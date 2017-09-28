Fantasy Football Week 4: Everything you need to know to dominate the competition heading into Thursday Night Football

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Tuesday at 1 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made. This will be updated through the week.

If you're 0-3, you're probably panicking. I've got one such league, and I don't feel great about my place in the standings. And then I look at my team, and I don't feel so bad when I look at the rankings.

I've got Cam Newton at QB, which doesn't feel great, but everything else looks fine: I've got Carlos Hyde , a consensus top-15 running back, and DeMarco Murray , who is in the top-20 for two of our three experts; A.J. Green, Sammy Watkins , and Martavis Bryant are all solid starters; and Travis Kelce is arguably the top tight end in football.

Record matters, sure, but it's not everything. Sometimes, bad things happen to good Fantasy teams -- and sometimes you do bad things to your team, like starting Derrick Henry over Murray last week. You should be worried about your 0-3 record, but it's not time to panic. You've just got to survey the landscape and make the right decisions.

Here are our Week 4 rankings to help.

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.

Week 4 QB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Tom Brady NE (vs CAR) Tom Brady NE (vs CAR) Tom Brady NE (vs CAR) 2 Aaron Rodgers GB (vs CHI) Drew Brees NO (at MIA) Aaron Rodgers GB (vs CHI) 3 Drew Brees NO (at MIA) Aaron Rodgers GB (vs CHI) Russell Wilson SEA (vs IND) 4 Russell Wilson SEA (vs IND) Russell Wilson SEA (vs IND) Drew Brees NO (at MIA) 5 Matt Ryan ATL (vs BUF) Philip Rivers LAC (vs PHI) Matt Ryan ATL (vs BUF) 6 Marcus Mariota TEN (at HOU) Matt Ryan ATL (vs BUF) Carson Wentz PHI (at LAC) 7 Andy Dalton CIN (at CLE) Andy Dalton CIN (at CLE) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at BAL) 8 Carson Palmer ARI (vs SF) Carson Wentz PHI (at LAC) Marcus Mariota TEN (at HOU) 9 Carson Wentz PHI (at LAC) Marcus Mariota TEN (at HOU) Jameis Winston TB (vs NYG) 10 Dak Prescott DAL (vs LAR) Dak Prescott DAL (vs LAR) Dak Prescott DAL (vs LAR) 11 Trevor Siemian DEN (vs OAK) Carson Palmer ARI (vs SF) Carson Palmer ARI (vs SF) 12 Philip Rivers LAC (vs PHI) Matthew Stafford DET (at MIN) Eli Manning NYG (at TB)

Thursday Night Notables: Rodgers is top-three across the board. Mike Glennon .... Isn't.

Rodgers is top-three across the board. .... Isn't. First three out: Jamey: Philip Rivers, Alex Smith , Eli Manning ; Dave: Trevor Siemian, Carson Palmer, Ben Roethlisberger; Heath: Alex Smith, Deshaun Watson , Philip Rivers

Jamey: Philip Rivers, , ; Dave: Trevor Siemian, Carson Palmer, Ben Roethlisberger; Heath: Alex Smith, , Philip Rivers GOAT vs. GOAT: It's Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers at the top, and suffice to say, you're in pretty good shape if you've got one of these two. Not really much else to say there.

It's Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers at the top, and suffice to say, you're in pretty good shape if you've got one of these two. Not really much else to say there. Moving down: Cam Newton isn't out of excuses for his poor play -- his top two targets are hurt, and he doesn't seem fully recovered from shoulder surgery -- but we're certainly out of patience. Nobody has him inside of their top-15 this week. Jamey doesn't even have him in his top-24!

Cam Newton isn't out of excuses for his poor play -- his top two targets are hurt, and he doesn't seem fully recovered from shoulder surgery -- but we're certainly out of patience. Nobody has him inside of their top-15 this week. Jamey doesn't even have him in his top-24! Bounceback Alert: Philip Rivers is coming off an abysmal performance in Week 3 when he was picked off three times in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs . And yet, Dave has him fourth this week, with a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on the schedule. The Eagles defense has had its issues, including allowed a bounce-back performance by Eli Manning in Week 3, so why not Rivers? He's definitely not as bad as he played in Week 3.

