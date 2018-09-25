Fantasy Football Week 4 Trade Values Chart rankings
Is now the time to sell high on Adrian Peterson and buy low on David Johnson? Use our Trade Values Chart to make deals that give you an edge on your Fantasy squad.
Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."
The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running backs
|Player
|Non
|PPR
|Todd Gurley, LAR
|44
|47
|Melvin Gordon, LAC
|41
|44
|Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
|41
|42
|Alvin Kamara, NO
|37
|42
|Saquon Barkley, NYG
|30
|33
|Christian McCaffrey, CAR
|29
|33
|Jordan Howard, CHI
|25
|27
|Kareem Hunt, KC
|24
|24
|Leonard Fournette, JAC
|22
|24
|James Conner, PIT
|21
|24
|Joe Mixon, CIN
|21
|24
|Dalvin Cook, MIN
|21
|23
|David Johnson, ARI
|21
|23
|Carlos Hyde, CLE
|17
|18
|Adrian Peterson, WAS
|16
|17
|Le'Veon Bell, PIT
|15
|18
|Tevin Coleman, ATL
|15
|17
|Devonta Freeman, ATL
|14
|16
|Marshawn Lynch, OAK
|14
|15
|Mark Ingram, NO
|13
|16
|Kerryon Johnson, DET
|12
|14
|Lamar Miller, HOU
|11
|14
|Alex Collins, BAL
|11
|13
|Matt Breida, SF
|11
|13
|Jay Ajayi, PHI
|11
|12
|Kenyan Drake, MIA
|10
|13
|LeSean McCoy, BUF
|10
|13
|Giovani Bernard, CIN
|10
|12
|Royce Freeman, DEN
|10
|11
|Chris Thompson, WAS
|9
|12
|Phillip Lindsay, DEN
|9
|11
|Chris Carson, SEA
|9
|10
|James White, NE
|8
|11
|Dion Lewis, TEN
|8
|10
|Austin Ekeler, LAC
|8
|10
|Sony Michel, NE
|8
|10
|Derrick Henry, TEN
|8
|9
|Bilal Powell, NYJ
|7
|9
|Aaron Jones, GB
|7
|9
|Isaiah Crowell, NYJ
|7
|8
|Jamaal Williams, GB
|7
|8
|Alfred Morris, SF
|7
|7
|Peyton Barber, TB
|7
|7
|Rex Burkhead, NE
|6
|8
|T.J. Yeldon, JAC
|6
|8
|Javorius Allen, BAL
|6
|8
Wide receivers
|Player
|Non
|PPR
|Michael Thomas, NO
|34
|39
|Antonio Brown, PIT
|32
|36
|Mike Evans, TB
|31
|35
|Davante Adams, GB
|29
|33
|DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
|28
|32
|A.J. Green, CIN
|28
|32
|Tyreek Hill, KC
|26
|30
|Odell Beckham, NYG
|26
|30
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
|25
|29
|Julio Jones, ATL
|25
|29
|Adam Thielen, MIN
|24
|28
|Stefon Diggs, MIN
|23
|27
|Keenan Allen, LAC
|22
|26
|T.Y. Hilton, IND
|20
|23
|Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
|19
|22
|Brandin Cooks, LAR
|18
|21
|Will Fuller, HOU
|17
|20
|Jarvis Landry, CLE
|16
|20
|Kenny Golladay, DET
|15
|18
|Josh Gordon, NE
|11
|14
|Marvin Jones, DET
|11
|13
|Robert Woods, LAR
|10
|14
|Allen Robinson, CHI
|10
|13
|Amari Cooper, OAK
|10
|13
|Golden Tate, DET
|10
|13
|Tyler Lockett, SEA
|10
|12
|Julian Edelman, NE
|9
|13
|Nelson Agholor, PHI
|9
|12
|Alshon Jeffery, PHI
|9
|12
|Devin Funchess, CAR
|9
|12
|Sammy Watkins, KC
|9
|11
|Mike Williams, LAC
|9
|11
|Chris Godwin, TB
|9
|11
|Demaryius Thomas, DEN
|8
|11
|Cooper Kupp, LAR
|8
|11
|Kenny Stills, MIA
|8
|10
|Calvin Ridley, ATL
|7
|9
|Tyler Boyd, CIN
|7
|9
|DeSean Jackson, TB
|7
|9
|Quincy Enunwa, NYJ
|6
|9
|Keelan Cole, JAC
|6
|8
|John Brown, BAL
|6
|8
|Larry Fitzgerald, ARI
|5
|8
|Marquise Goodwin, SF
|5
|8
|Corey Davis, TEN
|5
|8
|Chris Hogan, NE
|5
|7
|Doug Baldwin, SEA
|5
|7
Tight ends
|Player
|Non
|PPR
|Rob Gronkowski, NE
|21
|24
|Travis Kelce, KC
|20
|23
|Zach Ertz, PHI
|15
|18
|Jordan Reed, WAS
|8
|11
|Kyle Rudolph, MIN
|8
|10
|Jimmy Graham, GB
|7
|10
|Trey Burton, CHI
|6
|8
|Eric Ebron, IND
|6
|8
|George Kittle, SF
|5
|7
|Evan Engram, NYG
|5
|7
Quarterbacks
|1QB
|2QB
|Patrick Mahomes, KC
|19
|38
|Drew Brees, NO
|17
|34
|Cam Newton, CAR
|16
|32
|Aaron Rodgers, GB
|15
|30
|Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
|15
|30
|Tom Brady, NE
|14
|28
|Deshaun Watson, HOU
|14
|28
|Philip Rivers, LAC
|13
|26
|Matt Ryan, ATL
|12
|24
|Russell Wilson, SEA
|11
|22
|Jared Goff, LAR
|9
|18
|Kirk Cousins, MIN
|9
|18
|Ryan Fitzpatrick, TB
|8
|16
|Matthew Stafford, DET
|8
|16
|Carson Wentz, PHI
|7
|14
|Andy Dalton, CIN
|6
|12
DSTs
|Non
|PPR
|Rams DST
|7
|7
|Jaguars DST
|7
|7
|Vikings DST
|7
|7
