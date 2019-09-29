Fantasy Football Week 4: Starts, sits, sleepers and busts for every game on the NFL schedule

Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -9.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 8.4 TE RNK 12th

YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 9 REYDS 98 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.7

I took a deep dive on Howard to see why he wasn't performing to the standards we had hoped. The first problem is that he's running routes about half of the snaps he plays. Sometimes less. The second problem is that even when he gets open (and he can get open thanks to some unnatural quickness for a guy his size), Winston misses him. At least four times last week, including once in the end zone, Howard got himself open Winston was looking somewhere else. The third problem is that even when he's running a route and gets open AND Winston finds him, the ball placement is off. His first target could have been a touchdown if it wasn't thrown behind him and two other completions could have gone farther if Winston had been on the money. The final problem, at least for this week, is the matchup against the Rams, who have the resources to run with Howard and keep him under wraps. Athletic pass-catching tight ends spiked the Rams for big numbers last year, but Howard's just not being given enough opportunities to do it. It's a risk to start him, but benching him for equally unreliable tight ends (Eric Ebron, Jimmy Graham) seems rash.