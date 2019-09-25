Fantasy Football Week 4 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI GB -4 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 647 RUYDS 7 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 15.7 For the first time this season, we can confidently say that you should start Rodgers in all leagues. That's weird to write and likely stranger to read, but he's been a bad Fantasy quarterback through the first three games of 2019. And you guys have taken notice with his start percentage on CBS Sports at just 71 percent as of Wednesday morning. Whether it was the tough opponents against Chicago, Minnesota or Denver, or just dealing with learning a new offense under Matt LaFleur, Rodgers has struggled, scoring 18 Fantasy points or less in each outing. But the breakout game is coming Thursday night against the Eagles, who are banged up on defense and have allowed big performances already to Case Keenum and Matt Ryan. I also expect a big game for Davante Adams, but this should be the start of greatness for Rodgers moving forward. He's about to reward you for being patient through his struggles to start the year.

Philip Rivers QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #17

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA LAC -15.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 26.4 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 944 RUYDS 27 TD 5 INT 2 FPTS/G 20.3 Rivers gets the free space this week against the Dolphins, who have allowed at least three total touchdowns to all three quarterbacks they've faced this season in Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady and Dak Prescott. Rivers has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in two of three games this season, with his lone poor performance coming on the road at Detroit with just 10 points. The only scenario where I could see Rivers struggling at Miami is if the run game takes over or the Chargers get some defense or special teams scores. But the matchup is too dreamy to consider benching Rivers, so hopefully he dominates the Dolphins just like Jackson, Brady and Prescott have already this year.

Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -3 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 353 RUYDS 33 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 17.5 Jones had a dream debut in his first NFL start in Week 3 at Tampa Bay. He led an 18-point comeback and scored 37 Fantasy points with 23-of-36 passing for 336 yards and two touchdowns, as well as four carries for 28 yards and two rushing touchdowns. The only downside was Saquon Barkley (ankle) getting hurt, which stinks, but now the offense will run through Jones in a great matchup against Washington. Carson Wentz, Prescott and Mitchell Trubisky all passed for three touchdowns against the Redskins, who have to travel after playing Monday night. I almost went with Jones as the Start of the Week for Week 4 because I love his upside, and he's worth starting in all leagues in the first home start of his career.

Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -6.5 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 17.6 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 831 RUYDS 36 TD 6 INT 2 FPTS/G 21.7 Let's see if Stafford keeps up the trend of the home quarterback against the Chiefs having a dominant performance. Going back to last year, the Chiefs have played 10 road games, and they have allowed an average of 328.8 passing yards to opposing quarterbacks with 25 total touchdowns and six interceptions. Only Derek Carr in Week 2 and Case Keenum last year failed to score multiple touchdowns at home against the Chiefs. Stafford only has one game with more than 18 Fantasy points this season, which was Week 1 at Arizona when he scored 33 points, but I expect him to be forced to throw this week to keep up with Patrick Mahomes. Stafford is an excellent starting option in Week 4.