Fantasy Football Week 4 Sleepers: Rex Burkhead, D.K. Metcalf among reinforcement options plus DFS lineups

Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 4 plus offers his favorite lineups for DFS action this weekend.

Whether it's due to injuries or the start of bye weeks, you could be searching for help in Week 4 for your Fantasy roster. Some of the players listed here might be needed as starting options in all leagues.

While it might seem like a stretch to start Case Keenum at quarterback or Jack Doyle at tight end, these guys are in good spots this week. The same goes for Justin Jackson, Paul Richardson and several others.

Along with the sleepers, I also have some DFS lineups for you to consider on DraftKings and FanDuel. Our goal is to give you winners, as well as help you make some money, in Week 4.

Week 4 Sleepers
Week 4 Preview
Sleepers
Quarterbacks
headshot-image
Case Keenum QB
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG NYG -3 O/U 49.5
OPP VS QB
23rd
QB RNK
14th
OWNED
69%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
0
RUYDS
0
TD
0
INT
0
FPTS/G
0
Keenum could be replaced at any moment by rookie Dwayne Haskins, so keep that in mind. But if he starts in Week 4 as expected, I like his chances as a Fantasy quarterback against the Giants. Keenum has multiple touchdowns in all three games this season, including two games with at least 332 passing yards. He's also scored at least 20 Fantasy points in two games. The Giants have one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL, and Dak Prescott, Josh Allen and Jameis Winston have each scored at least 24 Fantasy points against this defense.
headshot-image
Jacoby Brissett QB
IND Indianapolis • #7
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs OAK IND -6.5 O/U 45
OPP VS QB
15th
QB RNK
19th
OWNED
59%
It appears like Brissett will be without T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps), which lowers his Fantasy value, but I still like him as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. He's scored at least 19 Fantasy points in all three starts this season, and hopefully other options in the passing game step up to replace Hilton, including potentially Eric Ebron or Jack Doyle. The Raiders are on the road for the second week in a row, and we could see Brissett also make some plays with his legs.
headshot-image
Mason Rudolph QB
PIT Pittsburgh • #2
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN PIT -4 O/U 44
OPP VS QB
3rd
QB RNK
18th
OWNED
28%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
0
RUYDS
0
TD
0
INT
0
FPTS/G
0
Rudolph struggled at San Francisco in Week 3 in his first start for the injured Ben Roethlisberger (elbow), scoring 17 Fantasy points, but I expect a better outing in Week 4 at home against the Bengals. He's only an option in two-quarterback leagues, but I expect Cincinnati's defense to struggle on the road for the second week in a row. For the season, all three quarterbacks against the Bengals (Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo and Josh Allen) have scored at least 19 Fantasy points.
Running backs
headshot-image
Rex Burkhead RB
NE New England • #34
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF NE -7 O/U 42
OPP VS RB
15th
RB RNK
13th
OWNED
78%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
21
REC
2
REYDS
42
TD
0
FPTS/G
8
Burkhead might not be as good as he was in Week 3 against the Jets when James White (personal) was out, but I still like the situation for him against the Bills. We could see the Patriots start to lean more on Burkhead and less on Sony Michel with fullback James Develin out, and Burkhead has scored at least 13 PPR points in two of three games this year. He has at least 68 total yards in all three games, along with 13 catches, so Burkhead is at least a solid flex against the Bills in PPR.
headshot-image
Justin Jackson RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #22
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA LAC -15.5 O/U 44
OPP VS RB
24th
RB RNK
33rd
OWNED
96%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
25
REC
1
REYDS
2
TD
0
FPTS/G
3
This is likely the last chance for Jackson to get quality touches now that Melvin Gordon is back with the Chargers. Gordon isn't expected to play in Week 4 at Miami, so it will still be Austin Ekeler and Jackson sharing the workload, and Ekeler is an obvious starter in all leagues. But I like Jackson as a flex option this week with the chance that the Chargers are blowing out the Dolphins, and he could work in garbage time. Jackson is having a nice season as the backup to Ekeler with 18 carries for 142 yards (7.9 yards per carry), as well as six catches for 13 yards on eight targets, but he hasn't gotten much Fantasy production. Hopefully, he has the Tony Pollard game against Miami like the Dallas backup had in Week 3. Pollard finished the game against the Dolphins with 21 PPR points after mopping up for Ezekiel Elliott.
headshot-image
Darrel Williams RB
KC Kansas City • #31
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
YTD Stats
RUYDS
10
REC
7
REYDS
68
TD
0
FPTS/G
14
Williams is only worth using as a flex option if Damien Williams (knee) is out, but I like what he did in relief of LeSean McCoy last week against Baltimore. He had nine carries for 62 yards (6.9 yards per carry), as well as five catches for 47 yards on five targets. McCoy would still be the better Fantasy option if he plays as expected, but if something happens to him between now and Sunday, as well as Damien Williams being out, Darrel Williams could be a star.
headshot-image
Kenyan Drake RB
MIA Miami • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAC LAC -15.5 O/U 44
OPP VS RB
8th
RB RNK
30th
OWNED
97%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
81
REC
1
REYDS
12
TD
0
FPTS/G
10
I know, trusting a member of the Dolphins sounds risky, and it is. But in deeper PPR leagues, Drake might not be a bad play. He had a season-high 12 carries in Week 3 at Dallas in what was a competitive game in the first half, and he also has six targets in each of the past two outings against the Patriots and Cowboys. Against Dallas, Drake had 72 total yards, so hopefully things are starting to improve for him. The Chargers defense is good against the run, but I can see Drake scoring 10-14 PPR points this week, which would make him a flex option to consider.
headshot-image
Royce Freeman RB
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Freeman has been surprisingly good the past two weeks against Chicago and Green Bay, and he's doing a nice job working in tandem with Phillip Lindsay. Against the Bears, Freeman had 14 PPR points with 102 total yards and five catches on seven targets. Then against the Packers, Freeman had 73 total yards and four catches on five targets, which resulted in 11 PPR points. I like Freeman as a flex option against the Jaguars this week at home
Wide receivers
headshot-image
D.K. Metcalf WR
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI SEA -5 O/U 48
OPP VS WR
18th
WR RNK
