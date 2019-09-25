Fantasy Football Week 4: Starts and sits, sleepers and busts for every game on the NFL schedule

T.J. Hockenson TE DET Detroit • #88

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -6.5 O/U 54 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 7.6 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 16 REYDS 139 TD 1 FPTS/G 9 The Lions simply aren't using Hockenson as an every-down player yet. His playing time actually decreased in Week 3. If that doesn't make you grimace, just think about the THREE potential touchdowns he should have had last week. One pass bounced off his hands, another was caught but he was out of bounds and a third got ripped away from his grasp. Of course, the bright side of this is that he had three end-zone targets in one game, an improvement after getting one in his first two weeks. Stafford might need Hockenson as a receiving option just to keep the chains moving in what should be a moderately high-scoring game, but that's about the best argument you could make for starting him. His targets are not what anyone in Fantasy wants them to be. Kansas City's pass defense managed to keep Mark Andrews and Darren Waller in check the past two games.