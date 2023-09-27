It wasn't so great for the Denver Broncos, but the Dolphins gave us our first real boom Sunday after Weeks 1 and 2 were mostly characterized by major injuries and meager production. May Week 4 bring more Miami-type pyrotechnics.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Week 4 Start and Sit calls for WR below. His Waiver Wire also can direct you to the best options that may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' wide receiver preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 4 numbers to know and more. Plus check out Heath's Week 4 premium projections over at Sportsline.
Wide Receivers
Puka Nacua WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Just start both Rams WRs against the Colts in Week 4. This could be the last game where Nacua and Tutu Atwell are featured since Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is eligible to return in Week 5, and both have a great matchup at Indianapolis. There have already been six receivers to score at least 13.0 PPR points against the Colts this season, including two games where a pair of receivers -- Jacksonville with Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones in Week 1 and Houston with Nico Collins and Nathaniel Dell in Week 2 -- scored at least 16.5 PPR points. Nacua has scored at least 12.2 PPR points in each game, and Atwell has scored at least 15.2 PPR points in each outing.
Tutu Atwell WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #5
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Nico Collins WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Just start both Houston WRs against the Steelers in Week 4. Collins has two games this season with at least 14.0 PPR points, and Nathaniel Dell has scored at least 20.2 PPR points in each of his past two games. The Steelers just allowed Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers to each score at least 15.5 PPR points in Week 3, and four receivers have been above that total against Pittsburgh already in three games. I still like Collins ahead of Dell, but both have the chance to be No. 2 receivers in Week 4 with the way C.J. Stroud is getting them the ball.
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
IND Indianapolis • #11
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I was wrong about Pittman this season, and I'm glad that he's performing at a high level in PPR. He's seen at least 11 targets in all three games this year, and he's scored at least 13.6 PPR points in each outing. Now, he only has one touchdown and one game over 77 receiving yards, so Fantasy managers in non-PPR leagues should only use him as a No. 3 receiver. But he has at least eight catches in every outing, and it shouldn't matter if Anthony Richardson (concussion) or Gardner Minshew starts in Week 4 against the Rams because both quarterbacks have leaned on Pittman. The Rams have also allowed one receiver to score at least 13.7 PPR points in each game this season.
Adam Thielen WR
CAR Carolina • #19
Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs.
I'll buy into Thielen this week as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver, even if Bryce Young (ankle) is back at quarterback. This is a great matchup against Minnesota, and Thielen is clearly the go-to option in this passing game. In the past two games, Thielen has 18 catches for 199 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets, and he scored at least 20.4 PPR points in each outing. He's also facing his former team in the Vikings, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Five receivers have already scored at least 16.6 PPR points against Minnesota in three games.
D.J. Moore WR
CHI Chicago • #2
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
It hasn't been pretty for Moore to start his Bears tenure, but he has scored at least 13.1 PPR points in each of his past two games. He has a great matchup in Week 4 against the Broncos, and much like I'm trusting Justin Fields against Denver, I'll do the same with Moore as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver. The Broncos have already allowed five receivers to score at least 12.6 PPR points in three games, and Moore has the chance for his best game of the season in this matchup at home.
LV Las Vegas • #16
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
We'll see who is starting at quarterback for the Raiders in Week 4 at the Chargers with Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) banged up, but Meyers should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues. His Raiders tenure has been great so far since he scored at least 15.5 PPR points in each of the two games he played (he missed Week 2 at Buffalo with a concussion), and he's averaging 11.5 targets in each outing. The Chargers are also No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, with eight guys already scoring at least 11.0 PPR points against this secondary.
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Sutton was one of the lone bright spots for the Broncos in their 70-20 loss at Miami in Week 3, and he had eight catches for 91 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. He's scored at least 13.2 PPR points in two of three games this season, and he has 18 targets in his past two games. We'll see if Jerry Jeudy can take on a bigger role in Week 4 at Chicago, and both are worth using as starters in three-receiver leagues. I'd also love to see Denver get Marvin Mims more involved, but Sutton is Russell Wilson's go-to receiver right now and should have another productive outing against the Bears.