35th
OWNED
91%
YTD Stats
REC
4
TAR
5
REYDS
147
TD
2
FPTS/G
30
The Cardinals secondary isn't good with cornerback Patrick Peterson (suspension) out, and five receivers have already scored at least 12 PPR points against them this year. Metcalf only scored eight PPR points in Week 3 against New Orleans, but he scored at least 12 PPR points in his first two outings against Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. Tyler Lockett and Will Dissly should play well at Arizona this week, but I like Metcalf as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all formats.
headshot-image
Mike Williams WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #81
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA LAC -15.5 O/U 44
OPP VS WR
30th
WR RNK
32nd
OWNED
85%
YTD Stats
REC
7
TAR
7
REYDS
158
TD
0
FPTS/G
22
Williams scored 10 touchdowns in 2018, but he's still looking for his first score this year. It could happen this week against the Dolphins, who are second in the NFL in touchdowns allowed to receivers with seven. It will take Williams scoring a touchdown to help your Fantasy roster since he doesn't have more than three catches in any game this year. But given the matchup with Miami, it's worth trusting Williams as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues this week.
headshot-image
Paul Richardson WR
WAS Washington • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG NYG -3 O/U 49.5
OPP VS WR
20th
WR RNK
NR
OWNED
19%
YTD Stats
REC
4
TAR
4
REYDS
146
TD
1
FPTS/G
24
Richardson is coming off a strong game in Week 3 against Chicago, and he has a great matchup in Week 4 at the Giants. He's worth taking a flier on in deeper leagues if you need a third receiver this week. He had eight catches for 83 yards and a touchdown on nine targets against the Bears, and he also had three catches for 16 yards and a touchdown on three targets against Dallas in Week 2. The Giants allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers heading into Week 4.
headshot-image
Preston Williams WR
MIA Miami • #18
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAC LAC -15.5 O/U 44
OPP VS WR
31st
WR RNK
43rd
OWNED
11%
YTD Stats
REC
5
TAR
9
REYDS
40
TD
0
FPTS/G
9
The Dolphins are a horror show right now, but Williams might be their best offensive player, even with Albert Wilson (calf) expected to play. Williams has scored at least 10 PPR points in three games in a row, and in the first start with Josh Rosen in Week 3 at Dallas, Williams had a season-high 12 targets for four catches and 68 yards. He dropped a touchdown, but he should continue to see a hefty amount of targets with Miami always chasing points each week. He's worth using as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 4 against the Chargers, who have allowed four receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season.
headshot-image
Darius Slayton WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS NYG -3 O/U 49.5
OPP VS WR
20th
WR RNK
48th
OWNED
13%
YTD Stats
REC
7
TAR
7
REYDS
136
TD
2
FPTS/G
15.5
For Week 4, you could look at Slayton as a flier in deeper leagues, and this could be the last time we see him in a prominent role since Golden Tate (suspension) is back in Week 5. Making his NFL debut in Week 3 at Tampa Bay, in the first start with Daniel Jones, Slayton had three catches for 82 yards on five targets, and this is a great matchup against Washington. The Redskins come into this game allowing the second-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and they lead the NFL with eight touchdowns allowed to receivers.
headshot-image
Parris Campbell WR
IND Indianapolis • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs OAK IND -6.5 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
16th
WR RNK
NR
OWNED
45%
YTD Stats
REC
0
TAR
1
REYDS
0
TD
0
FPTS/G
0
We don't know if T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps) is out this week, but Campbell could be worth a flier in deeper leagues with an increase in playing time. The same could be said about Deon Cain, Zach Pascal or even Chester Rogers against the Raiders. It's a gamble to trust any of these guys, but Campbell is a sneaky play here since he should have the highest ceiling of this group based on his speed and playmaking ability. The Raiders coming into this game having allowed five receivers to either score or gain at least 120 receiving yards on the season.
headshot-image
Diontae Johnson WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Johnson got the chance to start in Week 3 at San Francisco, and he had three catches for 52 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Hopefully, better production is ahead as Mason Rudolph improves as a starter, and Johnson is worth using as a flier in Week 4 against Cincinnati at home. The Bengals have allowed four receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season, and hopefully the 49ers game is a sign of things to come for Johnson.
Tight ends
headshot-image
Jason Witten TE
DAL Dallas • #82
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NO DAL -2.5 O/U 47
OPP VS TE
30th
TE RNK
16th
OWNED
28%
YTD Stats
REC
4
TAR
7
REYDS
59
TD
1
FPTS/G
15
Witten didn't take advantage of the matchup against Miami in Week 3 as many hoped, but he still played well enough with three catches for 54 yards on four targets. He hasn't seen more than four targets in any game this season, but he does have two touchdowns and should still be a factor in the offense with Michael Gallup (knee) out. He faces New Orleans in Week 4, and the Saints just allowed Dissly to have six catches for 62 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in Week 3. Witten is again worth starting in deeper leagues.
headshot-image
Vernon Davis TE
WAS Washington • #85
Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG NYG -3 O/U 49.5
OPP VS TE
15th
TE RNK
21st
OWNED
6%
YTD Stats
REC
4
TAR
5
REYDS
66
TD
0
FPTS/G
10
Davis will once again start for the injured Jordan Reed (concussion), and he's worth using as a low-end starting option against the Giants. We've already seen the Giants allow three tight ends to score at least nine PPR points this season with Witten, Blake Jarwin and O.J. Howard, and Davis had 15 PPR points in his lone road game this season in Week 1 at Philadelphia.
headshot-image
Jack Doyle TE
IND Indianapolis • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs OAK IND -6.5 O/U 45
OPP VS TE
26th
TE RNK
17th
OWNED
41%
YTD Stats
REC
2
TAR
4
REYDS
29
TD
0
FPTS/G
4
Doyle and Eric Ebron should benefit if T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps) is out, and I like Doyle better in PPR, with Ebron better in non-PPR leagues. Through three games, Doyle only has seven catches for 87 yards and no touchdowns on nine targets, while Ebron has seven catches for 80 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. I wouldn't have interest in either one if Hilton is healthy enough to play, but if he's out then Doyle and Ebron can be low-end starters, depending on the format.
Week 4 Preview
DFS LINEUPS

