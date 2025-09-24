In Week 3, we had several struggling players break out of early-season slumps, notably A.J. Brown, Mark Andrews and Omarion Hampton. Let's see if something similar can happen in Week 4 for some other stars who have disappointed so far this season.

The spotlight is on Brian Thomas Jr., who seems lost for the Jaguars after three down games. Will Fantasy managers continue to trust him in Week 4 at San Francisco? We discuss Thomas below.

Breece Hall had one great game in Week 1, but he's been terrible in the past two outings. Can he get back on track in Week 4 at Miami? You'll read below why I'm excited about Hall this week.

Matthew Golden hasn't done much through three games in his rookie campaign, but his breakout performance can happen this week at Dallas. And Jordan Love should also bounce back after a terrible outing in Week 3 against Cleveland.

This will hopefully be a fun week for Fantasy managers in Week 4 with a lot of exciting matchups, especially for the Bears and Raiders. So let's get started with all the starts and sits you need to get your lineups right for this week.

A lot can still change, and this is a long season. And, as we're unfortunately finding out, injuries could determine who you are going to start on a weekly basis.

For example, with Joe Burrow (toe) out for the next three months, we're going to see if Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown can still be Fantasy stars with Jake Browning under center for the Bengals. I'm confident that Browning will be serviceable, and I'm starting the C

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Geno Smith QB LV Las Vegas • #7

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI LV -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 831 RUYDS 35 TD 4 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.2

