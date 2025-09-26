WAS Washington • #8
Jayden Daniels (knee) is out for Week 4 at Atlanta after he missed Week 3 against Las Vegas. With Daniels out against the Raiders, Mariota stepped up with 207 passing yards and a touchdown, and 40 rushing yards and a touchdown. He's now scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three appearances with the Commanders over the past two years, and he would be a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues if he starts against the Falcons. This would be the second revenge game in a row for Mariota, who spent 2022 in Atlanta, and hopefully, he stays hot with another chance to start for the Commanders this week.
Brock Purdy QB
SF San Francisco • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Purdy is expected to return in Week 4 against Jacksonville after missing the past two games with toe and shoulder injuries. I like him as a low-end starter in all leagues, and he scored 20.8 Fantasy points in Week 1 at Seattle. The Jaguars have only allowed one quarterback to score more than 12.4 Fantasy points this season, but Purdy should do fine against this defense. Purdy also has averaged 21.7 Fantasy points per game at home in his career, and he passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns against the Jaguars in 2023.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Tagovailoa only scored 16.8 Fantasy points in Week 3 at Buffalo, but he played well until a late interception in the fourth quarter. He scored 22.6 Fantasy points in his last home game against New England in Week 2, and he is averaging 26.1 Fantasy points in his past five home games, going back to last season. One of those outings was against the Jets in Week 14 when he scored 27.5 Fantasy points, and I like Tagovailoa as a low-end starter in this matchup on Monday night.
Carson Wentz QB
MIN Minnesota • #11
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Bryce Young QB
CAR Carolina • #9
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Young only has one game this season with more than 11.6 Fantasy points, but I like him as a low-end starter in deep, one-quarterback leagues with his matchup against the Patriots. New England has allowed two quarterbacks this season to score at least 19.5 Fantasy points with Geno Smith and Tua Tagovailoa, and Young has the potential to be in that range as well in Week 4.
Fantasy Football Week 4 Sleepers: Justin Fields set up nicely in return to action
Under-the-radar players who could give your lineup an edge in Week
Justin Fields (concussion) is expected to play Monday night at Miami, and he has the chance for a big game against the Dolphins. I like Fields as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.
Fields was injured in Week 2 against Buffalo, and he missed Week 3 at Tampa Bay. He practiced in full Thursday and Friday, and his status will be made official Saturday. Just make sure he's starting before setting your lineup Sunday, but there's plenty of upside for Monday's game.
The Dolphins are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Daniel Jones in Week 1, Drake Maye in Week 2, and Josh Allen in Week 3 all scored at least 29 Fantasy points against Miami. Each quarterback ran for at least 25 yards as well, and Jones (two) and Maye combined for three rushing touchdowns against this defense.
It's a great setup for Fields, who scored 31.5 Fantasy points in his only full game this season in Week 1 against Pittsburgh. And this game could be a potential high-scoring affair, which is why I like Tua Tagovailoa as another sleeper for Week 4.
Week 4 Sleepers
Sleepers
Cam Skattebo RB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #44
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Skattebo looked great in Week 3 against the Chiefs with 10 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 61 yards on eight targets. Tyrone Tracy Jr. (shoulder) is out in Week 4 against the Chargers, and Skatteo should have the chance for 15-plus touches for the second game in a row. We'll see how the offense looks with Jaxson Dart making his first NFL start, and hopefully, he continues to rely on Skattebo in the passing game. I like Skattebo as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.
NE New England • #32
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Rhamondre Stevenson (two) and Antonio Gibson combined for three fumbles in Week 3 against Pittsburgh, which has to help Henderson get more playing time. He finished the Steelers game with 11 carries for 28 yards and three catches for 19 yards on three targets, and the 14 total touches are a season high. I'll take a chance on Henderson as a high-end flex in Week 4 against the Panthers, who have already allowed three running backs to score at least 12.2 PPR points this season. And Trey Benson and Bijan Robinson combined for nine catches for 69 yards on 12 targets against Carolina in the past two weeks, which should bode well for Henderson's role in the passing game.