Josh Palmer WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
This is the first game for the Chargers without Mike Williams (knee), and we'll see if Palmer or Quentin Johnston get a bigger boost in production. We could also see just more targets for Keenan Allen, Gerald Everett and potentially Austin Ekeler (ankle) if he's back, but I expect Justin Herbert to lean on Palmer this week. Palmer just had four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on seven targets at Minnesota, and he's played at least 54 percent of the snaps all season. Palmer is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
Elijah Moore WR
CLE Cleveland • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
There's a chance for Amari Cooper and Moore to both be successful in this matchup with the Ravens. Baltimore has already allowed six receivers to score at least 11.2 PPR points this season, including a pair of wideouts in each game against Houston, Cincinnati and Indianapolis. And it feels like a big game is coming for Moore, who has at least seven targets in each outing this year and 18 targets over his past two contests against the Steelers and Titans. He caught all nine of his targets against Tennessee but finished with just 49 yards and lost a fumble, but we love all these chances Deshaun Watson is giving Moore. I like him as a No. 3 receiver in PPR for Week 4.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
This is for managers in deeper leagues, but Robinson could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 4 against Seattle. The Seahawks are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and seven wideouts have already scored at least 13.7 PPR points. Robinson played 11 snaps in Week 3 at San Francisco in his first game this season following last year's torn ACL, but he had five targets. He finished with four catches for 21 yards, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he's the best Giants receiver moving forward, starting this week.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We'll see what the Jets do with Trevor Siemian this week now that he's on the roster, and hopefully a quarterback change can save Wilson. Zach Wilson isn't getting the job done for Garrett Wilson, who had another rough game in Week 3 against the Patriots with five catches for 48 yards on nine targets. This is the downside for Wilson when he doesn't find the end zone, and I can't trust him in two-receiver leagues in Week 4 against the Chiefs. While Kansas City has allowed four receivers to score at least 12.0 PPR points this season, the Chiefs are still No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to wideouts this year.
TEN Tennessee • #10
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Hopkins is still looking for his first touchdown with the Titans this season, and he's been held to under 50 receiving yards in his past two games against the Chargers and Browns. He also has just seven catches and 12 targets over that span, and it appears like he's dealing with a lingering ankle injury that has limited his practice time. Ryan Tannehill has limited time to connect with Hopkins behind a struggling offensive line, and I would only use Hopkins in three-receiver leagues in Week 4 against the Bengals.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
McLaurin and Jahan Dotson have been frustrating Fantasy options so far this season, and both are tough to trust heading into Week 4 at Philadelphia. It's easy to sit Dotson right now since he's scored 9.0 PPR points or less in three games in a row. For McLaurin, he's performed a little better than that, but he's yet to top 55 receiving yards in a game and has just one touchdown. He's scored at least 13.1 PPR points in four of his past five games against the Eagles, but Sam Howell could be running for his life in this matchup given how much he's been sacked through three games. I would only use McLaurin in three-receiver leagues in Week 4.
Gabe Davis WR
BUF Buffalo • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
We got lucky with Davis in Week 3 at Washington since he scored a touchdown, but his 35-yard reception was his lone catch on four targets. He's now had two catches or less in two of three games this year, and he struggled against Miami last season with seven catches for 93 yards on 12 targets. He always has the chance to score a long touchdown like he did against the Commanders, but I would only consider him a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in most leagues in Week 4.
Drake London WR
ATL Atlanta • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Let's hope that London in London is a good thing for the Falcons receiver and Fantasy managers because it's been a difficult start to the season. He had a big game in Week 2 against Green Bay with six catches for 67 yards and a touchdown on seven targets and scored 18.7 PPR points. But in his other two outings against Carolina and Detroit, London has combined for 5.1 PPR points with two catches for 31 yards on seven targets. Desmond Ridder is not helping London or Kyle Pitts, and this really has nothing to do with the matchup. I hope I'm wrong on London this week, but I would only start him as a low-end No. 3 receiver in most formats.
Mike Evans WR
TB Tampa Bay • #13
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
I'm still ranking Evans as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver, and it's hard to bench him in most formats given his start to the season with Baker Mayfield. Evans has a touchdown in three games in a row, and he's scored at least 17.0 PPR points in each outing against Minnesota, Chicago and Philadelphia. But Evans has a brutal history against the Saints and cornerback Marshon Lattimore, which is something to be wary of in this matchup. As Adam Aizer pointed out on our Fantasy Football Today podcast, in 10 games against Lattimore Evans has scored more than 12.8 PPR points just once. He has scored in single digits in PPR in five of those 10 games, and he has more than 64 yards only twice. You can check my rankings to see which receivers I would start ahead of Evans, but he's just barely ranked as a No. 2 Fantasy option this week based on the matchup.