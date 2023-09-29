Miles Sanders (groin) didn't practice Friday, and he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota. If Sanders can't play, Chuba Hubbard would be the likely starter for the Panthers, and he would have sleeper appeal in Week 4.

Hubbard, who is rostered in just 50 percent of leagues on CBS Sports, has already been productive in two games playing behind Sanders. In Week 1 at Atlanta, Hubbard had nine carries for 60 yards and two catches for 9 yards on two targets. And in Week 2 against New Orleans, Hubbard caught five passes for 34 yards on five targets.

He's yet to play more than 37 percent of the snaps because of Sanders, and we'll see how he does with a full workload. Raheem Blackshear would likely share touches with Hubbard if Sanders is out, but Hubbard did well in 2022 with increased touches.

He had five games in 2022 with at least 10 total touches, and he scored at least 12.5 PPR points in three of them. So far this season, Sanders is averaging 11.3 PPR points per game, so that's a better expectation for Hubbard.

It's an interesting matchup against the Vikings, who are ranked 10th in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Minnesota held Rachaad White to 6.9 PPR points in Week 1 and Joshua Kelley to 2.7 PPR points in Week 3, but D'Andre Swift torched the Vikings for 27.1 PPR points in Week 2.

If Sanders plays, he would be considered a No. 2 running back in all leagues, but I would slightly downgrade Hubbard if he's the replacement. However, he's at least a flex option given the expected workload, so keep an eye on Sanders' status heading into Sunday.

Now, let's look at other sleepers to target in Week 4. Hopefully, they deliver in a big way to give your lineup a significant boost.

Now, let's look at other sleepers to target in Week 4. Hopefully, they deliver in a big way to give your lineup a significant boost. And if you're looking for my Week 4 DFS plays, you can find my million-dollar contest tournament lineups for both DraftKings and FanDuel over at SportsLine.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 4 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Anthony Richardson QB IND Indianapolis • #5

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -PK O/U 46 OPP VS QB 4th QB RNK 9th ROSTERED 94% YTD Stats PAYDS 279 RUYDS 75 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 20.3 Richardson is expected to return in Week 4 against the Rams after sitting out Week 3 at Baltimore with a concussion. He should pick up where he left off when he scored 22.9 Fantasy points in Week 1 against Jacksonville, and he was on his way to a huge game against Houston in Week 2 before suffering the concussion in the first half since he had 17.7 Fantasy points at the time. The Rams have done a good job in containing opposing quarterbacks, but so far they've faced Geno Smith, Brock Purdy and a gimpy Joe Burrow. As long as Richardson is healthy, he should have the chance for a top-10 finish in this matchup at home. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 82% YTD Stats PAYDS 562 RUYDS 107 TD 3 INT 4 FPTS/G 14.3 In two games this season against Dallas and San Francisco, Jones has combined for 8.4 Fantasy points. Those are going to be two of the best defenses in the NFL. He also faced Arizona in Week 2, and Jones scored 34.7 Fantasy points. When Jones has a favorable matchup, you can trust him as a low-end starter in all leagues, and that's the case for Week 4 against Seattle. The Seahawks have struggled the past two games against Jared Goff (28.9 Fantasy points) and Andy Dalton (27.5 points), and Jones should follow suit. It would definitely help Jones if Saquon Barkley (ankle) is able to play in this game Monday night. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SF -14 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats PAYDS 736 RUYDS 24 TD 5 INT 0 FPTS/G 20 Keep an eye on the injuries for Deebo Samuel (ribs) and Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder), but as long as one of them is healthy then I like Purdy as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 4 against the Cardinals. Without Aiyuk in Week 3 against the Giants, Purdy still scored 24.3 Fantasy points, and he has two games this season with at least 20.8 points in three outings. The Cardinals have only allowed one quarterback to score more than 17.2 Fantasy points this season, which was Daniel Jones in Week 2 (34.7), but I'm still trusting Purdy as a low-end starter in this matchup. In one career game against Arizona in Week 18 last year, Purdy scored 25.8 Fantasy points.

