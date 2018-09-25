Fantasy Football Week 4 Trade Values Chart rankings

Is now the time to sell high on Adrian Peterson and buy low on David Johnson? Use our Trade Values Chart to make deals that give you an edge on your Fantasy squad.

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."What is the Trade Chart? 

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.    

Running backs

PlayerNonPPR
Todd Gurley, LAR4447
Melvin Gordon, LAC4144
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL4142
Alvin Kamara, NO3742
Saquon Barkley, NYG3033
Christian McCaffrey, CAR2933
Jordan Howard, CHI2527
Kareem Hunt, KC2424
Leonard Fournette, JAC2224
James Conner, PIT2124
Joe Mixon, CIN2124
Dalvin Cook, MIN2123
David Johnson, ARI2123
Carlos Hyde, CLE1718
Adrian Peterson, WAS1617
Le'Veon Bell, PIT1518
Tevin Coleman, ATL1517
Devonta Freeman, ATL1416
Marshawn Lynch, OAK1415
Mark Ingram, NO1316
Kerryon Johnson, DET1214
Lamar Miller, HOU1114
Alex Collins, BAL1113
Matt Breida, SF1113
Jay Ajayi, PHI1112
Kenyan Drake, MIA1013
LeSean McCoy, BUF1013
Giovani Bernard, CIN1012
Royce Freeman, DEN1011
Chris Thompson, WAS912
Phillip Lindsay, DEN911
Chris Carson, SEA910
James White, NE811
Dion Lewis, TEN810
Austin Ekeler, LAC810
Sony Michel, NE810
Derrick Henry, TEN89
Bilal Powell, NYJ79
Aaron Jones, GB79
Isaiah Crowell, NYJ78
Jamaal Williams, GB78
Alfred Morris, SF77
Peyton Barber, TB77
Rex Burkhead, NE68
T.J. Yeldon, JAC68
Javorius Allen, BAL68

Wide receivers

PlayerNonPPR
Michael Thomas, NO3439
Antonio Brown, PIT3236
Mike Evans, TB3135
Davante Adams, GB2933
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU2832
A.J. Green, CIN2832
Tyreek Hill, KC2630
Odell Beckham, NYG2630
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT2529
Julio Jones, ATL2529
Adam Thielen, MIN2428
Stefon Diggs, MIN2327
Keenan Allen, LAC2226
T.Y. Hilton, IND2023
Emmanuel Sanders, DEN1922
Brandin Cooks, LAR1821
Will Fuller, HOU1720
Jarvis Landry, CLE1620
Kenny Golladay, DET1518
Josh Gordon, NE1114
Marvin Jones, DET1113
Robert Woods, LAR1014
Allen Robinson, CHI1013
Amari Cooper, OAK1013
Golden Tate, DET1013
Tyler Lockett, SEA1012
Julian Edelman, NE913
Nelson Agholor, PHI912
Alshon Jeffery, PHI912
Devin Funchess, CAR912
Sammy Watkins, KC911
Mike Williams, LAC911
Chris Godwin, TB911
Demaryius Thomas, DEN811
Cooper Kupp, LAR811
Kenny Stills, MIA810
Calvin Ridley, ATL79
Tyler Boyd, CIN79
DeSean Jackson, TB79
Quincy Enunwa, NYJ69
Keelan Cole, JAC68
John Brown, BAL68
Larry Fitzgerald, ARI58
Marquise Goodwin, SF58
Corey Davis, TEN58
Chris Hogan, NE57
Doug Baldwin, SEA57

Tight ends

PlayerNonPPR
Rob Gronkowski, NE2124
Travis Kelce, KC2023
Zach Ertz, PHI1518
Jordan Reed, WAS811
Kyle Rudolph, MIN810
Jimmy Graham, GB710
Trey Burton, CHI68
Eric Ebron, IND68
George Kittle, SF57
Evan Engram, NYG57

Quarterbacks


1QB2QB
Patrick Mahomes, KC1938
Drew Brees, NO1734
Cam Newton, CAR1632
Aaron Rodgers, GB1530
Ben Roethlisberger, PIT1530
Tom Brady, NE1428
Deshaun Watson, HOU1428
Philip Rivers, LAC1326
Matt Ryan, ATL1224
Russell Wilson, SEA1122
Jared Goff, LAR918
Kirk Cousins, MIN918
Ryan Fitzpatrick, TB816
Matthew Stafford, DET816
Carson Wentz, PHI714
Andy Dalton, CIN612

DSTs


NonPPR
Rams DST77
Jaguars DST77
Vikings DST77
Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories