Fantasy Football Week 4 Stealing Signals: Stats, waiver targets, trade candidates, and more

The early games in Week 4 were marked by turnovers and generally sloppy offensive play. That's perhaps to be expected with the high number of quarterback injuries we've seen early in 2019. We did wind up with some Fantasy excitement in the later games, and Thursday Night Football was fun this week.

Data is typically courtesy of Pro Football Reference, RotoViz, the RotoGrinders Premium Usage App, airyards.com or PFF.

Here are some important statistical acronyms to know for Stealing Signals:

Green Zone - Inside the opponent's 10-yard line.

HVT - High-Value Touches: for running backs, all receptions and all touches inside the 10 yard line.

TRAP - Trivial Rush Attempt Percentage: for running backs, the percentage of all touches that are not high-value touches.

WOPR - Weighted Opportunity Rating: a metric created by Josh Hermsmeyer, it balances team share of targets and team share of air yards. Because a player's WOPR is a share of his team's overall opportunity, it's important to consider team volume as additional context.

RACR - Receiver Air Conversion Ratio: also created by Hermsmeyer, RACR is calculated as total receiving yards divided by total air yards. Similar to yards per reception or yards per target, but per air yard instead.

Week 4 Eagles 34 - Packers 27

We got our best Thursday Night Football game of the year in Week 4, and there was plenty to discuss, starting with the Eagles running backs. Jordan Howard played a season high snap share by over 20 percentage points, and dominated the backfield en route to a three-touchdown performance.

I've been calling Miles Sanders a buy against what had been underwhelming production, and the lesson learned here should be applied to Howard. And that lesson is to never trust Doug Pederson running back trends.

We talked a lot about how heavily Pederson has employed committees this offseason, but I got excited about Sanders' usage after the first two weeks, when he started each game, took four of five green zone rush attempts and led the team in routes run. Since then, he's continued to start, but he missed more than a quarter of action after two second-quarter fumbles in Week 3. In Week 4, he was the starter only in name, as Jordan Howard subbed in for the second play and played as the lead from there on out.

Howard's role has certainly expanded since Week 1, when I noted he "saw five of his eight touches on a 19-play drive that chewed up nearly nine minutes of the fourth quarter after the Eagles got the ball back with a 29-20 lead." In Weeks 1 and 2, he played fewer than a quarter of the snaps, but that bumped up to 32% in Week 3, a game where he seemed to regain the goal-line role with two of the team's three green zone attempts, including a 1-yard touchdown run.

Week 4 was a different animal with Howard gaining so many snaps, and notably because he was the only targeted running back, turning in a 4-3-28-1 receiving line. But that was probably a bit fluky, as his receiving role didn't change much. Over the first three games, Howard had three catches total while averaging 7.3 routes per game; in Week 4, he racked up his four targets on just nine routes run.

Sanders stuck right around his Week 3 snap share, which was down from Weeks 1 and 2, while Darren Sproles played just 11% of the snaps after playing at least 30% in Weeks 1-3. Howard solidified the goal-line role, subbing in for Sanders after Sanders' lone high-value touch — a 4-yard run from the 9 — on a drive that ended with a Dallas Goedert touchdown, then later rushing three times inside the 5 and converting two short touchdown runs.

In a normal situation, all of this would point to Howard taking over the backfield and being in prime position going forward. But one has to wonder how long it will last given Pederson's well-established committee tendencies and how up and down the split of valuable touches has already been in 2019. For me, Week 4 wasn't Howard taking clear control of the backfield; it was a reminder that on a weekly basis this can and probably will be a roller coaster.

Alshon Jeffery's return pushed Nelson Agholor back down the target pecking order, though Agholor still played a big snap share in his typical role. Jeffery and Zach Ertz dominated the receiving volume, while Goedert scored his first 2019 touchdown on what was a season-high snap share for him. Jeffery and Ertz are the only receiving weapons with reliable volume.

Davante Adams was the big story on the other side, as Aaron Rodgers made him the focal point early. He wound up with massive volume, especially considering he was forced from the game early with turf toe. That Adams put up his 15-10-180 line on just a 70% snap share is all the more impressive, but the injury is the obvious thing to watch going forward, and his being off the field certainly impacted the Packers' passing game late.

The Packers also lost Jamaal Williams for the game on their first offensive snap, which led to a huge snap share for Aaron Jones. Because they predictably went pass-heavy against the Eagles' strong rush defense but beatable secondary, Jones did a lot of work in the passing game, catching six of seven targets. It wasn't the best matchup for him to have a huge game — he did punch in an early rushing score — and there's not much to read into the size of his workload when Williams was knocked from the game so early.

Geronimo Allison played a season-high snap share as the Packers' pass-heavy game plan meant far fewer two tight end sets, which they've favored early in 2019. Both reserve tight ends Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan played season low snap shares while Allison was out there in plenty of three-wide passing sets. That was predicated by the matchup, and we won't see Green Bay be this pass-heavy most weeks, but it was good to see Allison make a couple of nice plays before half. He finished with a 4-3-52-1 line.

Four of Jimmy Graham's nine targets came in the red zone, though he and Rodgers looked a bit off outside their touchdown connection.

Signal: Jordan Howard — clear goal-line back; Alshon Jeffery — strong receiving volume, looked healthy

Jordan Howard — clear goal-line back; Alshon Jeffery — strong receiving volume, looked healthy Noise: Jordan Howard — huge snap share spike is hard to trust, routes run don't back up the target spike; Packers — heavy pass lean; Aaron Jones — huge snap share

Week 4 Patriots 16 - Bills 10

If you're a fan of throwback defensive struggles, this game was for you. From a Fantasy perspective, it was marred by quarterback play that didn't allow for much offensive production. Tom Brady averaged 3.8 yards per attempt on 39 passes; playoffs included, he's posted a worse YPA in just four career starts, and not since 2009.

The Bills significantly out-gained New England, and likely should have won this game if not for losing the turnover battle four to one. Josh Allen threw three interceptions before being knocked from the game, and Matt Barkley threw another after taking over.

With Rex Burkhead banged up entering the game, James White was as involved as he's been all year, leading the team with 10 targets and recording eight receptions. Of the Patriots' wide receiver trio, Josh Gordon and Julian Edelman were more productive than Phillip Dorsett, but Dorsett notably posted the fourth-most air yards of any player in Week 4 with 144. His two-catch, 10-yard day significantly underperformed that volume.

Sony Michel got his typical high-TRAP workload. It's not a great sign for Michel's value that Brandon Bolden scored on a 4-yard carry, though Bolden only played five snaps and has no value himself. Michel did get three green zone touches later, so it was a bit of bad luck that he wasn't the one to find the end zone given the usage. But the last thing Michel backers needed was a reminder the Patriots will do a lot of different stuff in the green zone given he doesn't catch passes.

John Brown had a similar outing to Dorsett in that he underperformed strong air yards, though he did put a few more numbers on the stat sheet with five catches and 69 yards. Brown led Week 4 with 173 air yards on his 11 targets, and continues to have huge potential in his role but is being held back a bit by quarterback issues. Through four weeks, he has the seventh most air yards in the NFL and is tied for the 18th-most targets.

Frank Gore posted a strong 17-109 rushing line, but without any receptions he continues to have a capped ceiling even when his rushing efficiency spikes as it did here with 6.4 yards per carry. To be fair, he could have had a better day if he could have punched in one of his four green zone rush attempts. T.J. Yeldon was more involved as the passing downs back this week, catching four passes for 68 receiving yards. Once Devin Singletary is healthy, that work will likely shift back to the rookie.

Cole Beasley saw a whopping 13 targets, and while he's yet to score a touchdown, he's seen solid volume across four weeks. He's another low ceiling option, but averaging nine targets per game makes him an option in deeper PPR leagues.

Signal: Bills defense — talent at all levels, difficult Fantasy matchup across the board; John Brown — very strong volume

Bills defense — talent at all levels, difficult Fantasy matchup across the board; John Brown — very strong volume Noise: Tom Brady — 3.8 YPA; Phillip Dorsett — far more upside in his role than his 2-10 line indicates

Week 4 Chargers 30 - Dolphins 10

Snap Notes: Dontrelle Inman - 75% (+43%), Mark Walton - 25% (+9% vs. previous season high), Kalen Ballage - 15% (-19% vs. previous season low)

Dontrelle Inman - 75% (+43%), Mark Walton - 25% (+9% vs. previous season high), Kalen Ballage - 15% (-19% vs. previous season low) Key Stat: LAC RB - 43 high-value touches for the season (second in NFL)

Austin Ekeler's role is going to change with Melvin Gordon back, but how remains to be seen. After four weeks, Ekeler has at least seven high-value touches in each game; no other running back in the league has even five every week. Christian McCaffrey is the only back with more total high-value touches, and is really the only player that has a comparable mix to Ekeler's huge receiving and green zone roles.

