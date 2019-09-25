Play

Fantasy Football Week 4: Starts and sits, sleepers and busts for every game on the NFL schedule

Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky sleepers and more for your Fantasy lineup.

Looking for some lineup advice? You've come to the right place.

Philadelphia (1-2) at Green Bay (3-0)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime)
Point spreadPackers -4.5

Sit Them
headshot-image
Alshon Jeffery WR
PHI Philadelphia • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ GB GB -4 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
11.3
WR RNK
40th
YTD Stats
REC
5
TAR
7
REYDS
49
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.5
headshot-image
Nelson Agholor WR
PHI Philadelphia • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ GB GB -4 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
9.6
WR RNK
46th
YTD Stats
REC
18
TAR
28
REYDS
168
TD
3
FPTS/G
16.7
Through three weeks, the Packers have allowed one 100-yard receiver (Allen Robinson, on 13 targets) and one receiving touchdown (Stefon Diggs, Week 2). Not only has outside cornerback Jaire Alexander played great, but both safeties Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos have been sharp. It helps that the Packers pass rush has become incredibly good (tops in quarterback pressures, per Sports Info Solutions). Jeffery doesn't seem to be close to 100%; lining up against the Packers cornerbacks won't be a fair fight. You could consider Agholor a flex option, including in PPR, but if he's not getting the 29% target share he had the past two weeks without Jeffery and DeSean Jackson, he won't be as good. It doesn't help that Agholor has four drops and a fumble over his past two games.
Sneaky Sleeper
headshot-image
Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR
GB Green Bay • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI GB -4 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
29th
PROJ PTS
10.9
WR RNK
32nd
YTD Stats
REC
13
TAR
21
REYDS
170
TD
1
FPTS/G
11.3
Truth be told, Valdes-Scantling has made three good catches through three weeks. That's it. Starting him is betting on MVS making another big play, but there's a shot it happens. While the Eagles run defense has been strong through three weeks, their secondary has been shelled. Last week was the first time they didn't allow multiple passing touchdowns -- but they should have given up FOUR! T.J. Hockenson had one bounce off his hands, another get ripped from his hands and a third not count because he stepped out of bounds. Despite this good fortune, Philly ranks 29th against the pass with 302.7 yards and 11 pass plays of 20-plus yards allowed. Valdes-Scantling has as many targets as Davante Adams through three weeks.

Carolina (1-2) at Houston (2-1)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Texans -5

Flex Starter
headshot-image
Curtis Samuel WR
CAR Carolina • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ HOU HOU -4.5 O/U 47
OPP VS WR
28th
PROJ PTS
9.8
WR RNK
33rd
YTD Stats
REC
13
TAR
24
REYDS
176
TD
1
FPTS/G
12
With seven targets from Kyle Allen last week and another good matchup on the table, Samuel should be part of your lineup mix. Houston's secondary is the weakness of its defense, allowing a 68.5% catch rate to receivers (11th highest in NFL) with 12.7 yards per catch. Perhaps more alarming is the high success rate of passes with 15-plus Air Yards (10 of 13 for 255 yards, per Sports Info Solutions). Expect the Panthers to attempt more of those this week, particularly since Allen is throwing a better long ball than Cam Newton did. Samuel has caught three of nine passes with 15-plus Air Yards on the year, but that includes five uncatchable balls from Newton. Samuel has provided at least 14 PPR points in his past two games and at least 11 PPR points in six of his past eight.

Cleveland (1-2) at Baltimore (2-1)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Ravens -7

Start Him
headshot-image
Marquise Brown WR
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE BAL -7 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
9th
PROJ PTS
10.8
WR RNK
25th
YTD Stats
REC
14
TAR
27
REYDS
282
TD
2
FPTS/G
17.3
No doubt, Lamar Jackson was off last week. Of the nine targets sent Brown's way, only three were catchable, including just two of six deep shots. The Browns happen to have a decent front seven, complete with a pass rush that ranks in the top-10 in quarterback pressures according to Sports Info Solutions. But their secondary is already banged up and capable of allowing big numbers, just as it did last Sunday against the Rams. If the Ravens can keep protecting Jackson as they have been (he's been sacked six times on 115 dropbacks), he should continue to take downfield shots at Brown. Perhaps this week, the Ravens will try using Brown on shorter routes as well.