I wouldn't be shocked if Ashton Jeanty's breakout game happens this week against the Bears. Chicago has already allowed four running backs to score at least 13.1 PPR points in three games, and Jeanty is due for a big outing, which could come in this matchup at home. That said, it's hard to ignore the upside for Smith, who should be considered a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. He's coming off his best performance of the season in Week 3 at Washington with 289 passing yards and three touchdowns, and he scored 32.1 Fantasy points. He should stay hot against the Bears, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. While Chicago held Dak Prescott to 13.7 Fantasy points in Week 3, J.J. McCarthy and Jared Goff each scored 26.2 Fantasy points against the Bears in the first two games of the season. This game should be a shootout between Smith and Caleb Williams, and I'm counting on Smith to deliver as one of the best Fantasy quarterbacks in Week 4.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -1.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 22.9 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 715 RUYDS 97 TD 8 INT 1 FPTS/G 28.1 Williams was incredible against Dallas in Week 3 with 298 passing yards and four touchdowns, and he added 12 rushing yards. He's now scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points in all three games this season, and he should stay hot at Las Vegas. The Raiders have allowed Justin Herbert and Marcus Mariota to each score at least 22.3 Fantasy points in the past two weeks, and I like Williams as a top-five Fantasy quarterback in this matchup. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG LAC -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 21.1 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 860 RUYDS 69 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 24.4 Herbert just had his worst Fantasy game of the season in Week 3 against Denver with 16.6 points, but he threw for 300 yards for the second time this year. He only ran for 6 yards against the Broncos after averaging 31.5 yards in his first two games of the season, and he had his first interception. He should get back on track against the Giants, who have allowed two of three quarterbacks this season to score at least 22.1 Fantasy points. I like Herbert as a top-five Fantasy quarterback in this matchup. Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR NE -5.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 24.6 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 785 RUYDS 87 TD 6 INT 2 FPTS/G 23.7 Maye has been a standout Fantasy quarterback in each of his past two games against the Dolphins and Steelers, scoring at least 23.2 points in each outing. He's rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown in those two games, and hopefully, he continues to use his legs on a weekly basis. This week, Maye faces a Panthers defense that has yet to allow more than 16.2 Fantasy points to an opposing quarterback in matchups against Trevor Lawrence, Kyler Murray, and Michael Penix Jr. But I'm expecting Maye to be the first quarterback to top 20 Fantasy points against Carolina, and he's a must-start option in all leagues. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN DEN -7.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 24.9 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 535 RUYDS 71 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 16.8 Nix is off to a slow start so far with two games under 15.5 Fantasy points, but he has the chance to get on track in Week 4 against the Bengals. Cincinnati has allowed at least 20.5 Fantasy points to quarterbacks in each of the past two games against Jacksonville and Minnesota, and Nix scored 27.9 Fantasy points against the Bengals in Week 17 last year. Nix also averages 24.1 Fantasy points in nine career home games going back to last season. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL GB -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 22.7 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 663 RUYDS 34 TD 5 INT 1 FPTS/G 19.3 Love struggled in Week 3 at Cleveland with just 13.1 Fantasy points, but the Browns have one of the best defenses in the NFL. The Cowboys are the exact opposite, and Love has the chance to go off in this matchup. Dallas is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Russell Wilson and Caleb Williams have combined for 748 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception in the past two games against the Cowboys. Love should finish as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 4.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Marcus Mariota QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year As of Wednesday morning, we don't know if Jayden Daniels (knee) will play in Week 4 at Atlanta after he missed Week 3 against Las Vegas. With Daniels out, Mariota stepped up with 207 passing yards and a touchdown, and 40 rushing yards and a touchdown. He's now scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three appearances with the Commanders over the past two years, and he would be a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues if he starts against the Falcons. This would be the second revenge game in a row for Mariota, who spent 2022 in Atlanta, and hopefully, he stays hot if he gets another chance to start for the Commanders. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Purdy is expected to return in Week 4 against Jacksonville after missing the past two games with toe and shoulder injuries. I like him as a low-end starter in all leagues, and he scored 20.8 Fantasy points in Week 1 at Seattle. The Jaguars have only allowed one quarterback to score more than 12.4 Fantasy points this season, but Purdy should do fine against this defense. Purdy also has averaged 21.7 Fantasy points per game at home in his career, and he passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns against the Jaguars in 2023. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Tagovailoa only scored 16.8 Fantasy points in Week 3 at Buffalo, but he played well until a late interception in the fourth quarter. He scored 22.6 Fantasy points in his last home game against New England in Week 2, and he is averaging 26.1 Fantasy points in his past five home games, going back to last season. One of those outings was against the Jets in Week 14 when he scored 27.5 Fantasy points, and I like Tagovailoa as a low-end starter in this matchup on Monday night.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 19.7 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 542 RUYDS 107 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 18.1 Murray has scored 16.1 Fantasy points or less in each of his past two games against Carolina and San Francisco, and now he faces a tough test against the Seahawks, who have allowed four passing touchdowns compared to five interceptions on the season. Murray also averaged just 16.1 Fantasy points in two games against Seattle last year, and I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues this week. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE DET -9.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 22.6 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 761 RUYDS 11 TD 7 INT 1 FPTS/G 23.8 I hate to bet against Goff at home, and he scored 43.9 Fantasy points as the Start of the Week in Week 2 against the Bears in Detroit. But that Chicago defense was easy, and Cleveland's defense can be a nightmare. Lamar Jackson scored 33.9 Fantasy points against the Browns in Week 2, but Joe Burrow in Week 1 and Jordan Love in Week 3 were each held under 14 Fantasy points. Goff has scored fewer than 15 Fantasy points in each of his road games against the Packers and Ravens, and I expect him to be under 20 Fantasy points against Cleveland this week, even at home. Daniel Jones QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 21.7 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 816 RUYDS 55 TD 6 INT 0 FPTS/G 24.7 Jones has been awesome so far this season, and he's averaging 24.7 Fantasy points per game, along with no turnovers in three outings. He only scored 17.8 Fantasy points in Week 3 at Tennessee, which was his first road game this year, and I expect him to be under 20 Fantasy points at the Rams as well. While Jalen Hurts abused the Rams in Week 3 for 35 Fantasy points, Los Angeles held C.J. Stroud and Cam Ward to a combined 20.5 Fantasy points in the first two games of the season. I don't think Jones will fall apart this week, but I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 16.9 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 800 RUYDS 20 TD 3 INT 3 FPTS/G 16 This is the wrong week to trust Prescott against the Packers with Micah Parsons returning to Dallas. Along with that, CeeDee Lamb (ankle), guard Tyler Booker (ankle), and center Cooper Beebe (ankle) are out, and this could get ugly in a hurry. Prescott only scored 14 Fantasy points against the Bears in Week 3, and he's been under 15 Fantasy points in two of three games this season. I'm not even sure you want to start Prescott in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues against Green Bay, which is No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks this year.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 615 RUYDS 116 TD 6 INT 0 FPTS/G 24 Mayfield was held to 19.7 Fantasy points in Week 3 against the Jets, and he only passed for one touchdown. The last time he failed to pass for multiple touchdowns or score at least 20 Fantasy points in the regular season was Week 13 at Carolina last year. We might see Mayfield under 20 Fantasy points again in Week 4 against the Eagles. As of Wednesday morning, we don't know if Chris Godwin (ankle) will make his season debut, but Mike Evans (hamstring) is out. Left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee) could also play for the first time this season, but the offensive line remains banged up going into this game. Mayfield scored 32.9 Fantasy points against Philadelphia in Week 4 last season, and he had 33.1 Fantasy points against the Eagles in the playoffs in 2023. But Philadelphia has allowed just three passing touchdowns and two interceptions against Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, and Matthew Stafford this season, and that trio averaged 190.3 passing yards against the Eagles. Even if Godwin and Wirfs play this week, I would only start Mayfield in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, especially with Evans out.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jordan Mason RB MIN Minnesota • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT MIN -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 13.7 RB RNK 9th YTD Stats RUYDS 214 REC 3 REYDS 15 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.6 Mason was awesome as the Start of the Week in Week 3 against the Bengals with 16 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns, and he scored 23.6 PPR points in the first game without Aaron Jones (hamstring). Mason didn't have a target, but Minnesota blasted Cincinnati 48-10, so he wasn't needed in the passing game. We'll see if that changes in Week 4 against the Steelers in Ireland, but Pittsburgh has struggled to stop Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker III so far this year, as both running backs scored at least 16.5 PPR points. I like Mason as a borderline No. 1 running back in all leagues. Omarion Hampton RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG LAC -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 14.1 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 142 REC 9 REYDS 73 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.2 Najee Harris (Achilles) is out for the season, and Hampton should now have the chance for a big rookie campaign. We got a glimpse of his upside in Week 3 against Denver, in the game Harris was injured, when Hampton had 19 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown, and six catches for 59 yards on seven targets. This week, Hampton has a great matchup against the Giants, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Javonte Williams each scored at least 14.2 PPR points against New York. I like Hampton as a borderline No. 1 running back in all leagues. Breece Hall RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -2.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 13.8 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 157 REC 8 REYDS 78 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.5 I was skeptical of Hall coming into this season, and so far, he's scored 9.2 PPR points or less in two of three games. He's failed to score a touchdown and only has eight receptions on the season. But I'm hopeful things will turn around in Week 4 at Miami, and the Dolphins are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Rhamondre Stevenson and James Cook each scored at least 19.2 PPR points against Miami in the past two games, and Hall scored 18.2 PPR points against the Dolphins in Week 18 last season. Braelon Allen is a sleeper in this matchup as well, but Hall should be considered a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues. J.K. Dobbins RB DEN Denver • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN DEN -7.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 222 REC 4 REYDS 14 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.2 Dobbins is off to a great start as the lead running back for the Broncos, and he has scored at least 14.8 PPR points in all three games this season. I don't love that he only has four catches for 14 yards on six targets, and he's relied on a rushing touchdown each week to save his Fantasy value. But none of that matters in Week 4, given his matchup with the Bengals. Cincinnati is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and four running backs this season have already scored at least 15.4 PPR points, including Jordan Mason as the Start of the Week in Week 3. Dobbins should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Trey Benson RB ARI Arizona • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 125 REC 8 REYDS 45 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.3 Benson will make his first start this season with James Conner (ankle) out, and I would use Benson as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues on Thursday night. The Seahawks have yet to allow a running back to score a touchdown, but Christian McCaffrey and Jaylen Warren have each scored 17.4 PPR points against Seattle. Benson, who is averaging 6.0 yards per carry, has scored at least 8.1 PPR points in each game this season while sharing touches with Conner. Benson will be in a featured role now, and I hope he takes advantage of it in Fantasy and reality.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Cam Skattebo RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #44

