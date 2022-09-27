The early part of the NFL season is as much an exercise in avoiding confirmation bias for Fantasy players as anything else, and a lot of people were skeptical about Alvin Kamara entering this season. That looks pretty smart as he has scored just 16.9 PPR points through two games. But I'm not too concerned about Kamara yet.
Partly, that's because I was higher on Kamara than the consensus coming into the season, so I'm inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt. However, Kamara also suffered a rib injury in Week 1 that was serious enough to force him to miss Week 2, which seems like a pretty good reason to give some benefit of the doubt. Kamara had just nine carries in Week 1 with three catches for 7 yards, and the rib injury feels like a pretty good excuse.
His usage was a lot more promising in Week 3, as he had 15 carries and seven targets -- that's about what you're expecting from Kamara most weeks. However, he had just 7.3 PPR points, because he caught just two of those seven targets and had a fumble -- neither of those seems likely to be too much of an issue moving forward. Sure, Jameis Winston isn't the most accurate quarterback out there -- and he notably overthrew Kamara on what could have been a touchdown Sunday on a downfield target -- but Kamara caught 26 of 34 passes for a 76% catch rate and 9.5 yards per catch from Winston last season, comparable to what we've seen from Kamara throughout his career. So, I don't think that explains it.
What I think we've seen is the low end of Kamara's range of outcomes. Winston hasn't been able to connect on a few key passes and Kamara had a bad fumble, just the eighth of his career. Mark Ingram did vulture a touchdown from Kamara on Sunday, and that could be a frustrating situation, especially when you account for Taysom Hill's red-zone usage as well. However, while that potentially limits Kamara's upside from time to time, I don't think it explains his struggles so far.
Better days are ahead for Kamara, and I'm still viewing him as a top-12 RB for Week 4. Here are the rest of my RB rankings for Week 4.
- Jonathan Taylor vs. TEN -- The Colts talked a big game about not wanting to run Taylor into the ground this offseason, but he's played at least 74% of the snaps in each of the first three games and has been used a decent amount in the passing game. Those are all good things, and reason to be optimistic that his weirdly ineffective start won't continue.
- Saquon Barkley vs. CHI -- This offense is bad, but Barkley has ripped off multiple long runs in the early going, showing that he still has the physical tools to be a difference maker. And the Giants are, smartly, featuring him like one. It's hard to overcome a bad situation, but Barkley is good enough to do it.
- Christian McCaffrey vs. ARI -- In 2019, McCaffrey ran a route on 80% of the Panthers pass plays; this season, it's down to 69%. He's getting plenty of carries, but McCaffrey's upside has always been tied to a 100-plus catch role, and he doesn't have that right now. He can, obviously, still be good with his current usage, but he's not going to challenge for 25-PPR points per game with this role. Hopefully the Panthers realize they are hamstringing themselves.
- Austin Ekeler @HOU -- The Chargers have had 16 plays from inside the 10-yard line through three games, and Ekeler has been on the field for 11 of them -- 69%. Last season, he was on the field for 61% of such snaps. Count just plays from inside the 5-yard line, and he's been on for five out of seven -- 71%, compared to 67% last season. I've seen some concern about this for Ekeler, but it's way too early to draw any conclusions.
- Nick Chubb @ATL -- If Chubb is going to get 20 carries per game, he's going to be a pretty awesome Fantasy option, and the schedule has been pretty kind to him in that regard so far. It likely will be again in Week 4. The question is whether the Browns can sustain the pace with upcoming matchups against the Chargers, Ravens, and Bengals leading into the Week 9 bye, with the Dolphins, Bills, and Buccaneers looming afterward. He might be a sell-high candidate.
- Leonard Fournette vs. KC
- Joe Mixon vs. MIA -- In one way, Mixon has been a beneficiary of opposing defense's insistence on taking away the deep ball, as his current 113-target pace would blow away his career high of 55. There's a tradeoff there, of course, because scoring opportunities have been rare as the Bengals offense has struggled to move the ball. And Mixon's rushing efficiency -- never great -- has really taken a hit. It's a tradeoff us in the Fantasy world will mostly take, but it's worth acknowledging.
- Alexander Mattison @NO -- Reports indicate that Dalvin Cook will play through his shoulder injury with a harness on, but I'll project Mattison as the starter until I see Cook get through a practice, at least. The nice thing is, if Cook does play, you can pretty much just imagine he'll slot in roughly the same spot Mattison is in the rankings, because the Vikings figure to use them the same way, and Mattison has proven to be a very effective player when given the opportunity.
