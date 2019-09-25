Fantasy Football Week 4 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Whether you're streaming or staring down a tough matchup, Jamey Eisenberg's Week 4 Start and Sit calls for quarterback can help you make the right lineup decisions.
Editor's Note: The good thing about quarterback is, it's such a deep position, you may not even miss those injured stars we all lost last season. Breakout performances by Daniel Jones and Kyle Allen in their first starts of the season, along with surprising showings by Case Keenum and Jacoby Brissett means you had plenty of replacement options. Will that be the case again?Jamey Eisenberg's got his Start and Sit calls for QB ready to go for Week 4, so dig in to see what to expect for this week.
Quarterbacks
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs.
For the first time this season, we can confidently say that you should start Rodgers in all leagues. That's weird to write and likely stranger to read, but he's been a bad Fantasy quarterback through the first three games of 2019. And you guys have taken notice with his start percentage on CBS Sports at just 71 percent as of Wednesday morning. Whether it was the tough opponents against Chicago, Minnesota or Denver, or just dealing with learning a new offense under Matt LaFleur, Rodgers has struggled, scoring 18 Fantasy points or less in each outing. But the breakout game is coming Thursday night against the Eagles, who are banged up on defense and have allowed big performances already to Case Keenum and Matt Ryan. I also expect a big game for Davante Adams, but this should be the start of greatness for Rodgers moving forward. He's about to reward you for being patient through his struggles to start the year.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #17
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Rivers gets the free space this week against the Dolphins, who have allowed at least three total touchdowns to all three quarterbacks they've faced this season in Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady and Dak Prescott. Rivers has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in two of three games this season, with his lone poor performance coming on the road at Detroit with just 10 points. The only scenario where I could see Rivers struggling at Miami is if the run game takes over or the Chargers get some defense or special teams scores. But the matchup is too dreamy to consider benching Rivers, so hopefully he dominates the Dolphins just like Jackson, Brady and Prescott have already this year.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Jones had a dream debut in his first NFL start in Week 3 at Tampa Bay. He led an 18-point comeback and scored 37 Fantasy points with 23-of-36 passing for 336 yards and two touchdowns, as well as four carries for 28 yards and two rushing touchdowns. The only downside was Saquon Barkley (ankle) getting hurt, which stinks, but now the offense will run through Jones in a great matchup against Washington. Carson Wentz, Prescott and Mitchell Trubisky all passed for three touchdowns against the Redskins, who have to travel after playing Monday night. I almost went with Jones as the Start of the Week for Week 4 because I love his upside, and he's worth starting in all leagues in the first home start of his career.
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Let's see if Stafford keeps up the trend of the home quarterback against the Chiefs having a dominant performance. Going back to last year, the Chiefs have played 10 road games, and they have allowed an average of 328.8 passing yards to opposing quarterbacks with 25 total touchdowns and six interceptions. Only Derek Carr in Week 2 and Case Keenum last year failed to score multiple touchdowns at home against the Chiefs. Stafford only has one game with more than 18 Fantasy points this season, which was Week 1 at Arizona when he scored 33 points, but I expect him to be forced to throw this week to keep up with Patrick Mahomes. Stafford is an excellent starting option in Week 4.
Kyle Allen QB
CAR Carolina • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year
Allen will start for the foreseeable future with Cam Newton (foot) hurt, and hopefully Allen picks up where last week left off when he had 32 Fantasy points at Arizona. He's now scored at least 28 Fantasy points in his last two starts going back to Week 17 last year, and I like this matchup for him against the Texans, who have struggled with Drew Brees, Gardner Minshew and Rivers already this year. Allen also gets another homecoming game of sorts (he grew up in Scottsdale, AZ) since he played at the University of Houston, so hopefully that same motivation carries over to Week 4. I like Allen as a great streaming option this week in all leagues.
Case Keenum QB
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Keenum could be replaced at any moment by rookie Dwayne Haskins, so keep that in mind, but if he starts in Week 4 as expected then I like his chances as a Fantasy quarterback against the Giants. Keenum has multiple touchdowns in all three games this season, including two games with at least 332 passing yards. He's also scored at least 20 Fantasy points in two games. The Giants have one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL, and Dak Prescott, Josh Allen and Jameis Winston have each scored at least 24 Fantasy points against them.