Washington (0-3) at N.Y. Giants (1-2)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Giants -3 

Start Him
headshot-image
Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG NYG -3 O/U 49.5
OPP VS WR
31st
PROJ PTS
12.8
WR RNK
18th
YTD Stats
REC
16
TAR
24
REYDS
257
TD
3
FPTS/G
19.7
With a 67% catch rate, a 16.1-yard receiving average and a touchdown in every game, there's a lot to love about McLaurin. About the only downer is that the rookie has three drops, but we can live with that so long as he catches five passes per game. The G-Men have the second-worst pass coverage grade on Pro Football Focus and their top outside cornerbacks, Janoris Jenkins and DeAndre Baker, have each allowed multiple touchdowns through three games. Expect McLaurin to come through with a fourth straight strong effort as the Redskins keep up on the scoreboard, desperate to get their first win.
Sneaky Sleeper
headshot-image
Case Keenum QB
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG NYG -3 O/U 49.5
OPP VS QB
29th
PROJ PTS
0
QB RNK
13th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
933
RUYDS
2
TD
7
INT
3
FPTS/G
22.7
If you're into skydiving, bungee jumping and eating ice cream pints without the protective seal on them, starting Keenum is for you. The journeyman quarterback has a dreamboat matchup against a Giants defense that's given up 24-plus points per week to opposing passers. What particularly works in his favor is New York's lack of pass rush (24th in quarterback pressures per Sports Info Solutions). Even with a bad O-line, Keenum's only been sacked six times all season (four last week versus Chicago) and should have time to make throws. Priced as the 16th most expensive quarterback on FanDuel and 23rd on DraftKings, he's a delicious DFS tournament play as well as an excellent streamer for Week 4, assuming the foot injury that kept him out of the team's walkthrough Wednesday isn't serious enough to sideline him.
Start Him
headshot-image
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS NYG -3 O/U 49.5
OPP VS QB
28th
PROJ PTS
22.8
QB RNK
11th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
353
RUYDS
33
TD
4
INT
0
FPTS/G
17.5
Not only is Jones the best streaming option for Week 4 (even better than Keenum), but he's also got a chance to be a good starting option for the rest of the season. He was outstanding in his debut, on-target with 80% of his throws per Sports Info Solutions, putting the ball where his receivers regularly made plays after the catch. Keep that in mind this week -- the Redskins have allowed 28 missed tackles and their top five defensive backs have given up 168 yards after catch through three weeks. That's a lot. Ultimately, the Redskins have allowed three passing touchdowns in each game this season and it doesn't seem likely for that trend to flip anytime soon. Tack on Jones' willingness to run when a play breaks down (28 yards and two rushing scores last week), and he qualifies as a top 12 Fantasy quarterback. He's not priced as such on FanDuel (14th) or DraftKings (17th), so take advantage.

L.A. Chargers (1-2) at Miami (0-3)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Chargers -16.5

Sneaky Sleeper
headshot-image
Justin Jackson RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #22
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA LAC -15.5 O/U 44
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
8.9
RB RNK
28th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
142
REC
6
REYDS
13
TD
0
FPTS/G
6
You won't see it in the box scores, but Jackson has had a touchdown called back in his past two games. One was on a 60-yard run, another on a 6-yard jaunt. He'll need one to stick to deliver good Fantasy numbers this week, but against this leaky Dolphins defense, it's very much within reach. Versus running backs, Miami has allowed three rushing touchdowns from 2 yards or closer, four rushing touchdowns and six total scores through three weeks. That's not even counting the four 100-yard rushing performances running backs have against them in that trio of games. Jackson's playing time perked up last week but he's still well below 50% of the snaps. He's also well behind Ekeler in red-zone and inside-the-10 snaps. You'll have to hope for a Chargers blowout for Jackson to come through -- luckily, they're 16.5-point favorites, so a blowout is expected.

Oakland (1-2) at Indianapolis (2-1) 

1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Colts -7

Start Him
headshot-image
Tyrell Williams WR
OAK Oakland • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ IND IND -6.5 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
13th
PROJ PTS
12
WR RNK
28th
YTD Stats
REC
14
TAR
17
REYDS
180
TD
3
FPTS/G
16
Williams is one of six receivers to have a touchdown in every game this season. The Colts lost top safety Malik Hooker to a knee injury and have given up big games to stud No. 1 receivers in two of three weeks. Williams has assumed the top receiving role for the Raiders and will line up against Colts outside corners Pierre Desir and rookie Rock Ya-Sin. Each of those guys have allowed a catch rate over 70% (Desir's is nearly 90%), which should turn into positive numbers for Williams. The wideout had seven targets in Weeks 1 and 2 before getting limited to three at Minnesota in Week 3. Expect a nice bounce-back game for Williams.

