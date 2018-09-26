Fantasy Football Week 4 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Editor's note: Welcome to Week 4! We're handling Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column a bit differently this season. You're still getting the same in-depth analysis as always, we're just presenting a bit differently, in an effort to get it out to you earlier in the day. This column takes a long time to write, and in the past, we've usually gotten it out to you in the evening. This year, we're going to publish it position-by-position, to get it into your hands quicker. Here's Jamey's take on running backs for this week.

Don't worry: If you want the classic Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, we'll still be publishing that at the end of the day with every position included. For now, here's running back.

Running backs

Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com.

Start 'Em 13.2 projected points Carlos Hyde Cleveland Browns RB Hyde's been great so far this season with four touchdowns through three games, and he's coming off his best outing of the year in Week 3 against the Jets. He had 23 carries for 98 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns and two catches for 5 yards. That game happened on his 28th birthday last Thursday, and on Friday morning, Hyde and his wife had their first child, a son named Carlos Jr. Hopefully the euphoria of last week carries over to Week 4 at Oakland, and the Raiders have already allowed three running backs to either score or gain 100 rushing yards on the season. Hyde should stay hot for another week. 12.4 projected points Lamar Miller Houston Texans RB Miller started the season strong in Week 1 at New England with 109 total yards, but he's struggled since. He had 70 total yards in Week 2 at Tennessee and then got lucky with a late touchdown catch in Week 3 against the Giants despite just 51 total yards -- where he averaged just 1.0 yards per carry. But this should be a breakout game for him. In his past five games against Indianapolis, Miller has at least 11 PPR points in each outing, including four games with either a touchdown or 90 total yards. The Colts have allowed a running back to score or gain 90 total yards in each game this season and have struggled with pass-catching running backs, allowing 28 receptions to the position on the year. That should help Miller in PPR. 11.8 projected points Kerryon Johnson Detroit Lions RB Johnson had a great game in Week 3 against New England with 16 carries for 101 yards and two catches for 9 yards, and he should build on that performance this week. The Cowboys are likely without linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), and Dallas' run defense has struggled when he's been hurt. It was evident in Week 3 at Seattle when Lee got hurt, because Chris Carson grinded his way to 124 total yards and a touchdown. And last year, six running backs either scored or had 80 total yards in the five games Lee was out. Despite Johnson sharing touches with LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick, I'm trusting Johnson to have a big game against Dallas on the road. 12.8 projected points Chris Carson Seattle Seahawks RB I'm hopeful that what we saw from Carson in Week 3 is a sign of things to come, and hopefully Pete Carroll doesn't keep playing Carson on special teams to tire him out. He might be tired this week after all the heavy lifting he did against Dallas in Week 3 with 32 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 22 yards, but he appears to have put some distance between himself and Rashaad Penny. Seattle's offensive line was also bolstered with the debut of right guard D.J. Fluker. Against Arizona, Carson is facing a defense that has allowed six total touchdowns to running backs, and he's worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy option in Week 4. 11.2 projected points Marshawn Lynch Oakland Raiders RB Going back to last year, Lynch has either scored or gained 90 total yards in 10 of his past 11 games, including three in a row to start this season. He's scored in each game against the Rams, Broncos and Dolphins, and he had 86 total yards at Miami with a season-high three catches. He's been the lone constant for the Raiders on offense, and he should be a safe start as at least a No. 2 running back against Cleveland in Week 4. The Browns have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 90 total yards in every game this season, and Lynch should extend that streak to four games in a row. He may not be as explosive as he once was, but Lynch has proven to be a dependable Fantasy running back in the early part of this season.

Sleepers

James White (vs. MIA): This is more for owners in non-PPR leagues than PPR since White has at least 13 PPR points each week. But in non-PPR, White still has at least eight points a week and has been the lone constant in the Patriots backfield given his production in the passing game. White caught a touchdown in his previous game against the Dolphins last year, and Miami is among the league leaders in receptions allowed to running backs with 22.



Phillip Lindsay (vs. KC): Let's hope Lindsay keeps his hands to himself after he was ejected at Baltimore for throwing a punch. Prior to last week, Lindsay had 100 total yards in each of the first two games, with a touchdown catch in Week 1 against Seattle. With this game against the Chiefs expected to be a track meet and the Broncos likely chasing points, look for game script to favor Lindsay over Royce Freeman.



Austin Ekeler (vs. SF): The 49ers allow the fourth-most receptions to running backs, so look for Ekeler to have success in the passing game this week. He has 11 catches on the season, but Week 3 at the Rams was the first time he failed to gain at least 90 total yards. He should get back on track this week as part of a standout tandem with Melvin Gordon.