JAC Jacksonville • #33
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Tuten only had six carries for 21 yards and a touchdown and no catches on one target in Week 3 against Houston, but look for his role to expand in Week 4 at San Francisco. He's now scored at least 8.1 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Bengals and Texans, and I would consider him as a flex option in Week 4. Travis Etienne remains a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and we'll see how the 49ers defense looks in the first game without Nick Bosa (ACL).
MIA Miami • #31
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Gordon saw a season-high nine carries in Week 3 at Buffalo, and he responded with 38 yards and a touchdown. He should continue to work in tandem with De'Von Achane, and I would use Gordon as a flex option in Week 4 against the Jets. He'll likely need a touchdown to help his Fantasy production since he only has two catches for 4 yards on two targets this year, but the Dolphins will likely lean on Gordon in short-yardage situations and near the goal line. If the Dolphins are playing with a lead in this game, then Gordon could be a nice surprise for Fantasy managers, especially if he finds the end zone.
Woody Marks RB
HOU Houston • #27
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Marks might take on a bigger role for the Texans, and he just played 30 snaps in Week 3 at Jacksonville compared to 33 for Nick Chubb. Marks also had a season-high seven total touches against the Jaguars, and he has 46 receiving yards in his past two outings, with only two catches on three targets. I'll still use Chubb ahead of Marks in Week 4 against the Titans, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but Marks is a good desperation play if you need a flex option in this matchup.
Kareem Hunt RB
KC Kansas City • #29
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The Ravens run defense was abused by the Lions in Week 3 as Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery combined for 34 carries for 218 yards and four touchdowns. The Chiefs won't do that, but maybe this is a good week for Hunt or Isiah Pacheco to get going. I'd lean toward Hunt over Pacheco based on Hunt's touchdown potential, and he just had 10 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 10 yards in Week 3 at the Giants. Hunt should be considered a flex option in deeper leagues in Week 4.
KC Kansas City • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Worthy (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against Baltimore after missing the past two games with a shoulder injury. Hopefully, he won't be on a snap count, and he could be a star if he plays the whole game without restrictions against the Ravens. Baltimore has allowed at least one touchdown to a wide receiver in all three games this season, and four receivers have scored at least 12.4 PPR points against the Ravens. I like Worthy as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside.
Tre Tucker WR
LV Las Vegas • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I love that Tucker had eight catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns in Week 3 at Washington on nine targets. But I also love that he got eight targets in Week 2 against the Chargers. He only finished with three catches for 12 yards in that game, but it's clear the Raiders want to make Tucker a featured part of their offense. This week, Tucker should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. The Bears are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and I expect Geno Smith to play well in this matchup, which is why he's my Start of the Week. Tucker, Jakobi Meyers, and Brock Bowers all have the chance to be standout Fantasy options in this matchup.
JAC Jacksonville • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter are struggling right now for the Jaguars, and Washington has become someone Liam Coen and Trevor Lawrence can trust. Washington has 16 targets in his past two games, and he combined for nine catches and 110 yards over that span. He should continue to get targets in Week 4 at San Francisco, and Washington should be considered a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. It's not an easy matchup, but Washington might prove to be the most reliable option in the passing game if the Jaguars are trailing on the road.
Chris Olave WR
NO New Orleans • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Look away if you're in a non-PPR league because Olave isn't going to help you much based on his first three games of the season. But in PPR, Olave has been solid, including a season-best 15.7 points in Week 3 at Seattle. He's been a volume king with 37 targets on the year, and he has 23 receptions. But he's failed to score a touchdown in any game, and he's been at 57 receiving yards or less in each outing. I would expect more of the same in Week 4 at Buffalo, and he should be considered a borderline starter in all PPR leagues. In half-PPR, Olave is a flex, and he should not be trusted in non-PPR formats for now. It helps that Buffalo has allowed three receivers to score at least 14.9 PPR points this year.
MIA Miami • #17
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Waddle has found the end zone in back-to-back games heading into Week 4, and he scored at least 14.9 PPR points in each outing. He's yet to top six targets in any game, and 68 receiving yards in his season high. But I would trust him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in this matchup with the Jets. Three receivers scored at least 12 PPR points against the Jets in Week 3 from Tampa Bay, and five guys have reached that total this season. Waddle has scored at least 18.9 PPR points in three of his past four meetings with the Jets, and hopefully, Tua Tagovailoa starts to lean on Waddle more in this game.
