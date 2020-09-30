Watch Now: NFL Injury News and Updates ( 9:32 )

It's Week 4, so hopefully you're starting to see what your Fantasy team is all about after the first three games of the season. You're starting to know who you can trust as starters and who to avoid. And hopefully you're not sticking with someone just because you drafted them in a certain round.

There are always players we feel tied to because of draft capital. This year, guys like Joe Mixon, D.J. Moore, T.Y. Hilton and A.J. Green fall into that category, among others. You feel like you have to start them, even if you have better options on the bench. Why? Play the best players to get you the most points.

Now, I'm still hopeful for all four of those guys, especially Mixon, Moore and Green this week. Mixon faces the Jaguars, and he should have the chance for a good game, especially since he's getting at least 19 total touches each week. But I'm not starting him ahead of James Robinson, Darrell Henderson or even Mike Davis in PPR. Those guys are better right now and have good matchups of their own.

Moore is top 10 in targets among wide receivers, so hopefully a big game is coming. I don't fear the matchup against the Cardinals for him, but I'd rather play Julian Edelman, Will Fuller and DeVante Parker, who have been more productive and also have favorable opponents.

Green, like Mixon, also should go off against the Jaguars. And like Moore, Green is also top 10 in targets among wide receivers. But I have more faith in Tyler Boyd than Green right now since Boyd has shown a solid rapport with Joe Burrow. If you have to decide between the two then Boyd should be in your starting lineup ahead of Green.

As for Hilton, I would sit him this week, as you'll read below. He can still have big games down the road, and hopefully his targets increase as the Colts get in more competitive games. But I don't trust him this week against the Bears, who have yet to allow a touchdown to a wide receiver. He's only worth starting in three receiver leagues, but there could be better options for your Fantasy roster.

Every situation is different for every Fantasy manager, but when you drafted a player shouldn't determine if you start them. Three games is a good sample size to know who is playing well and who isn't, and you should start the player who gives you the best option to win.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG LAR -12.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 201 REC 3 REYDS 46 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.7

It appears like Cam Akers (ribs) will be out again in Week 4 against the Giants after he didn't practice Wednesday, and coach Sean McVay said Akers is day-to-day. And even though Malcolm Brown did play in Week 3 at Buffalo despite having finger surgery, he was clearly behind Darrell Henderson in touches and production. The Rams backfield belongs to Henderson for now -- and hopefully all year.

Henderson has been awesome over the past two games with 32 carries for 195 yards and two touchdowns, as well as three catches for 46 yards on six targets against the Eagles and Bills. We were hoping one of the three Rams running backs would make a statement early in the season to establish themselves as the best Todd Gurley replacement, and Henderson appears to be that guy.

He should make another statement in Week 4 against the Giants, who have already allowed four running backs to either score or run for at least 100 yards in three games. I'm starting Henderson as a borderline No. 1 running back this week in all leagues, and I'm excited about his future.

Obviously, you should keep an eye on the Rams' practice reports to see if Akers is playing, but I'm not sure it matters. McVay should continue to lean on Henderson, and Fantasy managers should as well.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL GB -7.5 O/U 58 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 26.6 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 887 RUYDS 26 TD 9 INT 0 FPTS/G 30.3 No Davante Adams? No problem for Rodgers in Week 3 at the Saints. With Adams out with a hamstring injury, Rodgers went off at New Orleans for 283 passing yards and three touchdowns. Hopefully, Adams is back in Week 4 against the Falcons, but Rodgers should be fine even without his No. 1 receiver. Atlanta allows the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks — Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott and Nick Foles all had at least three total touchdowns — and Rodgers should stay hot in this game at home. Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC CIN -3 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 24.2 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 821 RUYDS 64 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 22.7 Burrow should be coming into Week 4 against the Jaguars with three games in a row with at least 20 Fantasy points, but he lost a touchdown — and a victory — in Week 1 against the Chargers when A.J. Green was called for offensive pass interference in the end zone on a touchdown catch. However, Burrow has consecutive games with at least 24 Fantasy points against Cleveland and Philadelphia the past two weeks, and he should have another strong showing this week. The Jaguars have struggled the past two games against opposing quarterbacks, with Ryan Tannehill and Ryan Fitzpatrick combining for seven total touchdowns, and Burrow has top-10 upside in Week 4. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG LAR -12.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 24 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 863 RUYDS 32 TD 6 INT 2 FPTS/G 23 Goff has come alive as a quality Fantasy quarterback in the past two games against Philadelphia and Buffalo with 59 Fantasy points combined over that span. He has 588 passing yards, six total touchdowns and one interception, and he should continue to play well this week against the Giants. They just allowed Nick Mullens to pass for 343 yards and a touchdown in Week 3, and the Giants allowed five passing touchdowns in the first two weeks of the year against Ben Roethlisberger and Mitchell Trubisky. Safety Jabrill Peppers (ankle) could also be out, and the Rams offense should have their way with the Giants defense in Week 4 at home. Deshaun Watson QB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN HOU -3.5 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 21.6 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 792 RUYDS 49 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 19.3 I've been down on Watson for the past two weeks given his tough matchups against the Ravens and Steelers, but things are about to improve for him in a big way in Week 4. The Vikings have not played well defensively this year — Rodgers in Week 1 and Tannehill in Week 3 each had at least 321 passing yards against them — and Watson is due for a standout performance. The schedule was not kind to Houston to open the season (the Texans also played at Kansas City in Week 1), but Watson is about to start playing at a high level. If you can, prior to Sunday, buy low on Watson given his upside moving forward. Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -6.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 679 RUYDS 68 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 20 Fitzpatrick was a potential Start of the Week candidate given his matchup with the Seahawks, and I'm hopeful he stays hot for three weeks in a row. He's scored 28 Fantasy points in consecutive weeks against Buffalo and Jacksonville, and this Seattle defense has been bad against opposing quarterbacks. Granted, the Seahawks have faced Matt Ryan, Cam Newton and Prescott, but those guys have combined for 1,319 passing yards, eight total touchdowns and four interceptions. And now standout safety Jamal Adams (groin) could be out. Fitzpatrick has top-10 upside in Week 4.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 787 RUYDS 60 TD 6 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.7 I'm expecting Minshew to rebound in Week 4 against the Bengals after a huge letdown game in Week 3 against Miami when he scored just nine Fantasy points. D.J. Chark (chest) looks like he will return, and Minshew scored at least 25 Fantasy points in the first two games of the year. Don't give up on him yet. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -4.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 14.4 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 564 RUYDS 9 TD 5 INT 2 FPTS/G 15.7 Mayfield has attempted just 46 passes in his past two games, and he hasn't passed for more than 219 yards in a game this season. But he might have to throw more this week against the Cowboys if the Dallas offense shows up, and this is a secondary Mayfield can exploit. In their past two games, the Cowboys have allowed Ryan and Wilson to pass for 588 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -3.5 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 16.4 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 623 RUYDS 48 TD 5 INT 6 FPTS/G 16 Cousins found a second option in the passing game in Week 3 against the Titans with rookie Justin Jefferson's breakout performance. Now, if we can get Jefferson and Adam Thielen performing well in the same game then Cousins could have a big outing. I don't mind Cousins this week as a low-end starter since Minnesota could be chasing points, and Houston has allowed two quarterbacks to pass for multiple touchdowns in three games this year.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -PK O/U 47 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 17.6 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 809 RUYDS 35 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 22.3 Tannehill has made 13 starts with the Titans and failed to score at least 21 Fantasy points just twice. One of those was last week against Minnesota, and he could have another down game this week against the Steelers. Obviously, we're waiting to find out the status of the game after four Titans players reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. But if the game is played in Week 4 — and it sounds like it will be on Monday — then don't expect Tannehill to post big stats against a very talented Steelers defense. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 15.2 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 784 RUYDS 13 TD 6 INT 0 FPTS/G 20.3 The Bills defense has struggled the past two weeks against Fitzpatrick and Goff, allowing 649 passing yards, five total touchdowns and one interception, so maybe Carr has the chance to be useful this week at home. So far, in his only game in Las Vegas, he went for 284 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Saints in Week 2. He also has yet to throw an interception this season. But he's without Bryan Edwards (ankle) and likely Henry Ruggs (hamstring) this week, and Buffalo is suffocating against tight ends, which is bad for Darren Waller. Carr is only an option in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues this week. Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 15.2 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 737 RUYDS 74 TD 5 INT 6 FPTS/G 16.7 Wentz has been a mess this season, and he needed overtime at home against the Bengals in Week 3 to get to 23 Fantasy points. He has two interceptions in each game, and Eagles coach Doug Pederson is fielding questions about benching Wentz three weeks into the year. His receiving corps is again beat up with DeSean Jackson (hamstring), Jalen Reagor (thumb) and Dallas Goedert (ankle) all hurt, although Alshon Jeffery (foot) could return this week. However, the Eagles offensive line is banged up, and I don't want to trust Wentz at San Francisco, even with the 49ers dealing with plenty of injuries on defense as well. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -12.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 699 RUYDS 92 TD 2 INT 4 FPTS/G 11.7 Like Wentz, Jones has been a disappointment so far this season, although his struggles have come against tougher opponents. Jones has combined for 35 Fantasy points on the season against Pittsburgh, Chicago and San Francisco, and that includes a 21-point outing against the Steelers in Week 1. It didn't help losing Saquon Barkley (ACL) and Sterling Shepard (toe) along the way, and I can't trust Jones this week, even in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. While the Rams were torched in Week 3 by Josh Allen, he's playing at an MVP-level. Jones isn't close to Allen right now, but hopefully things will improve for him later in the year. For now, keep him on your waiver wire in all formats. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -7 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 13.2 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 641 RUYDS 33 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 19.5 We'll see if Tyrod Taylor (chest) is back this week, which would make this posting irrelevant. But if Herbert does start for the Chargers then you should try to avoid him, even in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. The Buccaneers allow the fourth-fewest Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks with only three touchdowns and four interceptions on the season, and this will be Herbert's first start on the road. He is averaging 19.5 Fantasy points in two games this year, but I expect him to be under 20 Fantasy points in this matchup against Tampa Bay.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC TB -7 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 22 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 753 RUYDS 9 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.7 Brady is playing without Chris Godwin (hamstring) this week, and he wasn't good in one game without Godwin this year. In Week 2 against Carolina, Brady scored just 10 Fantasy points with 217 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. He should do better than that against the Chargers, who won't have standout cornerback Chris Harris (foot), but I don't expect Brady to play as well as he did last week when he scored 29 Fantasy points. Consider Brady a low-end starting option at best in all leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline James Robinson RB JAC Jacksonville • #38

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 14.5 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 210 REC 10 REYDS 129 TD 3 FPTS/G 19.7 Robinson has been one of the best stories in 2020, and he continues to improve each week. He had a career-high six receptions for 83 yards in Week 3 against Miami, along with 11 carries for 46 yards and two touchdowns. And that was after he ran for 102 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in Week 2 at Tennessee. He should have another big game in Week 4 against the Bengals, who allow the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this year. Mike Davis RB CAR Carolina • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -3.5 O/U 52 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 16.2 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 47 REC 16 REYDS 119 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.3 Davis held his own in starting for the injured Christian McCaffrey (ankle) in Week 3 at the Chargers with 13 carries for 46 yards, as well as eight catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He now has 16 catches for 119 yards on 17 targets in the past two games, and he should be starting in all PPR leagues. This week, Davis is facing a Cardinals defense that has already allowed two receiving touchdowns to running backs and three guys to score at least 12.0 PPR points this year. Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV BUF -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 13.4 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 157 REC 11 REYDS 93 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.7 Even though it appears like Zack Moss (toe) is back this week for the Bills, I'm still starting Singletary in all leagues with confidence given the matchup with the Raiders. Moss should also have the chance to play well as a flex since the Raiders allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. Now, part of that comes from facing Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara to open the season, but the Patriots also had two running backs (Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel) score at least 15.0 PPR points against Las Vegas last week. Singletary has yet to score a touchdown this season, but that could happen this week. And coming off a game with 121 total yards on 17 total touches — with Moss sidelined — will hopefully keep Singletary heavily involved in a good matchup. He's a quality No. 2 running back in all leagues. David Johnson RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN HOU -3.5 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 134 REC 7 REYDS 71 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.3 Minnesota's run defense has been bad this season, and Johnson should be able to have a strong game this week at home. Aaron Jones, Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry have all scored against the Vikings, with Taylor and Henry each rushing for 100 yards in the past two weeks. Johnson has struggled his past two games against Baltimore and Pittsburgh with a combined 24 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, as well as four catches for 39 yards on seven targets. But most running backs would struggle against those defenses. Johnson should be thrilled with the easier matchup this week. Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -4.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 204 REC 8 REYDS 42 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.7 If the Browns are chasing points this week on the road, we might see the best of Hunt, especially in the passing game. While he does have two receiving scores in the past two games against Cincinnati and Washington, he only has four catches for 33 yards on five targets over that span. However, in Week 1 at Baltimore, Hunt had four catches on six targets when the Browns were trailing. He will continue to work in tandem with Nick Chubb, which lowers the ceiling for Hunt in all leagues, but I expect his receiving stats to trend up this week at Dallas.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -6.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 12.4 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 152 REC 15 REYDS 91 TD 0 FPTS/G 12 He's from Washington and grew up in a suburb of Seattle, so this game should be exciting for Gaskin, even though it's in Miami. He's been great through three games in PPR with 15 catches on 16 targets, and he's had at least 82 total yards in each of the past two weeks against Buffalo and Jacksonville. Seattle is also top 10 in most receptions allowed to running backs this year. Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI SF -7 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 7 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 18 REC 3 REYDS 54 TD 2 FPTS/G 7 We'll see what happens with Raheem Mostert (knee) and Jerick McKinnon (ribs) this week, but if Mostert is out, I'll still like Wilson in this spot. He had a productive game in Week 3 at the Giants with 12 carries for 15 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown, and the 49ers running backs just continue to help Fantasy managers no matter who is playing. Wilson is a low-end starter in all leagues if he's the lead rusher for San Francisco again in Week 4. Chris Carson RB SEA Seattle • #32

