Fantasy Football Week 4 Trade Values Chart rankings

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."What is the Trade Chart?

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running backs

Player Non PPR Todd Gurley, LAR 44 47 Melvin Gordon, LAC 41 44 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 41 42 Alvin Kamara, NO 37 42 Saquon Barkley, NYG 30 33 Christian McCaffrey, CAR 29 33 Jordan Howard, CHI 25 27 Kareem Hunt, KC 24 24 Leonard Fournette, JAC 22 24 James Conner, PIT 21 24 Joe Mixon, CIN 21 24 Dalvin Cook, MIN 21 23 David Johnson, ARI 21 23 Carlos Hyde, CLE 17 18 Adrian Peterson, WAS 16 17 Le'Veon Bell, PIT 15 18 Tevin Coleman, ATL 15 17 Devonta Freeman, ATL 14 16 Marshawn Lynch, OAK 14 15 Mark Ingram, NO 13 16 Kerryon Johnson, DET 12 14 Lamar Miller, HOU 11 14 Alex Collins, BAL 11 13 Matt Breida, SF 11 13 Jay Ajayi, PHI 11 12 Kenyan Drake, MIA 10 13 LeSean McCoy, BUF 10 13 Giovani Bernard, CIN 10 12 Royce Freeman, DEN 10 11 Chris Thompson, WAS 9 12 Phillip Lindsay, DEN 9 11 Chris Carson, SEA 9 10 James White, NE 8 11 Dion Lewis, TEN 8 10 Austin Ekeler, LAC 8 10 Sony Michel, NE 8 10 Derrick Henry, TEN 8 9 Bilal Powell, NYJ 7 9 Aaron Jones, GB 7 9 Isaiah Crowell, NYJ 7 8 Jamaal Williams, GB 7 8 Alfred Morris, SF 7 7 Peyton Barber, TB 7 7 Rex Burkhead, NE 6 8 T.J. Yeldon, JAC 6 8 Javorius Allen, BAL 6 8

Wide receivers

Player Non PPR Michael Thomas, NO 34 39 Antonio Brown, PIT 32 36 Mike Evans, TB 31 35 Davante Adams, GB 29 33 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 28 32 A.J. Green, CIN 28 32 Tyreek Hill, KC 26 30 Odell Beckham, NYG 26 30 JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 25 29 Julio Jones, ATL 25 29 Adam Thielen, MIN 24 28 Stefon Diggs, MIN 23 27 Keenan Allen, LAC 22 26 T.Y. Hilton, IND 20 23 Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 19 22 Brandin Cooks, LAR 18 21 Will Fuller, HOU 17 20 Jarvis Landry, CLE 16 20 Kenny Golladay, DET 15 18 Josh Gordon, NE 11 14 Marvin Jones, DET 11 13 Robert Woods, LAR 10 14 Allen Robinson, CHI 10 13 Amari Cooper, OAK 10 13 Golden Tate, DET 10 13 Tyler Lockett, SEA 10 12 Julian Edelman, NE 9 13 Nelson Agholor, PHI 9 12 Alshon Jeffery, PHI 9 12 Devin Funchess, CAR 9 12 Sammy Watkins, KC 9 11 Mike Williams, LAC 9 11 Chris Godwin, TB 9 11 Demaryius Thomas, DEN 8 11 Cooper Kupp, LAR 8 11 Kenny Stills, MIA 8 10 Calvin Ridley, ATL 7 9 Tyler Boyd, CIN 7 9 DeSean Jackson, TB 7 9 Quincy Enunwa, NYJ 6 9 Keelan Cole, JAC 6 8 John Brown, BAL 6 8 Larry Fitzgerald, ARI 5 8 Marquise Goodwin, SF 5 8 Corey Davis, TEN 5 8 Chris Hogan, NE 5 7 Doug Baldwin, SEA 5 7

Tight ends

Player Non PPR Rob Gronkowski, NE 21 24 Travis Kelce, KC 20 23 Zach Ertz, PHI 15 18 Jordan Reed, WAS 8 11 Kyle Rudolph, MIN 8 10 Jimmy Graham, GB 7 10 Trey Burton, CHI 6 8 Eric Ebron, IND 6 8 George Kittle, SF 5 7 Evan Engram, NYG 5 7

Quarterbacks



1QB 2QB Patrick Mahomes, KC 19 38 Drew Brees, NO 17 34 Cam Newton, CAR 16 32 Aaron Rodgers, GB 15 30 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 15 30 Tom Brady, NE 14 28 Deshaun Watson, HOU 14 28 Philip Rivers, LAC 13 26 Matt Ryan, ATL 12 24 Russell Wilson, SEA 11 22 Jared Goff, LAR 9 18 Kirk Cousins, MIN 9 18 Ryan Fitzpatrick, TB 8 16 Matthew Stafford, DET 8 16 Carson Wentz, PHI 7 14 Andy Dalton, CIN 6 12

DSTs