Fantasy Football Week 4 Running Back Preview: Waiver wire adds, projections, DFS plays and more

If you've come to this article (or any article) looking for a replacement for Saquon Barkley, I have bad news for you.

There isn't one. Sure it looks as if Wayne Gallman will be the Giants running back in Week 4, and he's definitely worth an add. But he's not replacing Barkley's production for your Fantasy team or the Giants. If you want to do that, you may actually have to consider the trade market, especially if you've started 1-2 or worse.

There's just no reason for a team below .500 to hold on to Barkley, who may not return until close to the start of the Fantasy playoffs. His official timeline is four-to-eight weeks but early indications are it will be closer to the long end of that. Let's ballpark it between Week 9 and Week 11 when he returns. Your season could be long over by then if you're already off to a slow start.

On the flip side, if you're sitting at 3-0 I would strongly consider seeing if you can make an offer that allows your team to remain competitive while stashing Barkley. If you're able to add that type of talent to a playoff team, that's how you win leagues.

The following players are not being projected to play Week 4 at this time. Here's what it means:

Saquon Barkley RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. The Giants will really miss Barkley, but this gives Gallman a shot at Fantasy relevance. It also likely means more targets for Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard. Ito Smith RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Smith left Week 3 with a concussion. If he's unable to go in Week 4, Devonta Freeman should be in line for a bigger workload.

61 - Rush attempts for Marlon Mack this season, the most in the NFL

1 - Reception for Josh Jacobs. The last two weeks we've seen him taken out of the game by a negative script. Jon Gruden says he wants to get Jacobs more involved in the passing game, but he's only caught one of three targets so far.

8 - Receiving yards for Todd Gurley this season. His role in the passing game has almost completely disappeared.

45% - Malcom Brown's broken tackle rate per SIS. That's the best in the NFL and more than double Todd Gurley's

229 - Dalvin Cook's yards after contact. Josh Jacobs is in second place, 63 yards behind Cook.

13 - Carries inside the red zone this season for Jeff Wilson. Mat Breida has just one.

2.4 - Yards per carry for the Cincinnati Bengals. That's worse than even the Dolphins. Things have not been easy for Joe Mixon.

Matchups that Matter Austin Ekeler RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 4 Matchup @ MIA As if Ekeler hadn't been good enough, now he gets the free space Dolphins, who are the only team allowing more than 30 Fantasy points per game to running backs. James Conner RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 4 Matchup vs. CIN The Bengals have been the second-worst team in the league against running backs. If Conner can't get it going this week, we've got problems. Frank Gore RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Week 4 Matchup vs. NE It was nice while it lasted. If you started Gore last week, I'm glad it worked out for you. But the Patriots defense has been dominant against opposing running backs, holding them to seven Fantasy points per game.

Week 3 Adds Wayne Gallman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 6% You'll definitely want to keep your ears open regarding potential Giants' roster moves, but if we get to Tuesday night and haven't heard anything yet, you have to look at Gallman as if he's going to get a feature role in New York for approximately six weeks. That's worth 20% of your FAAB if you're weak at running back. Gallman will be running behind a good offensive line and should have at least some involvement in the passing game. If the Giants don't add anyone by Sunday, I'll view him as a top-20 back against Washington. Rex Burkhead RB NE New England • #34

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Ownership 47% There's an argument to be made for Burkhead over Gallman. He's in a better offense and he's certainly more talented. We just have no idea what his role will be when Sony Michel and James White are both healthy. In Week 1, Burkhead saw 13 touches but then only saw seven in Week 2. The one thing we can say with certainty is that Burkhead has been the Patriots most complete back, averaging 4.7 yards per carry and 6.5 yards per target. Darrel Williams RB KC Kansas City • #31

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 5% We got our answer as to who is the third back in Kansas City, and it's not Darwin Thompson. Williams totaled 109 yards on 14 touches against the Ravens on Sunday, doing everything but getting in the end zone. He caught all five of his targets and averaged nearly 7 yards per carry against a defense that was allowing less than two. LeSean McCoy still isn't 100% and we haven't gotten an update on the status of Damien Williams yet. Regardless, Darrel Williams needs to be universally rostered.

Stashes Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 52% I don't have any new justification, but Mattison is going to remain at the top of this list because of his situation. He's the clear handcuff to a back who has yet to play 16 games in a season. He's also on a team that strives to be one of the more run-heavy teams in the league. He's also averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 48% Pollard's ownership is going the wrong direction. Nevermind that he just picked up 128 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins, he's one Ezekiel Elliott injury away from the best running back job in football. Both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere. Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 46% Jones gave us another encouraging performance on Sunday, picking up 80 yards on 14 carries and catching a 41-yard pass. You can't start Jones with any confidence, but this is now two of three weeks that he looked like the better back. There's still a very good chance Jones takes this job away from Barber and runs with it.

Top Plays Christian McCaffrey RB CAR Carolina • #22

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 4 Prices FanDuel $9,000 DraftKings $8,800 With Barkley injured and Ezekiel Elliott sharing more than in the past, there's really no doubt who is the current No. 1 running back. McCaffrey is second in the NFL in touches, but he's still averaging more than 5 yards per carry and nearly 9 yards per catch. He's not losing goal-line touches to Cam Newton anymore and he doesn't have another back to share with. McCaffrey is easily the top cash-game back. Austin Ekeler RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 4 Prices FanDuel $8,100 DraftKings $8,000 It may be as simple as just playing McCaffrey and Ekeler together in all your lineups. Ekeler has been the No. 3 back in FanDuel scoring this season and now he gets the best matchup in Fantasy. Everyone is going to play him, so you'll have to get more creative in tournaments, but this is the clear play in cash.

Contrarian Plays Leonard Fournette RB JAC Jacksonville • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 4 Prices FanDuel $6,400 DraftKings $6,000 I'm not sure what to make of this matchup, but I love Fournette's usage and price. I assume his ownership will be low as well. His 14 catches are the fifth most at the running back position and frankly he's been a little bit unlucky he hasn't reached the end zone yet.

