Fantasy Football Week 4: Take your lineup to the next level with our Trade Value Chart; time to target Joe Mixon?

Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use the Trade Chart to better your squad.

What is the Trade Chart? 

The chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues. The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running backs

Player STND PPR
Kareem Hunt, KC 39 42
Le'Veon Bell, PIT 39 42
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 38 41
Devonta Freeman, ATL 37 39
Todd Gurley, LAR 34 36
Melvin Gordon, LAC 33 35
LeSean McCoy, BUF 31 34
Jay Ajayi, MIA 28 29
Leonard Fournette, JAC 27 28
Ty Montgomery, GB 24 28
C.J. Anderson, DEN 24 26
Dalvin Cook, MIN 23 26
Carlos Hyde, SF 22 24
Jordan Howard, CHI 18 20
Christian McCaffrey, CAR 17 20
Joe Mixon, CIN 17 19
DeMarco Murray, TEN 16 17
Mike Gillislee, NE 16 16
Doug Martin, TB 15 16
Marshawn Lynch, OAK 15 15
Chris Carson, SEA 14 15
Lamar Miller, HOU 12 14
Mark Ingram, NO 12 13
Ameer Abdullah, DET 11 12
Tarik Cohen, CHI 10 12
Derrick Henry, TEN 10 11
David Johnson, ARI 9 10
Tevin Coleman, ATL 9 10
Chris Thompson, WAS 8 11
Terrance West, BAL 8 9
Jonathan Stewart, CAR 8 9
Frank Gore, IND 8 9
Isaiah Crowell, CLE 8 8
Rob Kelley, WAS 8 8
Javorius Allen, BAL 7 9
LeGarrette Blount, PHI 7 7
Duke Johnson, CLE 6 8
Jamaal Charles, DEN 6 7
Wendell Smallwood, PHI 6 7
James White, NE 5 8
Alvin Kamara, NO 5 7
Giovani Bernard, CIN 5 6
D'Onta Foreman, HOU 5 6
Theo Riddick, DET 5 6
Rex Burkhead, NE 5 6
Jacquizz Rodgers, TB 5 5

Wide receivers

Player STND PPR
Antonio Brown, PIT 38 41
Julio Jones, ATL 36 39
A.J. Green, CIN 31 34
Odell Beckham, NYG 30 33
Mike Evans, TB 30 33
Jordy Nelson, GB 26 29
Michael Thomas, NO 24 27
Dez Bryant, DAL 21 23
Keenan Allen, LAC 18 22
Stefon Diggs, MIN 18 22
Amari Cooper, OAK 18 21
Tyreek Hill, KC 18 20
Doug Baldwin, SEA 17 20
Brandin Cooks, NE 17 19
Alshon Jeffery, PHI 17 19
Davante Adams, GB 16 18
Demaryius Thomas, DEN 15 18
Michael Crabtree, OAK 15 18
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 14 18
Sammy Watkins, LAR 14 17
T.Y. Hilton, IND 13 15
DeVante Parker, MIA 13 15
Martavis Bryant, PIT 13 15
Adam Thielen, MIN 12 15
Chris Hogan, NE 12 15
Larry Fitzgerald, ARI 11 14
Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 11 14
Golden Tate, DET 11 14
Kelvin Benjamin, CAR 9 11
Jarvis Landry, MIA 8 12
Willie Snead, NO 8 11
Jeremy Maclin, BAL 8 10
DeSean Jackson, TB 8 10
Allen Hurns, JAC 8 9
Pierre Garcon, SF 7 10
Randall Cobb, GB 7 9
Rishard Matthews, TEN 7 9
Terrelle Pryor, WAS 7 9
Marqise Lee, JAC 7 8
Corey Davis, TEN 7 8
J.J. Nelson, ARI 6 8
Jamison Crowder, WAS 6 8
Jermaine Kearse, NYJ 6 7
Cooper Kupp, LAR 5 7
Kenny Golladay, DET 5 6
Donte Moncrief, IND 5 6

Tight ends

Player STND PPR
Rob Gronkowski, NE 25 27
Travis Kelce, KC 15 17
Zach Ertz, PHI 15 17
Jordan Reed, WAS 10 12
Delanie Walker, TEN 9 11
Jimmy Graham, SEA 9 10
Kyle Rudolph, MIN 7 9
Eric Ebron, DET 6 8
Jason Witten, DAL 6 8
Hunter Henry, LAC 6 7
Evan Engram, NYG 5 7
Greg Olsen, CAR 5 6
Martellus Bennett, GB 5 6
Charles Clay, BUF 5 6

Quarterbacks

Player 1QB 2QB
Tom Brady, NE 22 44
Aaron Rodgers, GB 19 38
Drew Brees, NO 16 32
Matt Ryan, ATL 12 24
Derek Carr, OAK 12 24
Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 11 22
Russell Wilson, SEA 11 22
Dak Prescott, DAL 10 20
Matthew Stafford, DET 10 20
Marcus Mariota, TEN 10 20
Kirk Cousins, WAS 10 20
Andrew Luck, IND 9 18
Philip Rivers, LAC 9 18
Jameis Winston, TB 9 18
Carson Wentz, PHI 8 16
Cam Newton, CAR 7 14
Alex Smith, KC 6 12
Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

