We got news Friday that prominent receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and Michael Thomas (toe) will be out in Week 4. Their absences have created opportunities for other receivers in Detroit and New Orleans to step up, and we have more sleepers to use in our Fantasy lineups.

For the Lions, Josh Reynolds and D.J. Chark are in play as No. 3 Fantasy receivers against the Seahawks. I like Reynolds ahead of Chark based on how Reynolds played in Week 3 at Minnesota with six catches for 96 yards on 10 targets. He also scored a touchdown with three catches for 38 yards on three targets in Week 2 against Washington, and Reynolds has now scored at least 12 PPR points in two games in a row.

Chark did well in Week 1 against the Eagles with four catches for 52 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, which is good for 15 PPR points. Since then, he's combined for just seven PPR points in the past two games against the Commanders and Vikings with three catches for 46 yards on 10 targets.

Both have the potential for a big game in Week 4 against the Seahawks, who have allowed five receivers to score at least 11 PPR points this season. And with St. Brown out, there are 11 targets per game available for Reynolds and Chark, so hopefully one -- or both -- step up against Seattle.

For the Saints, Thomas not being there should keep Chris Olave in play as a No. 2 receiver in all leagues. Jameis Winston (back) is likely out, meaning Andy Dalton will start, and Dalton will probably be a downgrade for Olave with fewer downfield throws.

However, Thomas being out should mean continued targets for Olave (he has 13 in each of the past two games), so I would keep him active in your lineup if you already planned to do so. But now we also have the chance for Jarvis Landry to help Fantasy managers in all leagues.

In Week 1 at Atlanta, Landry had seven catches for 114 yards on nine targets and scored 18 PPR points. The past two weeks, he combined for just six catches for 57 yards on 10 targets. But Thomas being out means there are about nine targets available based on what Thomas averaged through the first two games of the year. I like Landry as a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues with Thomas out.

Week 4 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 91% YTD Stats PAYDS 772 RUYDS 22 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 23 The reason Lawrence is listed here instead of as a starting option is because his ceiling is capped against a solid Eagles defense. But I'm expecting Lawrence to still post a respectable stat line in this matchup -- say 18-20 Fantasy points -- based on his performance so far this season. In his past two games against the Colts and Chargers, Lawrence has 52 Fantasy points with 497 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. His new weapons and offensive line, along with new coach Doug Pederson, have helped Lawrence perform at a high level, and I'm excited to see him compete in this matchup. He should be considered a low-end starter in all 12-team formats and larger. Marcus Mariota QB ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -1 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats PAYDS 640 RUYDS 92 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 18.2 This game has an implied total of 49.5 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook, which is among the highest in the league. Either that means the Browns will win this game in a rout, or the Falcons offense will show up. And they might get a break if pass rusher Myles Garrett is out following his car accident Monday (thankfully Garrett is OK). Mariota has yet to score 20 Fantasy points this season, but Baker Mayfield and Joe Flacco already accomplished that against the Browns this year. If Garrett is out, as well Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) still banged up, Mariota should be fired up as a low-end starter in all leagues. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -4 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 19% YTD Stats PAYDS 717 RUYDS 15 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 16.7 Don't look now, but Smith has more 20-point Fantasy games than Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford this season with two in three games. He could have another quality outing in Week 4 at Detroit, which is down a key member of the secondary with safety Tracy Walker (Achilles) out. Detroit has allowed five touchdown passes in the past two games against Carson Wentz and Kirk Cousins, and Smith is a good flier in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

Sleeper RBs Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DAL -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 13th RB RNK 24th ROSTERED 97% YTD Stats RUYDS 156 REC 6 REYDS 69 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.5 I have Pollard as a borderline starter in all leagues this week, and he looked awesome in Week 3 at the Giants with 13 carries for 105 yards, including a 46-yard run in the second quarter. The Cowboys also gave him some chances to help run out the clock late in the fourth quarter. I don't think Ezekiel Elliott is going away anytime soon, and Elliott is worth starting in all leagues this week as well. But Pollard should be no worse than a flex option given the matchup with Washington at home. Melvin Gordon RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 92% YTD Stats RUYDS 131 REC 8 REYDS 49 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Javonte Williams remains the No. 1 running back in Denver, but Gordon continues to have a role and be productive. And he's worth using as a flex option this week against the Raiders. Gordon had 12 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 against the 49ers, and he also added five catches for 29 yards on six targets. The Raiders have allowed a running back to score in three games in a row, and Gordon could find the end zone once again in this matchup. Rashaad Penny RB SEA Seattle • #20

