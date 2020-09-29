Watch Now: Waiver Wire: Tight Ends ( 2:02 )

It seems like the entire tight end position shifted in Week 4. While that's not totally accurate, there are some new realities we need to quickly take note of before we get to the rest of the preview.

With Dallas Goedert and Jared Cook hurt, the position got a little bit thinner. Even so, it's really difficult to trust Evan Engram or Hayden Hurst after their starts to the season. I'd slightly prefer Engram, but only because he's getting the volume. He's just been terribly inefficient.

The Goedert injury also gave Zach Ertz a boost, and man, did he need it. Ertz is below 6 yards per target and he's never been particularly efficient, so he needs an enormous target total. With all the Eagles' injuries, that's exactly what he should get. He's a top-five option again for now.

Finally, it looks like it's time to just set it and forget it with Jonnu Smith and Noah Fant. They're arguably the best pass catchers on their own teams, so there's no reason to doubt them as top 10 tight ends. Can we say the same about Jimmy Graham? We'll talk about that below.

The following players are not being projected to play Week 4 at this time. Here's what it means:

Jordan Reed TE SF San Francisco • #81

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. George Kittle should be back, so Reed was probably a drop anyway. Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. This makes Zach Ertz a top five tight end again.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

24 -- Jimmy Graham was the No. 1 tight end in Week 3 with 24 Fantasy points. He's getting harder to ignore in Chicago.

-- Jimmy Graham was the No. 1 tight end in Week 3 with 24 Fantasy points. He's getting harder to ignore in Chicago. 22.2 -- It's been another week, and Mo Alie-Cox is still averaging more than 20 yards per reception.

-- It's been another week, and Mo Alie-Cox is still averaging more than 20 yards per reception. 5 -- Mike Gesicki and Logan Thomas both have five red-zone targets. Only Graham (7) has more among tight ends.

-- Mike Gesicki and Logan Thomas both have five red-zone targets. Only Graham (7) has more among tight ends. 36 -- Robert Tonyan had 36 yards after the catch in Week 3. He had 25 receiving yards in the first two weeks combined.

-- Robert Tonyan had 36 yards after the catch in Week 3. He had 25 receiving yards in the first two weeks combined. 19.2% -- Jonnu Smith has been targeted on nearly a fifth of Ryan Tannehill's attempts.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE DAL -4.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 7.5 TE RNK 11th Evan Engram TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -13 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 22nd PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 13th

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 3 Streamers Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -4.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS TE 11th TE RNK 24th ROSTERED 61% This is not particularly close. Schultz has 16 targets in two games without Blake Jarwin and has a fantastic matchup against the Browns in Week 3. While there are a lot of mouths to feed in Dallas, Dak Prescott leads the league in pass attempts, so there's also plenty to go around. Schultz could very well stop your streaming for the season. Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -13 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 35% Thomas has at least seven targets in every game this season. He has an elite 23.3% target share. We just have to hope either Dwayne Haskins improves or Ron Rivera pulls the plug soon. Jimmy Graham TE CHI Chicago • #80

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -2.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 1st TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 14% I really don't believe this is going to end well, but Graham is the No. 7 tight end in Fantasy and currently ranks second on the Bears in targets. You could do a lot worse for a streamer.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE KC -7 O/U 54 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 16.4 TE RNK 1st FANDUEL $7,600 DRAFTKINGS $6,800 Even if George Kittle comes back, he's not on the main slate. Neither is Zach Ertz nor Noah Fant. That leaves Kelce, Darren Waller and Mark Andrews, and the difference in their prices isn't enough to make up for Kelce's higher floor and ceiling. While the Patriots did just shut down Waller, the Chiefs have a handful off offensive weapons who make it unlikely New England will employ the same strategy against Kelce.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE DAL -4.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 7.5 TE RNK 14th FANDUEL $4,900 DRAFTKINGS $4,300 If you're going to go cheap at tight end, Schultz is the way to go. The Cowboys are one of a handful of teams on the slate with an implied total near 30, but his ownership should be held down by the prevalence of the Cowboys receivers in DFS lineups. Schultz flashed 20-point upside in Week 2 and the Browns have already given up double-digit Fantasy points to three different tight ends.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