That the Chargers use their backs in this way is exactly why Melvin Gordon has been a Fantasy star for several years. But it's also a reminder that Ekeler has had plenty of standalone value alongside Gordon in recent seasons, and with how well he's played early in 2019, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him retain a larger share of the work than he has in prior seasons, especially in the near term as it's likely Gordon is at least somewhat eased in. It's not hard to imagine Ekeler settling in like a cross between Alvin Kamara and 2018 James White as an RB2 if the offense keeps generating this many high-value running back touches overall.

What to expect from Gordon is more difficult to determine, but he's stepping into a good situation. That said, he likely won't have the same touch mix as Ekeler. Justin Jackson, for example, has had a much higher TRAP than Ekeler, with a higher percentage of his overall touches being low-value rush attempts. I think we'll see Gordon get plenty of green zone touches to go along with some solid receiving work, and the RB value in the offense makes him essentially a must start — assuming we know he'll play substantial snaps — while we gather more information.

With Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin out, Dontrelle Inman was more involved in Week 4, while Phillip Rivers didn't really need to press against the Dolphins and threw for an efficient 310 yards and two scores on just 30 attempts. Both of Rivers' touchdowns went to the backs, a common occurrence for him that's helpful for both Gordon and Ekeler. Keenan Allen had a down game by his recent standards, but was flagged for offensive pass interference on a would-be 69-yard touchdown.

The Dolphins ran just 47 plays, the type of volume that makes it difficult for anyone to have a ceiling game. DeVante Parker was the closest thing, turning his strong air yards into more production with a 4-4-70-1 line. There was talk this week Albert Wilson would return, but he was inactive for the third straight game, which allowed Parker and Preston Williams to remain the focal points of the passing game. I expect he'll command enough target share upon his return to further limit the upside here.

Josh Rosen played fine, but took four sacks and got off just 24 pass attempts as the Dolphins struggled to sustain drives in the second half. Durham Smythe seemed to be running ahead of Mike Gesicki, if you're tracking Dolphins tight ends for any reason.

Kenyan Drake played a strong snap share, and was efficient on his 12 touches, but simply didn't get enough work. Mark Walton played ahead of Kalen Ballage, and the backups combined for 10 touches. A committee in a bad, low-volume offense is not the place to find consistent Fantasy points.

Signal: Chargers RBs — plenty of high-value opportunity to go around

Chargers RBs — plenty of high-value opportunity to go around Noise: Chargers/Dolphins — target volume on both sides with Albert Wilson, Mike Williams out

Week 4 Browns 40 - Ravens 25

I went on a bit of a rant about the Browns last week that focused on repeated errors that I attributed to coaching. To their credit, they seemed to address some of those things this week.

One big issue was how long Baker Mayfield was holding onto the ball, but in Week 4 we saw a guy playing in rhythm far more often:

It's a bit perplexing that it took a road game in Baltimore for us to see Baker's upside as a passer, but he posted his best completion percentage (66.7%), yards per attempt (11.4) and raw yardage (342) of the season. Jarvis Landry busted out of a season-long slump, and — surprise! — his aDOT was back down at 6.0 on his 10 targets. His 124 yards after the catch are not something he'll be able to repeat on a weekly basis — especially his longest play of the day where he caught a short crossing route, broke a tackle, then stumbled up the sideline for 65 yards — but I've spilled a lot of words about his efficiency at various depths so it was nice to see him working underneath and catching eight of 10 targets in that area of the field before leaving with a concussion.

Here's more great information on why this became a Landry game (and hopefully not a sign this was an isolated situation):

Odell Beckham had a subpar game with just two catches, but the passing game's productivity and his seven targets and 120 air yards despite the added defensive attention are all positive signs.

The Browns ran the ball heavily in the second half to preserve their lead — after a 23/12 pass/run split in the first half to get out in front, they threw just eight second-half passes against 17 second-half runs. Nick Chubb's efficiency was a big reason they didn't need to throw much, as he scored three second-half rushing touchdowns, including an 88-yard home run in the fourth. He continues to be a star, but a small note is a week after the Browns elected to play him for nearly every snap, his snap share was back down in the sixties and he ran fewer routes than Dontrell Hilliard. Just something to watch with regards to his passing-game role, but nothing major.