Sleeper RBs Roschon Johnson RB CHI Chicago • #30

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -3 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 82% YTD Stats RUYDS 90 REC 10 REYDS 56 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.2 Johnson and Khalil Herbert are both in play as flex options this week against the Broncos, who have allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Granted, the majority of it was the 96.5 PPR points scored by Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane in Week 3, but Brian Robinson Jr. also scored 26.9 PPR points against the Broncos in Week 2. I'll give a slight lean toward Johnson over Herbert since it feels like the Bears want to make a switch on who plays more, but that's just a gut call. However, given the matchup, I do expect both Bears running backs to have the chance to help Fantasy managers this week. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU PIT -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 91% YTD Stats RUYDS 55 REC 12 REYDS 101 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.2 The Steelers are sticking with Harris as their No. 1 running back, but it's as close to an even split as you can get. Harris played 31 snaps in Week 3 at Las Vegas, while Warren had 28, and it feels like Mike Tomlin knows he needs to get Warren more work. Now, neither was overly impressive against the Raiders, but Warren looks more explosive every time he touches the ball. I'll use both as flex options in Week 4 at Houston, and the Texans have already allowed four running backs to score at least 11.7 PPR points this season. Jerick McKinnon RB KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ KC -8.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 42nd ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats RUYDS 7 REC 7 REYDS 53 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.4 McKinnon has five touches or less in every game this season, but you saw his upside in this offense in Week 3 against Chicago. He had two carries for 9 yards and three catches for 19 yards and two touchdowns on three targets. The previous game at Jacksonville in Week 2, he had one carry for minus-2 yards and three catches for 24 yards on three targets, so there's plenty of downside if he doesn't score. This week, he's facing a Jets defense that is No. 4 in most receptions allowed to running backs with 20, so Patrick Mahomes will hopefully lean on McKinnon in the passing game. In deeper PPR leagues, McKinnon can be used as a flex.

Sleeper WRs Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 27th ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 22 REYDS 166 TD 2 FPTS/G 22.3 We'll see who is starting at quarterback for the Raiders in Week 4 at the Chargers with Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) banged up, but Meyers should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues. His Raiders tenure has been great so far since he scored at least 15.5 PPR points in each of the two games he played (he missed Week 2 at Buffalo with a concussion), and he's averaging 11.5 targets in each outing. The Chargers are also No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, with eight guys already scoring at least 11.0 PPR points against this secondary. Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI DEN -3 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 20th ROSTERED 88% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 23 REYDS 189 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.6 Sutton was one of the lone bright spots for the Broncos in their 70-20 loss at Miami in Week 3, and he had eight catches for 91 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. He's scored at least 13.2 PPR points in two of three games this season, and he has 18 targets in his past two games. We'll see if Jerry Jeudy can take on a bigger role in Week 4 at Chicago, and both are worth using as starters in three-receiver leagues. I'd also love to see Denver get Marvin Mims more involved, but Sutton is Russell Wilson's go-to receiver right now and should have another productive outing against the Bears. Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LAC -5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 76% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 13 REYDS 83 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.8 Palmer has done well when Mike Williams (ACL) has been out over the past two seasons. Williams missed Weeks 9, 10, 12 and 13 in 2022, and he played just six snaps in Week 11. In those games, Palmer had three outings with at least 13.0 PPR points, and he averaged 16.0 PPR points over that span. Williams also missed Week 16 in 2021, and Palmer scored 15.3 PPR points in that outing. In Week 3 against Minnesota when Williams went down, Palmer finished that game with four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. This is a great matchup for Palmer against the Raiders, who have already allowed four receivers to score at least 13.2 PPR points and five touchdowns to the position. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 21 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.1 This is for managers in deeper leagues, but Robinson could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 4 against Seattle. The Seahawks are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and seven wideouts have already scored at least 13.7 PPR points. Robinson played 11 snaps in Week 3 at San Francisco in his first game this season following last year's torn ACL, but he had five targets. He finished with four catches for 21 yards, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he's the best Giants receiver moving forward, starting this week.