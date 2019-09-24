Fantasy Football Week 4: Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

Looking to make a move? Before you shake up your roster, make sure you're getting the best value possible with Dave Richard's updated trade values chart for Week 4.

What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player

tm

Non

PPR

Christian McCaffrey

CAR

42

46

Ezekiel Elliott

DAL

41

43

Dalvin Cook

MIN

41

43

Alvin Kamara

NO

39

42

Le'Veon Bell

NYJ

32

36

Nick Chubb

CLE

29

31

Mark Ingram

BAL

23

24

Joe Mixon

CIN

22

25

Austin Ekeler

LAC

22

25

Todd Gurley

LAR

21

23

Saquon Barkley

NYG

20

23

David Johnson

ARI

20

23

Aaron Jones

GB

19

21

Marlon Mack

IND

20

21

Leonard Fournette

JAC

19

22

Kerryon Johnson

DET

18

20

James Conner

PIT

17

20

Devonta Freeman

ATL

16

18

Derrick Henry

TEN

16

16

Chris Carson

SEA

15

17

Josh Jacobs

OAK

14

16

LeSean McCoy

KC

12

14

David Montgomery

CHI

9

11

James White

NE

8

12

Devin Singletary

BUF

8

11

Phillip Lindsay

DEN

8

10

Sony Michel

NE

8

8

Matt Breida

SF

7

9

Miles Sanders

PHI

7

9

Damien Williams

KC

7

9

Melvin Gordon

LAC

7

9

Royce Freeman

DEN

6

8

Rex Burkhead

NE

6

8

Rashaad Penny

SEA

6

7

Justin Jackson

LAC

5

6

Jamaal Williams

GB

5

6

Carlos Hyde

HOU

5

5

Wide Receiver

Player

tm

Non

PPR

Julio Jones

ATL

32

36

DeAndre Hopkins

HOU

30

34

Keenan Allen

LAC

28

32

Amari Cooper

DAL

25

28

Davante Adams

GB

24

27

Odell Beckham

CLE

23

27

JuJu Smith-Schuster

PIT

22

25

Mike Evans

TB

22

25

Michael Thomas

NO

20

24

Tyler Lockett

SEA

19

23

Cooper Kupp

LAR

18

22

T.Y. Hilton

IND

18

21

Tyreek Hill

KC

16

19

Adam Thielen

MIN

16

18

Julian Edelman

NE

15

19

Brandin Cooks

LAR

15

18

Larry Fitzgerald

ARI

14

17

Calvin Ridley

ATL

13

16

Stefon Diggs

MIN

12

15

Sammy Watkins

KC

12

15

Josh Gordon

NE

12

15

Chris Godwin

TB

12

15

Kenny Golladay

DET

12

15

Tyler Boyd

CIN

11

15

Tyrell Williams

OAK

11

14

Robert Woods

LAR

10

13

A.J. Green

CIN

10

12

Emmanuel Sanders

DEN

9

11

D.J. Moore

CAR

8

11

Sterling Shepard

NYG

8

10

Mecole Hardman

KC

8

9

Christian Kirk

ARI

7

10

Terry McLaurin

WAS

7

10

Marquise Brown

BAL

7

9

Demarcus Robinson

KC

7

9

Curtis Samuel

CAR

7

9

D.K. Metcalf

SEA

6

8

John Brown

BUF

6

8

Allen Robinson

CHI

6

8

Alshon Jeffery

PHI

6

8

DeSean Jackson

PHI

6

8

D.J. Chark

JAC

6

8

John Ross

CIN

6

8

Mike Williams

LAC

5

7

Michael Gallup

DAL

5

7

Marvin Jones

DET

5

7

Phillip Dorsett

NE

5

6

Tight End

Player

tm

Non

PPR

Travis Kelce

KC

26

29

Evan Engram

NYG

18

21

George Kittle

SF

15

18

Zach Ertz

PHI

15

18

Greg Olsen

CAR

10

13

Mark Andrews

BAL

9

12

Darren Waller

OAK

9

12

Delanie Walker

TEN

5

8

T.J. Hockenson

DET

5

7

O.J. Howard

TB

5

7

Quarterback

Player

tm

Non

PPR

Patrick Mahomes

KC

27

54

Deshaun Watson

HOU

17

34

Dak Prescott

DAL

14

28

Lamar Jackson

BAL

13

26

Tom Brady

NE

11

22

Russell Wilson

SEA

11

22

Matt Ryan

ATL

9

18

Aaron Rodgers

GB

9

18

Carson Wentz

PHI

8

16