Kansas City (3-0) at Detroit (2-0-1)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Chiefs -6.5

Start Them
headshot-image
Demarcus Robinson WR
KC Kansas City • #11
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET KC -6.5 O/U 54
OPP VS WR
22nd
PROJ PTS
10.9
WR RNK
34th
YTD Stats
REC
10
TAR
12
REYDS
215
TD
3
FPTS/G
16.3
headshot-image
Mecole Hardman WR
KC Kansas City • #17
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET KC -6.5 O/U 54
OPP VS WR
22nd
PROJ PTS
12
WR RNK
42nd
YTD Stats
REC
6
TAR
12
REYDS
158
TD
2
FPTS/G
11
With top outside cornerback Darius Slay not expected to play, I don't see how the Lions can contend with the Chiefs passing offense without using a lot of zone coverage. The larger issue is the lack of pass rush -- the Lions are ranked third-worst in quarterback pressures, according to Sports Info Solutions. This combination should lead to Patrick Mahomes having time to throw, which means lots of points. The fast track and suspect secondary would favor Hardman on those deep routes he's been thriving on. While he could deliver a monster stat line, there is the chance he bottoms out if he doesn't catch a long ball. Robinson is the safer option of the two as he's a more versatile receiver who has proven to be money in the red zone.
Sneaky Sleeper
headshot-image
Marvin Jones WR
DET Detroit • #11
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -6.5 O/U 54
OPP VS WR
14th
PROJ PTS
12.7
WR RNK
30th
YTD Stats
REC
15
TAR
19
REYDS
200
TD
1
FPTS/G
13.3
Last week was a good reminder of just how important Jones is to Matthew Stafford. Through three weeks, Jones has more catches, yards and Air Yards than Kenny Golladay. Furthermore, seven of Jones' 15 catches traveled at least 15 yards in the air, accounting for roughly 75% of his yards. Translation: He's a big-play receiver for the Lions, and in a game where they're expected to throw plenty to keep up on the scoreboard, Jones is worth taking a chance on. The Chiefs rank 19th against the pass but have been aided over the last two weeks by matchups against the Raiders and run-first Ravens (and 31 off-target throws between them).
Risky Starter
headshot-image
T.J. Hockenson TE
DET Detroit • #88
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -6.5 O/U 54
OPP VS TE
28th
PROJ PTS
7.6
TE RNK
10th
YTD Stats
REC
8
TAR
16
REYDS
139
TD
1
FPTS/G
9
The Lions simply aren't using Hockenson as an every-down player yet. His playing time actually decreased in Week 3. If that doesn't make you grimace, just think about the THREE potential touchdowns he should have had last week. One pass bounced off his hands, another was caught but he was out of bounds and a third got ripped away from his grasp. Of course, the bright side of this is that he had three end-zone targets in one game, an improvement after getting one in his first two weeks. Stafford might need Hockenson as a receiving option just to keep the chains moving in what should be a moderately high-scoring game, but that's about the best argument you could make for starting him. His targets are not what anyone in Fantasy wants them to be. Kansas City's pass defense managed to keep Mark Andrews and Darren Waller in check the past two games.

New England (3-0) at Buffalo (3-0)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Patriots -7

Sit Them
headshot-image
Sony Michel RB
NE New England • #26
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF NE -7 O/U 42.5
OPP VS RB
16th
PROJ PTS
8.9
RB RNK
33rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
108
REC
0
REYDS
0
TD
2
FPTS/G
6.7
Michel's playing time dried up last week to a season-low 22% of snaps. After watching him play, it's easy to see why. He's not as explosive running to the edges and doesn't seem to read and react to his offensive line as well as Rex Burkhead did last week. Perhaps he can still fill a need in short-yardage situations, but the Patriots have all the reason in the world to try the more versatile Burkhead in tandem with Michel on early downs, giving way to James White in passing situations. The Bills' run defense hasn't been stout (4.3 yards per carry, one rush touchdown allowed) but Buffalo has been more vulnerable to running backs catching passes so far (7.7 yards per catch, two receiving touchdowns allowed). That's another strike against Michel.
headshot-image
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE NE -7 O/U 42.5
OPP VS WR
2nd
PROJ PTS
10.2
WR RNK
35th
YTD Stats
REC
18
TAR
23
REYDS
246
TD
1
FPTS/G
16
The Patriots pass defense was lights out in Week 1 against the Steelers before crushing a pair of high school offenses in Miami and the Jets. The Bills will provide a bigger challenge, but not a big enough one to suddenly sink them from their perch as the top pass defense in the league. Anticipate the Patriots covering Brown with some safety help to avoid giving up the big play. It could lead to a high-volume day for Cole Beasley and maybe even swanky new rookie tight end Dawson Knox, but it won't do Brown any good in the stat sheet.

