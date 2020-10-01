Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -7 O/U 56.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 23 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 961 RUYDS 14 TD 7 INT 2 FPTS/G 25.3 Yeah, this one's risky. But let's face facts: If he's going into this game with Calvin Ridley, Hayden Hurst and Olamide Zaccheaus as his top three receivers, there's really not a ton of upside for him statistically. In fact, this might be the easiest matchup for the Packers pass defense yet this year if they don't have to see Julio Jones. Every quarterback to face Green Bay has posted at least two touchdowns, though some were fluky. Only one wideout has more than 60 yards on this defense through three weeks, and no tight end has found the end zone. It's not hard to believe that Ridley will top 60 yards, but he's going to keep seeing double-teams that will make red-zone life difficult, and Hurst will have his work cut out for him. You can find a better quarterback.