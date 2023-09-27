Looking at the top 12 tight end rankings after three weeks, it's hard not to chuckle. Even after sorting per game to bump Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews up, you've got Sam LaPorta, Hunter Henry, Logan Thomas, Donald Parham, and Luke Musgrave, who all rank inside the top 12 at the position. And so many guys who were drafted as top 12 tight ends have disappointed.

Pat Freiermuth ranks at TE16 despite scoring two touchdowns in three weeks. Kyle Pitts is TE23 despite leading his team in both target share and air yards share. Dallas Goedert is TE28 despite having the same number of catches as TE2 Kelce. David Njoku is TE30 despite...well there's no real positive for Njoku. Same for Dalton Schultz, who currently ranks as TE43 and is the No. 4 option on his own team.

The point of all this? I'm not sure there is one. We came into the year knowing it was the worst position in Fantasy Football, and occasionally we need to insert a bit of levity in light of how bad it actually is. As for who I'm buying, LaPorta and Musgrave are the surprise top-12 options I actually believe in, and Njoku and Schultz are the busts I'm not buying low on. I'm not taking much more than that from the first three weeks.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 4:

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 4 at this time. Here's what it means:

Irv Smith TE CIN Cincinnati • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. There is not a Bengals tight end to trust.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

5 -- Sam LaPorta is the first tight end in NFL history with at least five catches in each of his first three NFL games.

4.2 -- Dallas Goedert is averaging 4.2 yards per target this season. The past two years he's averaged more than 10 yards per target. Regression is coming.

42.8% -- Donald Parham has scored a touchdown on 42.8% of his targets. Regression is coming.

29.3% -- Nearly 30% of Sam Howell's passes have gone to a tight end. Washington is not a bad place to look for a desperation streamer.

15 -- The 49ers and Cowboys have surrendered a combined 15 PPR FPPG to TEs this year. Better days are ahead for Darren Waller.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Zach Ertz TE ARI Arizona • #86

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -14 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 6.9 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 20 REYDS 83 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE DAL -7 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 7.7 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 18 REYDS 70 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.7 Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -7 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 7.8 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 18 REYDS 125 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.5 Luke Musgrave TE GB Green Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -1.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 7.8 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 15 REYDS 124 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.8

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 4 Streamers (TE Preview) Luke Musgrave TE GB Green Bay • #88

Musgrave is coming off of a season-high eight targets in Week 3 and now gets a fantastic matchup against the Lions on Thursday night. He's the only streaming option I rank as a starter this week, and if he has a good game in an island game, he won't be a streaming option any longer because he'll be rostered in too many leagues.

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 15 REYDS 132 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.1 Higbee has played at least 91% of the offensive snaps in all three of the Rams games so far and posted a season-high 12.1 Fantasy points in Week 3. I like the matchup against the Colts in Week 4. Through three weeks they look like a much better run defense than pass defense and they're allowing 10.3 FPPG to the position despite not giving up a touchdown yet.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline T.J. Hockenson TE MIN Minnesota • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR MIN -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 22nd PROJ PTS 12.4 TE RNK 2nd YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 28 REYDS 179 TD 2 FPTS/G 17 Travis Kelce, Evan Engram, Darren Waller, and Sam LaPorta are all off the main slate this week, leaving T.J. Hockenson as the lone top-five option. As bad as most of this position is, in cash games I'd really like to play the sure thing at tight end and find value elsewhere. Hockenson has at least seven catches in each of his first three games, and that's about as sure as it gets.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Kincaid TE BUF Buffalo • #86

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -2.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 7.9 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 12 REYDS 72 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.1 All the other rookie tight ends are having fun, so why not Dalton Kincaid in the game with the highest over/under on the slate. He's dirt cheap, as he should be, but Josh Allen should throw for multiple TDs in this game and it would just take one for Kincaid to pay off at his price.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 4 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 4. Projected stats for all starting tight ends are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections over at SportsLine.