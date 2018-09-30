Fantasy Football Week 4 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Matchup vs. Falcons makes Giovani Bernard a must-start

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

There are so many storylines for Week 4 it might make your head spin just trying to keep up. But that's the fun of the NFL.

Are the Patriots done at 1-2 facing the 3-0 Dolphins? Can Andrew Luck actually throw the ball down the field? Is it time to play flag football with the quarterbacks based on the roughing the passer rule?

Thankfully, despite some of the drama, Fantasy stats have been popping, and we should get more production this week. It's just too bad Le'Veon Bell is missing out on the action while he's hanging out in Miami during his contract dispute.

Man, it would be awesome to have Bell playing right now. But that's a story for another time. Instead, let's focus on the positive.

Patrick Mahomes has been on a tear through three games, and we'll see how Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen do in their first NFL starts. And please don't panic on the Patriots or Luck yet. Tom Brady will rebound at home this week, and Luck should have the chance for a big game at home against the Texans.

There should be a lot of great performances in Week 4, and hopefully your Fantasy teams will benefit. Just be aware there are two teams on a bye with Carolina and Washington.

As for the rest of the teams, we'll have you covered with all the starts and sits for this week. Good luck with your Fantasy matchups.

Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com.

Start of the Week

Joe Mixon (knee) is expected to remain out for Week 4 at Atlanta, which is a great thing for Giovani Bernard. This is a tremendous matchup for him against the Falcons.

Atlanta leads the NFL with the most receptions allowed to opposing running backs (36), and Bernard just had five catches for 25 yards on nine targets in Week 3 against Carolina in his first start without Mixon. He also added 12 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Now, part of the reason for the Falcons struggling against receivers out of the backfield is they've faced Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara the past two weeks. That duo combined for 29 catches for 226 yards on a whopping 35 targets.

I don't expect Bernard to get that many passes thrown his way, but Atlanta is clearly missing linebacker Deion Jones (foot) and safety Keanu Neal (ACL). And now safety Ricardo Allen (Achilles) is also out, plus defensive linemen Takk McKinley (groin) and Derrick Shelby (groin) are banged up.

Bernard has now scored at least 10 PPR points in 24 of 30 career games with at least 15 touches after his performance last week, and he's averaging 16.8 PPR points over the past six times he's had that much work going back to last year. He should easily get 15 touches again this week.

We'll see how much longer Mixon remains out, but Bernard should post quality production in his place. And he's a must-start running back in all leagues in Week 4.

I'm starting Bernard over: David Johnson (vs. SEA), Kareem Hunt (at DEN), Kenyan Drake (at NE), Alex Collins (at PIT) and Tevin Coleman (vs. CIN)

Quarterback

Sleepers

Ryan Tannehill (at NE): Tannehill comes into this game 10-1 in his last 11 outings going back to 2016, and he's playing well with at least 20 Fantasy points in his past two contests against the Jets and Raiders. New England has allowed 639 passing yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in the past two games against Blake Bortles and Matthew Stafford, and Tannehill has passed for at least 300 yards in four games in a row against the Patriots, with multiple touchdown passes in two of those outings.



Case Keenum (vs. KC): Keenum started the season playing well with 25 Fantasy points against Seattle in Week 1, but he combined for just 18 points the past two weeks against Oakland and Baltimore. This week, he should be chasing points against the Chiefs, who have allowed an astounding 1,127 passing yards, nine total touchdowns and one interception to Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger and Jimmy Garoppolo in three games.



Baker Mayfield (at OAK): Mayfield makes his first NFL start in what could be a tough place to play in the Black Hole in Oakland. Luckily for him, the Raiders defense hasn't been so tough this year. Jared Goff in Week 1 and Tannehill last week both had at least 21 Fantasy points against Oakland, and Mayfield could reach that total if he doesn't make mistakes. He's a good streaming option in deeper leagues.



