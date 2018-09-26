Fantasy Football Week 4 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Wide Receivers

Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com.

Start 'Em 13.4 projected points Will Fuller Houston Texans WR Fuller has now played six games in his career with Deshaun Watson, and that duo has been amazing. Fuller has nine touchdowns over that span and is averaging a whopping 21.2 PPR points, with no game under 14 points. He has 13 catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns on 20 targets in two games this year (he missed Week 1 with a hamstring injury), and you should ride this hot streak until it ends. Fuller has never scored in three career games against the Colts, but he's also never faced Indianapolis with Watson under center. Hopefully, the explosive production will continue in Week 4. 14.1 projected points Emmanuel Sanders Denver Broncos WR Sanders didn't have a good game catching the ball in Week 3 at Baltimore with five catches for 38 yards on nine targets, but he still managed to score on a 35-yard run. That's obviously something you can't rely on most weeks, but Sanders has now scored at least 13 PPR points in each game this season. And this week he gets a great matchup against the Chiefs, who have allowed five receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year. Additionally, six receivers have either scored or gained at least 80 yards against Kansas City in three games. Demaryius Thomas is also in play this week as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, but Sanders is the primary Fantasy option of this receiving corps. He could be a top 15 Fantasy receiver in Week 4. 16.2 projected points Allen Robinson Chicago Bears WR Robinson scored 18 PPR points in Week 2 against Seattle, but it doesn't feel like he's had a huge game yet with the Bears, especially in non-PPR since he hasn't scored a touchdown. That should change this week, and there's an opportunity here for a breakout performance against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has been awful against No. 1 receivers with Michael Thomas, Nelson Agholor and Antonio Brown, as well as JuJu Smith-Schuster, all having dominant outings over the first three weeks. Robinson is the clear-cut target leader for the Bears with 28, and he has the chance to go off in this matchup at home. 11.7 projected points Mike Williams Los Angeles Chargers WR This seems like we could be chasing points after Williams just had four catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns at the Rams in Week 3, but he should follow that up with another quality outing in Week 4 against the 49ers. San Francisco will be without cornerback Richard Sherman (calf), and the 49ers have allowed seven receivers in three games to score or gain at least 100 receiving yards. Keenan Allen should also play well, but Williams is worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in this matchup. He has either 80 receiving yards or a touchdown in each game this year. 13.6 projected points Sterling Shepard New York Giants WR There's a lot to like about Shepard this week. Evan Engram (knee) is out for the Giants, which should open up more targets. The Saints are down cornerback Patrick Robinson (ankle), which makes an already suspect secondary even worse. And New Orleans has already allowed seven receivers to either score or gain at least 90 receiving yards through three games. Shepard just had six catches for 80 yards and a touchdown on seven targets at Houston in Week 3 when Engram was injured, and he should be a focal point in the passing game this week in what should be a high-scoring affair. It's worth trusting Shepard as starter in all leagues in this matchup.

Sleepers

Randall Cobb (vs. BUF): With Tre'Davious White likely to shadow Davante Adams, there's an opportunity here for Cobb to have another solid outing based on where he lines up in the slot. Last week, Adam Thielen feasted from the slot against the Bills with 14 catches for 105 yards on 19 targets, and Cobb should have his best outing since Week 1. He's a No. 3 receiver with upside.



Chris Godwin (at CHI): We told you to draft Godwin in all leagues this offseason, and he's delivering quality production each week. Through three games, he's scored at least 13 PPR points in each outing, and he just had a season-high 10 targets against the Steelers in Week 3. Godwin is a borderline No. 2 Fantasy receiver in this matchup at Chicago.



Kenny Stills (at NE): Stills still isn't getting the targets you'd like to see from a team's No. 1 receiver with only 13 on the season, but he has two games this year with at least 15 PPR points. And he's facing a Patriots defense this week that has allowed eight receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in just three games. Stills is a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and his value will rise if he's chasing points on the road.



Tyler Boyd (at ATL): Boyd has been exceptional over the past two games against Baltimore and Carolina with 12 catches for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets, and hopefully he doesn't slow down this week against Atlanta. The matchup is fantastic because the Falcons have allowed seven receivers to either score or gain at least 75 receiving yards in the past two games against Carolina and New Orleans.



