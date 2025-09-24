Fantasy Football Week 4 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Quarterbacks: Caleb Williams looks to stay hot vs. Raiders
Quarterbacks you want in Week 4 lineups, and those you should avoid
We have several great quarterback matchups in Week 4, which should lead to some high-end production for guys like Caleb Williams (at LV), Justin Herbert (at NYG), Bo Nix (vs. CIN), Drake Maye (vs. CAR), and Jordan Love (at DAL). And, my Start of the Week is Geno Smith, who has the chance to be dominant against the Bears.
But we also have some brutal matchups for several quarterbacks, including Kyler Murray (vs. SEA), Jared Goff (vs. CLE), Daniel Jones (at LAR), Dak Prescott (vs. GB), and Baker Mayfield (vs. PHI). These are guys you might want to avoid in one-quarterback leagues. And Prescott, without CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and some offensive line woes, might be a sit in all formats in his meeting against Micah Parsons.
As of Wednesday morning, we're waiting to find out if Jayden Daniels (knee), Justin Fields (concussion), and Brock Purdy (toe/shoulder) will play in Week 4, but Purdy seems likely to return after a two-game absence. I would start him against the Jaguars.
If Daniels is out again, then I like Marcus Mariota as a streamer against the Falcons. And Tyrod Taylor can also be useful in deeper leagues if he starts again for Fields, given his matchup against the Dolphins.
You can read all about these quarterbacks below. And don't forget to check out the full-length Start 'Em & Sit 'Em with all the positions, as well as the Start of the Week, which will be posted by Wednesday evening.
CHI Chicago • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Williams was incredible against Dallas in Week 3 with 298 passing yards and four touchdowns, and he added 12 rushing yards. He's now scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points in all three games this season, and he should stay hot at Las Vegas. The Raiders have allowed Justin Herbert and Marcus Mariota to each score at least 22.3 Fantasy points in the past two weeks, and I like Williams as a top-five Fantasy quarterback in this matchup.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Herbert just had his worst Fantasy game of the season in Week 3 against Denver with 16.6 points, but he threw for 300 yards for the second time this year. He only ran for 6 yards against the Broncos after averaging 31.5 yards in his first two games of the season, and he had his first interception. He should get back on track against the Giants, who have allowed two of three quarterbacks this season to score at least 22.1 Fantasy points. I like Herbert as a top-five Fantasy quarterback in this matchup.
Drake Maye QB
NE New England • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Maye has been a standout Fantasy quarterback in each of his past two games against the Dolphins and Steelers, scoring at least 23.2 points in each outing. He's rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown in those two games, and hopefully, he continues to use his legs on a weekly basis. This week, Maye faces a Panthers defense that has yet to allow more than 16.2 Fantasy points to an opposing quarterback in matchups against Trevor Lawrence, Kyler Murray, and Michael Penix Jr. But I'm expecting Maye to be the first quarterback to top 20 Fantasy points against Carolina, and he's a must-start option in all leagues.
Bo Nix QB
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Nix is off to a slow start so far with two games under 15.5 Fantasy points, but he has the chance to get on track in Week 4 against the Bengals. Cincinnati has allowed at least 20.5 Fantasy points to quarterbacks in each of the past two games against Jacksonville and Minnesota, and Nix scored 27.9 Fantasy points against the Bengals in Week 17 last year. Nix also averages 24.1 Fantasy points in nine career home games going back to last season.
Jordan Love QB
GB Green Bay • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Love struggled in Week 3 at Cleveland with just 13.1 Fantasy points, but the Browns have one of the best defenses in the NFL. The Cowboys are the exact opposite, and Love has the chance to go off in this matchup. Dallas is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Russell Wilson and Caleb Williams have combined for 748 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception in the past two games against the Cowboys. Love should finish as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 4.
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
As of Wednesday morning, we don't know if Jayden Daniels (knee) will play in Week 4 at Atlanta after he missed Week 3 against Las Vegas. With Daniels out, Mariota stepped up with 207 passing yards and a touchdown, and 40 rushing yards and a touchdown. He's now scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three appearances with the Commanders over the past two years, and he would be a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues if he starts against the Falcons. This would be the second revenge game in a row for Mariota, who spent 2022 in Atlanta, and hopefully, he stays hot if he gets another chance to start for the Commanders.