Sit 'Em 18.6 projected points Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions QB I don't expect Stafford to play poorly this week. I just don't expect him to have a high ceiling given the matchup with the Cowboys . No quarterback has scored more than 19 Fantasy points against Dallas this year, including matchups with Newton and Russell Wilson . And I think Detroit can run the ball this week with Kerryon Johnson since the Cowboys will be without standout linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring). Stafford could easily expose this Dallas secondary with his standout receiving corps, especially if the Lions are chasing points because Ezekiel Elliott runs through their defense. But this game should be low-scoring – Las Vegas has the over-under at 44 points – and I don't expect a big Fantasy day from Stafford this week. 20.8 projected points Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks QB Wilson has scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Chicago and Dallas, and I expect him to be under 20 points again this week. Arizona has only allowed three passing touchdowns with two interceptions against Alex Smith , Goff and Mitchell Trubisky , and the Seahawks can lean on their ground game for the second week in a row with Chris Carson in this matchup. Like Stafford, I don't expect Wilson to struggle, but I'm concerned about his ceiling on the road. The over-under for this game is 37.5, and Wilson isn't expected to light up the scoreboard in Week 4. 19.0 projected points Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles QB Wentz is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, and it will help if Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) is able to play now that he's been cleared for contact. But I'm not ready to call Wentz a safe start this week on the road at Tennessee. The Titans defense has played well against opposing quarterbacks this season in holding Tannehill and Blake Bortles to their worst games of the season, and only Deshaun Watson has scored more than 17 Fantasy points. I'm hopeful that Wentz had the shake off the rust game last week against the Colts when he scored 13 Fantasy points, but I'm concerned about his ceiling. He's a low-end starting option at best in 12-team leagues. 18.0 projected points Blake Bortles Jacksonville Jaguars QB Bortles was a huge letdown in Week 3 against Tennessee with eight Fantasy points after he had 40 points against the Patriots in Week 2. He doesn't have a tremendously difficult matchup in Week 4 against the Jets, although they have allowed just three touchdowns with five interceptions in three games against the Lions, Dolphins and Browns . Bortles will likely revert to more of a game-manager with Leonard Fournette (hamstring) expected to play, and Bortles is only worth using in two-quarterback leagues this week. 16.4 projected points Derek Carr Oakland Raiders QB It's the same story with Carr again that you can't trust him unless you're stuck -- even in two-quarterback leagues. He has yet to score more than 17 Fantasy points in a game against the Rams, Broncos and Dolphins, and the Browns defense has played well this year. In matchups against Roethlisberger, Brees and Sam Darnold , Cleveland has held those quarterbacks to an average of 249 passing yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions. We'll see if Carr can turn things around at home, but I'm not confident in his outlook for Week 4.

Bust Alert

I understand if you're reluctant to bench Fitzpatrick. He's the only quarterback in NFL history to pass for at least 400 yards in three games in row. For the season, Fitzpatrick has video game stats with 1,230 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions, and he also added 62 rushing yards and a touchdown. He's scored at least 30 Fantasy points in all three games. But this could be the week it all comes crashing down. Maybe not to the point where Fitzpatrick becomes Fitztragic, but this could be his first week not finishing as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in 2018. The Bears will get after Fitzpatrick with their pass rush, and they have 14 sacks on the season. Chicago also has five interceptions, and the Buccaneers are playing on the road on a short week after playing on Monday night. Fitzpatrick also has Jameis Winston now waiting for his job back after his three-game suspension is over, and Tampa Bay has a bye in Week 5. It's a bad setup for Fitzpatrick to remain Fitzmagic. I consider him a low-end starting option at best for Week 4.

