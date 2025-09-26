Xavier Worthy WR KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 1 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Worthy (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against Baltimore after missing the past two games with a shoulder injury. Hopefully, he won't be on a snap count, and he could be a star if he plays the whole game without restrictions against the Ravens. Baltimore has allowed at least one touchdown to a wide receiver in all three games this season, and four receivers have scored at least 12.4 PPR points against the Ravens. I like Worthy as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside.

Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI LV -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 72% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 20 REYDS 211 TD 4 FPTS/G 19.7 I love that Tucker had eight catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns in Week 3 at Washington on nine targets. But I also love that he got eight targets in Week 2 against the Chargers. He only finished with three catches for 12 yards in that game, but it's clear the Raiders want to make Tucker a featured part of their offense. This week, Tucker should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. The Bears are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and I expect Geno Smith to play well in this matchup, which is why he's my Start of the Week. Tucker, Jakobi Meyers, and Brock Bowers all have the chance to be standout Fantasy options in this matchup.

Parker Washington WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 16 REYDS 110 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.7 Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter are struggling right now for the Jaguars, and Washington has become someone Liam Coen and Trevor Lawrence can trust. Washington has 16 targets in his past two games, and he combined for nine catches and 110 yards over that span. He should continue to get targets in Week 4 at San Francisco, and Washington should be considered a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. It's not an easy matchup, but Washington might prove to be the most reliable option in the passing game if the Jaguars are trailing on the road.

Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -15.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 24th ROSTERED 88% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 37 REYDS 165 TD 0 FPTS/G 13.2 Look away if you're in a non-PPR league because Olave isn't going to help you much based on his first three games of the season. But in PPR, Olave has been solid, including a season-best 15.7 points in Week 3 at Seattle. He's been a volume king with 37 targets on the year, and he has 23 receptions. But he's failed to score a touchdown in any game, and he's been at 57 receiving yards or less in each outing. I would expect more of the same in Week 4 at Buffalo, and he should be considered a borderline starter in all PPR leagues. In half-PPR, Olave is a flex, and he should not be trusted in non-PPR formats for now. It helps that Buffalo has allowed three receivers to score at least 14.9 PPR points this year.

Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 17 REYDS 137 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.2 Waddle has found the end zone in back-to-back games heading into Week 4, and he scored at least 14.9 PPR points in each outing. He's yet to top six targets in any game, and 68 receiving yards in his season high. But I would trust him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in this matchup with the Jets. Three receivers scored at least 12 PPR points against the Jets in Week 3 from Tampa Bay, and five guys have reached that total this season. Waddle has scored at least 18.9 PPR points in three of his past four meetings with the Jets, and hopefully, Tua Tagovailoa starts to lean on Waddle more in this game.

Matthew Golden WR GB Green Bay

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL GB -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 82% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 8 REYDS 68 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.1 Golden, Dontayvion Wicks, and Romeo Doubs are all in play as sleepers in Week 4 against the Cowboys, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Five receivers in the past two games against Dallas have scored at least 12.8 PPR points, including a whopping six touchdowns. Golden just had his best game of the season in Week 3 at Cleveland with four catches for 52 yards on four targets, and hopefully it's the start of a strong rookie campaign. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 4 due to the matchup. Wicks has 10 targets in the past two games, with Jayden Reed (collarbone) hurt, but Wicks only has six catches for 65 yards and no touchdowns. Still, he's worth a look as a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues given the matchup. Doubs is also worth using in deeper leagues, but he's combined for just seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown on the season. All three could go off against the Cowboys, so keep that in mind for Golden, Wicks, and Doubs, in that order, in Week 4.

Elic Ayomanor WR TEN Tennessee • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -7.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 18 REYDS 107 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.9 Ayomanor should be added in all leagues, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 4 at Houston. In his past two games, Ayomanor has eight catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets, and he scored at least 13.8 PPR points in each outing. Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (oblique) could be out, and Cam Ward seems to trust Ayomanor more than Calvin Ridley right now. It would be nice to see Ridley do something productive also, since he's scored 8.7 PPR points or less in all three games this year, but Ayomanor is worth a look if you need help at receiver in Week 4.