Ricky Seals-Jones ran a route on 45% of dropbacks and caught the early passing touchdown, which doesn't make him a Fantasy option as much as it means Demetrius Harris isn't likely to work into Fantasy viability while David Njoku is out. Harris ran just two more routes than Seals-Jones so this looks like a pretty even split now.

On Baltimore's side, Lamar Jackson didn't have a great game with four sacks taken and a pair of interceptions, but I point that out only to emphasize that it doesn't prevent him from putting up big Fantasy numbers. Set aside his 50-yard touchdown pass to Willie Snead with less than a minute remaining and his rushing ability still creates a ridiculously high floor-to-ceiling range that makes him a must-start quarterback.

Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews again led in targets, and Brown's snaps and routes per dropback rose again, as they have every week. He ran a route on 95% of dropbacks. Andrews is still more of a part-time player, especially with his lingering foot issue, but he found the end zone again and also remains essentially must start whenever active.

A week after playing a season-high snap share in a game the Ravens trailed, Mark Ingram ceded more work to his backups in a similar game script. While Ingram led the backfield in routes run, the combination of Justice Hill and Gus Edwards ran more, and Ingram saw just one target. I'm certainly not taking any kind of victory lap because I've been unquestionably wrong about Ingram based on his production, but this is the type of outcome you worry about with TRAP backs. One positive sign was that while his rush attempts were limited by the script, Ingram continued to be very efficient on a per-carry basis, and we can expect that to continue given the presence of Jackson and the long history of rushing quarterbacks positively impacting the rushing efficiency of their backs.

Signal: Jarvis Landry — ran more underneath routes in Week 4; Baker Mayfield — got the ball out quicker, might be trending positively; Browns — conservative pass/run split while ahead

Jarvis Landry — ran more underneath routes in Week 4; Baker Mayfield — got the ball out quicker, might be trending positively; Browns — conservative pass/run split while ahead Noise: Odell Beckham — underperformed targets, air yards; Willie Snead — long touchdown in garbage time

Week 4 Panthers 16 - Texans 10

Carolina's Week 4 offense is pretty easy to break down: it was all Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey rushed 27 times, caught 10 of Kyle Allen's 24 completions, and totaled more than 60% of the team's 297 total yards. He's pacing toward a monster touch total but I'm not sure how you do anything other than just ride this out and see where it takes you.

Curtis Samuel was another air yards underperformer, posting just a 3-32 receiving line despite 151 air yards. Kyle Allen has definitely been willing to take some shots, but the majority of his throws have been safe, easy options, which makes plenty of sense given they've led (and won) both of his starts. I expect the receiving options will see more volume if and when the Panthers trail, so while Week 4 wasn't promising for any of Samuel, D.J. Moore or Greg Olsen, I'm not panicking.

By now you've likely seen Deshaun Watson's awesome response to a question about the Panthers' scheme and why the Texans didn't take more shots downfield, and it's great to see players elaborate on those types of things. In it, Watson mentions missing on the few downfield opportunities he did get, including yet another missed opportunity for Will Fuller:

Watson now has two great passing games and two pretty subpar games, although he's provided a rushing score in both of those worse performances. There's obvious concern that he's already taken 18 sacks, but he's been able to play through that for the most part throughout his career.

This was a fairly slow-paced game, as Carolina tried (and mostly succeeded) limiting possessions in the second half. None of the receiving options were very productive, because as Watson described, he was forced into underneath throws by a combination of good downfield scheme and coverage from the Panthers. Both DeAndre Hopkins and Fuller are buy lows right now, with Fuller getting a slight bump in expected role going forward after Kenny Stills hurt his hamstring. Hopkins and Fuller have underperformed their air yards all season with RACRs of 0.56 and 0.46, below their career averages, and their career averages include some bad quarterback play; they should be overperforming those rates with Watson. Expect both to make a big impact sooner than later.

One thing we saw more of in this game was the running backs in the passing game, and Carlos Hyde did that thing he does where he totaled 6 receiving yards on five targets and four catches. Duke Johnson actually saw a bump in snaps in the pass-heavy script, and ran 25 routes to Hyde's 17, which was a positive for Johnson's value even though Hyde out-targeted him. Johnson caught two of three targets for 22 yards.