Running backs

Start 'Em 13.2 projected points Carlos Hyde Cleveland Browns RB Hyde's been great so far this season with four touchdowns through three games, and he's coming off his best outing of the year in Week 3 against the Jets. He had 23 carries for 98 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns and two catches for 5 yards. That game happened on his 28th birthday last Thursday, and on Friday morning, Hyde and his wife had their first child, a son named Carlos Jr. Hopefully the euphoria of last week carries over to Week 4 at Oakland, and the Raiders have already allowed three running backs to either score or gain 100 rushing yards on the season. Hyde should stay hot for another week. 12.4 projected points Lamar Miller Houston Texans RB Miller started the season strong in Week 1 at New England with 109 total yards, but he's struggled since. He had 70 total yards in Week 2 at Tennessee and then got lucky with a late touchdown catch in Week 3 against the Giants despite just 51 total yards -- where he averaged just 1.0 yards per carry. But this should be a breakout game for him. In his past five games against Indianapolis, Miller has at least 11 PPR points in each outing, including four games with either a touchdown or 90 total yards. The Colts have allowed a running back to score or gain 90 total yards in each game this season and have struggled with pass-catching running backs, allowing 28 receptions to the position on the year. That should help Miller in PPR. 11.8 projected points Kerryon Johnson Detroit Lions RB Johnson had a great game in Week 3 against New England with 16 carries for 101 yards and two catches for 9 yards, and he should build on that performance this week. The Cowboys are likely without linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), and Dallas' run defense has struggled when he's been hurt. It was evident in Week 3 at Seattle when Lee got hurt, because Chris Carson grinded his way to 124 total yards and a touchdown. And last year, six running backs either scored or had 80 total yards in the five games Lee was out. Despite Johnson sharing touches with LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick, I'm trusting Johnson to have a big game against Dallas on the road. 12.8 projected points Chris Carson Seattle Seahawks RB I'm hopeful that what we saw from Carson in Week 3 is a sign of things to come, and hopefully Pete Carroll doesn't keep playing Carson on special teams to tire him out. He might be tired this week after all the heavy lifting he did against Dallas in Week 3 with 32 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 22 yards, but he appears to have put some distance between himself and Rashaad Penny. Seattle's offensive line was also bolstered with the debut of right guard D.J. Fluker. Against Arizona, Carson is facing a defense that has allowed six total touchdowns to running backs, and he's worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy option in Week 4. 11.2 projected points Marshawn Lynch Oakland Raiders RB Going back to last year, Lynch has either scored or gained 90 total yards in 10 of his past 11 games, including three in a row to start this season. He's scored in each game against the Rams, Broncos and Dolphins, and he had 86 total yards at Miami with a season-high three catches. He's been the lone constant for the Raiders on offense, and he should be a safe start as at least a No. 2 running back against Cleveland in Week 4. The Browns have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 90 total yards in every game this season, and Lynch should extend that streak to four games in a row. He may not be as explosive as he once was, but Lynch has proven to be a dependable Fantasy running back in the early part of this season.

Sleepers

James White (vs. MIA): This is more for owners in non-PPR leagues than PPR since White has at least 13 PPR points each week. But in non-PPR, White still has at least eight points a week and has been the lone constant in the Patriots backfield given his production in the passing game. White caught a touchdown in his previous game against the Dolphins last year, and Miami is among the league leaders in receptions allowed to running backs with 22.



Phillip Lindsay (vs. KC): Let's hope Lindsay keeps his hands to himself after he was ejected at Baltimore for throwing a punch. Prior to last week, Lindsay had 100 total yards in each of the first two games, with a touchdown catch in Week 1 against Seattle. With this game against the Chiefs expected to be a track meet and the Broncos likely chasing points, look for game script to favor Lindsay over Royce Freeman.



Austin Ekeler (vs. SF): The 49ers allow the fourth-most receptions to running backs, so look for Ekeler to have success in the passing game this week. He has 11 catches on the season, but Week 3 at the Rams was the first time he failed to gain at least 90 total yards. He should get back on track this week as part of a standout tandem with Melvin Gordon.



Javorius Allen (at PIT): Allen's Fantasy stats have been inflated with his touchdown dives since he's scored inside the red zone in all three games, but his production in the passing game is what interests me. He has 13 catches on the season, which is tied for 10th among running backs, and he could be needed this week in a game where the Ravens are chasing points on the road. Now, the Steelers lead the NFL in fewest receptions allowed to running backs at eight, but Allen had eight catches in two games against Pittsburgh last year. And in his last game against the Steelers in Week 14 he scored two touchdowns.



Aaron Jones (vs. BUF): Both top Packers running backs in Jones and Jamaal Williams are worth using as flex options this week against the Bills. I'm not buying that Buffalo has a great run defense after shutting down the Vikings last week without Dalvin Cook (hamstring). And prior to last week, Buffalo had allowed five running backs in two games to score or gain at least 90 total yards. Jones made his 2018 debut in Week 3 at Washington and had six carries for 42 yards and one catch for 5 yards in limited playing time. Look for more production this week at home.



