Fantasy Football Week 4: Stash rankings reveal Corey Davis is underowned, and you don't need to hold on to Tyler Eifert

Week 4 Standard Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Week 4 PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

So, you're playing the waiver wire and you're ready to make your latest add, but you've got a problem. You don't know who to drop. You've got a bench full of injured stars and potential studs patiently waiting for their chance. Who is it okay to drop? Is the guy you're picking up even worth dropping anyone? Hopefully the Stash Power Rankings to help.

Below are 26 players who probably won't help you in Week 4, but may deserve a roster spot. Injured players like Jordan Reed were added this week along with Corey Davis, who was an oversight in Week 3. While every roster is unique, use this as a guide to help you who deserves a spot at the end of your bench.

We'll update this list each Wednesday as these things change. For example, if Andrew Luck is cleared to play next week he won't be in these rankings any longer.