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA SEA -6.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 0 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 157 REC 12 REYDS 93 TD 3 FPTS/G 17.7 Chris Carson (knee) is not expected to play this week, which should put Hyde in a big role, although he could share work with Travis Homer. Hyde should be the leader in touches, and he has the ability to be a low-end starter in all leagues. He will be better in non-PPR leagues than PPR, although Hyde does have three catches on three targets in his past two games. Miami has already allowed a running back to score in two of three games this year. Rex Burkhead RB NE New England • #34

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -7 O/U 53 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 8.3 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 83 REC 11 REYDS 96 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.7 Burkhead should be considered a low-end starter in PPR this week if James White (personal) and Damien Harris (hand) remain out. Forget about the three total touchdowns last week against the Raiders, the thing to focus on is his receiving stats the past two games with White out. Burkhead has 11 catches for 96 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets over that span, and he could be a valuable weapon for Cam Newton in this matchup at Kansas City. Frank Gore RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -PK O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 6.5 RB RNK 37th YTD Stats RUYDS 144 REC 1 REYDS 5 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.7 Gore could be useful in Week 4 against Denver at home. The Broncos are traveling across the country on a short week, and they just lost defensive tackle Jurrell Casey (biceps). Gore is getting plenty of work since Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) went down with 36 carries in the past two games, but he only has 120 yards and no touchdowns to show for it, with just one catch for 5 yards. However, this could be a week he performs well if you need a flex option in deeper leagues.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Joshua Kelley RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 4.6 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 167 REC 4 REYDS 58 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.3 Kelley was obviously a letdown in Week 3 as the Start of the Week. Instead of beating up on Carolina, he had eight carries for 43 yards and a fumble, as well as two catches for 9 yards on two targets. He should continue to play well in tandem with Austin Ekeler moving forward, but I don't like him this week at Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are tremendous against the run, and Kelley should struggle again. Ekeler, however, is worth trusting given his role in the passing game, so don't worry about starting him. Devonta Freeman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -12.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 8.2 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 10 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 1 We'll see if Freeman has a bigger role for the Giants this week after making his debut with the team in Week 3 against San Francisco. He only had five carries for 10 yards against the 49ers, and he can't be trusted yet by Fantasy managers heading into Week 4 at the Rams. Hopefully, the best is yet to come for Freeman, but I'm skeptical to trust him. Continue to stash him for now, but another bad game or two could send Freeman back to the waiver wire in most formats. Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -13 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 7.6 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 140 REC 6 REYDS 16 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 Gibson continues to do a nice job for the Washington Football Team and Fantasy managers, and he's scored 12 PPR points in each of the past two games. He has two touchdowns over that span, and he had a new career high with three catches in Week 3 at Cleveland. But this week he should be kept on your bench in most formats with a matchup against the Ravens, especially since Baltimore was embarrassed on national TV by Kansas City last week. This could get ugly for the Washington Football Team, and Gibson should struggle in this matchup. Adrian Peterson RB DET Detroit • #28

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -4 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 7 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 209 REC 4 REYDS 31 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Peterson is coming off a strong game in Week 3 at Arizona with 22 carries for 75 yards, as well as one catch for 10 yards. We'll see if he can handle another heavy workload against the Saints, but I'm skeptical. Peterson could be in trouble if the Lions are chasing points this week since that's when D'Andre Swift has a bigger role. And Peterson has yet to score a touchdown this year. The Saints have allowed two rushing touchdowns in the past two games against Jalen Richard and Aaron Jones, but I expect Peterson to struggle in this matchup, even in a revenge game. Leonard Fournette RB TB Tampa Bay • #28

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC TB -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 123 REC 7 REYDS 34 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.7 Fournette didn't overtake Ronald Jones in Week 3 at Denver as I expected. Instead, Jones played 51 percent of the snaps to just 37 percent for Fournette. He only had seven carries for 15 yards against the Broncos, as well as two catches for 7 yards on two targets. We'll see if Fournette has a bigger role in Week 4 against the Chargers, but he's too risky to trust. I also would be skeptical of using Jones this week since the Chargers are one of just two teams yet to allow a rushing touchdown this year.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Todd Gurley RB ATL Atlanta • #21

