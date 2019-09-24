Fantasy Football Week 4: Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings
Looking to make a move? Before you shake up your roster, make sure you're getting the best value possible with Dave Richard's updated trade values chart for Week 4.
What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running Back
Player
tm
Non
PPR
Christian McCaffrey
CAR
42
46
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
41
43
Dalvin Cook
MIN
41
43
Alvin Kamara
NO
39
42
Le'Veon Bell
NYJ
32
36
Nick Chubb
CLE
29
31
Mark Ingram
BAL
23
24
Joe Mixon
CIN
22
25
Austin Ekeler
LAC
22
25
Todd Gurley
LAR
21
23
Saquon Barkley
NYG
20
23
David Johnson
ARI
20
23
Aaron Jones
GB
19
21
Marlon Mack
IND
20
21
Leonard Fournette
JAC
19
22
Kerryon Johnson
DET
18
20
James Conner
PIT
17
20
Devonta Freeman
ATL
16
18
Derrick Henry
TEN
16
16
Chris Carson
SEA
15
17
Josh Jacobs
OAK
14
16
LeSean McCoy
KC
12
14
David Montgomery
CHI
9
11
James White
NE
8
12
Devin Singletary
BUF
8
11
Phillip Lindsay
DEN
8
10
Sony Michel
NE
8
8
Matt Breida
SF
7
9
Miles Sanders
PHI
7
9
Damien Williams
KC
7
9
Melvin Gordon
LAC
7
9
Royce Freeman
DEN
6
8
Rex Burkhead
NE
6
8
Rashaad Penny
SEA
6
7
Justin Jackson
LAC
5
6
Jamaal Williams
GB
5
6
Carlos Hyde
HOU
5
5
Wide Receiver
Player
tm
Non
PPR
Julio Jones
ATL
32
36
DeAndre Hopkins
HOU
30
34
Keenan Allen
LAC
28
32
Amari Cooper
DAL
25
28
Davante Adams
GB
24
27
Odell Beckham
CLE
23
27
JuJu Smith-Schuster
PIT
22
25
Mike Evans
TB
22
25
Michael Thomas
NO
20
24
Tyler Lockett
SEA
19
23
Cooper Kupp
LAR
18
22
T.Y. Hilton
IND
18
21
Tyreek Hill
KC
16
19
Adam Thielen
MIN
16
18
Julian Edelman
NE
15
19
Brandin Cooks
LAR
15
18
Larry Fitzgerald
ARI
14
17
Calvin Ridley
ATL
13
16
Stefon Diggs
MIN
12
15
Sammy Watkins
KC
12
15
Josh Gordon
NE
12
15
Chris Godwin
TB
12
15
Kenny Golladay
DET
12
15
Tyler Boyd
CIN
11
15
Tyrell Williams
OAK
11
14
Robert Woods
LAR
10
13
A.J. Green
CIN
10
12
Emmanuel Sanders
DEN
9
11
D.J. Moore
CAR
8
11
Sterling Shepard
NYG
8
10
Mecole Hardman
KC
8
9
Christian Kirk
ARI
7
10
Terry McLaurin
WAS
7
10
Marquise Brown
BAL
7
9
Demarcus Robinson
KC
7
9
Curtis Samuel
CAR
7
9
D.K. Metcalf
SEA
6
8
John Brown
BUF
6
8
Allen Robinson
CHI
6
8
Alshon Jeffery
PHI
6
8
DeSean Jackson
PHI
6
8
D.J. Chark
JAC
6
8
John Ross
CIN
6
8
Mike Williams
LAC
5
7
Michael Gallup
DAL
5
7
Marvin Jones
DET
5
7
Phillip Dorsett
NE
5
6
Tight End
Player
tm
Non
PPR
Travis Kelce
KC
26
29
Evan Engram
NYG
18
21
George Kittle
SF
15
18
Zach Ertz
PHI
15
18
Greg Olsen
CAR
10
13
Mark Andrews
BAL
9
12
Darren Waller
OAK
9
12
Delanie Walker
TEN
5
8
T.J. Hockenson
DET
5
7
O.J. Howard
TB
5
7
Quarterback
Player
tm
Non
PPR
Patrick Mahomes
KC
27
54
Deshaun Watson
HOU
17
34
Dak Prescott
DAL
14
28
Lamar Jackson
BAL
13
26
Tom Brady
NE
11
22
Russell Wilson
SEA
11
22
Matt Ryan
ATL
9
18
Aaron Rodgers
GB
9
18
Carson Wentz
PHI
8
16