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Skattebo looked great in Week 3 against the Chiefs with 10 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 61 yards on eight targets. Tyrone Tracy Jr. (shoulder) is out in Week 4 against the Chargers, and Skatteo should have the chance for 15-plus touches for the second game in a row. We'll see how the offense looks with Jaxson Dart making his first NFL start, and hopefully, he continues to rely on Skattebo in the passing game. I like Skattebo as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. TreVeyon Henderson RB NE New England • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson (two) and Antonio Gibson combined for three fumbles in Week 3 against Pittsburgh, which has to help Henderson get more playing time. He finished the Steelers game with 11 carries for 28 yards and three catches for 19 yards on three targets, and the 14 total touches are a season high. I'll take a chance on Henderson as a high-end flex in Week 4 against the Panthers, who have already allowed three running backs to score at least 12.2 PPR points this season. And Trey Benson and Bijan Robinson combined for nine catches for 69 yards on 12 targets against Carolina in the past two weeks, which should bode well for Henderson's role in the passing game. Bhayshul Tuten RB JAC Jacksonville • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Tuten only had six carries for 21 yards and a touchdown and no catches on one target in Week 3 against Houston, but look for his role to expand in Week 4 at San Francisco. He's now scored at least 8.1 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Bengals and Texans, and I would consider him as a flex option in Week 4. Travis Etienne remains a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and we'll see how the 49ers defense looks in the first game without Nick Bosa (ACL). Ollie Gordon II RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Gordon saw a season-high nine carries in Week 3 at Buffalo, and he responded with 38 yards and a touchdown. He should continue to work in tandem with De'Von Achane, and I would use Gordon as a flex option in Week 4 against the Jets. He'll likely need a touchdown to help his Fantasy production since he only has two catches for 4 yards on two targets this year, but the Dolphins will likely lean on Gordon in short-yardage situations and near the goal line. If the Dolphins are playing with a lead in this game, then Gordon could be a nice surprise for Fantasy managers, especially if he finds the end zone. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Marks might take on a bigger role for the Texans, and he just played 30 snaps in Week 3 at Jacksonville compared to 33 for Nick Chubb. Marks also had a season-high seven total touches against the Jaguars, and he has 46 receiving yards in his past two outings with only two catches on three targets. I'll still use Chubb ahead of Marks in Week 4 against the Titans, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but Marks is a good desperation play if you need a flex option in this matchup.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Javonte Williams RB DAL Dallas • #33