Signal: Curtis Samuel — several downfield looks (eighth most air yards in the NFL this season); DeAndre Hopkins/Will Fuller — ninth and 12th most air yards in the NFL this season

Curtis Samuel — several downfield looks (eighth most air yards in the NFL this season); DeAndre Hopkins/Will Fuller — ninth and 12th most air yards in the NFL this season Noise: Carlos Hyde — 5 targets (scheme-aided, ran fewer routes than Duke Johnson); DeAndre Hopkins/Will Fuller — receiving efficiency to date

Week 4 Chiefs 34 - Lions 30

Snap Notes: Darrel Williams - 51% (-3%), LeSean McCoy - 46% (+8%), Kerryon Johnson - 70% (-7% vs. previous season high), J.D. McKissic - 35% (+25% vs. previous season high)

Darrel Williams - 51% (-3%), LeSean McCoy - 46% (+8%), Kerryon Johnson - 70% (-7% vs. previous season high), J.D. McKissic - 35% (+25% vs. previous season high) Key Stat: Demarcus Robinson - 165 air yards (second most in the NFL in Week 4)

There are no moral victories, but the Lions have to feel pretty good about their Week 4 showing. Despite the final scoreline, Detroit gave Patrick Mahomes a tough time all day, and his 57% completion percentage and 7.5 yards per attempt were both well below his marks in each of Weeks 1-3. Mahomes did still throw for over 300 yards and he scrambled more than we've seen this year, with six rushes for 54 yards.

That Mahomes didn't throw for a touchdown might be more of a win for Detroit if Kansas City's backs didn't run for three. LeSean McCoy again started and played the lead role, but Darrel Williams was again used heavily late and wound up with more snaps overall. He also ran more routes, and I noted last week his role looked a lot like what we saw from Damien Williams in Week 1. I'm perhaps a bit biased because I believed in Damien Williams' ability coming into this year, but it's hard not to see Darrel Williams' production and think a lot of that would have been ticketed for Damien had Damien stayed healthy. More to the point, for as productive as Darrel has been from a Fantasy perspective, it's entirely possible he'll take a back seat again when Damien is healthy. That makes Damien an intriguing buy low right now because the biggest thing we've learned thus far in the young season is there is plenty of running back production to go around in this backfield and we want anyone who could potentially see that work.

We had yet another big underperformer to air yards expectations in this game, and it was Demarcus Robinson. After two big games, Robinson caught four balls for just 35 yards, but his nine targets and 165 air yards indicate that wasn't because his role got any smaller. He can continue to be trusted in lineups.

The volume wasn't quite as strong for Sammy Watkins, and he's been pretty disappointing for three straight weeks since a monster Week 1. On balance, he's still seeing plenty of work and still has plenty of upside to justify keeping him in your lineups. The downfield looks have been reserved more for Robinson and Mecole Hardman, but Watkins leads the team in targets and WOPR (yes, even ahead of Travis Kelce) and will have another big day soon enough, given that volume in this offense.

Hardman is a trickier one because he's settling in as the fourth downfield option, but despite with his two receptions and 9 receiving yards he saw 81 air yards on his five targets, so the story is much the same for him. The upside for all of these guys is massive any given week, but there is certainly some bust potential as well when the production goes elsewhere (in Week 4, that was mostly to the running backs and Kelce).

Kerryon Johnson played a slightly smaller snap share than his big Week 3 rate, a positive sign that the heavy uptick after C.J. Anderson's release is sticking. He got four more green zone rushes as well, giving him nine over the past two weeks. He did lose a fumble right at the goalline on a weird play where the referees let things play out, then deferred to the call on the field when replay didn't have any great angles, a sort of loophole that's been created where the refs never actually make a call. The Lions did go back to Johnson on a rush attempt from the 9-yard line after the fumble, and he again easily led the backs in routes run so I expect his targets to tick up going forward. Johnson's stock is rising.

J.D. McKissic played more snaps than Ty Johnson for the first time — and he more than doubled up Johnson's snaps — so the backup spot now seems unsettled.

After catching an early touchdown, T.J. Hockenson suffered what looks to be a fairly serious injury. Early reports are that he will avoid IR, which certainly seems to indicate it will be a couple of weeks.

Kenny Golladay had another big game — the issue with him has never been his talent level, as he was a great prospect and has been nothing but productive at the NFL level. The issue is volume in this offense, but this was another game where the Lions were going to be forced to play at a quicker pace, and those are good weeks to target Golladay.

