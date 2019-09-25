Fantasy Football Week 4 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with your lineup calls from Jamey Eisenberg's Week 4 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em.
Editor's Note: If we learned anything in Week 3, it's that we shouldn't overreact to what we've seen so far. Mike Evans had been a massive disappointment entering the week, but he was unstoppable against the Giants, and now his numbers overall look like we expected them to. On the other hand, John Ross was one of the league's most productive receivers in the first two games, but he turned back into a pumpkin in Week 3. We're learning more and more every week, but it's still early enough that figuring out what matters and what doesn't is still tough. Luckily, Jamey Eisenberg is here to help. Check out his Start 'Em & and Sit 'Em picks for wide receiver in Week 4 right here, and then go check out his calls for running back and quarterback.
Wide Receivers
ARI Arizona • #11
Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Fitzgerald has been great so far this season, and I also like Christian Kirk as a starting Fantasy option, especially in PPR. Fitzgerald has scored at least 14 PPR points three games in a row, and he has two touchdowns over that span. In three of his past four games against Seattle, Fitzgerald has also scored at least 13 PPR points. Kirk also has scored at least 15 PPR points in his past two games, and he's still looking for his first touchdown of the season. Maybe it happens this week, but both Cardinals are worth starting in Week 4.
Robert Woods WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Woods breakout game is coming this week, which should coincide with Jared Goff having a solid performance. Cooper Kupp and Brandin Cooks have been excellent so far this year, especially the past two weeks. Kupp has scored at least 17 PPR points in games against New Orleans and Cleveland, while Cooks has at least 16 PPR points over that span. Both were quiet in Week 1 at Carolina when Woods had his only productive game of the year with 16 PPR points, but he's combined for just 13 PPR points in his past two outings. The good news is he still had eight targets against Cleveland, and I expect him to do well against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have allowed four receivers to score at least 11 PPR points in their past two games, so Woods, Kupp and Cooks all have the chance to go off at home.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
In his first start with Daniel Jones, Shepard went off with seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown on a team-high nine targets in Week 3 at Tampa Bay. It was great to see after Shepard missed Week 2 with a concussion. He should again be fed the ball, along with Evan Engram, since Saquon Barkley (ankle) is hurt, and Golden Tate (suspension) is still out for one more week. Shepard has two touchdowns in four career games against Washington, and seven receivers already have at least 12 PPR points against the Redskins this year. Shepard should be considered a top 15 Fantasy receiver in Week 4.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Maybe this is the week McLaurin slows down from his hot start. Or maybe this is the week we all realize he should be started in every league. The Washington rookie has been awesome through the first three games of his NFL career. He has 16 catches for 257 yards and three touchdowns on 24 targets, and he's scored in each outing against Philadelphia, Dallas and Chicago. He has at least 17 PPR points in each game over that span, and now he's facing the team that allows the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers in the Giants. Through three games, seven receivers have already scored at least 12 PPR points against the Giants. I would also consider Paul Richardson a sleeper in deeper leagues, and Richardson has scored a touchdown in each of his past two games.
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Brown had a down game in Week 3 at Kansas City with just two catches for 49 yards, but he still had nine targets. That's 22 targets in his past two games, and I expect him to rebound this week against the Browns, who could once again be without cornerbacks Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring). Both were out in Week 3 against the Rams, and it worked out well for Kupp and Cooks. In Brown's lone home game against the Cardinals in Week 2, he had eight catches for 86 yards on 13 targets, and I'm expecting another quality outing this week against Cleveland.
KC Kansas City • #17
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
I'm still going to rank him third among Kansas City's receivers behind Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson, but that's not a bad thing. Hardman is worth using as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. In two games without Tyreek Hill (collarbone), Hardman has six catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets against Oakland and Baltimore. I'd love to see more targets and catches for Hardman, but he's clearly been productive with limited chances. That's the only reason he's not a must-start option in all leagues.
Marvin Jones WR
DET Detroit • #11
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Jones had his best game of the season in Week 3 at Philadelphia with six catches for 101 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and the Lions should be chasing points this week against the Chiefs. That should lead to good things for Jones and Kenny Golladay. While Golladay is a must-start receiver in all formats, I like Jones as high-end No. 3 receiver in this matchup. Kansas City has already allowed four receivers to score at least 14 PPR points in three games this year.
