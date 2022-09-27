George Kittle's first game back only resulted in 6.8 PPR Fantasy points. After a summer of consternation and two missed games, you may be feeling pretty terrible about your tight end. I'm pretty sure it's going to be OK.

Kittle played 91% of the snaps in his first game back and was targeted on 17% of Jimmy Garoppolo's pass attempts. While the target share is low compared to what we're used to, even five targets per game would be enough to get Kittle to 10 Fantasy points per game, which would make him a low-end starter. Based on his history with Garoppolo, we should expect more than that.

Last year Kittle averaged 7.1 targets per game with Garoppolo under center. In 2020 he was at 6.8. One game, which is the first of Kittle 2022 and Garoppolo's first start, should not change our expectations that much. You should start Kittle as a mid-range option and be looking to buy if someone seems squeamish.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 4:

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 4 at this time. Here's what it means:

Taysom Hill TE NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 6 yrs. Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram have higher touchdown odds without Hill.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

36.5 - Mark Andrews leads all players with a 36.5% target share.



5 - George Kittle has made at least five catches in his last seven meetings with the Rams.



93 - Evan Engram has run the second most routes from a tight end, and hopefully they turn into Fantasy points at some point.



24 - Total targets for Tyler Conklin on the season; we'll see how Zach Wilson impacts that, but Conklin may be a starter.



75 -- 75% of David Njoku's Fantasy points came in Week 3. I want to add him, but I'd like to see one more week before I start him.

0 -- Tyler Higbee is the only tight end in the top 12 who hasn't scored a touchdown yet.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Irv Smith TE MIN Minnesota • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO MIN -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 7.9 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 16 REYDS 68 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE GB -10.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 14 REYDS 84 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.5

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 3 Streamers (TE Preview) Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 17th TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 24 REYDS 140 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.7 Conklin has earned a 16% target share through two weeks, second only to Garrett Wilson on the Jets. Meanwhile, the Jets are throwing the ball 52 times a game. If either one of these numbers holds up with Zach Wilson returning, Conklin is going to be a top 10 tight end. David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL CLE -1.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 31st TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 16 REYDS 128 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 Njoku basically has one good game this season, but that one game was so good that he currently ranks as TE9. It might be worth putting up with his hit-or-miss profile now, because he could be a league-winner when Deshaun Watson returns. Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE GB -10.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 28th TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 14 REYDS 84 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.5 You can do worse than a touchdown-dependent tight end tied to Aaron Rodgers. But if Tonyan's seven targets from Week 3 are a sign of things to come, he'll be much more than that.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ PIT -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 11.8 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 21 REYDS 138 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 We'll see if Freiermuth's volume returns against a bad Jets defense. Even if it doesn't, Freiermuth has decent touchdown odds in a game that figures to be the Steelers' best offensive output to date.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU LAC -5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 10.1 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 20 REYDS 150 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.7 With Keenan Allen back, I'd expect Everett will go overlooked in tournaments, but Jared Cook had a big role in this offense even when Allen was on the field.