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 12.5 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 227 REC 13 REYDS 59 TD 3 FPTS/G 19.2 Williams is more of a bust alert than a must-sit running back, but this could be a rough week for him against the Packers. The Cowboys are down two interior offensive linemen since guard Tyler Booker (ankle) and center Cooper Beebe (ankle) are out, and Green Bay is No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs this season. Williams scored a season-low 12.2 PPR points in Week 3 at Chicago, which hopefully is his floor on a weekly basis, but I'm concerned he could be worse than that this week. I would only use Williams as a flex in the majority of leagues. D'Andre Swift RB CHI Chicago • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -1 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 12.8 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 149 REC 9 REYDS 63 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.4 Swift had a rough game against Dallas in Week 3 with 13 carries for 33 yards and three catches for 45 yards on four targets. He's not dominating playing time like we hoped -- he played 61 percent of the snaps, while Kyle Monangai played 29 percent -- and you can't blame the Bears if they want to see if someone else can jumpstart their run game. This week, Swift faces a Raiders defense that has been tough against the run. Jeremy McNichols broke several tackles to score on a 60-yard run last week for the Commanders, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt also fell into the end zone from the 1-yard line. But the Raiders held the Patriots running backs to 13 carries for 45 yards in Week 1 and the Chargers backfield to 16 carries for 52 yards. Swift should only be used as a flex option in the majority of leagues for Week 4. Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL WAS -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 7.9 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 125 REC 1 REYDS 5 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 Maybe we'll see Croskey-Merritt step forward as the No. 1 running back for the Commanders in Week 4, but it was messy in Week 3 against Las Vegas. In the first game without Austin Ekeler (Achilles), Chris Rodriguez Jr. started and led Washington with 11 carries, finishing with 39 yards and no targets. Jeremy McNichols played the fewest snaps, but he had the best game thanks to a 60-yard touchdown run, which boosted his stats to 78 yards on four carries, although he also had no targets. Croskey-Merritt played the most snaps in a blowout 41-24 victory, and he finished with eight carries for 26 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 5 yards on one target. I'm hesitant to trust any Washington running back against the Falcons, who are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. At best, Croskey-Merritt is a flex option in deeper leagues. Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 7 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 92 REC 4 REYDS 13 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.8 I thought Pacheco had the chance to play well against the Giants in Week 3 since the matchup was great, and I expected the Chiefs to finally be playing with a lead for the first time all season. Even though that happened in a 22-9 Kansas City victory, Pacheco only had 10 carries for 45 yards and one catch for 3 yards on one target. He's now scored 5.8 PPR points or less in three games in a row, and he's losing valuable touches to Kareem Hunt, who scored a rushing touchdown against the Giants. I'd rather start Hunt ahead of Pacheco in Week 4 against the Ravens, but neither one is anything more than a flex option in deeper leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE DET -9.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 233 REC 6 REYDS 35 TD 3 FPTS/G 16.9 Montgomery was absolutely amazing in Week 3 at Baltimore with 12 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns, and one catch for 13 yards on one target. He's now scored at least 13.1 PPR points in two games in a row, and it's tough to bench him in the majority of leagues. That said, here comes a matchup with the Browns, who are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Cleveland allowed Chase Brown to score a touchdown in Week 1, but the Browns have held Brown, Derrick Henry, and Josh Jacobs to a combined 48 carries for 96 yards on the season. Montgomery can always score to save his Fantasy production, but this matchup should be brutal for most running backs all season. I'll stick with Jamhyr Gibbs as a must-start running back given his role in the passing game, but Montgomery is just a flex option in all leagues in Week 4.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Deebo Samuel WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL WAS -1.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 21 REYDS 132 TD 2 FPTS/G 15 Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) seems unlikely to play in Week 4 at Atlanta, and Samuel should have the chance to lead the Commanders in targets. We'll see if Jayden Daniels (knee) returns for Washington after he was out in Week 3 against Las Vegas, but even Marcus Mariota should get Samuel the ball against the Falcons, who will be without standout cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring). Samuel has two games this season with at least 17.4 PPR points, and I like him as a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Emeka Egbuka WR TB Tampa Bay • #2