Brock Purdy QB
SF San Francisco • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Purdy is expected to return in Week 4 against Jacksonville after missing the past two games with toe and shoulder injuries. I like him as a low-end starter in all leagues, and he scored 20.8 Fantasy points in Week 1 at Seattle. The Jaguars have only allowed one quarterback to score more than 12.4 Fantasy points this season, but Purdy should do fine against this defense. Purdy also has averaged 21.7 Fantasy points per game at home in his career, and he passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns against the Jaguars in 2023.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Tagovailoa only scored 16.8 Fantasy points in Week 3 at Buffalo, but he played well until a late interception in the fourth quarter. He scored 22.6 Fantasy points in his last home game against New England in Week 2, and he is averaging 26.1 Fantasy points in his past five home games, going back to last season. One of those outings was against the Jets in Week 14 when he scored 27.5 Fantasy points, and I like Tagovailoa as a low-end starter in this matchup on Monday night.
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Murray has scored 16.1 Fantasy points or less in each of his past two games against Carolina and San Francisco, and now he faces a tough test against the Seahawks, who have allowed four passing touchdowns compared to five interceptions on the season. Murray also averaged just 16.1 Fantasy points in two games against Seattle last year, and I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues this week.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
I hate to bet against Goff at home, and he scored 43.9 Fantasy points as the Start of the Week in Week 2 against the Bears in Detroit. But that Chicago defense was easy, and Cleveland's defense can be a nightmare. Lamar Jackson scored 33.9 Fantasy points against the Browns in Week 2, but Joe Burrow in Week 1 and Jordan Love in Week 3 were each held under 14 Fantasy points. Goff has scored fewer than 15 Fantasy points in each of his road games against the Packers and Ravens, and I expect him to be under 20 Fantasy points against Cleveland this week, even at home.
Daniel Jones QB
IND Indianapolis • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Jones has been awesome so far this season, and he's averaging 24.7 Fantasy points per game, along with no turnovers in three outings. He only scored 17.8 Fantasy points in Week 3 at Tennessee, which was his first road game this year, and I expect him to be under 20 Fantasy points at the Rams as well. While Jalen Hurts abused the Rams in Week 3 for 35 Fantasy points, Los Angeles held C.J. Stroud and Cam Ward to a combined 20.5 Fantasy points in the first two games of the season. I don't think Jones will fall apart this week, but I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
This is the wrong week to trust Prescott against the Packers with Micah Parsons returning to Dallas. Along with that, CeeDee Lamb (ankle), guard Tyler Booker (ankle), and center Cooper Beebe (ankle) are out, and this could get ugly in a hurry. Prescott only scored 14 Fantasy points against the Bears in Week 3, and he's been under 15 Fantasy points in two of three games this season. I'm not even sure you want to start Prescott in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues against Green Bay, which is No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks this year.
TB Tampa Bay • #6
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Mayfield was held to 19.7 Fantasy points in Week 3 against the Jets, and he only passed for one touchdown. The last time he failed to pass for multiple touchdowns or score at least 20 Fantasy points in the regular season was Week 13 at Carolina last year. We might see Mayfield under 20 Fantasy points again in Week 4 against the Eagles. As of Wednesday morning, we don't know if Chris Godwin (ankle) will make his season debut, but Mike Evans (hamstring) is out. Left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee) could also play for the first time this season, but the offensive line remains banged up going into this game. Mayfield scored 32.9 Fantasy points against Philadelphia in Week 4 last season, and he had 33.1 Fantasy points against the Eagles in the playoffs in 2023. But Philadelphia has allowed just three passing touchdowns and two interceptions against Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, and Matthew Stafford this season, and that trio averaged 190.3 passing yards against the Eagles. Even if Godwin and Wirfs play this week, I would only start Mayfield in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, especially with Evans out.