QB, which doesn't feel great, but everything else looks fine: I've got Carlos Hyde , a consensus top-15 running back, and DeMarco Murray , who is in the top-20 for two of our three experts; A.J. Green, Sammy Watkins , and Martavis Bryant are all solid starters; and Travis Kelce is arguably the top tight end in football.
Record matters, sure, but it's not everything. Sometimes, bad things happen to good Fantasy teams -- and sometimes you do bad things to your team, like starting Derrick Henry over Murray last week. You should be worried about your 0-3 record, but it's not time to panic. You've just got to survey the landscape and make the right decisions.
Here are our Week 4 rankings to help.
More Week 4 Advice
Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Dave Richard's Week 4 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Jamey Eisenberg's Top Waiver-Wire Picks
Dave Richard's Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Heath Cummings' Week 4 Streaming Options
Week 4 End-of-bench Stash Rankings
PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST
Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.
Quarterback Rankings
- Thursday Night Notables: Rodgers is top-three across the board. Mike Glennon .... Isn't.
- First three out: Jamey: Philip Rivers, Alex Smith , Eli Manning ; Dave: Trevor Siemian, Carson Palmer, Ben Roethlisberger; Heath: Alex Smith, Deshaun Watson , Philip Rivers
- GOAT vs. GOAT: It's Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers at the top, and suffice to say, you're in pretty good shape if you've got one of these two. Not really much else to say there.
- Moving down: Cam Newton isn't out of excuses for his poor play -- his top two targets are hurt, and he doesn't seem fully recovered from shoulder surgery -- but we're certainly out of patience. Nobody has him inside of their top-15 this week. Jamey doesn't even have him in his top-24!
- Bounceback Alert: Philip Rivers is coming off an abysmal performance in Week 3 when he was picked off three times in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs . And yet, Dave has him fourth this week, with a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on the schedule. The Eagles defense has had its issues, including allowed a bounce-back performance by Eli Manning in Week 3, so why not Rivers? He's definitely not as bad as he played in Week 3.
- Sleeper alert: Speaking of bouncebacks, Andy Dalton had his last week when he completed 21 of 27 passes for 212 yards and a pair of scores against the Green Bay Packers . And now he gets the Cleveland Browns , a team he torched for 488 yards and four touchdowns in two games a year ago. He cracks the top-10 for Dave and Jamey -- Heath has him 14th.
Running Back Rankings
- Thursday Night Notables: Ty Montgomery has moved down a bit as the week has gone on, but he's still squarely in RB1 territory, as is Jordan Howard on the other side. Tarik Cohen is more like an RB2 -- with obvious upside, especially in PPR.
- First three out: Jamey: Tevin Coleman, Terrance West , Duke Johnson; Dave: Lamar Miller, LeGarratte Blount, DeMarco Murray; Heath: West, Coleman, Javorius Allen
- The new No. 1: Well, if he's just going to keep racking up 50-yard touchdowns, we'll just have to treat Kareem Hunt like a superstar. I liked him as the best rookie running back coming into the season because he had a sure-fire role in a good offense after
Spencer Ware
's injury, but he has shown even more talent than expected. He's a stud, and not even a matchup against what has been a stingy
Washington Redskins
' defense is expected to slow him down.
- Watch the injury report: Jordan Howard is not on the injury report for the Chicago Bears , but there are plenty of other names to keep an eye on. Let's watch these names as the week moves forward: Ty Montgomery (wrist), Jay Ajayi (knee), Melvin Gordon (knee)
- Breakout coming: There's no question Mark Ingram is the best back in New Orleans, and it's time for him to show it. He saw his role tick up in Week 3, as he rushed the ball 14 times and added four targets. If he gets that kind of workload against Miami, he's going to have the performance we've been hoping for.
- Bust alert: Marshawn Lynch got off to a nice start in the first two games, but really didn't make much of an impact, scoring 8 and 11 Fantasy points. He was a total flop in Week 3 rushing for 18 yards, and isn't likely to add much more with a tough matchup against the Denver Broncos . He's not a workhorse (just 18 carries over the past two games), and should have trouble getting going against this matchup. He isn't in any of our experts' top-30.
Wide Receiver Rankings
- Thursday Night Notables: With Randall Cobb expected to play, he creeps into Heath's top-24. And he'll be higher in PPR. Jordy Nelson is an obvious must-start, while the Bears don't have anyone worth using outside of deep (deeeeep) PPR leagues.
- First three out: Jamey: Willie Snead , DeSean Jackson , Martavis Bryant; Dave: Larry Fitzgerald, Jackson, Amari Cooper ; Heath: Emmanuel Sanders, Jackson, Pierre Garcon
- Buying all the way in: We were scared off Stefon Diggs in Week 3, and he burned us bad. Dave has decided if he's going to miss on a player with Diggs' talent, he's going to miss because he gave him too much credit, not too little. Diggs is a tremendous player, who made the most of some average quarterbacking last week. Even with his Week 2 clunker, Diggs has 293 yards and four touchdowns in three games. He's adjusting to the move outside just fine, thank you very much.
- DON'T PANIC ... Dez Bryant has just 114 yards through three games. That's not much. A pair of touchdowns has helped paper over his struggles somewhat, but he's been terrible, and there isn't much way to get around that fact. You might be considering benching him this week. Don't. Bryant just got through the most hellacious schedule a wide receiver could possibly face, going from Janoris Jenkins to Aqib Talib/Chris Harris to Patrick Peterson , who followed him for much of Monday's game. The Los Angeles Rams are a tough matchup, but as we saw in Week 3, they aren't necessarily going to shut No. 1 receivers down. Count on Bryant for a breakout.
- We're sorry for doubting you: Rishard Matthews was not expected to follow up on his 2016 with another solid showing in 2017, but he has been more productive than expected so far. Despite the addition of Eric Decker and Corey Davis , Matthews still has 24 targets through three games, catching 14 of them for 201 yards and a touchdown. He torched the Houston Texans for 196 yards and a touchdown in two games last season, and should continue his strong play.
Tight End Rankings
- Thursday Night Notables: Martellus Bennett hasn't exactly made an impact, but he's too skilled -- and the position is too shallow -- not to be a top-12 guy in this offense.
- First three out: Jamey: Benjamin Watson , Ryan Griffin , Austin Seferian-Jenkins ; Dave: Jason Witten, Coby Fleener , Julius Thomas ; Heath: Watson, Evan Engram , Jack Doyle
- Injury updates: Keep an eye on Jordan Reed (chest) as he makes his way through practice this week. We was held out of Week 3, but it didn't seem like he was far off. He may return in Week 4.
- Bounceback coming: It's been a weird season for Travis Kelce, who had just 40 yards in Week 1, and then only one catch for 1 yard in Week 3. However, his massive Week 2 performance is a good reminder that this is still arguably the best tight end in football, and we should see more of that moving forward. There is more competition for targets in this offense than ever before, but Dave actually still likes Kelce as the top option at the position.
- Who can you depend on? Jimmy Graham is No. 4 across the board this week. He has just 81 yards in three games. That kind of sums up the state of the position right now, as you probably can't feel confident in anyone outside of Gronkowski, Kelce, and Ertz these days.
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 4 streaming options
Look, nobody's lineup is perfect. Let Heath Cummings fill in those gaps you've got at QB, TE,...
Add a Comment