Tennessee (1-2) at Atlanta (1-2) 

1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Falcons -4

Sneaky PPR Sleeper
headshot-image
Adam Humphries WR
TEN Tennessee • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL ATL -4 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
10th
PROJ PTS
7.6
WR RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
9
TAR
12
REYDS
97
TD
0
FPTS/G
6
To make up for the loss of safety Keanu Neal, Atlanta figures to shift nickelback Damontae Kazee to safety and put Kendall Sheffield in the nickel. The fourth-round rookie has played all of 11 snaps this season and will absolutely get tested by the Titans. The perfect guy to do it is Humphries, who had nine targets last week and turned them into 93 yards on six grabs. Of the 84 routes he's run for the Titans this season, only 11 came from outside receiver positions. At least Marcus Mariota can make good short-area throws, which helps Humphries' chances of making plays.
Start Him
headshot-image
Austin Hooper TE
ATL Atlanta • #81
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TEN ATL -4 O/U 45.5
OPP VS TE
22nd
PROJ PTS
10.5
TE RNK
6th
YTD Stats
REC
19
TAR
22
REYDS
177
TD
2
FPTS/G
15.7
Would you believe Hooper is second on the Falcons in targets this season? Part of the reason for this is because the Falcons run game has been a flop -- this is one of four teams yet to score a rushing touchdown this season. That's bad news coming into their matchup versus the Titans, who have allowed one rushing score but yielded a score to a tight end every week. Even if Hooper doesn't score, he should get enough catches and yards to help your team win.

Tampa Bay (1-2) at L.A. Rams (3-0)

4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Rams -9.5

Sit Him
headshot-image
Jameis Winston QB
TB Tampa Bay • #3
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAR LAR -9.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS QB
3rd
PROJ PTS
19.4
QB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
782
RUYDS
25
TD
5
INT
4
FPTS/G
17.7
The Rams defense has been amazing through three weeks, allowing one touchdown through the air and racking up eight sacks on 31 quarterback pressures. True, it hasn't faced an elite quarterback yet, but it won't this week either. Winston was much improved in Week 3 but put up his numbers against a bad Giants defense. On the road for the first of five straight road games (not a typo), expect his offensive line to give way to Aaron Donald, Dante Fowler and a rejuvenated Clay Matthews, forcing Winston into mistakes and sacks.

Seattle (2-1) at Arizona (0-2-1)

4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Seahawks -4.5

Start Them
headshot-image
Will Dissly TE
SEA Seattle • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI SEA -5 O/U 48
OPP VS TE
32nd
PROJ PTS
7.6
TE RNK
8th
YTD Stats
REC
12
TAR
14
REYDS
124
TD
3
FPTS/G
14
My favorite stat about Dissly's matchup comes from our podcast host Adam Aizer: The Cardinals have allowed 21 Fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. That's more than what 18 teams allow in Fantasy points to quarterbacks! The Cardinals know about their tight end absurdities but there's not a whole lot they can do about it when the Seahawks present problems at receiver and running back. Dissly has five or more receptions in each of his past two games despite playing less than 60% of the snaps. With Nick Vannett traded to the Steelers, bank on that playing time rising.
headshot-image
Christian Kirk WR
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SEA SEA -5 O/U 48
OPP VS WR
8th
PROJ PTS
12.1
WR RNK
21st
YTD Stats
REC
20
TAR
31
REYDS
205
TD
0
FPTS/G
14
Kirk has 32 targets and 20 catches through three games. He's clearly a large part of the Cardinals offense, lining up in and running out of the slot and being a short-area target for Kyler Murray (78% of his targets had under 15 Air Yards). What he's not is a touchdown hog — he has one target inside the 10 on the year. Starting him should only be done in leagues where his catches and yardage are valued as he should continue to get fed a large dose of targets.

