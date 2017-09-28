Play

Fantasy Football Week 4: Kareem Hunt tops the RB rankings, but there's disagreement about Devonta Freeman

Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over where Devonta Freeman belongs this week.

As soon as Spencer Ware went down in the preseason, Kareem Hunt was  an obvious Fantasy target in the third round. After all, Ware is hardly a special talent, and he was a top-15 guy last season.

It turns out, Hunt might be a special talent. He's been the best player in Fantasy through the first three weeks of his career, and our trio of experts are buying in, ranking him at No. 1 across the board. The No. 2 spot in Week 4 is a lot more interesting, however; Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg agree that Devonta Freeman is the second-best option on the board, but Heath Cummings has Dalvin Cook at No. 2.

Cook at No. 2 isn't particularly controversial, but Freeman at 10th sure is. Heath could look like a genius this week if Freeman struggles against the Buffalo Bills , but it's a risky call. 

Week 4 WR Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
Heath Cummings
1Kareem Hunt KC (vs WAS) Kareem Hunt KC (vs WAS) Kareem Hunt KC (vs WAS)
2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL (vs LAR) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs BUF) Dalvin Cook MIN (vs DET)
3Devonta Freeman ATL (vs BUF) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at BAL) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (vs LAR)
4 Todd Gurley LAR (at DAL) Todd Gurley LAR (at DAL) Todd Gurley LAR (at DAL)
5Le'Veon Bell PIT (at BAL) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs PHI) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at BAL)
6Dalvin Cook MIN (vs DET) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (vs LAR) Jay Ajayi MIA (vs NO)
7 Leonard Fournette JAC (at NYJ) LeSean McCoy BUF (at ATL) Leonard Fournette JAC (at NYJ)
8Jay Ajayi MIA (vs NO) Ty Montgomery GB (vs CHI) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs BUF)
9Melvin Gordon LAC (vs PHI) Leonard Fournette JAC (at NYJ) LeSean McCoy BUF (at ATL)
10Ty Montgomery GB (vs CHI) Dalvin Cook MIN (vs DET) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs PHI)
11 Jordan Howard CHI (at GB) Jordan Howard CHI (at GB) Jordan Howard CHI (at GB)
12LeSean McCoy BUF (at ATL) Joe Mixon CIN (at CLE) Ty Montgomery GB (vs CHI)
13 Chris Carson SEA (vs IND) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs OAK) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs OAK)
14Joe Mixon CIN (at CLE) Jay Ajayi MIA (vs NO) Carlos Hyde SF (at ARI)
15C.J. Anderson DEN (vs OAK) Carlos Hyde SF (at ARI) Joe Mixon CIN (at CLE)
16Carlos Hyde SF (at ARI) Chris Carson SEA (vs IND) Chris Carson SEA (vs IND)
17 DeMarco Murray TEN (at HOU) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at NE) DeMarco Murray TEN (at HOU)
18 Mike Gillislee NE (vs CAR) Mark Ingram NO (at MIA) Mark Ingram NO (at MIA)
19Mark Ingram NO (at MIA) Tarik Cohen CHI (at GB) Mike Gillislee NE (vs CAR)
20Christian McCaffrey CAR (at NE) Tevin Coleman ATL (vs BUF) Tarik Cohen CHI (at GB)
21 Chris Thompson WAS (at KC) Chris Thompson WAS (at KC) Lamar Miller HOU (vs TEN)
22Tarik Cohen CHI (at GB) Duke Johnson CLE (vs CIN) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at NE)
23Lamar Miller HOU (vs TEN) Lamar Miller HOU (vs TEN) Jonathan Stewart CAR (at NE)
24 LeGarrette Blount PHI (at LAC) LeGarrette Blount PHI (at LAC) Chris Thompson WAS (at KC)
25Tevin Coleman ATL (vs BUF) Mike Gillislee NE (vs CAR) Tevin Coleman ATL (vs BUF)
26 Terrance West BAL (vs PIT) DeMarco Murray TEN (at HOU) Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs CIN)
27Duke Johnson CLE (vs CIN) Terrance West BAL (vs PIT) Javorius Allen BAL (vs PIT)
28 Wendell Smallwood PHI (at LAC) Frank Gore IND (at SEA) Terrance West BAL (vs PIT)
29Javorius Allen BAL (vs PIT) Jacquizz Rodgers TB (vs NYG) Frank Gore IND (at SEA)
30 Bilal Powell NYJ (vs JAC) Marshawn Lynch OAK (at DEN) Ameer Abdullah DET (at MIN)
31Jacquizz Rodgers TB (vs NYG) Wendell Smallwood PHI (at LAC) Jacquizz Rodgers TB (vs NYG)
32Frank Gore IND (at SEA) Ameer Abdullah DET (at MIN) Bilal Powell NYJ (vs JAC)
33Ameer Abdullah DET (at MIN) Jamaal Charles DEN (vs OAK) Marshawn Lynch OAK (at DEN)
34Marshawn Lynch OAK (at DEN) Bilal Powell NYJ (vs JAC) Duke Johnson CLE (vs CIN)
35Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs CIN) Alvin Kamara NO (at MIA) LeGarrette Blount PHI (at LAC)
36 James White NE (vs CAR) Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs CIN) Wendell Smallwood PHI (at LAC)
37Jamaal Charles DEN (vs OAK) Javorius Allen BAL (vs PIT) Derrick Henry TEN (at HOU)
38Jonathan Stewart CAR (at NE) Jonathan Stewart CAR (at NE) James White NE (vs CAR)
39Derrick Henry TEN (at HOU) James White NE (vs CAR) Jamaal Charles DEN (vs OAK)
40 Theo Riddick DET (at MIN) Theo Riddick DET (at MIN) Chris Johnson ARI (vs SF)
41 D'Onta Foreman HOU (vs TEN) Andre Ellington ARI (vs SF) D'Onta Foreman HOU (vs TEN)
42Alvin Kamara NO (at MIA) Derrick Henry TEN (at HOU) Theo Riddick DET (at MIN)
43Chris Johnson ARI (vs SF) Giovani Bernard CIN (at CLE) Alvin Kamara NO (at MIA)
44 Shane Vereen NYG (at TB) Shane Vereen NYG (at TB) Shane Vereen NYG (at TB)
45 Adrian Peterson NO (at MIA) DeAndre Washington OAK (at DEN) Giovani Bernard CIN (at CLE)
46Andre Ellington ARI (vs SF) Orleans Darkwa NYG (at TB) Chris Ivory JAC (at NYJ)
47Giovani Bernard CIN (at CLE) D'Onta Foreman HOU (vs TEN) Elijah McGuire NYJ (vs JAC)
48Elijah McGuire NYJ (vs JAC) Chris Johnson ARI (vs SF) Paul Perkins NYG (at TB)
Though he can be found covering three different sports depending on the time of year, there is one unifying theme in how Chris Towers approaches sports; "Where's the evidence?" It doesn't matter how outlandish... Full Bio