Philip Rivers is coming off an abysmal performance in Week 3 when he was picked off three times in a loss to the . And yet, Dave has him fourth this week, with a matchup against the on the schedule. The Eagles defense has had its issues, including allowed a bounce-back performance by Eli Manning in Week 3, so why not Rivers? He's definitely not as bad as he played in Week 3. Sleeper alert: Speaking of bouncebacks, Andy Dalton had his last week when he completed 21 of 27 passes for 212 yards and a pair of scores against the Green Bay Packers . And now he gets the Cleveland Browns , a team he torched for 488 yards and four touchdowns in two games a year ago. He cracks the top-10 for Dave and Jamey -- Heath has him 14th.

Week 4 RB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Kareem Hunt KC (vs WAS) Kareem Hunt KC (vs WAS) Kareem Hunt KC (vs WAS) 2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL (vs LAR) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs BUF) Dalvin Cook MIN (vs DET) 3 Devonta Freeman ATL (vs BUF) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at BAL) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (vs LAR) 4 Todd Gurley LAR (at DAL) Todd Gurley LAR (at DAL) Todd Gurley LAR (at DAL) 5 Le'Veon Bell PIT (at BAL) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs PHI) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at BAL) 6 Dalvin Cook MIN (vs DET) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (vs LAR) Jay Ajayi MIA (vs NO) 7 Leonard Fournette JAC (at NYJ) LeSean McCoy BUF (at ATL) Leonard Fournette JAC (at NYJ) 8 Jay Ajayi MIA (vs NO) Ty Montgomery GB (vs CHI) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs BUF) 9 Melvin Gordon LAC (vs PHI) Leonard Fournette JAC (at NYJ) LeSean McCoy BUF (at ATL) 10 Ty Montgomery GB (vs CHI) Dalvin Cook MIN (vs DET) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs PHI) 11 Jordan Howard CHI (at GB) Jordan Howard CHI (at GB) Jordan Howard CHI (at GB) 12 LeSean McCoy BUF (at ATL) Joe Mixon CIN (at CLE) Ty Montgomery GB (vs CHI) 13 Chris Carson SEA (vs IND) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs OAK) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs OAK) 14 Joe Mixon CIN (at CLE) Jay Ajayi MIA (vs NO) Carlos Hyde SF (at ARI) 15 C.J. Anderson DEN (vs OAK) Carlos Hyde SF (at ARI) Joe Mixon CIN (at CLE) 16 Carlos Hyde SF (at ARI) Chris Carson SEA (vs IND) Chris Carson SEA (vs IND) 17 DeMarco Murray TEN (at HOU) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at NE) DeMarco Murray TEN (at HOU) 18 Mike Gillislee NE (vs CAR) Mark Ingram NO (at MIA) Mark Ingram NO (at MIA) 19 Mark Ingram NO (at MIA) Tarik Cohen CHI (at GB) Mike Gillislee NE (vs CAR) 20 Christian McCaffrey CAR (at NE) Tevin Coleman ATL (vs BUF) Tarik Cohen CHI (at GB) 21 Chris Thompson WAS (at KC) Chris Thompson WAS (at KC) Lamar Miller HOU (vs TEN) 22 Tarik Cohen CHI (at GB) Duke Johnson CLE (vs CIN) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at NE) 23 Lamar Miller HOU (vs TEN) Lamar Miller HOU (vs TEN) Jonathan Stewart CAR (at NE) 24 LeGarrette Blount PHI (at LAC) LeGarrette Blount PHI (at LAC) Chris Thompson WAS (at KC)

Thursday Night Notables: Ty Montgomery has moved down a bit as the week has gone on, but he's still squarely in RB1 territory, as is Jordan Howard on the other side. Tarik Cohen is more like an RB2 -- with obvious upside, especially in PPR.

Ty Montgomery has moved down a bit as the week has gone on, but he's still squarely in RB1 territory, as is Jordan Howard on the other side. Tarik Cohen is more like an RB2 -- with obvious upside, especially in PPR. First three out: Jamey: Tevin Coleman, Terrance West , Duke Johnson; Dave: Lamar Miller, LeGarratte Blount, DeMarco Murray; Heath: West, Coleman, Javorius Allen

Jamey: Tevin Coleman, , Duke Johnson; Dave: Lamar Miller, LeGarratte Blount, DeMarco Murray; Heath: West, Coleman, The new No. 1: Well, if he's just going to keep racking up 50-yard touchdowns, we'll just have to treat Kareem Hunt like a superstar. I liked him as the best rookie running back coming into the season because he had a sure-fire role in a good offense after Spencer Ware 's injury, but he has shown even more talent than expected. He's a stud, and not even a matchup against what has been a stingy Washington Redskins ' defense is expected to slow him down.