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 21 REYDS 181 TD 3 FPTS/G 17 If you've been hesitant to start Egbuka through the first three weeks of the season, you should now start him with confidence in Week 4. Mike Evans (hamstring) is out, and Chris Godwin (ankle) isn't guaranteed to play as of Wednesday afternoon. Egbuka should get plenty of targets from Baker Mayfield in this game, and Egbuka has scored at least 12.9 PPR points in all three games this season, with three touchdowns. The Eagles have allowed four receivers to score at least 13.9 PPR points this season, and Egbuka should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for this week. Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 19 REYDS 193 TD 2 FPTS/G 15.8 Pittman has become the go-to receiver for Daniel Jones, and Pittman has scored at least 19.3 PPR points in two of three games this season. The lone time he failed to reach that total was in a matchup against Denver and standout cornerback Patrick Surtain II. The Rams have allowed three receivers in the past two games to score at least 15.6 PPR points, and Pittman, who was a star at USC, is playing in Los Angeles for the first time in his career. He should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI LV -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 26 REYDS 228 TD 0 FPTS/G 13.3 Meyers had a down game in Week 3 at Washington with three catches for 63 yards on four targets, and he was overshadowed by Tre Tucker's breakout performance (eight catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns on nine targets). I expect Meyers to bounce back against the Bears, and he scored at least 12.8 PPR points in each of his first two outings this season and leads the Raiders in targets with 26. Chicago is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and four receivers this season have already scored at least 14.8 PPR points. Meyers should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and I also like Tucker as a high-end No. 3 receiver given the matchup. Keenan Allen WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #13

Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG LAC -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 28 REYDS 194 TD 3 FPTS/G 18.8 All three Chargers receivers are worth starting this week against the Giants, and you can consider Allen, Ladd McConkey, and Quentin Johnston as No. 2 Fantasy options in all leagues. The Giants are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and five guys have scored at least 15.3 PPR points this season. Allen is off to a great start in his return to the Chargers with at least 17.1 PPR points in all three games this year, and he's averaging 9.3 targets per game. Johnston is right behind Allen in terms of production, and he has scored at least 14.9 PPR points in each outing. He's averaging 8.0 targets per game and has been among the best surprises this season for Fantasy managers at any position. McConkey, so far, has been among the biggest disappointments with two games under 10 PPR points in a row, but I still have him ranked the highest, even though he's averaging 7.0 targets per game. Hopefully, this is the game he goes off, but all three are worth trusting in the majority of leagues, given the matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Look away if you're in a non-PPR league because Olave isn't going to help you much based on his first three games of the season. But in PPR, Olave has been solid, including a season-best 15.7 points in Week 3 at Seattle. He's been a volume king with 37 targets on the year, and he has 23 receptions. But he's failed to score a touchdown in any game, and he's been at 57 receiving yards or less in each outing. I would expect more of the same in Week 4 at Buffalo, and he should be considered a borderline starter in all PPR leagues. In half-PPR, Olave is a flex, and he should not be trusted in non-PPR formats for now. It helps that Buffalo has allowed three receivers to score at least 14.9 PPR points this year. Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Waddle has found the end zone in back-to-back games heading into Week 4, and he scored at least 14.9 PPR points in each outing. He's yet to top six targets in any game, and 68 receiving yards in his season high. But I would trust him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in this matchup with the Jets. Three receivers scored at least 12 PPR points against the Jets in Week 3 from Tampa Bay, and five guys have reached that total this season. Waddle has scored at least 18.9 PPR points in three of his past four meetings with the Jets, and hopefully, Tua Tagovailoa starts to lean on Waddle more in this game. Matthew Golden WR GB Green Bay

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Golden, Dontayvion Wicks, and Romeo Doubs are all in play as sleepers in Week 4 against the Cowboys, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Five receivers in the past two games against Dallas have scored at least 12.8 PPR points, including a whopping six touchdowns. Golden just had his best game of the season in Week 3 at Cleveland with four catches for 52 yards on four targets, and hopefully it's the start of a strong rookie campaign. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 4 due to the matchup. Wicks has 10 targets in the past two games, with Jayden Reed (collarbone) hurt, but Wicks only has six catches for 65 yards and no touchdowns. Still, he's worth a look as a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues given the matchup. Doubs is also worth using in deeper leagues, but he's combined for just seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown on the season. All three could go off against the Cowboys, so keep that in mind for Golden, Wicks, and Doubs, in that order, in Week 4. Elic Ayomanor WR TEN Tennessee • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ayomanor should be added in all leagues, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 4 at Houston. In his past two games, Ayomanor has eight catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets, and he scored at least 13.8 PPR points in each outing. Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (oblique) could be out, and Cam Ward seems to trust Ayomanor more than Calvin Ridley right now. It would be nice to see Ridley do something productive also, since he's scored 8.7 PPR points or less in all three games this year, but Ayomanor is worth a look if you need help at receiver in Week 4. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Robinson had a down game in Week 3 against the Chiefs with one catch for 26 yards on four targets, but I'll go back to him in Week 4 against the Chargers, especially in Jaxson Dart's first NFL start. Dart will likely lean on Robinson a lot in this matchup, and he had 18 targets in his first two games this season, albeit from Russell Wilson. That said, we know Robinson is a target hog and a reliable, short-area target. He's worth using as a No. 3 PPR receiver against the Chargers, who have allowed three receivers to score at least 12.8 PPR points this season.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #5