Sit 'Em 6.6 projected points Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans RB Going into the season, if you were to say that Henry had consecutive games with 18 carries, I would have told you he was having monster outings. Well, he had 18 carries in Week 2 against Houston and 18 carries in Week 3 at Jacksonville, and he finished with five Fantasy points in any format in both games. Henry has failed to score, and he has one catch for 5 yards. It's been brutal for Henry, and Marcus Mariota's elbow injury, along with offensive line woes, haven't helped. And Dion Lewis ' presence has been a problem as well. This week, Henry faces a tough matchup against the Eagles , who have allowed just one touchdown to a running back. Granted, Philadelphia hasn't faced tough running backs (Atlanta in Week 1 when Devonta Freeman hurt his knee, followed by Tampa Bay and Indianapolis), but Henry just isn't playing well enough to trust in this matchup. 10.3 projected points Jay Ajayi Philadelphia Eagles RB Ajayi is expected to play Sunday, but he is just a flex option against the Titans in non-PPR leagues and someone to potentially avoid in PPR. Tennessee has yet to allow a running back to score in matchups against Miami, Houston and Jacksonville, although Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was out in that contest. Ajayi would again share touches with Corey Clement , Wendell Smallwood and potentially Darren Sproles (hamstring) if everyone is active, and he would likely need a touchdown to be successful since he has one catch for 4 yards in two games. He does have three touchdowns over that span, and he will get to play with Wentz for the first time. But all the mouths to feed in Philadelphia's backfield could hurt Ajayi as he plays through a fracture in his back. 13.5 projected points LeSean McCoy Buffalo Bills RB Like Ajayi, keep an eye on the injury report for McCoy, who missed Week 3 at Minnesota with injured ribs. If he plays as expected in Week 4, he would be just a flex option at best in all formats. While Chris Ivory performed well in McCoy's absence against the Vikings, he had game script in his favor with the Bills playing with a lead. Ivory had 20 carries for 56 yards and three receptions for 70, which was boosted by a 55-yard catch and run. To put that in perspective, McCoy only has 61 rushing yards in two games and five catches for 28 yards. The Bills will likely be chasing points at Green Bay, and I'm still skeptical of Buffalo's offensive line. McCoy is a flex at best in Week 4, with his value slightly higher in PPR. 6.6 projected points Peyton Barber Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Can we just see Ronald Jones already? Will he actually perform worse than what Barber has done through three games? Now, it's not all on Barber, who had just eight carries in Week 3 against Pittsburgh despite averaging 4.1 yards per carry. But he's not involved in the passing game with one catch for 7 yards on the season, and he's yet to find the end zone. The passing game for the Buccaneers has been so explosive that they've abandoned the run game, and Barber isn't giving them enough reason to get more work. And this week, facing the Bears , is not a good matchup. Chicago hasn't allowed a running back to gain more than 47 rushing yards, with no rushing touchdowns allowed.

Bust Alert

I thought Crowell had a chance to be a quality Fantasy option in Week 3 at Cleveland with the revenge game factor against his former team, and he delivered with 16 carries for 34 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 17 yards. But now it's time to wipe the slate clean with a new matchup in Week 4 at the Jaguars. Crowell is likely going to be touchdown dependent most weeks to help your Fantasy team, and Jacksonville has allowed only one rushing touchdown this season against Saquon Barkley in Week 1. Bilal Powell is the safer running back for the Jets given his role in the passing game, and I would only use Crowell as a flex option this week in most leagues.