- Khalil Herbert @NYG -- You can't expect Herbert to keep averaging 7.3 yards per carry, but if David Montgomery's injury keeps him out this week, Herbert is going to be a must-start Fantasy RB -- he's rushed for 197 yards in two prior starts and should be in line for somewhere near 20 touches -- and that might be a floor, even in a low-volume Bears offense.
- Aaron Jones vs. NE -- The Packers had a tough time running the ball in Week 3 against the Buccaneers, and we saw that there is some downside to the Jones/AJ Dillon combo. That being said they still had 24 carries and seven targets between them, accounting for more than half of the team's offensive plays. Both remain high-end Fantasy options even against a tough Patriots defense, because the Packers should be able to control the ball in this one.
- Alvin Kamara vs. MIN
- Derrick Henry @IND -- Henry's passing-game role in Week 3 was incredibly promising, but it's hard to know if it was real. He was targeted just once in the prior two games, so it was impossible to predict a six-target game. Given how often he was targeted early on, it was clearly a big part of the game plan, but will it be there every week? That's harder to say. Henry looked better in Week 3, which is the important part.
- Najee Harris vs. NYJ -- I thought Harris actually looked pretty good in Week 3, and it led to a 3.73 YPC and 5 yards on three catches, which tells you about the state of this Steelers offense. There's obviously talent here, but not enough of it along the offensive line or at quarterback, at least not with Mitchell Trubisky. Harris' role makes him a must-start RB, but it's more of the RB2 variety than the elite guy you thought you were getting, especially if the Steelers don't get him more involved in the passing game -- his 11% target share isn't going to get it done.
- Javonte Williams @LV -- The Broncos got Mike Boone involved in Week 3 and had Melvin Gordon running the same number of routes as Williams, which is pretty much a worst-case scenario for his Fantasy outlook. He's still had 15 carries and four and five targets in the past two games, so if this offense starts to turn things around, Williams is going to be a good Fantasy option; Gordon's usage probably prevents him from being a great one, though.
- James Conner @CAR -- Conner more or less played his typical role in Week 3 despite the ankle injury, and he now has 15 targets in two and a half games. He's a top-12 RB if this offense starts to figure things out.
- Josh Jacobs vs. DEN -- There isn't much to say here. Josh Jacobs is a very boring 10-15 PPR points per game, with the upside coming if he manages to find the end zone -- something he's yet to do this season. He will at some point, but he just isn't a focal point in this offense right now.
- AJ Dillon vs. NE
- Jamaal Williams vs. SEA -- It sounds like D'Andre Swift's shoulder sprain could keep him out for a few weeks, raising concerns about whether he'll be able to stand up to the kind of workload the Lions want from him. Swift's absence is a big loss for this offense, which relies on his pass-catching and big-play ability, but it should push Williams into a pretty significant role. Williams had 19 and 17 carries in two games without Swift last season, though he only had one target -- it's worth noting, however, that those two games were sandwiched around a few games Williams missed with an injury of his own, so he might have had an even bigger role otherwise. This offense looks much better since the second half of last season, and I'm viewing Williams as a must-start back with Swift out.
- Jeff Wilson vs. LAR -- Wilson ran the ball really well in Week 3 and made some plays in the passing game for good measure. He's looking pretty solid as the 49ers lead back, and while he'll always have a limited ceiling as a pass catcher and touchdown-scorer given the team's other options, he's looking like a pretty solid RB2 for Fantasy moving forward.
- Cordarrelle Patterson vs. CLE -- The only concern with Patterson is that his usage might be a bit inconsistent as the Falcons try to keep him fresh -- he followed up his 22-carry Week 1 with just 10 touches in Week 2. Could we see something similar after he had 18 touches in Week 3? It's a risk.
- James Robinson @PHI -- I still think Etienne's long-term upside remains significant if anything happens to James Robinson, but as long as the latter is healthy, Etienne seems locked in as the No. 2 back. He could have a decent game if the Jaguars are forced to throw a ton against the Eagles, but I wouldn't be ready to trust him as a J.D. McKissic-type PPR specialist yet.
- Miles Sanders vs. JAX -- Sanders is what he is -- he doesn't get a ton of targets, he doesn't dominate goal-line looks, and he gets about 15 carries per game. He's probably not going to win you many weeks, but he shouldn't lose you too many either.
- Antonio Gibson @DAL -- Gibson's passing game role in Week 1 was very promising, but he's gone back to ceding most of the passing downs snaps to J.D. McKissic, with just five targets over the past two games. That's a disappointing outcome, and it pushes Gibson back into a touchdown-or-bust outlook.