GB Green Bay
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Golden, Dontayvion Wicks, and Romeo Doubs are all in play as sleepers in Week 4 against the Cowboys, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Five receivers in the past two games against Dallas have scored at least 12.8 PPR points, including a whopping six touchdowns. Golden just had his best game of the season in Week 3 at Cleveland with four catches for 52 yards on four targets, and hopefully it's the start of a strong rookie campaign. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 4 due to the matchup. Wicks has 10 targets in the past two games, with Jayden Reed (collarbone) hurt, but Wicks only has six catches for 65 yards and no touchdowns. Still, he's worth a look as a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues given the matchup. Doubs is also worth using in deeper leagues, but he's combined for just seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown on the season. All three could go off against the Cowboys, so keep that in mind for Golden, Wicks, and Doubs, in that order, in Week 4.
TEN Tennessee • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ayomanor should be added in all leagues, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 4 at Houston. In his past two games, Ayomanor has eight catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets, and he scored at least 13.8 PPR points in each outing. Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (oblique) could be out, and Cam Ward seems to trust Ayomanor more than Calvin Ridley right now. It would be nice to see Ridley do something productive also, since he's scored 8.7 PPR points or less in all three games this year, but Ayomanor is worth a look if you need help at receiver in Week 4.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Robinson had a down game in Week 3 against the Chiefs with one catch for 26 yards on four targets, but I'll go back to him in Week 4 against the Chargers, especially in Jaxson Dart's first NFL start. Dart will likely lean on Robinson a lot in this matchup, and he had 18 targets in his first two games this season, albeit from Russell Wilson. That said, we know Robinson is a target hog and a reliable, short-area target. He's worth using as a No. 3 PPR receiver against the Chargers, who have allowed three receivers to score at least 12.8 PPR points this season.
JAC Jacksonville • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Strange is coming off his best game of the season in Week 3 against Houston with six catches for 61 yards on seven targets, and he's looking like one of the more reliable weapons in the passing game for Jacksonville while Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter are struggling. Strange isn't a must-start Fantasy tight end in Week 4, but the 49ers have allowed a tight end to score a touchdown in each of the past two games with Juwan Johnson and Trey McBride. In deeper leagues, Strange is a quality streamer if you need a tight end.
MIN Minnesota • #87
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
I expected Hockenson to benefit with Carson Wentz under center, and that's what happened in Wentz's first start in Week 3 against Cincinnati. Hockenson had five catches for 49 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and he scored a season-high 15.9 PPR points. Jordan Addison's suspension is over, so we'll see how that impacts Hockenson. But I still like him as a low-end starter as long as Wentz is under center. It also helps that the Steelers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends.
CLE Cleveland • #44
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Fannin gets one more chance to be a low-end starter in all leagues. His production has declined each week after he scored 13.6 PPR points in Week 1 against Cincinnati, and he only had 5.5 PPR points in Week 3 against Green Bay. He also had nine targets against the Bengals, and he combined for nine targets the past two weeks against the Ravens and Packers. This is an easier matchup in Week 4 against the Lions, who are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. I'd also use David Njoku as a low-end starter in all leagues as well.
Cade Otton TE
TB Tampa Bay • #88
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
We'll see what happens with Chris Godwin (ankle) and if he's able to make his season debut in Week 4. But with Mike Evans (hamstring) out and Godwin out or limited, we could see an expanded role for Otton, making him a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Last year, when Evans and Godwin were injured, Otton scored at least 18 PPR points in three of four games from Week 7 through Week 10, and he had at least eight targets in each outing. Emeka Egbuka wasn't on the roster then, so keep that in mind. But Otton could be a streaming option in deeper leagues if his role expands in this game.
Defense/Special Teams
Chargers (at NYG)
Commanders (at ATL)
49ers (vs. JAC)
Kicker
Josh Karty (vs. IND)
Brandon McManus (at DAL)
Matt Gay (at ATL)