Wide Receivers

Start 'Em 13.4 projected points Will Fuller Houston Texans WR Fuller has now played six games in his career with Deshaun Watson, and that duo has been amazing. Fuller has nine touchdowns over that span and is averaging a whopping 21.2 PPR points, with no game under 14 points. He has 13 catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns on 20 targets in two games this year (he missed Week 1 with a hamstring injury), and you should ride this hot streak until it ends. Fuller has never scored in three career games against the Colts, but he's also never faced Indianapolis with Watson under center. Hopefully, the explosive production will continue in Week 4. 14.1 projected points Emmanuel Sanders Denver Broncos WR Sanders didn't have a good game catching the ball in Week 3 at Baltimore with five catches for 38 yards on nine targets, but he still managed to score on a 35-yard run. That's obviously something you can't rely on most weeks, but Sanders has now scored at least 13 PPR points in each game this season. And this week he gets a great matchup against the Chiefs, who have allowed five receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year. Additionally, six receivers have either scored or gained at least 80 yards against Kansas City in three games. Demaryius Thomas is also in play this week as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, but Sanders is the primary Fantasy option of this receiving corps. He could be a top 15 Fantasy receiver in Week 4. 16.2 projected points Allen Robinson Chicago Bears WR Robinson scored 18 PPR points in Week 2 against Seattle, but it doesn't feel like he's had a huge game yet with the Bears, especially in non-PPR since he hasn't scored a touchdown. That should change this week, and there's an opportunity here for a breakout performance against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has been awful against No. 1 receivers with Michael Thomas, Nelson Agholor and Antonio Brown, as well as JuJu Smith-Schuster, all having dominant outings over the first three weeks. Robinson is the clear-cut target leader for the Bears with 28, and he has the chance to go off in this matchup at home. 11.7 projected points Mike Williams Los Angeles Chargers WR This seems like we could be chasing points after Williams just had four catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns at the Rams in Week 3, but he should follow that up with another quality outing in Week 4 against the 49ers. San Francisco will be without cornerback Richard Sherman (calf), and the 49ers have allowed seven receivers in three games to score or gain at least 100 receiving yards. Keenan Allen should also play well, but Williams is worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in this matchup. He has either 80 receiving yards or a touchdown in each game this year. 13.6 projected points Sterling Shepard New York Giants WR There's a lot to like about Shepard this week. Evan Engram (knee) is out for the Giants, which should open up more targets. The Saints are down cornerback Patrick Robinson (ankle), which makes an already suspect secondary even worse. And New Orleans has already allowed seven receivers to either score or gain at least 90 receiving yards through three games. Shepard just had six catches for 80 yards and a touchdown on seven targets at Houston in Week 3 when Engram was injured, and he should be a focal point in the passing game this week in what should be a high-scoring affair. It's worth trusting Shepard as starter in all leagues in this matchup.

Sleepers

John Brown (at PIT): Brown has scored at least 13 PPR points in all three games this season, and he gets a favorable matchup at Pittsburgh this week. With the Ravens likely chasing points, look for Brown to again have at least nine targets, which has happened in each of the past two games. The Steelers have already allowed eight receivers to either score or gain at least 100 receiving yards this year.



Chris Godwin (at CHI): We told you to draft Godwin in all leagues this offseason, and he's delivering quality production each week. Through three games, he's scored at least 13 PPR points in each outing, and he just had a season-high 10 targets against the Steelers in Week 3. Godwin is a borderline No. 2 Fantasy receiver in this matchup at Chicago.



Kenny Stills (at NE): Stills still isn't getting the targets you'd like to see from a team's No. 1 receiver with only 13 on the season, but he has two games this year with at least 15 PPR points. And he's facing a Patriots defense this week that has allowed eight receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in just three games. Stills is a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and his value will rise if he's chasing points on the road.



Tyler Boyd (at ATL): Boyd has been exceptional over the past two games against Baltimore and Carolina with 12 catches for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets, and hopefully he doesn't slow down this week against Atlanta. The matchup is fantastic because the Falcons have allowed seven receivers to either score or gain at least 75 receiving yards in the past two games against Carolina and New Orleans.



Antonio Callaway (at OAK): Callaway will hopefully play well with Baker Mayfield under center, and he just had 10 targets in Week 3 against the Jets in the first game since Josh Gordon was traded to New England. He finished with just four catches for 20 yards, but plenty of big plays are coming. The Raiders have allowed six receivers to either score or gain at least 85 receiving yards this season, which bodes well for Callaway and Jarvis Landry.



