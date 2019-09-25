Fantasy Football Week 4 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers

Larry Fitzgerald WR ARI Arizona • #11

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 10th OWNED 98% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 31 REYDS 253 TD 2 FPTS/G 18 Fitzgerald has been great so far this season, and I also like Christian Kirk as a starting Fantasy option, especially in PPR. Fitzgerald has scored at least 14 PPR points three games in a row, and he has two touchdowns over that span. In three of his past four games against Seattle, Fitzgerald has also scored at least 13 PPR points. Kirk also has scored at least 15 PPR points in his past two games, and he's still looking for his first touchdown of the season. Maybe it happens this week, but both Cardinals are worth starting in Week 4.

Robert Woods WR LAR L.A. Rams • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB LAR -9.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 19th OWNED 99% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 23 REYDS 143 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.7 The Woods breakout game is coming this week, which should coincide with Jared Goff having a solid performance. Cooper Kupp and Brandin Cooks have been excellent so far this year, especially the past two weeks. Kupp has scored at least 17 PPR points in games against New Orleans and Cleveland, while Cooks has at least 16 PPR points over that span. Both were quiet in Week 1 at Carolina when Woods had his only productive game of the year with 16 PPR points, but he's combined for just 13 PPR points in his past two outings. The good news is he still had eight targets against Cleveland, and I expect him to do well against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have allowed four receivers to score at least 11 PPR points in their past two games, so Woods, Kupp and Cooks all have the chance to go off at home.

Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 15th OWNED 88% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 16 REYDS 142 TD 1 FPTS/G 18.5 In his first start with Daniel Jones, Shepard went off with seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown on a team-high nine targets in Week 3 at Tampa Bay. It was great to see after Shepard missed Week 2 with a concussion. He should again be fed the ball, along with Evan Engram, since Saquon Barkley (ankle) is hurt, and Golden Tate (suspension) is still out for one more week. Shepard has two touchdowns in four career games against Washington, and seven receivers already have at least 12 PPR points against the Redskins this year. Shepard should be considered a top 15 Fantasy receiver in Week 4.

Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 18th OWNED 86% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 24 REYDS 257 TD 3 FPTS/G 19.7 Maybe this is the week McLaurin slows down from his hot start. Or maybe this is the week we all realize he should be started in every league. The Washington rookie has been awesome through the first three games of his NFL career. He has 16 catches for 257 yards and three touchdowns on 24 targets, and he's scored in each outing against Philadelphia, Dallas and Chicago. He has at least 17 PPR points in each game over that span, and now he's facing the team that allows the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers in the Giants. Through three games, seven receivers have already scored at least 12 PPR points against the Giants. I would also consider Paul Richardson a sleeper in deeper leagues, and Richardson has scored a touchdown in each of his past two games.