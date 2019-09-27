Fantasy Football Week 4 Stealing Signals Thursday Night Football recap, plus news and notes

Welcome to Stealing Signals, your look at snaps, touches, game flow, efficiency and everything in between. Stealing Signals is a game-by-game breakdown of everything you saw in your Fantasy box score, identifying what is signal and what is noise to help you make decisions for future weeks.

Week 4 Eagles 34 - Packers 27

Snap Notes: Jordan Howard - 53% (+21% vs. previous season high); Miles Sanders - 35% (+1% vs. Week 3), Darren Sproles - 11% (-19% vs. previous season low); Dallas Goedert - 69% (+14% vs. previous season high); Aaron Jones - 84% (+23% vs. previous season high); Geronimo Allison - 79% (+30% vs. previous season high); Jimmy Graham - 70% (+29% vs. Week 3)

Key Stat: Davante Adams - 15 targets, 141 air yards

We got our best Thursday Night Football game of the year in Week 4, and there was plenty to discuss, starting with the Eagles running backs. Jordan Howard played a season high snap share by over 20 percentage points, and dominated the backfield en route to a three-touchdown performance.

I've been calling Miles Sanders a buy against what had been underwhelming production, and the lesson learned here should be applied to Howard. And that lesson is to never trust Doug Pederson running back trends.

We talked a lot about how heavily Pederson has employed committees this offseason, but I got excited about Sanders' usage after the first two weeks, when he started each game, took four of five green zone rush attempts and led the team in routes run. Since then, he's continued to start, but he missed more than a quarter of action after two second-quarter fumbles in Week 3. In Week 4, he was the starter only in name, as Jordan Howard subbed in for the second play and played as the lead in all facets from there on out.

Howard's role has certainly expanded since Week 1, when I noted he "saw five of his eight touches on a 19-play drive that chewed up nearly nine minutes of the fourth quarter after the Eagles got the ball back with a 29-20 lead." In Weeks 1 and 2, he played fewer than a quarter of the snaps, but that bumped up to 32% in Week 3, a game where he seemed to regain the goal-line role with two of the team's three green zone attempts, including a 1-yard touchdown run.

Week 4 was a different animal with Howard gaining so many snaps, and notably because he was the only targeted running back, turning in a 4-3-28-1 receiving line. But that was probably a bit fluky, as his receiving role didn't change much. Over the first three games, Howard had three catches total while averaging 7.3 routes per game; in Week 4, he racked up his four targets on just nine routes run.

Sanders stuck right around his Week 3 snap share, which was down from Weeks 1 and 2, while Darren Sproles played just 11% of the snaps after playing at least 30% in Weeks 1-3. One clear trend was Howard solidified the goal-line role, subbing in for Sanders after Sanders' lone high-value touch — a 4-yard run from the 9 — on a drive that ended with a Dallas Goedert touchdown, then later rushing three times inside the 5 and converting two short touchdown runs.

In a normal situation, all of this would point to Howard taking over the backfield and being in prime position going forward. But one has to wonder how long it will last given Pederson's well-established committee tendencies and how up and down the split of valuable touches has already been in 2019. For me, Week 4 wasn't Howard taking clear control of the backfield; it was a reminder that on a weekly basis this can and probably will be a roller coaster.

Alshon Jeffery's return pushed Nelson Agholor back down the target pecking order, though Agholor still played a big snap share in his typical role. Jeffery and Zach Ertz dominated the receiving volume, while Goedert scored his first 2019 touchdown on what was a season high snap share for him. Jeffery and Ertz are the only receiving weapons with reliable volume.

Davante Adams was the big story on the other side, as Aaron Rodgers made him the focal point early. He wound up with massive volume, especially considering he was forced from the game early with turf toe. That Adams put up his 15-10-180 line on just a 70% snap share is all the more impressive, but the injury is the obvious thing to watch going forward, and his being off the field certainly impacted the Packers' passing game late.

The Packers also lost Jamaal Williams for the game on their first offensive snap, which led a huge snap share for Aaron Jones. Because they predictably went pass-heavy against the Eagles' strong rush defense but beatable secondary, Jones did plenty of work in the passing game, catching six of seven targets. It wasn't the best matchup for him to have a huge game — he did punch in an early rushing score — and there's not much to be read into the size of his workload when Williams was knocked from the game so early.

Geronimo Allison played a season-high snap share as the Packers' pass-heavy game plan meant far fewer two tight end sets, which they've favored early in 2019. Both reserve tight ends Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan played season low snap shares while Allison was out there in plenty of three-wide passing sets. That was predicated by the matchup, and we won't see Green Bay be this pass-heavy most weeks, but it was good to see Allison make a couple of nice plays before half. He finished with a 4-3-52-1 line.

Four of Jimmy Graham's nine targets came in the red zone, though he and Rodgers looked a bit off outside their touchdown connection.

Signal: Jordan Howard — clear goal-line back; Alshon Jeffery — strong receiving volume, looked healthy

Noise: Jordan Howard — huge snap share spike is hard to trust, routes run don't back up the target spike; Packers — heavy pass lean; Aaron Jones — huge snap share

