The early part of the NFL season is as much an exercise in avoiding confirmation bias for Fantasy players as anything else, and a lot of people were skeptical about Alvin Kamara entering this season. That looks pretty smart as he has scored just 16.9 PPR points through two games. But I'm not too concerned about Kamara yet.

Partly, that's because I was higher on Kamara than the consensus coming into the season, so I'm inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt. However, Kamara also suffered a rib injury in Week 1 that was serious enough to force him to miss Week 2, which seems like a pretty good reason to give some benefit of the doubt. Kamara had just nine carries in Week 1 with three catches for 7 yards, and the rib injury feels like a pretty good excuse.

His usage was a lot more promising in Week 3, as he had 15 carries and seven targets -- that's about what you're expecting from Kamara most weeks. However, he had just 7.3 PPR points, because he caught just two of those seven targets and had a fumble -- neither of those seems likely to be too much of an issue moving forward. Sure, Jameis Winston isn't the most accurate quarterback out there -- and he notably overthrew Kamara on what could have been a touchdown Sunday on a downfield target -- but Kamara caught 26 of 34 passes for a 76% catch rate and 9.5 yards per catch from Winston last season, comparable to what we've seen from Kamara throughout his career. So, I don't think that explains it.

What I think we've seen is the low end of Kamara's range of outcomes. Winston hasn't been able to connect on a few key passes and Kamara had a bad fumble, just the eighth of his career. Mark Ingram did vulture a touchdown from Kamara on Sunday, and that could be a frustrating situation, especially when you account for Taysom Hill's red-zone usage as well. However, while that potentially limits Kamara's upside from time to time, I don't think it explains his struggles so far.

Better days are ahead for Kamara, and I'm still viewing him as a top-12 RB for Week 4. Here are the rest of my RB rankings for Week 4.