Well, if he's just going to keep racking up 50-yard touchdowns, we'll just have to treat Kareem Hunt like a superstar. I liked him as the best rookie running back coming into the season because he had a sure-fire role in a good offense after 's injury, but he has shown even more talent than expected. He's a stud, and not even a matchup against what has been a stingy ' defense is expected to slow him down. Watch the injury report: Jordan Howard is not on the injury report for the Chicago Bears , but there are plenty of other names to keep an eye on. Let's watch these names as the week moves forward: Ty Montgomery (wrist), Jay Ajayi (knee), Melvin Gordon (knee)

Jordan Howard is not on the injury report for the , but there are plenty of other names to keep an eye on. Let's watch these names as the week moves forward: Ty Montgomery (wrist), Jay Ajayi (knee), Melvin Gordon (knee) Breakout coming: There's no question Mark Ingram is the best back in New Orleans, and it's time for him to show it. He saw his role tick up in Week 3, as he rushed the ball 14 times and added four targets. If he gets that kind of workload against Miami, he's going to have the performance we've been hoping for.

There's no question Mark Ingram is the best back in New Orleans, and it's time for him to show it. He saw his role tick up in Week 3, as he rushed the ball 14 times and added four targets. If he gets that kind of workload against Miami, he's going to have the performance we've been hoping for. Bust alert: Marshawn Lynch got off to a nice start in the first two games, but really didn't make much of an impact, scoring 8 and 11 Fantasy points. He was a total flop in Week 3 rushing for 18 yards, and isn't likely to add much more with a tough matchup against the Denver Broncos . He's not a workhorse (just 18 carries over the past two games), and should have trouble getting going against this matchup. He isn't in any of our experts' top-30.

Week 4 WR Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Antonio Brown PIT (at BAL) A.J. Green CIN (at CLE) Antonio Brown PIT (at BAL) 2 A.J. Green CIN (at CLE) Odell Beckham NYG (at TB) A.J. Green CIN (at CLE) 3 Odell Beckham NYG (at TB) Jordy Nelson GB (vs CHI) Julio Jones ATL (vs BUF) 4 Jordy Nelson GB (vs CHI) Antonio Brown PIT (at BAL) Odell Beckham NYG (at TB) 5 Michael Thomas NO (at MIA) Michael Thomas NO (at MIA) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs TEN) 6 Julio Jones ATL (vs BUF) Keenan Allen LAC (vs PHI) Jordy Nelson GB (vs CHI) 7 Dez Bryant DAL (vs LAR) Julio Jones ATL (vs BUF) Mike Evans TB (vs NYG) 8 DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs TEN) Dez Bryant DAL (vs LAR) Michael Thomas NO (at MIA) 9 Keenan Allen LAC (vs PHI) Tyreek Hill KC (vs WAS) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs IND) 10 DeVante Parker MIA (vs NO) Brandin Cooks NE (vs CAR) DeVante Parker MIA (vs NO) 11 Brandin Cooks NE (vs CAR) Stefon Diggs MIN (vs DET) Dez Bryant DAL (vs LAR) 12 Doug Baldwin SEA (vs IND) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs OAK) Tyreek Hill KC (vs WAS) 13 Tyreek Hill KC (vs WAS) Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs OAK) Brandin Cooks NE (vs CAR) 14 Mike Evans TB (vs NYG) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs IND) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs SF) 15 Stefon Diggs MIN (vs DET) Chris Hogan NE (vs CAR) Stefon Diggs MIN (vs DET) 16 Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs OAK) Mike Evans TB (vs NYG) Davante Adams GB (vs CHI) 17 Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs SF) Adam Thielen MIN (vs DET) Keenan Allen LAC (vs PHI) 18 Alshon Jeffery PHI (at LAC) Davante Adams GB (vs CHI) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at LAC) 19 Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs OAK) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs TEN) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NO) 20 Golden Tate DET (at MIN) Rishard Matthews TEN (at HOU) Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs OAK) 21 Davante Adams GB (vs CHI) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at NE) Adam Thielen MIN (vs DET) 22 Rishard Matthews TEN (at HOU) Golden Tate DET (at MIN) Rishard Matthews TEN (at HOU) 23 Chris Hogan NE (vs CAR) DeVante Parker MIA (vs NO) Golden Tate DET (at MIN) 24 Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NO) Martavis Bryant PIT (at BAL) Randall Cobb GB (vs CHI)

Thursday Night Notables: With Randall Cobb expected to play, he creeps into Heath's top-24. And he'll be higher in PPR. Jordy Nelson is an obvious must-start, while the Bears don't have anyone worth using outside of deep (deeeeep) PPR leagues.

