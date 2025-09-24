We have several great quarterback matchups in Week 4, which should lead to some high-end production for guys like Caleb Williams (at LV), Justin Herbert (at NYG), Bo Nix (vs. CIN), Drake Maye (vs. CAR), and Jordan Love (at DAL). And, my Start of the Week is Geno Smith, who has the chance to be dominant against the Bears.

But we also have some brutal matchups for several quarterbacks, including Kyler Murray (vs. SEA), Jared Goff (vs. CLE), Daniel Jones (at LAR), Dak Prescott (vs. GB), and Baker Mayfield (vs. PHI). These are guys you might want to avoid in one-quarterback leagues. And Prescott, without CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and some offensive line woes, might be a sit in all formats in his meeting against Micah Parsons.

As of Wednesday morning, we're waiting to find out if Jayden Daniels (knee), Justin Fields (concussion), and Brock Purdy (toe/shoulder) will play in Week 4, but Purdy seems likely to return after a two-game absence. I would start him against the Jaguars.

If Daniels is out again, then I like Marcus Mariota as a streamer against the Falcons. And Tyrod Taylor can also be useful in deeper leagues if he starts again for Fields, given his matchup against the Dolphins.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -1.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 22.9 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 715 RUYDS 97 TD 8 INT 1 FPTS/G 28.1 Williams was incredible against Dallas in Week 3 with 298 passing yards and four touchdowns, and he added 12 rushing yards. He's now scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points in all three games this season, and he should stay hot at Las Vegas. The Raiders have allowed Justin Herbert and Marcus Mariota to each score at least 22.3 Fantasy points in the past two weeks, and I like Williams as a top-five Fantasy quarterback in this matchup. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG LAC -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 21.1 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 860 RUYDS 69 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 24.4 Herbert just had his worst Fantasy game of the season in Week 3 against Denver with 16.6 points, but he threw for 300 yards for the second time this year. He only ran for 6 yards against the Broncos after averaging 31.5 yards in his first two games of the season, and he had his first interception. He should get back on track against the Giants, who have allowed two of three quarterbacks this season to score at least 22.1 Fantasy points. I like Herbert as a top-five Fantasy quarterback in this matchup. Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR NE -5.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 24.6 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 785 RUYDS 87 TD 6 INT 2 FPTS/G 23.7 Maye has been a standout Fantasy quarterback in each of his past two games against the Dolphins and Steelers, scoring at least 23.2 points in each outing. He's rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown in those two games, and hopefully, he continues to use his legs on a weekly basis. This week, Maye faces a Panthers defense that has yet to allow more than 16.2 Fantasy points to an opposing quarterback in matchups against Trevor Lawrence, Kyler Murray, and Michael Penix Jr. But I'm expecting Maye to be the first quarterback to top 20 Fantasy points against Carolina, and he's a must-start option in all leagues. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN DEN -7.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 24.9 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 535 RUYDS 71 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 16.8 Nix is off to a slow start so far with two games under 15.5 Fantasy points, but he has the chance to get on track in Week 4 against the Bengals. Cincinnati has allowed at least 20.5 Fantasy points to quarterbacks in each of the past two games against Jacksonville and Minnesota, and Nix scored 27.9 Fantasy points against the Bengals in Week 17 last year. Nix also averages 24.1 Fantasy points in nine career home games going back to last season. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL GB -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 22.7 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 663 RUYDS 34 TD 5 INT 1 FPTS/G 19.3 Love struggled in Week 3 at Cleveland with just 13.1 Fantasy points, but the Browns have one of the best defenses in the NFL. The Cowboys are the exact opposite, and Love has the chance to go off in this matchup. Dallas is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Russell Wilson and Caleb Williams have combined for 748 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception in the past two games against the Cowboys. Love should finish as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 4.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Marcus Mariota QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year As of Wednesday morning, we don't know if Jayden Daniels (knee) will play in Week 4 at Atlanta after he missed Week 3 against Las Vegas. With Daniels out, Mariota stepped up with 207 passing yards and a touchdown, and 40 rushing yards and a touchdown. He's now scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three appearances with the Commanders over the past two years, and he would be a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues if he starts against the Falcons. This would be the second revenge game in a row for Mariota, who spent 2022 in Atlanta, and hopefully, he stays hot if he gets another chance to start for the Commanders. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Purdy is expected to return in Week 4 against Jacksonville after missing the past two games with toe and shoulder injuries. I like him as a low-end starter in all leagues, and he scored 20.8 Fantasy points in Week 1 at Seattle. The Jaguars have only allowed one quarterback to score more than 12.4 Fantasy points this season, but Purdy should do fine against this defense. Purdy also has averaged 21.7 Fantasy points per game at home in his career, and he passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns against the Jaguars in 2023. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Tagovailoa only scored 16.8 Fantasy points in Week 3 at Buffalo, but he played well until a late interception in the fourth quarter. He scored 22.6 Fantasy points in his last home game against New England in Week 2, and he is averaging 26.1 Fantasy points in his past five home games, going back to last season. One of those outings was against the Jets in Week 14 when he scored 27.5 Fantasy points, and I like Tagovailoa as a low-end starter in this matchup on Monday night.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 19.7 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 542 RUYDS 107 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 18.1 Murray has scored 16.1 Fantasy points or less in each of his past two games against Carolina and San Francisco, and now he faces a tough test against the Seahawks, who have allowed four passing touchdowns compared to five interceptions on the season. Murray also averaged just 16.1 Fantasy points in two games against Seattle last year, and I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues this week. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE DET -9.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 22.6 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 761 RUYDS 11 TD 7 INT 1 FPTS/G 23.8 I hate to bet against Goff at home, and he scored 43.9 Fantasy points as the Start of the Week in Week 2 against the Bears in Detroit. But that Chicago defense was easy, and Cleveland's defense can be a nightmare. Lamar Jackson scored 33.9 Fantasy points against the Browns in Week 2, but Joe Burrow in Week 1 and Jordan Love in Week 3 were each held under 14 Fantasy points. Goff has scored fewer than 15 Fantasy points in each of his road games against the Packers and Ravens, and I expect him to be under 20 Fantasy points against Cleveland this week, even at home. Daniel Jones QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 21.7 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 816 RUYDS 55 TD 6 INT 0 FPTS/G 24.7 Jones has been awesome so far this season, and he's averaging 24.7 Fantasy points per game, along with no turnovers in three outings. He only scored 17.8 Fantasy points in Week 3 at Tennessee, which was his first road game this year, and I expect him to be under 20 Fantasy points at the Rams as well. While Jalen Hurts abused the Rams in Week 3 for 35 Fantasy points, Los Angeles held C.J. Stroud and Cam Ward to a combined 20.5 Fantasy points in the first two games of the season. I don't think Jones will fall apart this week, but I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 16.9 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 800 RUYDS 20 TD 3 INT 3 FPTS/G 16 This is the wrong week to trust Prescott against the Packers with Micah Parsons returning to Dallas. Along with that, CeeDee Lamb (ankle), guard Tyler Booker (ankle), and center Cooper Beebe (ankle) are out, and this could get ugly in a hurry. Prescott only scored 14 Fantasy points against the Bears in Week 3, and he's been under 15 Fantasy points in two of three games this season. I'm not even sure you want to start Prescott in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues against Green Bay, which is No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks this year.