Week 3 was a rough one for No. 1 running backs. D'Andre Swift, Dalvin Cook, David Montgomery, and Joe Mixon all suffered some sort of injury. While they aren't all listed in the waiver section below (due to roster rates), that means you should be looking for Jamaal Williams, Khalil Herbert, Alexander Mattison, and Samaje Perine when you make waivers claims this week.

All four the replacements could be Fantasy starters if they get the chance. But Williams is the only one we feel relatively confident will get the chance. Lions' coach Dan Campbell indicated that Swift may benefit from sitting out the next two Lions game and returning after their Week 6 bye.

Williams has a bit of a mixed record without Swift. He hasn't given us surefire starter production. In three games last year he finished RB20, RB28, and RB37 despite seeing at least 18 touches in all three games. But he also wasn't playing on an offense this good.

The Lions have one of the best offensive lines in the league and their passing game has been better than expected as well. As of Tuesday afternoon, they have the highest implied point total (28) on the Week 4 slate and that's only partially because they're playing Seattle. They currently rank sixth in the league in yards per play and second in total points scored.

In other words, if Williams is available in your league, he's the top priority and he's a top-15 running back this week. If Herbert or Mattison get the opportunity, they may join him.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 4 RB Preview:

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 4 at this time. Here's what it means:

D'Andre Swift RB DET Detroit • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Jamaal Williams should be a top-15 running back without Swift. David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Khalil Herbert is a must-start if Montgomery is out.

RB Preview Numbers to know

RB Preview Matchups that matter

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 4 Adds (RB Preview) Khalil Herbert RB CHI Chicago • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3.5 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK 13th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats RUYDS 240 REC 4 REYDS 13 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.8 If David Montgomery misses time then Herbert is a must-start, top-15 running back. But even if Montgomery is able to return in Week 4, Herbert should be the most added running back. He showed his upside against the Houston Texans and could see a bigger role as the season goes on. Herbert is a buy in Dynasty as well, with Montgomery being a free agent after this season. Samaje Perine RB CIN Cincinnati • #34

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA CIN -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats RUYDS 53 REC 6 REYDS 55 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.6 The Bengals play on Thursday night, and while Joe Mixon is expected to be okay after injuring his ankle, we don't know for sure. if Mixon misses time, Perine will be a low-end No. 2 running back with PPR upside. J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #23

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 41st ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats RUYDS 25 REC 16 REYDS 106 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.4 McKissic is the one back you could add as a PPR flex who isn't injury-dependent. He's seen 16 targets in his past two games and has seen his snap share increase every week this season. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK 48th ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 80 REC 2 REYDS 7 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.6 Hill has earned 80 yards on 11 carries this season. The rest of the Ravens running backs have produced 77 yards on 31 yards. He should be the clear 1B to J.K. Dobbins and may just be one Dobbins injury away from 15 touches per game.

Stashes (RB Preview) Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ PIT -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats RUYDS 52 REC 2 REYDS 3 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.5 Warren has looked more explosive than Najee Harris, and while that won't matter as long as Harris stays healthy, it does highlight just how much upside he could have if Harris goes down. We'd expect 20 touches per game for the rookie, and league-winning potential. if you have an extra roster spot, there are few better ways to use it.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Saquon Barkley RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI NYG -3.5 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 20.3 RB RNK 3rd YTD Stats RUYDS 317 REC 13 REYDS 91 TD 2 FPTS/G 22.6 Barkley is the Giants offense. He's responsible for 38% of their yards from scrimmage and 40% of their touchdowns. And those numbers may go up with Sterling Shepard lost for the year. Against a mediocre Bears defense, expect 20-plus touches and 20-plus Fantasy points.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Jacobs RB LV Las Vegas • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LV -2 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 192 REC 7 REYDS 59 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.7 I loved that the Raiders got Jacobs involved in the passing game last week and he didn't do anything to discourage that in the future. At some point he's going to get into the end zone, and when the lid comes off it may just be a multi-touchdown game. No one would expect that in Week 4 against the Broncos, which is why his roster rate should be almost non-existent.