DraftKings

QB - David Jones ($5,300) vs. WAS
RB - Christian McCaffrey ($8,800) at HOU
RB - Austin Ekeler ($8,000) at MIA
WR - Cooper Kupp ($6,500) vs. TB
WR - Sterling Shepard ($5,800) vs. WAS
WR - Terry McLaurin ($4,500) at NYG
TE - Will Dissly ($3,600) at ARI
FLEX - Wayne Gallman ($4,600) vs. WAS
DST - Broncos ($2,900) vs. JAC

Let's go, Giants. I love the matchup for the Giants against Washington for Jones, Shepard and Gallman, and I'll stack these guys in many lineups this week, especially at their prices.

I'll spend the money for McCaffrey and Ekeler here because the running back slate isn't great in Week 4 with Alvin Kamara, Ezekiel Elliott and James Conner unavailable because they play Sunday and Monday night. They're also great, so they're worth the cost.

I want at least one member of the Rams passing game in every lineup for their matchup against Tampa Bay, and Kupp has been awesome so far this season and should be again in Week 4. I also love the matchup for McLaurin against the Giants, and he's scored in all three games this year so far.

The first player I will put in every lineup this week is Dissly. The matchup against the Cardinals is the best for any tight end, and so far T.J. Hockenson, Mark Andrews and Greg Olsen have destroyed this defense. Dissly should be next.

FanDuel

QB - Jared Goff ($7,700) vs. TB
RB - Mark Ingram ($7,800) vs. CLE
RB - Wayne Gallman ($5,800) vs. WAS
WR - Cooper Kupp ($7,000) vs. TB
WR - Tyler Lockett ($6,600) at ARI
WR - Marquise Brown ($5,700) vs. CLE
TE - Will Dissly ($5,400) at ARI
FLEX - Julio Jones ($8,500) vs. TEN
DST - Chargers ($5,300) at MIA

There are some similarities in these two lineups, especially with Kupp, Gallman and Dissly, and I'm going with Goff here with his matchup against Tampa Bay. Goff is our Start of the Week for Week 4.

I'm going back to Ingram again this week, and he was our Start of the Week in Week 3, which was great after he dominated against Kansas City. Hopefully, he has similar success against Cleveland.

Brown should be good against the Browns, who could be without cornerbacks Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) again this week. That could lead to a big performance at home. I also like Lockett against the Cardinals, who are still without standout cornerback Patrick Peterson (suspension).

It's easy to play Jones at his cost now that he's scoring touchdowns, and I'll spend the money on the defense facing the Dolphins with the Chargers. They should be able to sack Josh Rosen often, even on the road.

