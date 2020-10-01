Watch Now: Week 4 Starts and Sits: Tight Ends ( 2:56 )

It's a testament to the leap Jonnu Smith has made early in the 2020 NFL season that we're even discussing the idea of a "fill-in option for Jonnu Smith". This is a tight end who was drafted long after the single-digit rounds and well after guys like Rob Gronkowski, Austin Hooper, and Chris Herndon. I chose those names specifically because Smith, the No. 2 tight end in Fantasy, has outscored Gronkowski, Hooper, and Herndon combined this season. So when you go to find a different option for Week 4 you're going to want to hold on to Smith.

The first name you're going to want to look for on the waiver wire is Dalton Schultz and it's not particularly close. Schultz has 16 targets in two games without Blake Jarwin and he plays for a Cowboys team that leads the NFL in pass attempts. If he's rostered things get much more difficult.

Logan Thomas is next in my PPR projections. I love his targets, but his quarterback and matchup this week are absolutely dreadful. In non-PPR the next man up would be Jimmy Graham, but he's facing a Colts defense that has only allowed one tight end in three games to reach double digits in yards. Yards, not points.

At this stage of the game it may just be best to pray for a touchdown. If that's your preferred strategy, Robert Tonyan plays for the highest scoring team in the league and they just so happen to be facing the worst defense in the league. I'll rank my top-five options in PPR below.

The following players are not being projected to play Week 4 at this time. Here's what it means:

Jordan Reed TE SF San Francisco • #81

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. George Kittle should be back, so Reed was probably a drop anyway. Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. This makes Zach Ertz a top five tight end again.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

24 -- Jimmy Graham was the No. 1 tight end in Week 3 with 24 Fantasy points. He's getting harder to ignore in Chicago.

22.2 -- It's been another week, and Mo Alie-Cox is still averaging more than 20 yards per reception.

5 -- Mike Gesicki and Logan Thomas both have five red-zone targets. Only Graham (7) has more among tight ends.

36 -- Robert Tonyan had 36 yards after the catch in Week 3. He had 25 receiving yards in the first two weeks combined.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE DAL -4.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 7.5 TE RNK 11th Evan Engram TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -13 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 22nd PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 13th

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 3 Streamers Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -4.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS TE 11th TE RNK 24th ROSTERED 61% While there are a lot of mouths to feed in Dallas, Dak Prescott leads the league in pass attempts, so there's also plenty to go around. And the Browns have already allowed three tight ends to score double-digit Fantasy points. Schultz could very well stop your streaming for the season. Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -13 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 29% Thomas has at least seven targets in every game this season. He has an elite 23.3% target share. We just have to hope either Dwayne Haskins improves or Ron Rivera pulls the plug soon. Jimmy Graham TE CHI Chicago • #80

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -2.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 1st TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 53% I really don't believe this is going to end well, but Graham is the No. 7 tight end in Fantasy and currently ranks second on the Bears in targets. You could do a lot worse for a streamer. Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL GB -7 O/U 56.5 OPP VS TE 31st TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 23% There should be fireworks for the Packers against the Falcons and Tonyan has seen his targets go up each week. Mo Alie-Cox TE IND Indianapolis • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI IND -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 39% His efficiency is certain to regress but it's possible the targets will go up with Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman out of the picture. If nothing else it looks like he's surpassed Jack Doyle as the No. 1 tight end on the Colts.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE KC -7 O/U 54 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 16.4 TE RNK 1st FANDUEL $7,600 DRAFTKINGS $6,800 Even if George Kittle comes back, he's not on the main slate. Neither is Zach Ertz nor Noah Fant. That leaves Kelce, Darren Waller and Mark Andrews, and the difference in their prices isn't enough to make up for Kelce's higher floor and ceiling. While the Patriots did just shut down Waller, the Chiefs have a handful off offensive weapons who make it unlikely New England will employ the same strategy against Kelce.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE DAL -4.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 7.5 TE RNK 14th FANDUEL $4,900 DRAFTKINGS $4,300 If you're going to go cheap at tight end, Schultz is the way to go. The Cowboys are one of a handful of teams on the slate with an implied total near 30, but his ownership should be held down by the prevalence of the Cowboys receivers in DFS lineups. Schultz flashed 20-point upside in Week 2 and the Browns are tied for the fourth most Fantasy points allowed to tight ends this season.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