IND Indianapolis • #7
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
It appears Brissett will be without T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps), which lowers his Fantasy value, but I still like him as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. He's scored at least 19 Fantasy points in all three starts this season, and hopefully other options in the passing game step up to replace Hilton, including potentially Eric Ebron or Jack Doyle. The Raiders are on the road for the second week in a row, and we could see Brissett also make some plays with his legs.
PIT Pittsburgh • #2
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Rudolph struggled at San Francisco in Week 3 in his first start for the injured Ben Roethlisberger (elbow), scoring 17 Fantasy points, but I expect a better outing in Week 4 at home against the Bengals. He's only an option in two-quarterback leagues, but I expect Cincinnati's defense to struggle on the road for the second week in a row. For the season, all three quarterbacks against the Bengals (Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo and Josh Allen) have scored at least 19 Fantasy points.
CLE Cleveland • #6
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Mayfield has been among the biggest busts so far this season, and he's averaging just 13.0 Fantasy points per game in three starts. Better days are ahead, especially when the schedule lightens up, but I wouldn't trust him in Week 4 at Baltimore. While the Ravens defense is not the same dominant unit we're used to seeing, they still should be able to keep Mayfield under 20 Fantasy points for the fourth game in a row. Now, he did have 27 Fantasy points at Baltimore last year in Week 17, but it would be shocking to see him perform at that level in Week 4 given his three-game sample size in 2019. His offensive line has been bad, and Mayfield has looked off. Don't give up on him yet in terms of cutting him, but I wouldn't start him in most one-quarterback leagues at Baltimore.
Carson Wentz QB
PHI Philadelphia • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Wentz has been a quality Fantasy quarterback so far this season, scoring at least 25 points in two of three games. His worst game is 19 Fantasy points in Week 2 at Atlanta, and I could see him in that range this week. But it's going to be tough against the Packers, who have allowed just one passing touchdown this season in matchups against Mitchell Trubisky, Kirk Cousins and Joe Flacco. Green Bay's pass rush has been great with five sacks in Week 1 at Chicago and six sacks in Week 3 against Denver, and the Packers should put plenty of pressure on Wentz. Green Bay also has four interceptions in three games. I would only start Wentz in two-quarterback leagues for Week 4.
Josh Allen QB
BUF Buffalo • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Allen has done a nice job to start the season, and the Bills are doing great at 3-0. But Week 4 is a step up in competition against the Patriots after playing the Jets, Giants and Bengals in the first three weeks. New England's defense has been amazing, albeit against mediocre competition with Ben Roethlisberger, who might have already been hurt in Week 1, Ryan Fitzpatrick/Josh Rosen and Luke Falk. Those quarterbacks have combined for 560 passing yards, no touchdowns and six interceptions. Allen made one start at New England in Week 16 last year and passed for 217 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, as well as five carries for 30 yards, which is 13 Fantasy points. I wouldn't expect much better from Allen this week, even at home.
TB Tampa Bay • #3
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I expected Winston to play well in Week 3 against the Giants, and he did better than I hoped. After combining for 22 Fantasy points in two games against San Francisco and Carolina, Winston had 31 Fantasy points against the Giants with 380 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. But it's hard to trust Winston this week at the Rams, who have allowed one passing touchdown to Mayfield in three games, including matchups with the Panthers and Saints. I'm expecting him to struggle on the road, and Winston is only worth starting in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It was great to see Trubisky play well in Week 3 at Washington, but I think his performance was as much about Washington's defense as it was about Trubisky. He scored a season-high 25 Fantasy points with 231 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception, but he combined for 12 Fantasy points in his previous two games against Green Bay and Denver. In four career games against Minnesota, Trubisky has combined for just 634 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, as well as 83 rushing yards and one lost fumble. This is not a good week to trust Trubisky in one-quarterback leagues.
Tom Brady QB
NE New England • #12
Age: 42 • Experience: 20 yrs.
Brady has been great as a Fantasy quarterback, scoring at least 24 points in each outing this year against Pittsburgh, Miami and the Jets. He did that while reshuffling his receiving corps and also getting some new faces on the offensive line. This week, you might consider benching Brady for guys like Daniel Jones, Kyle Allen and Case Keenum since he could struggle against the Bills. This Buffalo defense has held Sam Darnold, Eli Manning and Andy Dalton to a combined 674 passing yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions, as well as a rushing score. Facing Brady is a tougher test, but he's struggled in Buffalo each of the past two years with an average of 291 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception over that span. He could struggle again this week, and I would only start Brady in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues in Week 4.
