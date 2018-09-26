Fantasy Football Week 4 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Editor's note: Welcome to Week 4! We're handling Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column a bit differently this season. You're still getting the same in-depth analysis as always, we're just presenting a bit differently, in an effort to get it out to you earlier in the day. This column takes a long time to write, and in the past, we've usually gotten it out to you in the evening. This year, we're going to publish it position-by-position, to get it into your hands quicker. Here's Jamey's take on quarterbacks for this week.

Don't worry: If you want the classic Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, we'll still be publishing that at the end of the day with every position included. For now, here's quarterback.

Quarterback

Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com.

Sleepers

Ryan Tannehill (at NE): Tannehill comes into this game 10-1 in his last 11 outings going back to 2016, and he's playing well with at least 20 Fantasy points in his past two contests against the Jets and Raiders. New England has allowed 639 passing yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in the past two games against Blake Bortles and Matthew Stafford, and Tannehill has passed for at least 300 yards in four games in a row against the Patriots, with multiple touchdown passes in two of those outings.



Case Keenum (vs. KC): Keenum started the season playing well with 25 Fantasy points against Seattle in Week 1, but he combined for just 18 points the past two weeks against Oakland and Baltimore. This week, he should be chasing points against the Chiefs, who have allowed an astounding 1,127 passing yards, nine total touchdowns and one interception to Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger and Jimmy Garoppolo in three games.



Baker Mayfield (at OAK): Mayfield makes his first NFL start in what could be a tough place to play in the Black Hole in Oakland. Luckily for him, the Raiders defense hasn't been so tough this year. Jared Goff in Week 1 and Tannehill last week both had at least 21 Fantasy points against Oakland, and Mayfield could reach that total if he doesn't make mistakes. He's a good streaming option in deeper leagues.



Bust Alert

I understand if you're reluctant to bench Fitzpatrick. He's the only quarterback in NFL history to pass for at least 400 yards in three games in row. For the season, Fitzpatrick has video game stats with 1,230 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions, and he also added 62 rushing yards and a touchdown. He's scored at least 30 Fantasy points in all three games. But this could be the week it all comes crashing down. Maybe not to the point where Fitzpatrick becomes Fitztragic, but this could be his first week not finishing as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in 2018. The Bears will get after Fitzpatrick with their pass rush, and they have 14 sacks on the season. Chicago also has five interceptions, and the Buccaneers are playing on the road on a short week after playing on Monday night. Fitzpatrick also has Jameis Winston now waiting for his job back after his three-game suspension is over, and Tampa Bay has a bye in Week 5. It's a bad setup for Fitzpatrick to remain Fitzmagic. I consider him a low-end starting option at best for Week 4.

So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 4? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 12 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.