Minnesota (2-1) at Chicago (2-1)

4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Bears -3

Risky Starter
headshot-image
Stefon Diggs WR
MIN Minnesota • #14
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI CHI -2 O/U 38
OPP VS WR
20th
PROJ PTS
10.1
WR RNK
45th
YTD Stats
REC
6
TAR
12
REYDS
101
TD
1
FPTS/G
6
Diggs has a 100% catch rate in two of three games, has landed 19% of the Vikings' total target share and owns a 16.8 yards per catch average on the season. Sounds amazing, right? Aren't stats fun? Here are some more: Diggs has 12 targets through three games as part of playing on the league's third-most run-heavy offense (103 carries, 63 pass attempts). His quarterback is completing just 58.7% of his passes with 6 of 11 passes of 15-plus Air Yards completed. Worse yet, the Vikings offensive line ranks 23rd in pass blocking efficiency by Pro Football Focus, with rookie center Garrett Bradbury considered the weakest link. The Bears defense showed off its amazing pass rush Monday night and figures to harass Kirk Cousins in this game. Here's the point: Diggs isn't doing anything wrong, save for one drop. He's just not getting the ball as much as we hoped when we drafted him. Diggs has a great track record against the Bears (a touchdown in six of seven career meetings), but it's come with massive target share. Without that target share, he's bound to be big-play dependent.
Sit Him
headshot-image
David Montgomery RB
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIN CHI -2 O/U 38
OPP VS RB
9th
PROJ PTS
12.4
RB RNK
27th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
147
REC
5
REYDS
47
TD
1
FPTS/G
9
The Bears seem reactionary in their usage of Montgomery. After not giving him much work in Week 1, they overloaded him with bountiful touches in Week 2. How will they follow up his 16 touches in Week 3, with eight carries in the final two drives of a blowout? Bears coach Matt Nagy said on Monday that the run game and the offensive line needs to improve, but will Nagy stick with the run the same way the Packers did against the Vikings in Week 2? It's the only way Montgomery can find good yardage numbers, and we've seen his touches come inconsistently. Figure Montgomery to be touchdown-dependent, which he certainly might come through on (seven snaps inside the 10 compared to five for Mike Davis and Tarik Cohen combined). But it's not enough to feel good about starting him.

Jacksonville (1-2) at Denver (0-3)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Broncos -3

Sit Him
headshot-image
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN DEN -3 O/U 38.5
OPP VS WR
4th
PROJ PTS
11.5
WR RNK
36th
YTD Stats
REC
15
TAR
18
REYDS
277
TD
3
FPTS/G
19.7
There's a lot of worry about Chark getting shut down by Broncos stud cornerback Chris Harris. The only way Chark won't see Harris is if he lines up in the slot (Harris hasn't played there much this year), and Chark's rarely done that. However, Pro Football Focus credits Harris with allowing a catch on 7 of 9 targets this year. It sounds kind of silly to expect sixth-round rookie Gardner Minshew to connect with Chark on a bunch of passes with a great veteran Harris in coverage, but it's equally silly that the Broncos pass rush has been non-existent (20 pressures this year with zero sacks). Just a hunch, but the Broncos' pass rush gets going against what will be the easiest O-line they'll face so far this season. That makes things harder on the Jaguars as a whole.

Dallas (3-0) at New Orleans (2-1)

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Point spread: Cowboys -2.5

Sit Him
headshot-image
Jared Cook TE
NO New Orleans • #87
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DAL DAL -2.5 O/U 47
OPP VS TE
26th
PROJ PTS
9.3
TE RNK
19th
YTD Stats
REC
5
TAR
12
REYDS
69
TD
0
FPTS/G
3.3
Why is he still being started in 43% of leagues? Is it because people think he's still a good Fantasy tight end? News flash: He ranks 14th among tight ends in targets and 23rd in yards through three weeks (and tied for last in touchdowns with ... well, you know). Technically, the Cowboys have given up 192 yards and a touchdown to tight ends this season, but 116 yards and a touchdown were given to receiver-like tight end Evan Engram in Week 1. Cook has become a small part of a Saints passing game that isn't going to be as explosive with Teddy Bridgewater than it would be with Drew Brees.

Cincinnati (0-3) at Pittsburgh (0-3)

Monday, 8:20 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Point spread: Steelers -4 

Sit Him
headshot-image
John Ross WR
CIN Cincinnati • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PIT PIT -4 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
26th
PROJ PTS
11.3
WR RNK
41st
YTD Stats
REC
13
TAR
26
REYDS
292
TD
3
FPTS/G
19
Not only was Ross stymied by a pesky zone coverage defense last week, but he also saw teammate Auden Tate begin to flash, losing target share to him. It's entirely possible both things happen again on Monday night. The Steelers don't always play that zone coverage but they might opt for it more often if only to keep Ross from beating them deep. And Tate has done nothing to lose his grip on the third receiver job for the Bengals (his rise has hurt C.J. Uzomah's playing time, not Ross'). Tack on Andy Dalton's track record against the Steelers, especially in Pittsburgh, and there's not much confidence for a big game for Ross.
