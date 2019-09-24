Fantasy Football Week 4: Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player tm Non PPR Christian McCaffrey CAR 42 46 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 41 43 Dalvin Cook MIN 41 43 Alvin Kamara NO 39 42 Le'Veon Bell NYJ 32 36 Nick Chubb CLE 29 31 Mark Ingram BAL 23 24 Joe Mixon CIN 22 25 Austin Ekeler LAC 22 25 Todd Gurley LAR 21 23 Saquon Barkley NYG 20 23 David Johnson ARI 20 23 Aaron Jones GB 19 21 Marlon Mack IND 20 21 Leonard Fournette JAC 19 22 Kerryon Johnson DET 18 20 James Conner PIT 17 20 Devonta Freeman ATL 16 18 Derrick Henry TEN 16 16 Chris Carson SEA 15 17 Josh Jacobs OAK 14 16 LeSean McCoy KC 12 14 David Montgomery CHI 9 11 James White NE 8 12 Devin Singletary BUF 8 11 Phillip Lindsay DEN 8 10 Sony Michel NE 8 8 Matt Breida SF 7 9 Miles Sanders PHI 7 9 Damien Williams KC 7 9 Melvin Gordon LAC 7 9 Royce Freeman DEN 6 8 Rex Burkhead NE 6 8 Rashaad Penny SEA 6 7 Justin Jackson LAC 5 6 Jamaal Williams GB 5 6 Carlos Hyde HOU 5 5

Wide Receiver

Player tm Non PPR Julio Jones ATL 32 36 DeAndre Hopkins HOU 30 34 Keenan Allen LAC 28 32 Amari Cooper DAL 25 28 Davante Adams GB 24 27 Odell Beckham CLE 23 27 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT 22 25 Mike Evans TB 22 25 Michael Thomas NO 20 24 Tyler Lockett SEA 19 23 Cooper Kupp LAR 18 22 T.Y. Hilton IND 18 21 Tyreek Hill KC 16 19 Adam Thielen MIN 16 18 Julian Edelman NE 15 19 Brandin Cooks LAR 15 18 Larry Fitzgerald ARI 14 17 Calvin Ridley ATL 13 16 Stefon Diggs MIN 12 15 Sammy Watkins KC 12 15 Josh Gordon NE 12 15 Chris Godwin TB 12 15 Kenny Golladay DET 12 15 Tyler Boyd CIN 11 15 Tyrell Williams OAK 11 14 Robert Woods LAR 10 13 A.J. Green CIN 10 12 Emmanuel Sanders DEN 9 11 D.J. Moore CAR 8 11 Sterling Shepard NYG 8 10 Mecole Hardman KC 8 9 Christian Kirk ARI 7 10 Terry McLaurin WAS 7 10 Marquise Brown BAL 7 9 Demarcus Robinson KC 7 9 Curtis Samuel CAR 7 9 D.K. Metcalf SEA 6 8 John Brown BUF 6 8 Allen Robinson CHI 6 8 Alshon Jeffery PHI 6 8 DeSean Jackson PHI 6 8 D.J. Chark JAC 6 8 John Ross CIN 6 8 Mike Williams LAC 5 7 Michael Gallup DAL 5 7 Marvin Jones DET 5 7 Phillip Dorsett NE 5 6

Tight End

Player tm Non PPR Travis Kelce KC 26 29 Evan Engram NYG 18 21 George Kittle SF 15 18 Zach Ertz PHI 15 18 Greg Olsen CAR 10 13 Mark Andrews BAL 9 12 Darren Waller OAK 9 12 Delanie Walker TEN 5 8 T.J. Hockenson DET 5 7 O.J. Howard TB 5 7

Quarterback