Sit 'Em 11.6 projected points Larry Fitzgerald Arizona Cardinals WR We hope Fitzgerald is over the hamstring injury that knocked him out of Week 2 at the Rams, but he didn't look right in Week 3 against Chicago. Then again, most of the Cardinals looked off in that matchup with the Bears, but hopefully the move to start Josh Rosen at quarterback will help. Fitzgerald had a solid Week 1 with 14 PPR points against Washington, but he's combined for just seven points in the past two weeks. We'll see if Rosen can help turn things around for Fitzgerald, but he remains a borderline starter in PPR and someone to avoid in non-PPR. Seattle also has allowed just three receivers to score double digits in PPR points this year. 9.3 projected points Jordy Nelson Oakland Raiders WR Kudos to you if you started Nelson in Week 3 at Miami. He was awesome with six catches for 173 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, but don't go chasing points this week and start him against the Browns. Prior to last week, Nelson had five catches for 53 yards on eight targets in the first two games, and I expect him to be closer to that production than what he did against the Dolphins. Cleveland has allowed some big games to receivers this year with Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Michael Thomas, but Nelson isn't in that category of player any more. At best, Nelson can be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, but I'm expecting a letdown against the Browns. 6.7 projected points Marquise Goodwin San Francisco 49ers WR We'll see how Goodwin does in San Francisco's first game without Jimmy Garoppolo (ACL), but I have no interest in starting him this week on the road at the Chargers. Ideally, Goodwin comes out of this game with a strong stat line, but he'll need to develop a rapport with new quarterback C.J. Beathard and prove you can start him in the majority of leagues moving forward. In 2017, Goodwin played six games with Beathard, and he had just 13 catches for 335 yards and one touchdown. I'm hopeful for better production this year now that they're stuck together without Garoppolo, but keep Goodwin on your bench this week on the road. 9.0 projected points Quincy Enunwa New York Jets WR Enunwa will avoid Jacksonville's outside cornerbacks of Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye by playing in the slot, but he's still not a recommended starting option in non-PPR leagues. In PPR, Enunwa is still worth using as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver since he has two games with at least 16 PPR points. But the Jaguars have allowed one receiver to catch more than five passes, which was Odell Beckham in Week 1. And only Chris Hogan in Week 2 has found the end zone against this secondary. Better days are ahead for Enunwa in all formats when the matchup is right. 10.5 projected points DeSean Jackson Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR We've seen the upside of Jackson in the first two games of the season when he had nine catches for 275 yards and three touchdowns on nine targets. But we also saw the downside for him in Week 3 against Pittsburgh when he had three catches for 37 yards on five targets. He's a boom-or-bust receiver, and if he doesn't catch a long touchdown, your Fantasy team might be in trouble. He's not someone to sit across the board because of his big-play potential, and Chicago has given up some long touchdowns this season to Cobb in Week 1 and Tyler Lockett in Week 2. Still, I'd try to avoid Jackson in this tough matchup on the road.

Bust Alerts

The touchdowns have been nice for Jones in each of the past two games against San Francisco and New England, but I'm concerned about his catches and yards when sharing the field with Kenny Golladay and Golden Tate. He hasn't topped four catches in a game yet this year or 69 receiving yards, and he now has one game in his past 14 with Golladay with more than four catches. This week, Jones is facing a Dallas defense that allows the third-fewest Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Lockett in Week 3 is the lone receiver with double digits in Fantasy points in any format against the Cowboys. I still like Golladay as a starting Fantasy option in all leagues, and Tate is a low-end starter in PPR. But Jones is a No. 3 receiver at best this week given the matchup.

Tight Ends

Start 'Em 10.7 projected points Eric Ebron Indianapolis Colts TE Ebron didn't practice Wednesday with knee and shoulder ailments, so keep an eye on his status for Week 4. Jack Doyle (hip) also didn't practice after missing Week 3, so we hope Ebron can go and build off his strong start to the season. He was held to five catches for 33 yards in Week 3 at Philadelphia, but he led the team with 11 targets. This was after scoring at least 11 PPR points in the first two games against Cincinnati and Washington, with a touchdown in each outing. The Texans have allowed two touchdowns to tight ends already this season, and Ebron has top-five upside if he plays as expected this week. 8.9 projected points Jared Cook Oakland Raiders TE Cook, as expected, has come back to reality following his dominant performance in Week 1. He had nine catches for 180 yards in the season opener against the Rams on 12 targets, but he's combined for nine catches for 80 yards on 10 targets the past two weeks against Denver and Miami, although he should have scored at least once against the Dolphins. He gets a favorable matchup in Week 4 against the Browns and is worth starting in all leagues. Despite Cleveland being among the league leaders in fewest Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, Jesse James had three catches for 60 yards in Week 1 against the Browns, and Brees missed Benjamin Watson for a wide-open touchdown against them in Week 2. 10.7 projected points Trey Burton Chicago Bears TE Tampa Bay has had a tough time with tight ends to start the season, and this could be Burton's breakout game. The Buccaneers have already allowed four tight ends to score at least eight PPR points through three games, with Zach Ertz in Week 2 and Vance McDonald in Week 3 each scoring at least 20 points. Burton has been a disappointment thus far with nine catches for 90 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets this season, but don't give up on him yet. This matchup warrants trusting him as a No. 1 option for at least one more week.

Sleepers

O.J. Howard (at CHI): Howard looks on the verge of having a breakout season, and he's been excellent for the past two games. He has nine catches for 168 yards and a touchdown against Philadelphia and Pittsburgh over that span, and it was great to see him get a career-high eight targets against the Steelers. Hopefully that continues, and I like Howard as a top-10 tight end in Week 4 against the Bears, who have allowed a tight end to score in consecutive games with Will Dissly and Ricky Seals-Jones.



Benjamin Watson (at NYG): Watson just had his best game of the season in Week 3 against Atlanta with five catches for 71 yards on six targets, and hopefully he can build on that performance. He gets a favorable matchup against the Giants despite their success against tight ends so far. Austin Seferian-Jenkins had a touchdown called back against the Giants in Week 1, and the Texans tight end group combined for five catches for 115 yards against New York in Week 3. Watson is a low-end starting option in all leagues.



Tyler Eifert (at ATL): Just when things looked bleak for Eifert after two down games to open the season, he rebounded with a strong performance in Week 3 at Carolina with season highs in targets (eight), catches (six) and yards (74). Hopefully he can stay this involved in the offense moving forward, and the Falcons secondary is a mess with Neal and Allen missing in the secondary. Eifert is worth using as a low-end starting option this week.



Sit 'Em 6.4 projected points George Kittle San Francisco 49ers TE Kittle and Beathard should have a good rapport since they played together at Iowa, but they didn't seem to connect well as rookies in 2017. They played five games together, and Kittle had just 11 catches for 103 yards and no touchdowns on 21 targets over that span. We'll see if that changes this year now that Beathard is starting for the injured Garoppolo, but this is a tough matchup in Week 4 at the Chargers. In three games, the Chargers have allowed just nine catches for 87 yards against opposing tight ends, including a matchup with Travis Kelce in Week 1 (one catch for 6 yards on six targets). Rookie safety Derwin James looks like he could be tough against tight ends all year. 5.8 projected points Ricky Seals-Jones Arizona Cardinals TE It was great to see Seals-Jones score in Week 3 against the Bears, but he had just one catch for 35 yards in the game on three targets. And despite 12 targets through the first two weeks, he only had seven catches for 36 yards and no touchdowns. Now, things could change with Rosen under center, and hopefully he will lean on Seals-Jones as one of his primary weapons. But until we see it happen, you should keep Seals-Jones on your bench, including Week 4 against Seattle. The Seahawks did allow Burton to score in Week 2, but through three games, this defense has yielded just 12 catches for 111 yards and one touchdown to opposing tight ends from Denver, Chicago and Dallas. 9.6 projected points Will Dissly Seattle Seahawks TE Dissly's strong start to the season came crashing down in Week 3 against Dallas when he had one catch for 4 yards on three targets. He was outplayed by Nick Vannett, who had four catches for 27 yards on five targets, and hopefully that's not a sign of things to come. In the first two games, Dissly had six catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets, and we hope he can stay at that level all year. But in this matchup against Arizona, Dissly should be considered just a No. 2 Fantasy tight end. We don't expect a high volume of passes from Wilson, and Dissly will need a touchdown to have a good Fantasy day. If he doesn't score, his stat line could look eerily similar to last week.