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -7.5 O/U 58 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 14 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 197 REC 3 REYDS 3 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.3 Gurley did a nice job in Week 3 against Chicago with 14 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown, as well as one catch for 2 yards, but I'm still concerned about calling him a must-start Fantasy option. He only has three catches for 3 yards on the season on seven targets, and he's starting to lose work to Brian Hill, who played 34 percent of the snaps against the Bears compared to 51 percent for Gurley. The Packers were crushed by Alvin Kamara in Week 3 in the passing game, but no running back has gained 60 rushing yards against Green Bay this year, including Dalvin Cook in Week 1. If Gurley doesn't score, his Fantasy production could be minimal, and he's a flex option at best this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receiver

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -6.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 14.7 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 17 REYDS 169 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.7 I'm excited for Parker and Preston Williams this week, and Williams should be considered a sleeper in all leagues. The Seahawks defense has been abysmal against opposing receivers all season, and the Dolphins duo should have the chance for a big game. Seattle has allowed the most receptions (76) and yards (1,136) and is tied for second in most touchdowns (five) to opposing receivers. By comparison, the next closest team in receptions allowed is Denver with 49 and Atlanta in yards with 736. And the Seahawks are down Jamal Adams (groin). Parker is due for a big game, and it should happen this week. The same goes for Williams, and I would start both (Parker obviously ahead of Williams) in Week 4 given the matchup. Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN HOU -4.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 14.7 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 15 REYDS 166 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.3 Fuller has delivered in two of three games this year, scoring 19 15 PPR points against the Chiefs in Week 1 and 15 PPR points against the Steelers in Week 2. He had no targets in Week 2 against Baltimore while dealing with an apparent hamstring injury, but he's on track for a breakout campaign this season if he can stay healthy. This week, Fuller should have another solid outing against the Vikings, who have allowed a receiver to score or gain at least 100 receiving yards in every game this year. Fuller has top-15 upside in Week 4. Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL GB -7 O/U 56.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 14.5 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 17 REYDS 254 TD 2 FPTS/G 16.7 We'll see if Davante Adams (hamstring) can return in Week 4 against the Falcons, but that shouldn't matter for Lazard. He's been great in two of three games this season, scoring 17 PPR points at Minnesota in Week 1 and 26 PPR points at New Orleans in Week 3. This week, he's facing a Falcons defense that can't stop anyone, with six receivers scoring at least 12 PPR points against them in three games. Marquez Valdes-Scantling should be considered a sleeper this week also, and the Packers could have three receivers go off if Adams is able to return. Julian Edelman WR NE New England • #11

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -7 O/U 53 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 24 REYDS 259 TD 0 FPTS/G 13.7 The Chiefs defense has been great this season, but two times this year a receiver has gotten double digits in targets against them with Fuller in Week 1 and Keenan Allen in Week 2. Both of those guys scored at least 15 PPR points, and Edelman should follow suit. The last time we saw Edelman in a spot where the Patriots could be chasing points on the road was Week 2 at Seattle, and Edelman had eight catches for a career-high 179 yards on 11 targets. I like N'Keal Harry as a sleeper this week, and he had eight catches for 72 yards on 12 targets against the Seahawks in a similar game script. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC CIN -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 16.2 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 26 REYDS 230 TD 1 FPTS/G 16.3 I hope this is the game where A.J. Green breaks out, but you have to buy into Boyd as the best Fantasy receiver for the Bengals now -- if you haven't done so already. He's been awesome the past two games with 17 catches for 197 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets, and he's scored 42 PPR points over that span against Cleveland and Philadelphia. Green is due for a breakout game, but Joe Burrow is leaning on Boyd now. And the Jaguars have given up more production to No. 2 receivers (Parris Campbell, Adam Humphries and Preston Williams) than No. 1 options in three games this year.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Dallas • #88