With Randall Cobb expected to play, he creeps into Heath's top-24. And he'll be higher in PPR. Jordy Nelson is an obvious must-start, while the Bears don't have anyone worth using outside of deep (deeeeep) PPR leagues. First three out: Jamey: Willie Snead , DeSean Jackson , Martavis Bryant; Dave: Larry Fitzgerald, Jackson, Amari Cooper ; Heath: Emmanuel Sanders, Jackson, Pierre Garcon

Jamey: , , Martavis Bryant; Dave: Larry Fitzgerald, Jackson, ; Heath: Emmanuel Sanders, Jackson, Buying all the way in: We were scared off Stefon Diggs in Week 3, and he burned us bad. Dave has decided if he's going to miss on a player with Diggs' talent, he's going to miss because he gave him too much credit, not too little. Diggs is a tremendous player, who made the most of some average quarterbacking last week. Even with his Week 2 clunker, Diggs has 293 yards and four touchdowns in three games. He's adjusting to the move outside just fine, thank you very much.



We were scared off Stefon Diggs in Week 3, and he burned us bad. Dave has decided if he's going to miss on a player with Diggs' talent, he's going to miss because he gave him too much credit, not too little. Diggs is a tremendous player, who made the most of some average quarterbacking last week. Even with his Week 2 clunker, Diggs has 293 yards and four touchdowns in three games. He's adjusting to the move outside just fine, thank you very much. DON'T PANIC ... Dez Bryant has just 114 yards through three games. That's not much. A pair of touchdowns has helped paper over his struggles somewhat, but he's been terrible, and there isn't much way to get around that fact. You might be considering benching him this week. Don't. Bryant just got through the most hellacious schedule a wide receiver could possibly face, going from Janoris Jenkins to Aqib Talib/Chris Harris to Patrick Peterson , who followed him for much of Monday's game. The Los Angeles Rams are a tough matchup, but as we saw in Week 3, they aren't necessarily going to shut No. 1 receivers down. Count on Bryant for a breakout.

Dez Bryant has just 114 yards through three games. That's not much. A pair of touchdowns has helped paper over his struggles somewhat, but he's been terrible, and there isn't much way to get around that fact. You might be considering benching him this week. Don't. Bryant just got through the most hellacious schedule a wide receiver could possibly face, going from to Aqib Talib/Chris Harris to , who followed him for much of Monday's game. The are a tough matchup, but as we saw in Week 3, they aren't necessarily going to shut No. 1 receivers down. Count on Bryant for a breakout. We're sorry for doubting you: Rishard Matthews was not expected to follow up on his 2016 with another solid showing in 2017, but he has been more productive than expected so far. Despite the addition of Eric Decker and Corey Davis , Matthews still has 24 targets through three games, catching 14 of them for 201 yards and a touchdown. He torched the Houston Texans for 196 yards and a touchdown in two games last season, and should continue his strong play.

Week 4 TE Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Rob Gronkowski NE (vs CAR) Travis Kelce KC (vs WAS) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs CAR) 2 Zach Ertz PHI (at LAC) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs CAR) Zach Ertz PHI (at LAC) 3 Travis Kelce KC (vs WAS) Zach Ertz PHI (at LAC) Travis Kelce KC (vs WAS) 4 Jimmy Graham SEA (vs IND) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs IND) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs IND) 5 Cameron Brate TB (vs NYG) Cameron Brate TB (vs NYG) Delanie Walker TEN (at HOU) 6 Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs DET) Eric Ebron DET (at MIN) Vernon Davis WAS (at KC) 7 Charles Clay BUF (at ATL) Charles Clay BUF (at ATL) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs DET) 8 Vernon Davis WAS (at KC) Vernon Davis WAS (at KC) Charles Clay BUF (at ATL) 9 Eric Ebron DET (at MIN) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs DET) Martellus Bennett GB (vs CHI) 10 Delanie Walker TEN (at HOU) Delanie Walker TEN (at HOU) Jason Witten DAL (vs LAR) 11 Jared Cook OAK (at DEN) Martellus Bennett GB (vs CHI) Cameron Brate TB (vs NYG) 12 Martellus Bennett GB (vs CHI) Jared Cook OAK (at DEN) Jared Cook OAK (at DEN)