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -4 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 94% YTD Stats RUYDS 141 REC 3 REYDS 10 TD 0 FPTS/G 6 The Seahawks are giving too many running backs playing time as Penny, Ken Walker, Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas all played in Week 3 against Atlanta. Penny still led the team in carries with 14, and he finished with 66 yards. He has a limited role in the passing game with three catches for 10 yards on the season on four targets, which is a concern. And if he doesn't score then his stat line could be minimal. But the Lions have already allowed six rushing touchdowns to running backs this year, and Penny could be a top-20 running back in all leagues if he gets into the end zone for the first time this season. Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -9.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 90% YTD Stats RUYDS 145 REC 7 REYDS 34 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 Stevenson is starting to take over as the lead running back for the Patriots, and hopefully that continues in Week 4 at Green Bay. He's played more than Damien Harris in each of the past two games against Pittsburgh and Baltimore, and Stevenson stood out against the Ravens with 12 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown, along with four catches for 28 yards on five targets. His role in the passing game is important, and hopefully Brian Hoyer will lean on him as he takes over for the injured Mac Jones (ankle). Stevenson is a solid flex option in PPR this week.

Sleeper WRs Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 97% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 16 REYDS 130 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.7 Jeudy looked like a breakout candidate in Week 1 at Seattle when he had four catches for 102 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Then he hurt his chest in Week 2 against Houston and couldn't finish the game before struggling in Week 3 against San Francisco. Things should improve in Week 4 against the Raiders now that Jeudy is healthy, and this should be the best game for Russell Wilson this year. The Raiders have allowed four receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season, and Courtland Sutton and Jeudy should both do well in this matchup. Jeudy is worth using as a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues. Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -4 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 23rd ROSTERED 93% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 26 REYDS 211 TD 0 FPTS/G 14 Lockett is another receiver I was skeptical to trust this season because of his quarterback, but Geno Smith and Lockett are locked in right now. In the past two games against San Francisco and Atlanta, Lockett has combined for 18 catches for 183 yards on 22 targets (11 in each game), and he's averaging 17.5 PPR points over that span. The two should continue to connect in Week 4 at Detroit, and the Lions have already allowed six receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year. Lockett and DK Metcalf are both high-end No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues. Richie James WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #80

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI NYG -3 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 17 REYDS 146 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.7 The Giants are down Sterling Shepard (ACL) and potentially still Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) heading into Week 4. Daniel Jones is running out of healthy weapons, and James could be a prime target against the Bears. He already has two games this season with five catches, and he should be considered a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Things could change for James if Toney or Robinson are cleared to play, but James looks like the best bet for Jones in New York's receiving corps against the Bears. Mack Hollins WR LV Las Vegas • #10

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LV -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 20 REYDS 240 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.7 Hunter Renfrow remained in the concussion protocol as of Friday afternoon, which means he could miss his second game in a row heading into Week 4 against Denver. With Renfrow out in Week 3 at Tennessee, Hollins became a prime target for Derek Carr, and Hollins responded with eight catches for 158 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. This came after he had five catches for 66 yards on eight targets in Week 2 against Arizona. Hollins is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Renfrow is out against the Broncos. Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU LAC -5.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 21 REYDS 134 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.9 Keenan Allen (hamstring) missed practice Friday, and now Palmer is in play again as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's averaging 14.0 PPR points per game in the past two games without Allen, and he combined for 10 catches, 129 yards and a touchdown over that span on 17 targets. Last year, Palmer faced the Texans in Week 16 at Houston and had five catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on six targets for 15 PPR points, and hopefully he'll do that again -- or better -- in the rematch this week.

Sleeper TEs T.J. Hockenson TE DET Detroit • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA DET -4 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 87% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 18 REYDS 82 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 Hockenson has been tough to trust this year with one touchdown and no games over 40 receiving yards. But he could be needed this week with Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) out, and this is a great matchup against the Seahawks. Seattle has allowed two tight ends to catch five passes this season, and Jared Goff could lean on Hockenson in Week 4. Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE GB -9.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 28th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 14 REYDS 84 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.5 The Patriots have been surprisingly bad against tight ends this season, and they have allowed four touchdowns to the position in the past two games. Mark Andrews beat up New England for eight catches, 89 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3, and hopefully Tonyan follows suit with a quality outing. He just had his best game of the season in Week 3 at Tampa Bay with six catches for 37 yards on seven targets, and hopefully Aaron Rodgers continues to lean on Tonyan in this matchup. Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DAL -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 86% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 13 REYDS 80 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 Schultz is typically a must-start Fantasy tight end, but we'll put him in this category since we don't know his health status. He injured his knee in Week 2 against Cincinnati and was hopeful to return in Week 3 at the Giants. That didn't happen, so hopefully he's back in Week 4 against the Commanders. We'll see how he does with Cooper Rush, but Schultz was great the last time he faced Washington in Week 16 last season when he had eight catches for 82 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Let's hope we get those types of games from Schultz soon, starting in Week 4.