Signal: Kerryon Johnson — workload has been elite since C.J. Anderson's release

Kerryon Johnson — workload has been elite since C.J. Anderson's release Noise: Lions — 73 offensive plays; Chiefs WRs — lack of production vs. air yards

Week 4 Titans 24 - Falcons 10

Wearing jersey number 11 in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, A.J. Brown looked a little like Julio Jones on two impressive touchdowns early. Unfortunately, he's still stuck in a rotation in a slow-paced offense. Even with his early production, Brown ran routes on just 55% of dropbacks, which is in line with his usage to date as Adam Humphries and Tajae Sharpe have both mixed in behind the only true full-time wide receiver, Corey Davis.

The Titans also run a lot of two tight end sets, especially when they get ahead. But as we've talked about in prior weeks, those don't always include Delanie Walker, and with the Titans out in front this week the Titans went to a lot more heavy formations with their blocking tight ends. They also slowed things way down, showing how limited the upside is in this passing offense. As good as Marcus Mariota was in the first half — 189 passing yards and two touchdowns on 19 attempts — he finished with just 227 yards overall, throwing just eight more passes in the second half. This was easily his best game of the season and it wasn't nearly the blowup performance it could have been.

On any other offense, I'd call Brown a buy high, a guy who has been productive on limited volume and who could explode if he gets a full slate of snaps later in the season, which feels almost inevitable. And that might still happen for the Ole Miss star who outperformed D.K. Metcalf in college. But for right now, he's more of just a hold or cheap add, as Walker, Humphries and Davis — plus the slow offense — make it really hard to envision a scenario where there will be enough volume to support a breakout. The Titans are basically the Vikings, except there are more mouths to feed in the passing game.

So this script means Derrick Henry had a big game, right? Sorta. He got 27 carries, and he chugged his way to exactly 100 rushing yards. We're conditioned to think that's good! But his lack of a receiving role showed up again, and a 28-touch day turned into 11.8 PPR points because only two of them were high-value touches. Just like with Mark Ingram, Henry's been great this year, but I've been calling him a sell because that's a TRAP back; it's an empty workload that looks better in theory than it is for your Fantasy score. Henry certainly wasn't bad, but it's very tough for that type of player to be a league-winner (notwithstanding the fact that yeah, this exact player was exactly that in the Fantasy playoffs last year).

Atlanta struggled again, and they generated just 10 points despite Matt Ryan throwing 53 passes for 397 yards. They were another team who struggled to get the ball downfield, as Julio Jones (seven targets, 14.4 aDOT) and Calvin Ridley (six targets, 15.3 aDOT) took a back seat to Mohamed Sanu (12 targets, 9.4 aDOT), Austin Hooper (11 targets, 8.4 aDOT) and Devonta Freeman (nine targets, 0.8 aDOT) in the shorter areas of the field.

It's the second straight week Sanu and Hooper have popped and Ridley in particular has not, but this was largely scheme-related as the Titans funneled things underneath. The vast majority of the pass attempts came in the second half, along with a pass-heavy two-minute drive before halftime. What that means is that while targets are typically an indication of intent for the offense — who the team wants to be throwing to — these Week 4 figures were less so, and were influenced heavily by game situation and what the defense dictated.

The only reason that distinction matters is if Atlanta can get things headed in the direction they want, Jones and Ridley should see their target numbers rise. But if they can't, the distinction won't really matter for our purposes; teams may be able to just force them to throw to inferior options.

A quick note on Freeman — for as great as it was to see him heavily involved in the pass game, it was equally disheartening to see established touchdown vulture Ito Smith sub in for back-to-back carries from the 11- and 1-yard lines for a first quarter touchdown.

Signal: A.J. Brown — is very good, is also limited by his offense; Ito Smith — still up to his touchdown vulturing

A.J. Brown — is very good, is also limited by his offense; Ito Smith — still up to his touchdown vulturing Noise: Falcons — target splits (scheme-influenced and depth-related due to catch-up mode)

Week 4 Giants 24 - Washington 3

This game was kind of boring, so this writeup is dedicated to Wayne Gallman, who caught six passes and saw two rushes from the 1-yard line for a whopping eight high-value touches. Gallman's receiving work was particularly great to see, and he scored his first of two touchdowns on a reception after Washington's defense left him uncovered leaking out of the backfield. He ran routes on a healthy 56% of dropbacks and saw seven targets, while Jon Hilliman worked in behind him, mostly spelling him on long drives. Hilliman did take one drive to himself late in the third quarter, and he racked up six of his 10 rush attempts on that series.

