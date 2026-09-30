As I noted in the Week 4 projections risers and fallers, the tight end position has been flat-out insane through three weeks. We have six tight ends averaging at least 14.8 PPR Fantasy points per game, six more scoring 12 to 14 FPPG and another five averaging double digits. Admittedly, of those 17 tight ends averaging double digits, we aren't excited about starting Jake Ferguson, Mike Gesicki, or Noah Fant. But still, 14 starting options feel pretty great, particularly when there is one guy who is not included in that list on the waiver wire who may be close to a must-start this week in Tyler Higbee.

Those numbers indicate that no one should be desperate for a tight end, but we know that is not the case, because some teams have two or three of the top 14 tight ends. First and foremost, those teams should probably be looking to make a trade, particularly if the only reason they have two tight ends is that they were covering for Brock Bowers the first two weeks.

I think the one guy people may be more worried about than his production suggests is Dalton Schultz. Schultz only saw three targets last week, and now we're expecting Nico Collins back. I am still starting Schultz. He saw eight targets in Week 1 with Collins and is averging more than eight targets per game. He also has a matchup with the Cowboys this week that should be a shootout, and is what we like to call a revenge game, as Schultz used to play for the Cowboys. Their secondary is extremely beat up, and they have given up six-plus catches and a touchdown to tight ends in two of their three games.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 4:

TE Preview Numbers to Know

11.1 -- Travis Kelce is averaging an absurd 11.1 yards after catch per reception.

-- Travis Kelce is averaging an absurd 11.1 yards after catch per reception. 85.2% -- George Kittle played 85.2% of the offensive snaps in Week 3. He's back.

-- George Kittle played 85.2% of the offensive snaps in Week 3. He's back. 33.3% -- The Rams have targeted their tight ends on a third of their passes.

-- The Rams have targeted their tight ends on a third of their passes. 106 -- Brock Bowers is already top 12 at tight end in targeted air yards after playing one game.

-- Brock Bowers is already top 12 at tight end in targeted air yards after playing one game. 28% -- Isaiah Likely's 28% target share trails only Trey McBride at tight end. The game scripts should be better moving forward.

-- Isaiah Likely's 28% target share trails only Trey McBride at tight end. The game scripts should be better moving forward. 106 -- Juwan Johnson has run 106 routes. McBride is the only tight end who has run more.

-- Juwan Johnson has run 106 routes. McBride is the only tight end who has run more. 10.1% -- Colston Loveland's 10.1% TPRR is simply unplayable right now.

-- Colston Loveland's 10.1% TPRR is simply unplayable right now. 20 -- Kyle Pitts has 20 receiving yards through three games. I have no idea why the team gave him all that money if this is his role.

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 4 Streamers (TE Preview) Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI LAR -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 2nd TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 13 REYDS 74 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.1 As of Tuesday evening we are expecting Puka Nacua, Terrance Ferguson, and Colby Parkinson to miss Week 4. If that's the case, then Higbee should be the number two option for the Rams passing game and a top 10 tight end for this week. Matthew Stafford has thrown a third of his passes to tight ends this season and Higbee would be the obvious candidate to see a majority of those, just like he did in Week 3. Kenyon Sadiq TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #16

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 7th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 14 REYDS 143 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.9 Sadiq is the best rest of season target at tight end. He took advantage of an opportunity in Week 3, made a spectacular touchdown catch, and looked like the first round pick he was. How we rank him in Week 4 will be highly dependent on whether Adonai Mitchell and Mason Taylor return. Pay attention to the injury report.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Isaiah Likely TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 11.8 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 23 REYDS 124 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.1 Likely's price drop has to do with his production the past two weeks, I get it. But last week the played with the lead in the rain against the Titans. Arizona will put up points this week, so Likely's targets should rebound. His usage last week was actually encouraging as he played a season-high 84.4% of the offensive snaps.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL HOU -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 12.5 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 25 REYDS 205 TD 0 FPTS/G 13.2 Schultz will be contrarian this week because he busted last week and Nico Collins is expected back. But his Texans have an implied total of 25, which is one of the higher totals we will see from them all season. It is also a good matchup against a depleted Cowboys secondary. I would go right back to him in DFS tournaments.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 4 Fantasy football projections for every position is now available here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 4. Projected stats for all starting tight ends are updated throughout the week, so check back before you set your lineup for the latest information.