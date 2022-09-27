Week 3 was a rough one for No. 1 running backs. D'Andre Swift, Dalvin Cook, David Montgomery, and Joe Mixon all suffered some sort of injury. While they aren't all listed in the waiver section below (due to roster rates), that means you should be looking for Jamaal Williams, Khalil Herbert, Alexander Mattison, and Samaje Perine when you make waivers claims this week.
All four the replacements could be Fantasy starters if they get the chance. But Williams is the only one we feel relatively confident will get the chance. Lions' coach Dan Campbell indicated that Swift may benefit from sitting out the next two Lions game and returning after their Week 6 bye.
Williams has a bit of a mixed record without Swift. He hasn't given us surefire starter production. In three games last year he finished RB20, RB28, and RB37 despite seeing at least 18 touches in all three games. But he also wasn't playing on an offense this good.
The Lions have one of the best offensive lines in the league and their passing game has been better than expected as well. As of Tuesday afternoon, they have the highest implied point total (28) on the Week 4 slate and that's only partially because they're playing Seattle. They currently rank sixth in the league in yards per play and second in total points scored.
In other words, if Williams is available in your league, he's the top priority and he's a top-15 running back this week. If Herbert or Mattison get the opportunity, they may join him.
Now let's get to the rest of the Week 4 RB Preview:
Week 4 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 4 at this time. Here's what it means:
Jamaal Williams should be a top-15 running back without Swift.
Khalil Herbert is a must-start if Montgomery is out.
Numbers to know
- 27 - Last year at this time, Jonathan Taylor was RB27.
- 0 - Zero touchdowns for Austin Ekeler through three games after scoring 20 last year.
- 5 - Dameon Pierce led the league with five touches inside the 10-yard line in Week 3, converting one into a touchdown. Hopefully, his two fumbles don't change that next week.
- 12 - Cam Akers carries compared to Darrell Henderson Jr.'s four in Week 3. Akers looks like the guy moving forward.
- 4 - Washington has held Ezekiel Elliott under 50 rushing yards in four consecutive games.
- 79.2% -- Josh Jacobs has accounted for 79.2% of the Raiders' rush attempts, the highest mark in the league.
- 45% -- Javonte Williams' 45% snap share in Week 3 was his lowest of the season.
- 14.2% -- Breece Hall ranks ninth amongst all running backs with a 14.2% target share. We'll see how Zach Wilson impacts that.
Matchups that matter
Kareem Hunt RB
J.K. Dobbins RB
Tony Pollard RB
Waiver Wire Targets
If David Montgomery misses time then Herbert is a must-start, top-15 running back. But even if Montgomery is able to return in Week 4, Herbert should be the most added running back. He showed his upside against the Houston Texans and could see a bigger role as the season goes on. Herbert is a buy in Dynasty as well, with Montgomery being a free agent after this season.
The Bengals play on Thursday night, and while Joe Mixon is expected to be okay after injuring his ankle, we don't know for sure. if Mixon misses time, Perine will be a low-end No. 2 running back with PPR upside.
McKissic is the one back you could add as a PPR flex who isn't injury-dependent. He's seen 16 targets in his past two games and has seen his snap share increase every week this season.
Justice Hill RB
Hill has earned 80 yards on 11 carries this season. The rest of the Ravens running backs have produced 77 yards on 31 yards. He should be the clear 1B to J.K. Dobbins and may just be one Dobbins injury away from 15 touches per game.
Warren has looked more explosive than Najee Harris, and while that won't matter as long as Harris stays healthy, it does highlight just how much upside he could have if Harris goes down. We'd expect 20 touches per game for the rookie, and league-winning potential. if you have an extra roster spot, there are few better ways to use it.
DFS Plays
Barkley is the Giants offense. He's responsible for 38% of their yards from scrimmage and 40% of their touchdowns. And those numbers may go up with Sterling Shepard lost for the year. Against a mediocre Bears defense, expect 20-plus touches and 20-plus Fantasy points.
Josh Jacobs RB
I loved that the Raiders got Jacobs involved in the passing game last week and he didn't do anything to discourage that in the future. At some point he's going to get into the end zone, and when the lid comes off it may just be a multi-touchdown game. No one would expect that in Week 4 against the Broncos, which is why his roster rate should be almost non-existent.