Bust Alert





McDonald had one of the best stiff arms in recent memory when he bowled over Tampa Bay safety Chris Conte last Monday night in Tampa Bay. It came on a 75-yard touchdown catch, and it helped McDonald finish with four receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Without the big play, McDonald would have finished with minimal production, and we expect the Ravens to do a much better job with their tackling in this game Sunday night. Baltimore also has allowed just 14 catches for 136 yards and no touchdowns to tight ends from Buffalo, Cincinnati and Denver. McDonald has low-end starting appeal since he plays in a high-powered offense, but don't be surprised if he has a down day in the stat sheet given the matchup with the Ravens.

Defense/Special Teams

Start 'Em

Chargers (vs. SF) – 12.9 projected points

Beathard made six starts for the 49ers in 2017, and he had six interceptions and two fumbles over that span. He was also sacked 19 times, and this Chargers defense should make things tough on him at home. The last time the Chargers faced an offense of this caliber was Week 1 at Buffalo, and they had two interceptions, five sacks and allowed just 20 points. The Chargers DST is a top-three Fantasy option in Week 4.

Sleepers

Seahawks (at ARI): It's not often we get to use the Seahawks as a sleeper DST, but that's where this unit is this season. This is a great matchup this week, even on the road, with Rosen making his first NFL start. We'll see if he's better than Bradford, but this offense has struggled to start the season. I like the Seahawks DST as a top-three Fantasy option this week.



Packers (vs. BUF): I'm not buying the Bills offense as being fixed after their upset victory at Minnesota last week, and they have to play back-to-back road games while going into Lambeau Field. Josh Allen has still been sacked 11 times in three games, and he could get turnover prone if he's chasing points as expected. Even though Green Bay is banged up on defense, the Packers DST is still in a prime spot given this matchup at home.



Lions (at DAL): Dak Prescott has been sacked at least five times twice this season, and the one game where he wasn't sacked was against the Giants and their weak pass rush in Week 2. The Lions have 10 sacks on the season, and they just held the Patriots to 10 points in Week 3. Even on the road, the Lions DST is a good play against the inept Cowboys offense.



Sit 'Em

Vikings (at LAR) – 7.7 projected points

The Vikings DST has not been good for the past two weeks against the Packers and Bills, combining for just seven Fantasy points. Minnesota had no turnovers in those games, although the defense did manage seven sacks. Still, the Vikings allowed 56 points in those two outings, and now they have to face one of the best offenses in the NFL on the road. They also will be without standout defensive end Everson Griffen (personal), and the Vikings DST has not traveled well going back to last season. This is a good week to bench the Vikings DST in the majority of leagues.

Kickers

Start 'Em





Vinatieri has already scored at least 10 Fantasy points twice this season, and he was great in his last home game in Week 1 against Cincinnati with three field goals and two extra points. The Texans have allowed each opposing kicker this season to make multiple field goals with Stephen Gostkowski, Ryan Succop and Aldrick Rosas, and all three have scored at least eight Fantasy points. Vinatieri has made multiple field goals in three of his past four games against Houston, with at least eight Fantasy points in each outing.

Sleepers

Sam Ficken (vs. MIN): The Vikings lead the NFL with the most field goals allowed with 10, and all three opposing kickers against Minnesota this year (Robbie Gould, Mason Crosby and Steven Haushka) has multiple field goals and scored at least nine Fantasy points. Look for Ficken to follow suit.



Ka'imi Fairbairn (at IND): Fairbairn has scored at least nine Fantasy points in two of three games this season, and he just had his best game of the year in Week 3 against the Giants with three field goals and one extra point, including a 54-yard field goal. All three opposing kickers against the Colts (Randy Bullock, Dustin Hopkins and Jake Elliott) have made multiple field goals and scored at least eight Fantasy points.



Caleb Sturgis (vs. SF): The past two opposing kickers against the 49ers (Matt Prater and Harrison Butker) have scored at least eight Fantasy points, and Sturgis should follow suit at home. He made multiple field goals in his last home game in Week 1 against Kansas City, and the Chargers should score plenty of points in this matchup.



Sit 'Em





Without Garoppolo, it will be hard to trust the fringe 49ers offensive weapons, including Gould. And only one kicker, Hauschka, made multiple field goals against the Chargers this year. San Francisco's offense should struggle to score in this game, and Gould is not worth trusting as a No. 1 Fantasy kicker.

So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 4? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 12 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.