The waiver wire is here to help you. And in some cases, save you. But not every player you pick up off the waiver wire is going to be flawless, which we saw Monday night for Puka Nucua and Kyren Williams.

The two Rams were fantastic for the first two weeks of the season, and both have the chance to be successful for the rest of the year. But they were disappointing Monday night at Cincinnati -- and that's OK. There's no reason to panic.

Nacua scored at least 21.9 PPR points in each of the first two games this season, but he was held to five catches for 72 yards on seven targets against the Bengals. And Williams, who scored at least 17.4 PPR points in each of the first two games, only had 10 carries for 38 yards and two catches for 27 yards on seven targets Monday.

Both should bounce back in Week 4 at the Colts. And both should be potential Fantasy starters moving forward, although we'll see what happens with Nacua once Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is healthy.

The reason I bring this up is because we talk about a lot of players in this column on a weekly basis. Some are going to be successful and justify your FAB investment (see Jerome Ford). Others could be a bust after a week or two of quality production, like Josh Reynolds.

The hope is that we're doing our job to lead you in the right direction, and then that player or players can have sustained production. And hopefully we're doing it before they break out, so you don't have to spend all your FAB.

For example, last week in the "check to see if available in shallow leagues" section for running backs, we said to add De'Von Achane. He was rostered in 68 percent of leagues on CBS Sports prior to Week 3, but instead of adding Achane, he was dropped. He's at 57 percent, and now you have to spend big for him after what he did against the Broncos. More on him below.

We also said to add Zack Moss, Adam Thielen and Nathaniel Dell last week, and all three were great in Week 3. But we had plenty of misses as well.

For this week, Achane and Dell are two of the players we'll highlight again, as well as Josh Palmer and Quentin Johnston as replacements for Mike Williams (ACL). It's going to be another busy week on the waiver wire.

Just understand that while these players are needed and will hopefully succeed, sometimes they're going to fail. Just don't panic when they do.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Anthony Richardson (concussion), Derek Carr (shoulder), Bryce Young (ankle), Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) and Kyler Murray (knee)

Anthony Richardson (concussion), Derek Carr (shoulder), Bryce Young (ankle), Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) and Kyler Murray (knee) Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Jordan Love (82 percent rostered) and Russell Wilson (79 percent). Love has been awesome as a Fantasy quarterback through three games, scoring at least 26.3 points in each outing. He's done that without Christian Watson (hamstring) for every game and the past two contests without Aaron Jones (hamstring), as well as some offensive line concerns. I'm excited to see what Love can do when everyone is fully healthy, and he's become a must-start quarterback in all leagues heading into Week 4 against Detroit. ... Wilson and the Broncos obviously suffered an embarrassing 70-20 loss to the Dolphins in Week 3, but he still had 300 passing yards for the second game in a row. And now he gets to face the Bears in Week 4, and Chicago has allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 19 Fantasy points. Wilson is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues in that matchup.



Jordan Love (82 percent rostered) and Russell Wilson (79 percent). Love has been awesome as a Fantasy quarterback through three games, scoring at least 26.3 points in each outing. He's done that without Christian Watson (hamstring) for every game and the past two contests without Aaron Jones (hamstring), as well as some offensive line concerns. I'm excited to see what Love can do when everyone is fully healthy, and he's become a must-start quarterback in all leagues heading into Week 4 against Detroit. ... Wilson and the Broncos obviously suffered an embarrassing 70-20 loss to the Dolphins in Week 3, but he still had 300 passing yards for the second game in a row. And now he gets to face the Bears in Week 4, and Chicago has allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 19 Fantasy points. Wilson is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues in that matchup. Drop candidate: Matthew Stafford (65 percent rostered) and Derek Carr (61 percent). In one quarterback leagues, it's hard to justify holding onto Stafford, who has scored fewer than 16 Fantasy points in three games in a row. He has four interceptions in his past two games and only two touchdowns, and his offensive line is starting to let him down again. We'll see what happens when Cooper Kupp (hamstring) returns in Week 5 to give Stafford a quality receiving corps of Kupp, Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell. But Stafford has just two games with more than 20 Fantasy points in his past 16 outings going back to 2021. ... Carr is week-to-week with a shoulder injury, and who knows when he'll return. Even when healthy, he wasn't having a great Fantasy season since he scored 17 Fantasy points or less in each of his first two starts. You can easily drop Carr in one-quarterback leagues.