Week 4 Preview DFS GAME PREVIEWS & LINEUPS

Bills at Ravens (Heath Cummings)

Injury of note: Gabe Davis (ankle), Dawson Knox (back), J.K. Dobbins (chest)

Start or Sit: Sit J.K. Dobbins

DFS play: Lamar Jackson (DraftKings $8,300/FanDuel $8,800

Prop to play: Lamar Jackson over 1.5 pass TD (+114)

Jaguars at Eagles (Dave Richard)

Jets at Steelers (Heath Cummings)

Injury of note: None

Start or Sit: Start Garrett Wilson

DFS play: Pat Freiermuth (DraftKings $4,200/FanDuel $5,600)

Prop to play: Zach Wilson over 205.5 passing yards (-121)

Browns at Falcons (Dave Richard)

Chargers at Texans (Jamey Eisenberg)

Injury of note: Keenan Allen (hamstring)

Start or sit: Start Dameon Pierce

DFS play: Joshua Palmer (DraftKings $5,000/FanDuel $5,800)

Prop to play: Dameon Pierce over 59.5 rushing yards (-121)

Commanders at Cowboys (Jamey Eisenberg)

Injury of note: Michael Gallup (knee), Dalton Schultz (knee)

Start or Sit: Start Tony Pollard

DFS play: Noah Brown (DraftKings $4,900/FanDuel $5,600)

Prop to play: Tony Pollard over 59.5 total rushing and receiving yards (+102)

Seahawks at Lions (Dave Richard)

Injury of note: D'Andre Swift (shoulder), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), T.J. Hockenson (foot), D.J. Chark (ankle), Josh Reynolds (ankle)

Start or sit: Start Rashaad Penny

DFS play: Josh Reynolds (DraftKings $4,600/FanDuel $5,900)

Prop to play: Geno Smith under 22.5 completions (+116)

Titans at Colts (Heath Cummings)

Injury of note: Jonathan Taylor (toe), Treylon Burks (illness)

Start or Sit: Sit Robert Woods

DFS play: Jonathan Taylor (DraftKings $8,800/FanDuel $8,700)

Prop to play: Jonathan Taylor first TD scored (+285)

Bears at Giants (Jamey Eisenberg)

Patriots at Packers (Heath Cummings)

Cardinals at Panthers (Dave Richard)

Broncos at Raiders (Jamey Eisenberg)

DraftKings

QB: Russell Wilson ($6,700) at LV

RB: Jamaal Williams ($6,100) vs. SEA

RB: Khalil Herbert ($5,700) at NYG

WR: Courtland Sutton ($6,400) at LV

WR: Brandin Cooks ($5,800) vs. LAC

WR: Joshua Palmer ($5,000) at HOU

TE: David Njoku ($6,500) at ATL

FLEX: Cordarrelle Patterson ($6,500) vs. CLE

DST: Packers ($4,100) vs. NE

This is going to be Wilson's best game of the season against the Raiders, and I'm going to stack him with Sutton. The two will finally find the end zone in Week 4 for the first time all year.

Williams and Herbert have great opportunities as starters this week, and both will be popular in lineups but worth it. I also like Patterson to build off his big game against Seattle from last week with another big outing against the Browns this week.

Palmer is a great sleeper with Keenan Allen out, and Cooks should score his first touchdown of the season opposite Palmer. That game could be high-scoring, and I'm excited to see how Palmer and Cooks perform.

FanDuel



QB: Josh Allen ($8,900) at BAL

RB: Jonathan Taylor ($8,700) vs. TEN

RB: Tony Pollard ($6,000) vs. WAS

WR: Stefon Diggs ($8,700) at BAL

WR: Brandin Cooks ($6,400) vs. LAC

WR: Richie James ($5,500) vs. CHI

TE: Robert Tonyan ($4,900) vs. NE

FLEX: Joshua Palmer ($5,800) at HOU

DEF: Cowboys ($4,700) vs. WAS

I love being able to play the No. 1 quarterback, running back and receiver this week with Allen, Taylor and Diggs, and the Bills stack should go off against the Ravens. It's worth spending money on all those players this week.

Pollard, James, Palmer and Tonyan are fantastic sleepers this week with big upside, and I'll play Cooks again with this lineup. I'm excited about this roster, and the Cowboys defense should be amazing against Carson Wentz and the Commanders.