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -7.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 14 REYDS 104 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.8 Higgins had a 42-yard touchdown catch from Jake Browning in Week 2 against Jacksonville. If you remove that play, Higgins only has six catches for 62 yards on the season, which is awful. It's hard to expect a breakout performance in Week 4 at Denver, although he had a monster game at home against the Broncos in Week 17 last year with 11 catches for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 12 targets. Joe Burrow (toe) played in that game, but we need to see Higgins and Browning produce on a consistent level before trusting Higgins as a must-start Fantasy receiver again. I would only start him in three-receiver leagues in Week 4. DK Metcalf WR PIT Pittsburgh • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 17 REYDS 135 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.8 Metcalf has scored a touchdown in each of his past two games, but he combined for six catches for 52 yards on 10 targets in those outings against Seattle and New England. He's yet to top 12.3 PPR points in any game this season, and now he has to face the Vikings, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Minnesota has held Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins to a combined 11 catches for 134 yards and no touchdowns. I would only start Metcalf in three-receiver leagues in this game in Ireland. Jerry Jeudy WR CLE Cleveland • #3

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -10 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 21 REYDS 134 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.8 Things will hopefully start to improve for Jeudy, but he's been a terrible Fantasy receiver to start the season. Through three games, he's combined for just 10 catches for 134 yards and no touchdowns on 21 targets, and scored 11.6 PPR points or less in all three outings. Cedric Tillman has been the best Fantasy receiver for Cleveland, and Jeudy is not worth starting in the majority of leagues in Week 4 at the Lions. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE DET -10 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 12 REYDS 174 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 We'll see if Williams gets back on track in Detroit, and he averaged 15 PPR points in nine home games last year, as well as scoring 18.8 PPR points in Week 2 against Chicago. But he's not getting enough opportunities with 12 targets on the season, and he has eight catches for 174 yards and a touchdown to show for it. He can always score on one play like he did against the Bears with a 44-yard touchdown reception, but the Browns defense is tough. Cleveland is No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and I would only start Williams in three-receiver leagues in this matchup.

Bust Alert Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 25 REYDS 115 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 I hope Thomas isn't a bust for the season, and I'd love to be wrong on this prediction. But you can only start Thomas in three-receiver leagues right now, and something is off with his play heading into Week 4 at San Francisco. The targets have been there for Thomas in the first three games of the season since he's averaging 8.3 per game. But he's combined for seven catches for 115 yards and no receiving touchdowns, and he's failed to score more than 9.0 PPR points in any game this year. The 49ers are without star pass rusher Nick Bosa, which should help the entire passing game for the Jaguars, but Thomas just looks off and is not a slam-dunk starter in the majority of leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -15.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 8.4 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 28 REYDS 176 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.2 The Bills are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends this season, but they've played the Jets and Dolphins in the past two games. Buffalo also held Mark Andrews to one catch for 5 yards in Week 1, but he only had one target. I'm sticking with Johnson as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues, and he scored at least 11.1 PPR points in all three outings this season, with 28 total targets. He should continue to produce in Week 4 despite this tough matchup on paper. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR NE -5.5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 11.3 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 22 REYDS 165 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.8 Henry had a huge game in Week 3 against Pittsburgh with eight catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets, and he's now scored at least 10.6 PPR points in two of three games this season. He's the one constant in the receiving corps for Drake Maye, and I like Henry as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. Trey McBride is the lone tight end to do damage against the Panthers with 13.8 PPR points in Week 2, but five tight ends combined have scored at least 6.5 PPR points against Carolina, which means the Panthers struggle to defend the position. Dalton Kincaid TE BUF Buffalo • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO BUF -15.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 16 REYDS 151 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.4 Kincaid is worth using as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues in Week 4 against the Saints. He scored at least 14.8 PPR points in two of three games this season, and he has 12 targets combined in his past two outings against the Jets and Dolphins. It would be great if Josh Allen leaned on Kincaid even more, but I like his chances for another solid outing in this matchup at home.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline T.J. Hockenson TE MIN Minnesota • #87