D.K. Metcalf WR
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
The Cardinals secondary isn't good with cornerback Patrick Peterson (suspension) out, and five receivers have already scored at least 12 PPR points against them this year. Metcalf only scored eight PPR points in Week 3 against New Orleans, but he scored at least 12 PPR points in his first two outings against Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. Tyler Lockett and Will Dissly should play well at Arizona this week, but I like Metcalf as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all formats.
GB Green Bay • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I love the setup for the Packers this week, and I expect Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams to have a breakout game. Valdes-Scantling is coming off a big game in Week 3 against Denver with six catches for 99 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and I expect him to stay hot on Thursday night against the Eagles. Five receivers have already scored at least 13 PPR points against Philadelphia this year, so look for Adams and Valdes-Scantling to succeed in this matchup at home.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #81
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Williams scored 10 touchdowns in 2018, but he's still looking for his first score this year. It could happen this week against the Dolphins, who are second in the NFL in touchdowns allowed to receivers with seven. It will take Williams scoring a touchdown to help your Fantasy roster since he doesn't have more than three catches in any game this year. But given the matchup with Miami, it's worth trusting Williams as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues this week.
Stefon Diggs WR
MIN Minnesota • #14
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The run-heavy offense for the Vikings has been a huge detriment to Diggs and Adam Thielen, with Diggs suffering the most. Through three games, he's combined for just six catches for 101 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets, and he's failed to score double digits in PPR points in any game (he fumbled in Week 2 despite scoring a touchdown at Green Bay). Diggs does have a great track record against Chicago with a touchdown against the Bears in three games in a row, but his production this season makes him difficult to trust. I would only use him as a No. 3 receiver in deeper three-receiver leagues in Week 4.
PHI Philadelphia • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
It's good news that Jeffery is able to play in Week 4 at Green Bay after missing Week 3 against Detroit with a calf injury, but I don't like this matchup for him against the Packers. Through three games, Green Bay has allowed just one touchdown to a receiver, with Diggs scoring in Week 2. Jeffery scored twice in Week 1 against Washington in the lone game he was able to finish this year, but he should struggle against this secondary. Jeffery is only worth using as a No. 3 receiver in three-receiver leagues.
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Sanders struggled for the first time this year in Week 3 at Green Bay with two catches for 10 yards on four targets. Prior to that, he had 16 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 20 targets against Oakland and Chicago. We'll see if Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (back) is able to play this week, and if Ramsey is out that would be a boost for Sanders. For now, consider Sanders just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues, especially if this Jacksonville secondary is at full strength with Ramsey.
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Brown has been great as the No. 1 receiver in Buffalo, and he has two games with at least 14 PPR points in his past three outings. But this should be a tough game for him against the Patriots, even at home. New England has yet to allow a touchdown to a receiver, and only JuJu Smith-Schuster in Week 1 has more than 75 receiving yards against this secondary. Brown can still be a useful No. 3 Fantasy receiver in three-receiver leagues, but I'm expecting him to struggle. In Week 3 against Cincinnati, Brown was held to nine Fantasy points, and I would expect him to be in that range again in Week 4.
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Chark has been great through three games, scoring at least 17 PPR points in each outing, with a touchdown in each matchup against Kansas City, Houston and Tennessee. He has 15 catches for 277 yards and three touchdowns on 18 targets, but I expect him to struggle at Denver. The Broncos held Allen Robinson and Adams in check the past two games, with both receivers scoring fewer than nine PPR points, and Chark should also struggle in this matchup on the road. He's only worth starting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in three-receiver leagues.
Mike Evans WR
TB Tampa Bay • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Evans just had the breakout game we were all waiting for in Week 3 against the Giants. He had eight catches for 190 yards and three touchdowns, but a letdown could be coming this week at the Rams. In the past two games, the Rams have held Michael Thomas and Odell Beckham to a combined 16 catches for 145 yards and no touchdowns on 22 targets. Both scored at least 12 PPR points, but the expectations are higher for players of this caliber, which includes Evans. The Rams have yet to allow a receiver to score this year, and Evans should be treated as more of a No. 3 Fantasy option than a must-start receiver in most leagues. I like Chris Godwin slightly better, but this isn't an ideal matchup against the Rams on the road.
