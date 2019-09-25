Fantasy Football Week 4 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs

Marlon Mack RB IND Indianapolis • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK IND -6.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 13.8 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 299 REC 4 REYDS 26 TD 2 FPTS/G 16.3 Mack was initially my Start of the Week in Week 3 before he showed up last Wednesday with a calf injury and missed practice time. I pivoted to Mark Ingram, which worked out well since he scored 35 PPR points, but Mack also had a solid performance with 16 PPR points on 16 carries for 74 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 14 yards on three targets. He's now scored at least 16 PPR points in two of three games, and I like that he has two catches and three targets in consecutive weeks. I'd love to see more of him in the passing game, which could happen against the Raiders with T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps) likely out. Mack should be the focal point of the offense, and the Colts should be able to run on the Raiders. He's a top 10 running back for Week 4.

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET KC -6.5 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 158 REC 7 REYDS 38 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.3 As of Wednesday morning, McCoy is expected to go this week despite dealing with an injured ankle, which he played through in Week 3 against Baltimore but was unable to finish the game. We're still waiting to find out about Damien Williams (knee), who was out against the Ravens, but even if Williams plays I would still use McCoy as at least a flex option. He did well against Baltimore despite limited playing time with eight carries for 54 yards (6.6 yards per carry) and a touchdown, along with three catches for 26 yards and a touchdown on three targets. The Lions have allowed three running backs to score touchdowns (David Johnson, Austin Ekeler and Jordan Howard), along with three guys gaining at least 125 total yards (Johnson, Ekeler and Miles Sanders). Let's hope McCoy scores and hits that total yards mark this week.

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SEA -5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 13.3 RB RNK 11th YTD Stats RUYDS 159 REC 10 REYDS 59 TD 2 FPTS/G 12 We'll see what happens this week if Rashaad Penny (hamstring) is able to return, which could alter this selection of Carson as a starting running back. But if Penny remains out, I'll buy what Seattle coach Pete Carroll said about sticking with Carson despite his three lost fumbles. Said Carroll, "because we believe in him, we're going to continue to show him that." Hopefully, Carson is done putting the ball on the ground. And hopefully he takes advantage of this matchup against the Cardinals like he did last year in Week 17 when he had 19 carries for 122 yards (6.4 yards per carry) and a touchdown, as well as one catch for 7 yards. If Penny plays, the Seahawks could turn to him and punish Carson for his fumbles. But if Penny is out then Carroll will continue to lean on Carson, and Fantasy players should as well.

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -3 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 30 REC 3 REYDS 24 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.3 You spent your top waiver claim or plenty of your FAAB budget to get him, and you should be able to start him this week against Washington. He obviously won't perform like Saquon Barkley (ankle), but he could prove to be a competent replacement option. For his career, Gallman has six games with double digits in carries, with most of them coming in his rookie campaign in 2017, before Barkley was in the NFL. In four of those games, he scored at least 11 PPR points. In three of those games, he also had at least five catches. So when he's gotten work, he's been successful, and he should get touches against Washington with Barkley out. Washington is also on the road after playing Monday night, so this could be a tired defense. Gallman should be at least a flex option this week in most leagues, but I expect him to finish in the top 20 running backs in PPR for Week 4.