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT MIN -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 9.6 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 13 REYDS 76 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.5 I expected Hockenson to benefit with Carson Wentz under center, and that's what happened in Wentz's first start in Week 3 against Cincinnati. Hockenson had five catches for 49 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and he scored a season-high 15.9 PPR points. Jordan Addison's suspension is over, so we'll see how that impacts Hockenson. But I still like him as a low-end starter as long as Wentz is under center. It also helps that the Steelers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE Cleveland • #44

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -9.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 8.9 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 18 REYDS 136 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.6 Fannin gets one more chance to be a low-end starter in all leagues. His production has declined each week after he scored 13.6 PPR points in Week 1 against Cincinnati, and he only had 5.5 PPR points in Week 3 against Green Bay. He also had nine targets against the Bengals, and he combined for nine targets the past two weeks against the Ravens and Packers. This is an easier matchup in Week 4 against the Lions, who are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. I'd also use David Njoku as a low-end starter in all leagues as well. Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 6.9 TE RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 7 REYDS 25 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.8 We'll see what happens with Chris Godwin (ankle) and if he's able to make his season debut in Week 4. But with Mike Evans (hamstring) out and Godwin out or limited, we could see an expanded role for Otton, making him a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Last year, when Evans and Godwin were injured, Otton scored at least 18 PPR points in three of four games from Week 7 through Week 10, and he had at least eight targets in each outing. Emeka Egbuka wasn't on the roster then, so keep that in mind. But Otton could be a streaming option in deeper leagues if his role expands in this game.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 7.9 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 19 REYDS 135 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.5 I like that Pitts has four catches in each game this season, and he scored at least 7.7 PPR points in each outing. But he's yet to score a touchdown, and the Commanders should be able to keep him in check. Washington has allowed one tight end to score more than 7.8 PPR points this season, which was Tucker Kraft in Week 2, and that includes a matchup with Brock Bowers in Week 3. Pitts is only worth starting in deeper leagues. Zach Ertz TE WAS Washington • #86

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL WAS -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 10.7 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 16 REYDS 128 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.3 Ertz could benefit if Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) is out, but Ertz only had three catches for 38 yards in Week 3 against Las Vegas on three targets. The Falcons are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Atlanta has held Cade Otton, T.J. Hockenson and Ja'Tavion Sanders to a combined three catches for 23 yards and no touchdowns on eight targets this season. I would only start Ertz in deeper leagues in Week 4. Jonnu Smith TE PIT Pittsburgh • #81

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 6.9 TE RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 13 REYDS 65 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.2 Smith scored a touchdown in Week 1 against the Jets, but he's combined for 12 catches for 60 yards on 13 targets in three games this season. There appears to be little upside for Smith, especially heading into Week 4 against Minnesota in Ireland. The Vikings defense should be able to keep Smith in check, and he's not worth starting in the majority of leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC BAL -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 8.2 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 10 REYDS 98 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 Andrews was awesome in Week 3 against Detroit with six catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns on six targets. Prior to that, he combined for two catches for 7 yards on four targets in the first two games of the season. We'll see if Isaiah Likely (foot) will make his season debut in Week 4, but Andrews should only be considered a low-end starter in the majority of leagues. The Chiefs are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Andrews has only 13 catches for 108 yards and no touchdowns in his past five games against Kansas City in the regular season.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Lions (vs. CLE)

The Browns have scored 17 points or less in all three games this season, and Cleveland has allowed six sacks on the year. The Browns also have given up four interceptions and a fumble, and the Lions DST should be able to keep Cleveland's offense in check in this matchup.