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE DAL -4.5 O/U 56 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 21 REYDS 230 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.3 Lamb should still be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week even though he was outplayed in Week 3 at Seattle by Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson, as well as Amari Cooper. In Lamb's lone home game in Week 2 against Atlanta he had six catches for 106 yards on nine targets, and maybe this week he'll catch his first NFL touchdown against the Browns. Hunter Renfrow WR LV Las Vegas • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 14 REYDS 142 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 The Raiders receiving corps is a mess right now with Henry Ruggs (hamstring) and Bryan Edwards (ankle) banged up, and Renfrow could emerge as a prime target for Derek Carr. In Week 3 at New England, Renfrow had six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Going back to last year, Renfrow has six games with at least six targets, and he's scored at least 17 PPR points in four of them. Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV BUF -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 20 REYDS 228 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.3 Beasley has been underrated this season based on his production so far. He has 20 targets through three games with 15 catches for 228 yards, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in each of his past two games. And with John Brown (calf) now hurt, Josh Allen should continue to lean on Beasley, who should be considered a quality No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR. Scott Miller WR TB Tampa Bay • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC TB -7 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK 48th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 14 REYDS 167 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.7 Make sure Miller is healthy after showing up on the injury report with a hip ailment, but if he's active he could be in line for a big role in Week 4 against the Chargers with Godwin out. Miller now has at least five targets in two games this year, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in both of them. He could be an excellent injury replacement in Week 4, especially with the Chargers not having Chris Harris (foot). Greg Ward WR PHI Philadelphia • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 9.2 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 19 REYDS 108 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Ward could be the best Eagles wide receiver in Week 4 at San Francisco if DeSean Jackson (hamstring) is out and Alshon Jeffery (foot) isn't ready to play, as well as Dallas Goedert (ankle) being hurt. Ward stepped up in Week 3 against the Bengals with eight catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and he could emerge as a key weapon for Carson Wentz behind Zack Ertz and Miles Sanders. It's a tough matchup against the 49ers on the road in Week 4, but Ward could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues given his expected target share.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI IND -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 10.3 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 17 REYDS 133 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.3 At some point, Hilton is going to have a big game. And it could happen this week against the Bears, although Chicago is the lone team not to allow a touchdown to a wide receiver. But through three outings we've been extremely disappointed with Hilton, who has combined for 22 PPR points and has yet to top 53 receiving yards in a game with no touchdowns. He's still worth starting in three-receiver leagues, and maybe the injuries to Parris Campbell (knee) and Michael Pittman (calf) give Hilton a few more targets. But I need to see it first, and I'm frustrated with Hilton's lack of production so far this year. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -12.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 22 REYDS 188 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.3 Slayton was great in Week 1 against the Steelers with six catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets, which was good for 28 PPR points. In two games since then against Chicago and San Francisco, Slayton has combined for 12 PPR points on six catches, 86 yards and 13 targets. It will be hard to trust him in a likely matchup with Jalen Ramsey for the Rams, and Slayton has little upside in all formats. Of the Giants receivers, I would consider Golden Tate as a low-end starting option in PPR. Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 19 REYDS 206 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.3 Again, continue to monitor what's happening with this game to make sure it's played in Week 4 given the Covid-19 news for the Titans. But I would plan to avoid Davis this week regardless, even with A.J. Brown (knee) still out. Davis has done a nice job through three games with 15 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in each outing against Denver, Jacksonville and Minnesota. But he hasn't proven enough to be started against the Steelers, and he's even risky in three-receiver leagues. We'll see how long Brown will remain out, so continue to stash Davis on your bench, but you don't have to play him in Week 4 against the Steelers if you can avoid it. Sammy Watkins WR KC Kansas City • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE KC -7 O/U 53 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 20 REYDS 155 TD 1 FPTS/G 12 Watkins doesn't have the best history against the Patriots, and I would only consider him a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. He's faced them seven times in his career, including the playoffs, and he has one touchdown and one game with more than 60 receiving yards in those matchups. Three of those games have come with the Chiefs over the past two seasons, and he's combined for 10 catches, 182 yards and no touchdowns on 20 targets. Watkins has been good so far this season with at least 13 PPR points in the two games he's been able to finish (he suffered a concussion in Week 2 at the Chargers), but I'm skeptical to start him in most leagues given the matchup. Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI SF -7 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 9 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 91 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.5 Aiyuk should be added in all leagues, and he has the chance to be a good playmaker for the 49ers, especially with Deebo Samuel (foot) still hurt. In Week 3 against the Giants, Aiyuk had five catches for 70 yards on eight targets, along with three carries for 31 yards and a touchdown. But don't play him this week against the Eagles given how Philadelphia has done against opposing No. 1 receivers. Terry McLaurin, Robert Woods and A.J. Green combined for 12 catches for 101 yards and no touchdowns on 18 targets against the Eagles, with Darius Slay having a big hand in making that happen. Aiyuk isn't the same type of No. 1 receiver like those guys, but he is the top guy for the 49ers until Samuel is back. For now, just stash him on your bench in most leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -13 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 25 REYDS 269 TD 1 FPTS/G 16 McLaurin has been solid so far this year with at least 11 PPR points in all three games, and he's averaging 16.0 PPR points for the season. He's also seen 25 targets on the year. But I'm expecting him to struggle against the Ravens, and he should be considered a low-end starting option at best in all leagues. While Baltimore was beat up by the Chiefs in Week 3 on Monday night (Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Watkins all scored at least 13 PPR points), the Ravens didn't allow a receiver to score a touchdown in the first two weeks of the season, including matchups with Odell Beckham and Fuller. I expect to see an angry Baltimore defense this week and a rough outing for the entire Washington offense.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -6.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 11.9 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 19 REYDS 175 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.7 This is a good week to go all in on the Dolphins receivers given the matchup against the Seahawks, especially with Jamal Adams (groin) likely out. While Seattle's defense has been good against tight ends so far -- Hayden Hurst and Dalton Schultz combined for 14 PPR points -- Gesicki should thrive if he lines up in the slot. And not having Adams there will help as well. Gesicki has scored in each of his past two games, and he has top-five upside this week. Noah Fant TE DEN Denver • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ DEN -PK O/U 40 OPP VS TE 20th PROJ PTS 14.2 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 21 REYDS 184 TD 2 FPTS/G 15 New Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien should lean on Fant this week in a great matchup against the Jets, who have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in the past two games against Jordan Reed (two) and Mo Alie-Cox. Fant saw his touchdown streak end at two in Week 3 against Tampa Bay, but he did have 10 targets against the Buccaneers. If he gets that many targets against the Jets, he could have a monster game Thursday night. Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE DAL -4.5 O/U 56 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 7.5 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 20 REYDS 147 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 This could be a huge game for Schultz against the Browns, who have struggled to defend tight ends this year. In the first two games of the season against Baltimore and Cincinnati, Mark Andrews, C.J. Uzomah and Drew Sample combined for 16 catches, 145 yards and three touchdowns on 21 targets. Logan Thomas only had four catches for 31 yards against the Browns in Week 3, but he had seven targets. Schultz has 16 targets in two games as the replacement for Blake Jarwin (ACL), and he should be a star in Week 4 given the matchup.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Eric Ebron TE PIT Pittsburgh • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 7.9 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 14 REYDS 113 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 We'll see if Diontae Johnson (concussion) is able to play this week, but I like Ebron as a low-end starter even if Johnson is active. In his past two games against Denver and Houston, Ebron has 12 targets for eight catches, 95 yards and a touchdown. He also has a favorable matchup this week against the Titans, who have allowed a tight end to score in all three games this year. T.J. Hockenson TE DET Detroit • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -4 O/U 54 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 16 REYDS 171 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.7 The Saints have struggled with tight ends all season. It started with O.J. Howard in Week 1 (13 PPR points), Darren Waller in Week 2 (28 PPR points) and Robert Tonyan in Week 3 (16 PPR points). Hopefully, Hockenson follows suit this week, and he scored 16 PPR points in his last home game in Week 1 against Chicago. Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL GB -7 O/U 56.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 7.7 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 8 REYDS 75 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 Tonyan just beat up the Saints with five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown, and he's now scored in consecutive games. He's helping Aaron Rodgers with Davante Adams (hamstring) banged up, and the Falcons have allowed a tight end to score a touchdown each week this season (Greg Olsen in Week 1, Schultz in Week 2 and Jimmy Graham in Week 3).