Fullback Elijhaa Penny was used for three rush attempts late to run out the clock; Hilliman's and Penny's work mostly came after the outcome was decided. Gallman looked like a nearly every-down back.

Daniel Jones wasn't tasked with doing too much considering Washington never threatened. Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram led the receiving group, as expected, while Darius Slayton's role didn't expand this week — he ran routes on 53% of dropbacks in his Week 3 debut, but that only moved to 56% in Week 4. He's unlikely to make an impact unless he can work into a full-time role.

Without Terry McLaurin and also guard Brandon Scherff, Washington's offense looked lost. Case Keenum got a quick hook after throwing an early interception on a deflected pass and then missing a wide open Trey Quinn for what could have been a long touchdown down the seam. He'd already missed Quinn in the first quarter on a similar play that was a little more closely guarded, and it's clear Washington found something to exploit on film with the slot receiver getting vertical.

Dwayne Haskins made his debut throwing to a ragtag group of pass-catchers that included fellow rookie Kelvin Harmon's most extensive playing time as he split work with Robert Davis in place of McLaurin. Haskins completed nine passes to his team and three to the Giants on 17 attempts.

Based on what we saw, it would be very difficult to play any Washington pass-catchers should Haskins get the start in Week 5. There's been some discussion that it might go to Colt McCoy next. This is not a good Fantasy situation, as evidence by their 176 total yards.

Signal: Wayne Gallman — big workload; Washington — bad Fantasy situation

Wayne Gallman — big workload; Washington — bad Fantasy situation Noise: Jon Hilliman — box score makes him look a little more involved than he was, as most of his 10 carries came late

Week 4 Raiders 31 - Colts 24

The Raiders went to Indianapolis and knocked off the Colts, and we got a game with a weird mix of what we'd expect from both offenses and some odd quirks.

For Oakland, Ryan Grant was deactivated, which seemed to indicate Hunter Renfrow might be in line for some more snaps. After a slow Week 1, Renfrow had run routes on 77% of Week 2 and 66% of Week 3 dropbacks. Instead, Renfrow's routes per dropback fell to 44% in Week 4, as Trevor Davis made his debut and immediately out-snapped him.

Davis, interestingly, wasn't targeted. But he did get two rush attempts, and he broke one for an early 60-yard touchdown, which helped Oakland get out to a lead. Oakland played conservatively throughout, running the ball more times than they threw it, and Indianapolis was forced to press the issue with Jacoby Brissett for the first time this season.

Brissett threw 46 times, racking up three touchdowns but just 265 passing yards. T.Y. Hilton missed the game, and we've talked the past two weeks about a rotation behind him. In Week 3, that meant this: "Outside Hilton, Jacoby Brissett spread the ball around, with no other Colt seeing more than four targets." In Week 4, with all these pass attempts to go around, each of the four rotating wide receivers, both of the tight ends, and Nyheim Hines all saw between five and eight targets. It was about as balanced as a passing attack can get, which, of course, isn't great for Fantasy Football.

Rookie Parris Campbell did see a few deep shots, and led the team with 116 air yards, while tying with Jack Doyle for the team lead with eight targets. Zach Pascal led the team with 72 yards, while Doyle, Eric Ebron and Chester Rogers caught the touchdowns. Certainly some of that is appealing, but it came against the Raiders in a game where the Colts easily set a season high in pass attempts. More importantly, this feels like a situation where — if Hilton were to miss again next week — it could just as easily be Deon Cain who leads the team in receiving. It's anyone's guess what to read from this.

Marlon Mack left the game early; he had just two touches in the second half.

Darren Waller and Tyrell Williams led the Raiders with eight and seven targets, the only players on Oakland's side with more than three. Both had solid games and remain good volume bets, although if you started Waller this week you were probably disappointed to see backup tight end Foster Moreau catch one of the touchdowns.

Josh Jacobs continued running efficiently, but DeAndre Washington, Jalen Richard and fullback Alec Ingold combined for 11 carries while Jacobs saw just 17 despite the heavy run lean. He did catch two passes, just his second and third of the year. He's been another TRAP back so far this year.