Antonio Callaway (at OAK): Callaway will hopefully play well with Baker Mayfield under center, and he just had 10 targets in Week 3 against the Jets in the first game since Josh Gordon was traded to New England. He finished with just four catches for 20 yards, but plenty of big plays are coming. The Raiders have allowed six receivers to either score or gain at least 85 receiving yards this season, which bodes well for Callaway and Jarvis Landry.



Sit 'Em 11.6 projected points Larry Fitzgerald Arizona Cardinals WR We hope Fitzgerald is over the hamstring injury that knocked him out of Week 2 at the Rams, but he didn't look right in Week 3 against Chicago. Then again, most of the Cardinals looked off in that matchup with the Bears, but hopefully the move to start Josh Rosen at quarterback will help. Fitzgerald had a solid Week 1 with 14 PPR points against Washington, but he's combined for just seven points in the past two weeks. We'll see if Rosen can help turn things around for Fitzgerald, but he remains a borderline starter in PPR and someone to avoid in non-PPR. Seattle also has allowed just three receivers to score double digits in PPR points this year. 9.3 projected points Jordy Nelson Oakland Raiders WR Kudos to you if you started Nelson in Week 3 at Miami. He was awesome with six catches for 173 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, but don't go chasing points this week and start him against the Browns. Prior to last week, Nelson had five catches for 53 yards on eight targets in the first two games, and I expect him to be closer to that production than what he did against the Dolphins. Cleveland has allowed some big games to receivers this year with Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Michael Thomas, but Nelson isn't in that category of player any more. At best, Nelson can be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, but I'm expecting a letdown against the Browns. 6.7 projected points Marquise Goodwin San Francisco 49ers WR We'll see how Goodwin does in San Francisco's first game without Jimmy Garoppolo (ACL), but I have no interest in starting him this week on the road at the Chargers. Ideally, Goodwin comes out of this game with a strong stat line, but he'll need to develop a rapport with new quarterback C.J. Beathard and prove you can start him in the majority of leagues moving forward. In 2017, Goodwin played six games with Beathard, and he had just 13 catches for 335 yards and one touchdown. I'm hopeful for better production this year now that they're stuck together without Garoppolo, but keep Goodwin on your bench this week on the road. 9.0 projected points Quincy Enunwa New York Jets WR Enunwa will avoid Jacksonville's outside cornerbacks of Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye by playing in the slot, but he's still not a recommended starting option in non-PPR leagues. In PPR, Enunwa is still worth using as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver since he has two games with at least 16 PPR points. But the Jaguars have allowed one receiver to catch more than five passes, which was Odell Beckham in Week 1. And only Chris Hogan in Week 2 has found the end zone against this secondary. Better days are ahead for Enunwa in all formats when the matchup is right. 10.5 projected points DeSean Jackson Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR We've seen the upside of Jackson in the first two games of the season when he had nine catches for 275 yards and three touchdowns on nine targets. But we also saw the downside for him in Week 3 against Pittsburgh when he had three catches for 37 yards on five targets. He's a boom-or-bust receiver, and if he doesn't catch a long touchdown, your Fantasy team might be in trouble. He's not someone to sit across the board because of his big-play potential, and Chicago has given up some long touchdowns this season to Cobb in Week 1 and Tyler Lockett in Week 2. Still, I'd try to avoid Jackson in this tough matchup on the road.

Bust Alerts

The touchdowns have been nice for Jones in each of the past two games against San Francisco and New England, but I'm concerned about his catches and yards when sharing the field with Kenny Golladay and Golden Tate. He hasn't topped four catches in a game yet this year or 69 receiving yards, and he now has one game in his past 14 with Golladay with more than four catches. This week, Jones is facing a Dallas defense that allows the third-fewest Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Lockett in Week 3 is the lone receiver with double digits in Fantasy points in any format against the Cowboys. I still like Golladay as a starting Fantasy option in all leagues, and Tate is a low-end starter in PPR. But Jones is a No. 3 receiver at best this week given the matchup.