Javorius Allen (at PIT): Allen's Fantasy stats have been inflated with his touchdown dives since he's scored inside the red zone in all three games, but his production in the passing game is what interests me. He has 13 catches on the season, which is tied for 10th among running backs, and he could be needed this week in a game where the Ravens are chasing points on the road. Now, the Steelers lead the NFL in fewest receptions allowed to running backs at eight, but Allen had eight catches in two games against Pittsburgh last year. And in his last game against the Steelers in Week 14 he scored two touchdowns.



Aaron Jones (vs. BUF): Both top Packers running backs in Jones and Jamaal Williams are worth using as flex options this week against the Bills. I'm not buying that Buffalo has a great run defense after shutting down the Vikings last week without Dalvin Cook (hamstring). And prior to last week, Buffalo had allowed five running backs in two games to score or gain at least 90 total yards. Jones made his 2018 debut in Week 3 at Washington and had six carries for 42 yards and one catch for 5 yards in limited playing time. Look for more production this week at home.



Sit 'Em 6.6 projected points Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans RB Going into the season, if you were to say that Henry had consecutive games with 18 carries, I would have told you he was having monster outings. Well, he had 18 carries in Week 2 against Houston and 18 carries in Week 3 at Jacksonville, and he finished with five Fantasy points in any format in both games. Henry has failed to score, and he has one catch for 5 yards. It's been brutal for Henry, and Marcus Mariota's elbow injury, along with offensive line woes, haven't helped. And Dion Lewis' presence has been a problem as well. This week, Henry faces a tough matchup against the Eagles, who have allowed just one touchdown to a running back. Granted, Philadelphia hasn't faced tough running backs (Atlanta in Week 1 when Devonta Freeman hurt his knee, followed by Tampa Bay and Indianapolis), but Henry just isn't playing well enough to trust in this matchup. 10.3 projected points Jay Ajayi Philadelphia Eagles RB Keep an eye on the injury report to make sure Ajayi plays as expected in coming back from last week's back injury, but he would just be a flex option against the Titans in non-PPR leagues and someone to potentially avoid in PPR. Tennessee has yet to allow a running back to score in matchups against Miami, Houston and Jacksonville, although Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was out in that contest. Ajayi would again share touches with Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood and potentially Darren Sproles (hamstring) if everyone is active, and he would likely need a touchdown to be successful since he has one catch for 4 yards in two games. He does have three touchdowns over that span, and he will get to play with Wentz for the first time. But all the mouths to feed in Philadelphia's backfield could hurt Ajayi if he's still not 100 percent with his back. 13.5 projected points LeSean McCoy Buffalo Bills RB Like Ajayi, keep an eye on the injury report for McCoy, who missed Week 3 at Minnesota with injured ribs. If he plays as expected in Week 4, he would be just a flex option at best in all formats. While Chris Ivory performed well in McCoy's absence against the Vikings, he had game script in his favor with the Bills playing with a lead. Ivory had 20 carries for 56 yards and three receptions for 70, which was boosted by a 55-yard catch and run. To put that in perspective, McCoy only has 61 rushing yards in two games and five catches for 28 yards. The Bills will likely be chasing points at Green Bay, and I'm still skeptical of Buffalo's offensive line. McCoy is a flex at best in Week 4, with his value slightly higher in PPR. 6.2 projected points Latavius Murray Minnesota Vikings RB We'll find out if Dalvin Cook (hamstring) is going to play this week, and if that happens then Murray will be replaced on this list. However, if Murray is the starter at the Rams then I would consider him just a flex option. The offensive line gets some help with center Pat Elflein back, but left tackle Riley Reiff (foot) could be out. The Vikings never established the run in Week 3 against Buffalo without Cook, and Murray had two carries for 1 yard and five catches for 30 yards on seven targets. He should fare better this week against the Rams, but not enough to make him a must-start option in most formats. 6.6 projected points Peyton Barber Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Can we just see Ronald Jones already? Will he actually perform worse than what Barber has done through three games? Now, it's not all on Barber, who had just eight carries in Week 3 against Pittsburgh despite averaging 4.1 yards per carry. But he's not involved in the passing game with one catch for 7 yards on the season, and he's yet to find the end zone. The passing game for the Buccaneers has been so explosive that they've abandoned the run game, and Barber isn't giving them enough reason to get more work. And this week, facing the Bears, is not a good matchup. Chicago hasn't allowed a running back to gain more than 47 rushing yards, with no rushing touchdowns allowed.

Bust Alert

I thought Crowell had a chance to be a quality Fantasy option in Week 3 at Cleveland with the revenge game factor against his former team, and he delivered with 16 carries for 34 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 17 yards. But now it's time to wipe the slate clean with a new matchup in Week 4 at the Jaguars. Crowell is likely going to be touchdown dependent most weeks to help your Fantasy team, and Jacksonville has allowed only one rushing touchdown this season against Saquon Barkley in Week 1. Bilal Powell is the safer running back for the Jets given his role in the passing game, and I would only use Crowell as a flex option this week in most leagues.