- Nyheim Hines vs. TEN
- Ezekiel Elliott vs. WAS
- Kareem Hunt @ATL
- Dameon Pierce vs. LAC -- We saw what it can look like if the Texans are in a close game where they can keep the ball on the ground, as Pierce got 20 carries for 80 yards and his first NFL touchdown in Week 3. I think he's still pretty unexciting -- he has four targets in three games, and Rex Burkhead is still getting passing downs snaps -- but Pierce can be useful in the right circumstances. I'm not sure Week 4 against the Chargers counts, unfortunately.
- Michael Carter @PIT
- J.D. McKissic @DAL
- Cam Akers @SF -- Akers got 12 carries to just four for Darrell Henderson, and he could have had an even better game in Week 3 if not for a goal-line fumble. We'll see if that costs him playing time moving forward, but I'm going to treat him like the lead rusher for the Rams, with Henderson handling the passing downs. That should make Akers the better Fantasy option, though neither is a must-start at this point.
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire @TB -- Edwards-Helaire's passing game usage has been a nice positive so far, and it helped him from being a big disappointment in Week 3, but he remains one of the more obvious sell-high candidates in the game in my eyes. He has just 22 carries through three games, with three touchdowns helping to cover up for what has been pretty lackluster usage. My preference would be to avoid him against a tough Buccaneers defense.
- Damien Harris @GB -- With Rhamondre Stevenson basically playing Harris to a draw as a runner and taking on the bulk of the passing work, Harris is back to being a touchdown-or-bust running back. And he's on an offense led by Brian Hoyer for at least the next few weeks, with an implied total in Caesars Sportsbook's line of just 14.75 for the week. So, yeah, Harris isn't really a recommended play, even against a matchup that isn't terrible.
- Rhamondre Stevenson @GB
- J.K. Dobbins vs. BUF -- Dobbins was worked in slowly, as expected, in his first game back. He looked fine, but I'm not sure when he's going to be worth using for Fantasy -- he's a low-end starter for me at this point.
- Breece Hall @PIT -- One thing about the Jets RB usage has been consistent -- Hall doesn't have a very big role in the running game, with 21 carries to 28 for Michael Carter. When they've shown upside, it's been as pass-catchers, and with Zach Wilson likely to return to the starting lineup this week, there's no guarantee that passing game usage remains in place. There's upside here, but not enough to make either more than a PPR flex.
- Darrell Henderson @SF
- Tony Pollard vs. WAS
- Chase Edmonds @CIN -- Edmonds bailed you out if you started him in Week 3 with a couple of touchdowns, but his usage is really concerning right now -- 11 carries and just four targets over the past two weeks. This is a good offense -- we think! -- but neither he nor Raheem Mostert looks like much more than a desperation play.
- Devin Singletary @BAL -- Singletary's nine catches in Week 3 were a nice surprise, but I don't expect it to be a big part of his game moving forward -- it seemed to be a game plan thing to counteract Miami's aggressive blitzing. The Bills likely won't feature him as heavily moving forward, so he remains just a low-end starting option.
- Travis Etienne @PHI -- Robinson seems intent on proving the doubters wrong, and I count myself among the doubters here. He's the clear No. 1 back here, and he's benefited from the Jaguars offense being a lot more competent than last year. They'll be tested against a tough Eagles defense, but Robinson's usage -- 40 carries, five targets over the past two games -- makes it hard to go away from him.
- Rashaad Penny @DET -- After ceding snaps to various running backs, Penny was back to a 69% snap share in Week 3, and he's going to need that to be a viable Fantasy option in this offense. He's not much of a playmaker and the Seahawks run fewer offensive plays than any team in the league, so if Penny is in a committee, he's not going to get enough touches to matter. He's a fringe starter, someone best left for injury fill-ins or bye weeks if you can help it.
- Melvin Gordon @LV
- Raheem Mostert @CIN
- Zack Moss @BAL
- Craig Reynolds vs. SEA
- Eno Benjamin @CAR
- Tyler Allgeier vs. CLE
- Justice Hill vs. BUF
- Sony Michel @HOU
- Kenneth Walker @DET
- Mark Ingram vs. MIN
- Kenneth Gainwell vs. JAX
- Rex Burkhead vs. LAC
- Hassan Haskins @IND
- Tristan Ebner @NYG
- Samaje Perine vs. MIA
- James Cook @BAL
- Jaylen Warren vs. NYJ
- Zamir White vs. DEN
- Jordan Mason vs. LAR