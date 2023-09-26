After what we saw from the Dolphins running back duo in Week 3, it's frankly hard to think or write about anything else. Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane combined for 285 yards rushing, 11 receptions, 90 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. I can't ever remember seeing anything quite like it.

As disorienting as it is, there seems to be some consensus forming as to what we should do with the Dolphins duo. Mostert is a clear sell, he's 31 years old with a laundry list of past injuries, and Achane is a must-add. While I can't argue with that consensus, and Achane is the top waiver wire add in that section below, I'm not sure it answers the most interesting question. What do they do for an encore?

Week 4 previews: QB WR

This week against the Buffalo Bills I have Mostert projected for 14 carries, three catches, 97 total yards, and a touchdown. That makes him RB3 in the projections, though I've dropped him to RB8 in my rankings. Achane projects for nine carries, two catches, 62 totals yards, and 0.6 touchdowns. That makes him RB24, just ahead of Najee Harris, Matt Breida (assuming Saquon Barkley is still out), and Jerome Ford.

I do think it's perfectly fine to start both Mostert and Achane as long as they are both healthy. We'll see if that remains true once presumed starter Jeff Wilson returns from his injury. There was a point not too long ago when the Dolphins were flirting with Jonathan Taylor because they didn't have enough at running back. They may have too much once Wilson returns.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 4 RB Preview:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 4 at this time. Here's what it means:

Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Edwards is in the concussion protocol and Justice Hill is battling an injury also, which leaves Melvin Gordon as a potential starter.

RB Preview Numbers to know

51% -- More than half of Derrick Henry's rush attempts have come against an eight-man box, the highest rate in the league.

-- More than half of Derrick Henry's rush attempts have come against an eight-man box, the highest rate in the league. 16.1% -- 16.1% of Jahmyr Gibbs' rush attempts have gone for 12 or more yards. That's elite.

-- 16.1% of Jahmyr Gibbs' rush attempts have gone for 12 or more yards. That's elite. 33.3% -- Zack Moss leads all running backs with at least 20 rush attempts with a 33.3% avoid rate.

-- Zack Moss leads all running backs with at least 20 rush attempts with a 33.3% avoid rate. 12 -- Miles Sanders has 12 catches already. He only had 20 all of last year in Philadelphia.

-- Miles Sanders has 12 catches already. He only had 20 all of last year in Philadelphia. 10.9 -- De'Von Achane has averaged 10.9 yards before contact per attempt.

-- De'Von Achane has averaged 10.9 yards before contact per attempt. 19.8% -- Bijan Robinson still leads all running backs with a 19.8% target share. Don't worry about his Week 3 dud.

-- Bijan Robinson still leads all running backs with a 19.8% target share. Don't worry about his Week 3 dud. 419 -- Tony Pollard is on pace for 419 touches. The Cowboys are not babying him.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Jacobs RB LV Las Vegas • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 16.7 RB RNK 5th YTD Stats RUYDS 108 REC 10 REYDS 92 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.1 Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ KC -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 155 REC 7 REYDS 47 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.1 Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI DEN -3 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 138 REC 8 REYDS 42 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.7 Khalil Herbert RB CHI Chicago • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -3 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 7.4 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 93 REC 6 REYDS 64 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.2

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 4 Adds (RB Preview) De'Von Achane RB MIA Miami • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats RUYDS 208 REC 5 REYDS 34 TD 4 FPTS/G 26.6 If you are desperate for help at running back and Achane is available, I cannot argue against spending all of your FAB, especially in leagues where zero dollar bids are available. His speed in Mike McDaniel's offense has the potential to produce record-breaking efficiency, as we saw this week. The ceiling is Tony Pollard's 2022, which could win you your league off the waiver wire. Matt Breida RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA NYG -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK 27th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats RUYDS 31 REC 4 REYDS -2 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.4 Saquon Barkley is trying to come back, which could completely ruin Breida's Week 4 appeal, but Breida is a high-end flex is Barkley is out and needs to be added just in case. Breida played 86% of the snaps with Daniel Jones including all 11 on third and fourth down. The Seahawks present a much better matchup than San Francisco did. Melvin Gordon RB BAL Baltimore • #33

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats RUYDS 32 REC 2 REYDS 23 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 It's quite possible that Gordon sees 15-plus touches if Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are unable to go in Week 4. Last week Gordon produced 55 yards from scrimmage playing 40% of the offensive snaps, and Kenyan Drake lost a key fumble. We've seen this offense turn Drake, Lataviius Murray, and Devonta Freeman into useful flexes the past two years. Gordon likely has at least as much left as those guys.

Stashes (RB Preview) Kendre Miller RB NO New Orleans • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB NO -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 47th ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats RUYDS 34 REC 1 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.4 With Alvin Kamara back, we expect Miller to work his way into the RB2 role, which should mean 5-10 touches per week as long as the 28-year-old back is healthy. But there's real injury risk for Kamara, and Miller should see a bigger role than Tony Jones if the star goes down.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Zack Moss RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR IND -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 6th YTD Stats RUYDS 210 REC 6 REYDS 42 TD 2 FPTS/G 21.6 I'm going right back to Moss after a great Week 3. In these instances it takes a while for the pricing to catch up to the usage. Moss leads all running backs with an 83% snap share the past two weeks and he has a much better matchup against the Rams than he did last week against the Ravens. He's my No. 2 back in the projections and a must-play in cash games at his price.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Jacobs RB LV Las Vegas • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 16.7 RB RNK 5th YTD Stats RUYDS 108 REC 10 REYDS 92 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.1 The Chargers are shaping up to be the get-right spot for struggling running backs. It worked last week with Alexander Mattison, and I'm betting on it with Josh Jacobs in Week 4. Jacobs showed signs of life in Week 3, and he's primed to explode in Week 4 against a defense that is once again hemorrhaging yards to the position. Opposing running backs are averaging 136 yards per game against this defense.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 4 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 4. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections over at SportsLine.