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jimmy Graham TE CHI Chicago • #80

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 8.3 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 17 REYDS 103 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.3 It's nice to see Graham playing well this season, and he's scored a touchdown in Week 1 against the Lions and two against the Falcons in Week 3. In those two games, he's had at least seven targets, and he had six catches for 60 yards against Atlanta. He should see a healthy amount of targets this week against the Colts, but this is a tough matchup. Indianapolis is allowing the fewest Fantasy points against opposing tight ends this season with just six catches for 32 yards in three games against Jacksonville, Minnesota and the Jets. Now, the best tight end the Colts have faced so far is Chris Herndon, so take that into account. But Graham is not yet considered a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues, so don't risk playing him in a tough matchup. Hayden Hurst TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -7 O/U 56.5 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 9.8 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 16 REYDS 111 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.3 It was good that Hurst scored in Week 3 against Chicago, and he's now scored in back-to-back games heading into Week 4 against the Packers. But he only had three targets against the Bears, and his 1-yard touchdown with his only catch. Maybe he sees an uptick in targets and production if Julio Jones (hamstring) and Russell Gage (concussion) are out this week, but the Packers have yet to allow a tight end to score, including matchups with Hockenson and Jared Cook in the past two games. For the season, Green Bay has only allowed 11 catches for 139 yards to opposing tight ends on 12 targets. Hurst is a low-end starter at best in all leagues. Greg Olsen TE SEA Seattle • #88

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA SEA -6.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 6.7 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 11 REYDS 85 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.7 The Dolphins haven't faced a lot of quality tight ends yet this season with matchups against New England, Buffalo and Jacksonville, but Miami has thus far allowed just eight catches for 102 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets to the position. Olsen does have at least 11 PPR points in two of three games this season, but that's on nine catches for 85 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets through three games. Russell Wilson is cooking right now, but Olsen is just at a light boil and shouldn't be considered a must-start option in all leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Darren Waller TE LV Las Vegas • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 11.2 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 28 REYDS 159 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.3 I said it in this spot last week with Tyler Higbee that the Bills defense is tough on opposing tight ends when healthy, and they got linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds back on the field after both were out in Week 2 at Miami. Higbee was held to two catches for 40 yards on two targets after scoring three touchdowns in Week 2 against the Eagles, and Waller could have another rough week. He was shut down in Week 3 at New England with two catches for 9 yards on four targets, and he should struggle again in this matchup. He's still a low-end starter in all leagues, but Buffalo's defense will likely try to eliminate him like the Patriots did.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em

