Play

Fantasy Football Week 4: Stash rankings reveal Corey Davis is underowned, and you don't need to hold on to Tyler Eifert

Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power rankings.

Week 4 Standard Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST    
Week 4 PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST   

So, you're playing the waiver wire and you're ready to make your latest add, but you've got a problem. You don't know who to drop. You've got a bench full of injured stars and potential studs patiently waiting for their chance. Who is it okay to drop? Is the guy you're picking up even worth dropping anyone? Hopefully the Stash Power Rankings to help.

Below are 26 players who probably won't help you in Week 4, but may deserve a roster spot. Injured players like Jordan Reed were added this week along with Corey Davis, who was an oversight in Week 3. While every roster is unique, use this as a guide to help you who deserves a spot at the end of your bench.

We'll update this list each Wednesday as these things change. For example, if Andrew Luck is cleared to play next week he won't be in these rankings any longer.

Stash Rankings
PlayerOwnershipLast WeekTrend
Andrew Luck 87%1--
David Johnson 91%2--
Jordan Reed 97%NR--
Corey Davis 57%NR--
D'Onta Foreman 46%6
Alvin Kamara 58%NR
Wendell Smallwood 46%8
Jalen Richard 47%3
DeAndre Washington 13%NR
Thomas Rawls 67%4
Bilal Powell 86%7
Samaje Perine 58%9
Greg Olsen 59%10--
Marlon Mack 32%11--
Donte Moncrief 60%12--
Mike Williams 13%14
Tyler Eifert 69%NR
John Ross 14%13--
Corey Coleman 25%17--
James Conner 29%15--
Matt Breida 13%19--
Alfred Morris 13%16
Latavius Murray 26%18
Dion Lewis 17%20--
Jamaal Williams 51%21
John Brown 45%NR--
Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories