Now that we've seen three games from every NFL team it's getting harder to ignore the slow starters. At running back there are few, if any, high-profile running backs who have started slower than Joe Mixon and Mark Ingram. How I feel about them for the rest of the season illustrates a part of how I process information when the sample size is still pretty small. Like the 1990 Poison classic, just give me something to believe in.

It's easier with Mixon. He was a consensus top-20 pick and we've seen him shrug off slow starts as recently as last year. He was RB35 through three weeks in 2019. From Week 4 on he was RB9. He's currently RB36. More importantly, Mixon is still getting the work. He's averaging 17 carries and three targets. That's either going to turn into Fantasy production or I'm going down with the ship. 

Ingram's suspect workload makes it more difficult. His season-high in carries is 10. He's averaging just 9.3 touches in the Ravens first three games. While I don't think he'll lose his job anytime soon, he's also getting outplayed by both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Ingram is one of those backs I'd rather sit than start and there are multiple backs available on the waiver wire I'd start over him. More on that below.

Note: As of Tuesday afternoon the Titans vs. Steelers and Vikings vs. Texans games are still in question. Keep this in mind when processing waivers and we'll update these pieces as soon as we have more information. As of right now, all players from these teams are being ranked as if they're playing.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 4 at this time. Here's what it means:

We expect Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer to split the work. Hyde is a fine flex against the Dolphins.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs IND IND -2.5 O/U 45
OPP VS RB
8th
PROJ PTS
0
RB RNK
35th
David Montgomery could get just enough extra work in the passing game to propel him into the top 15 running backs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI SF -6.5 O/U 45
OPP VS RB
12th
PROJ PTS
12
RB RNK
28th
If McKinnon and Raheem Mostert are out Jeff Wilson could be a top-20 running back.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LV BUF -3 O/U 52
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
13.4
RB RNK
19th
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC CIN -3 O/U 48
OPP VS RB
20th
PROJ PTS
16.1
RB RNK
15th
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ DEN -3 O/U 40
OPP VS RB
28th
PROJ PTS
11.1
RB RNK
18th
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG LAR -13 O/U 47
OPP VS RB
26th
PROJ PTS
11.9
RB RNK
26th
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -13.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS RB
1st
PROJ PTS
7.5
RB RNK
32nd
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB TB -7.5 O/U 45
OPP VS RB
21st
PROJ PTS
4.6
RB RNK
24th
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SEA SEA -6.5 O/U 54.5
OPP VS RB
3rd
RB RNK
23rd
ROSTERED
64%
If Gaskins is available he's the easy top priority. He's the only back available whose role should be available for the rest of the season. In fact, it might grow if they ever tire of giving short yardage carries to Jordan Howard. Even if they don't, Gaskins' five catches per week will make him a PPR starter.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA SEA -6.5 O/U 54.5
OPP VS RB
25th
RB RNK
27th
ROSTERED
27%
Hyde, Wilson, and Burkhead are all very close for me. If you guaranteed me Jerick McKinnon, Raheem Mostert, James White, and Damien Harris were out Week 4 then I would rank them Wilson, Burkhead, Hyde. But as Tuesday afternoon Hyde seems the most ensured of double-digit touches in Week 4. And his matchup features a Dolphins defense that has been gashed on the ground. Hyde may only be a two-week starter, but he's the most reliable Week 4 option available in most leagues.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI SF -7 O/U 45
OPP VS RB
11th
RB RNK
24th
ROSTERED
34%
While we aren't ranking Mostert or McKinnon right now I am ranking Wilson as if one of them is going to play. That still makes Wilson a nice flex, but he'll be touchdown-dependent just like he was last week. Thankfully he plays for the 49ers, whose running backs have scored more Fantasy points this season than any other team.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -7 O/U 54
OPP VS RB
13th
RB RNK
26th
ROSTERED
8%
Things are always foggy in the Patriots running back room, but maybe never this foggy. We have no idea when White or Harris will return. And even if they both miss Week 4, Burkhead has the same ugly floor he showed in Week 2 when he had 49 total yards and scored single-digit Fantasy points in all formats. The one thing in his favor is that the Chiefs have been bad against pass-catching running backs since last year.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NO NO -4 O/U 54
OPP VS RB
14th
RB RNK
35th
ROSTERED
59%
I don't let narratives affect my projections, but Peterson is the exact type of player for whom "revenge game" makes people take notice. Even without the narrative, he's been the Lions best back and he's averaging 80 total yards per game.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -6.5 O/U 53.5
OPP VS RB
5th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
32%
I'm not totally convinced Harris will ascend to relevance as soon as he's healthy, but this offense is good enough to roster him just in case.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET NO -4 O/U 54
OPP VS RB
24th
PROJ PTS
23.2
RB RNK
1st
FANDUEL
$8,800
DRAFTKINGS
$8,000
This could change if Michael Thomas is able to return, but Kamara without Thomas is basically Christian McCaffrey, only better. He's averaged nine catches per game and more than 10 yards per catch. He's averaging two touchdowns per game. If Thomas misses Week 4 against Detroit I'm not sure any of those averages are going down.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LV BUF -3 O/U 52.5
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
13.4
RB RNK
19th
FANDUEL
$6,000
DRAFTKINGS
$5,900
It was a gut punch for Singletary managers when he got stuffed at the goal line but it may have been a blessing to those who want to use him in DFS this week because it hid how good he was without Zack Moss. He had 17 touches for 121 total yards including four catches. He's a major bargain this week as long as Moss remains out.
Heath's Projections