Buccaneers (vs. LAC): Justin Herbert is likely making his first road start this week as long as Tyrod Taylor (chest) remains out, and that could be good news for the Buccaneers DST. In two games, Herbert has two interceptions, four sacks and one lost fumble. The Buccaneers have 11 sacks, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions in their past two games against Carolina and Denver.

Sleepers

Cardinals (at CAR): The Cardinals have 11 sacks through three games, and they should be able to pressure Teddy Bridgewater in this matchup. He's been sacked seven times in the past two games against Tampa Bay and the Chargers, and he should be under duress once again.

The Cardinals have 11 sacks through three games, and they should be able to pressure Teddy Bridgewater in this matchup. He's been sacked seven times in the past two games against Tampa Bay and the Chargers, and he should be under duress once again. Broncos (at NYJ): The Jets have scored 37 points on the season, allowed six sacks, four interceptions and two defensive scores. Even though the Broncos are banged up on defense, this DST is worth trusting Thursday night on the road.

The Jets have scored 37 points on the season, allowed six sacks, four interceptions and two defensive scores. Even though the Broncos are banged up on defense, this DST is worth trusting Thursday night on the road. Jets (vs. DEN): The Broncos are on their third quarterback in as many games with Brett Rypien replacing Jeff Driskel, who replaced the injured Drew Lock (shoulder). Denver allowed 13 sacks in the past two games against the Steelers and Buccaneers, and even the Jets DST is worth trusting as a low-end starter this week.

Sit 'Em

Patriots (at KC): This is an easy week to avoid the Patriots DST at the Chiefs. While New England was great against Miami in Week 1 (three interceptions, one sack and 11 points allowed) and against Las Vegas in Week 3 (three fumbles, two sacks and a defensive score), it doesn't appear like anyone is slowing down Kansas City's offense after what the Chiefs did to the Ravens. You should hold onto the Patriots DST if possible with a matchup against Denver in Week 5, but this should be a rough game against the Chiefs on the road.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Mason Crosby K GB Green Bay • #2

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL GB -7 O/U 56.5 OPP VS K 19th PROJ PTS 9.4 K RNK 3rd Crosby is off to a fantastic start this season with at least 10 Fantasy points in every game this year, including 15 points in Week 3 at New Orleans. He hasn't missed a field goal on seven tries, and he also is perfect on all 13 PATs. The Falcons have allowed just four field goals on five attempts this season against Jason Myers, Greg Zuerlien and Cairo Santos, but Atlanta has surrendered 12 PATs. Crosby should have the chance for another big game at home.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Ryan Succop K TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC TB -7 O/U 43 OPP VS K 30th PROJ PTS 8.5 K RNK 12th The Chargers are one of two teams along with the Vikings to allow at least 10 made field goals already through three games. Randy Bullock, Harrison Butker and Joey Slye have all made at least two field goals against the Chargers, and Succop just had his best game of the season in Week 3 at Denver with two field goals and two PATs. Ka'imi Fairbairn K HOU Houston • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN HOU -4.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS K 32nd PROJ PTS 9.1 K RNK 22nd Let's go with the kicker against the Vikings given the stat above, and Minnesota has allowed Mason Crosby, Rodrigo Blankenship and Stephen Gostkowski to each make at least two field goals, with Gostkowski getting six of them in Week 3. Fairbairn has only three field goals in three games, but he should have a breakout performance this week at home. Rodrigo Blankenship K IND Indianapolis • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI IND -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS K 24th PROJ PTS 5.6 K RNK 7th All three kickers against the Bears this season (Matt Prater, Graham Gano and Younghoe Koo) have made multiple field goals, and Blankenship should follow suit this week. He's made at least two field goals in every game, and he's scored at least 10 Fantasy points in each of the past two weeks against Minnesota and the Jets.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Stephen Gostkowski K TEN Tennessee • #3

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT OPP VS K 4th PROJ PTS 5.7 K RNK 8th Gostkowski was awesome last week against the Vikings with six field goals on six attempts, and he also connected on his lone PAT. He's now made eight field goals in the past two games without a miss after starting the season 1-of-4 on the road at Denver. The Steelers don't allow a lot of production to opposing kickers with just three made field goals on the season and five PATs. Along with the uncertainty of when this game could be played, I would avoid Gostkowski this week if you can.

