Puka Nacua WR LAR L.A. Rams • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 42 REYDS 338 TD 0 FPTS/G 21.4 Just start both Rams WRs against the Colts in Week 4. This could be the last game where Nacua and Tutu Atwell are featured since Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is eligible to return in Week 5, and both have a great matchup at Indianapolis. There have already been six receivers to score at least 13.0 PPR points against the Colts this season, including two games where a pair of receivers -- Jacksonville with Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones in Week 1 and Houston with Nico Collins and Nathaniel Dell in Week 2 -- scored at least 16.5 PPR points. Nacua has scored at least 12.2 PPR points in each game, and Atwell has scored at least 15.2 PPR points in each outing.

Tutu Atwell WR LAR L.A. Rams • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 26 REYDS 246 TD 1 FPTS/G 16.8 Just start both Rams WRs against the Colts in Week 4. This could be the last game where Puka Nacua and Atwell are featured since Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is eligible to return in Week 5, and both have a great matchup at Indianapolis. There have already been six receivers to score at least 13.0 PPR points against the Colts this season, including two games where a pair of receivers -- Jacksonville with Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones in Week 1 and Houston with Nico Collins and Nathaniel Dell in Week 2 -- scored at least 16.5 PPR points. Nacua has scored at least 12.2 PPR points in each game, and Atwell has scored at least 15.2 PPR points in each outing.

Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 23 REYDS 260 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.7 Just start both Houston WRs against the Steelers in Week 4. Collins has two games this season with at least 14.0 PPR points, and Nathaniel Dell has scored at least 20.2 PPR points in each of his past two games. The Steelers just allowed Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers to each score at least 15.5 PPR points in Week 3, and four receivers have been above that total against Pittsburgh already in three games. I still like Collins ahead of Dell, but both have the chance to be No. 2 receivers in Week 4 with the way C.J. Stroud is getting them the ball.

Nathaniel Dell WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 21 REYDS 251 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.4 Just start both Houston WRs against the Steelers in Week 4. Collins has two games this season with at least 14.0 PPR points, and Dell has scored at least 20.2 PPR points in each of his past two games. The Steelers just allowed Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers to each score at least 15.5 PPR points in Week 3, and four receivers have been above that total against Pittsburgh already in three games. I still like Collins ahead of Dell, but both have the chance to be No. 2 receivers in Week 4 with the way C.J. Stroud is getting them the ball.

Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR IND -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 34 REYDS 230 TD 1 FPTS/G 18 I was wrong about Pittman this season, and I'm glad that he's performing at a high level in PPR. He's seen at least 11 targets in all three games this year, and he's scored at least 13.6 PPR points in each outing. Now, he only has one touchdown and one game over 77 receiving yards, so Fantasy managers in non-PPR leagues should only use him as a No. 3 receiver. But he has at least eight catches in every outing, and it shouldn't matter if Anthony Richardson (concussion) or Gardner Minshew starts in Week 4 against the Rams because both quarterbacks have leaned on Pittman. The Rams have also allowed one receiver to score at least 13.7 PPR points in each game this season.

Adam Thielen WR CAR Carolina • #19

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 25 REYDS 211 TD 2 FPTS/G 18.4 I'll buy into Thielen this week as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver, even if Bryce Young (ankle) is back at quarterback. This is a great matchup against Minnesota, and Thielen is clearly the go-to option in this passing game. In the past two games, Thielen has 18 catches for 199 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets, and he scored at least 20.4 PPR points in each outing. He's also facing his former team in the Vikings, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Five receivers have already scored at least 16.6 PPR points against Minnesota in three games.