Add in this order:

Week 4 Waiver Priority List C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 15th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats PAYDS 906 RUYDS 35 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 20.2 Stroud is coming off two standout Fantasy outings the past two weeks against the Colts and Jaguars where he passed for 664 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, and he scored at least 24.6 Fantasy points in each outing. Hopefully, his offensive line is improving after he wasn't sacked in Week 3 against the Jaguars, and his receiving corps is playing great with Nico Collins, Nathaniel Dell and Robert Woods. I'm not ready to call Stroud a starting Fantasy quarterback in Week 4 against the Steelers, but he should be stashed on your bench. If he keeps this up then he will emerge as a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. He's worth 5-10 percent of your FAB. Jameis Winston QB NO New Orleans • #2

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB NO -3 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats PAYDS 101 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 4 Winston is expected to start for Derek Carr (shoulder), who is considered week-to-week, and hopefully that leads to some standout Fantasy performances. He has a quality receiving corps with Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Rashid Shaheed, and now Alvin Kamara is back from his three-game suspension. We'll see if that leads to more rushing from the Saints, but Winston started three games for New Orleans in 2022 and attempted 34 passes in each outing. He averaged 17.3 Fantasy points over that span, and we'll see if he can improve on those stats. In one-quarterback leagues, Winston is worth 1 percent of your FAB if you're looking for a backup with upside. But he should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 30 percent of your FAB, especially if he's going to start several weeks in place of Carr. Andy Dalton QB CAR Carolina • #14

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats PAYDS 361 RUYDS 11 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 13.8 Dalton might only get one more start in place of Bryce Young (ankle), but he should be considered a starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 4 against Minnesota. Dalton did great in Week 3 at Seattle with 361 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, along with 11 rushing yards, for 27.5 Fantasy points. The Vikings have allowed multiple touchdowns to all three quarterbacks they've faced this season, and Dalton has the chance for another quality outing at home. He's worth at least 20 percent of your FAB. Aidan O'Connell QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 We don't know if Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) will play in Week 4 at the Chargers. And we also don't know if O'Connell or Brian Hoyer (1 percent) will start if Garoppolo is out. I hope it's O'Connell, who looked great in the preseason when he completed 43 of 62 passes for 482 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in three games. Keep an eye on Garoppolo's status and who will start, and that quarterback will be worth at least 10 percent of your FAB in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.





WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: Aaron Jones (hamstring), Austin Ekeler (ankle), Saquon Barkley (ankle), Jonathan Taylor (ankle), David Montgomery (thigh), Gus Edwards (concussion), Justice Hill (toe), Jamaal Williams (hamstring), Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh), Jeff Wilson (abdomen) and Salvon Ahmed (groin)

Aaron Jones (hamstring), Austin Ekeler (ankle), Saquon Barkley (ankle), Jonathan Taylor (ankle), David Montgomery (thigh), Gus Edwards (concussion), Justice Hill (toe), Jamaal Williams (hamstring), Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh), Jeff Wilson (abdomen) and Salvon Ahmed (groin) Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Roschon Johnson (79 percent rostered), Zach Charbonnet (74 percent), Elijah Mitchell (71 percent) and Tyjae Spears (68 percent). These are all running backs I want to stash on my bench, especially Johnson, who could be on the verge of replacing Khalil Herbert as the starter. The Bears (0-3) could be on the verge of making changes, and I hope it's giving Johnson more playing time. He could also be used as a flex in Week 4 against the Broncos, who have been miserable against running backs for the past two games against Washington and Miami. ... Mitchell and Spears are two handcuffs to roster who could be lottery tickets. You can't start them in any Fantasy leagues while Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry are active, but should either one miss any time then Mitchell or Spears could be league-winning Fantasy options. ... Charbonnet is also more of a handcuff then someone you can use now, but his playing time has increased in each of the first three weeks. Kenneth Walker III is playing well to start the season, but Charbonnet would be a lottery ticket if Walker missed any time.



Roschon Johnson (79 percent rostered), Zach Charbonnet (74 percent), Elijah Mitchell (71 percent) and Tyjae Spears (68 percent). These are all running backs I want to stash on my bench, especially Johnson, who could be on the verge of replacing Khalil Herbert as the starter. The Bears (0-3) could be on the verge of making changes, and I hope it's giving Johnson more playing time. He could also be used as a flex in Week 4 against the Broncos, who have been miserable against running backs for the past two games against Washington and Miami. ... Mitchell and Spears are two handcuffs to roster who could be lottery tickets. You can't start them in any Fantasy leagues while Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry are active, but should either one miss any time then Mitchell or Spears could be league-winning Fantasy options. ... Charbonnet is also more of a handcuff then someone you can use now, but his playing time has increased in each of the first three weeks. Kenneth Walker III is playing well to start the season, but Charbonnet would be a lottery ticket if Walker missed any time. Drop candidates: Dalvin Cook (89 percent rostered), Antonio Gibson (62 percent), Rashaad Penny (48 percent), Tony Jones (43 percent) and Damien Harris (43 percent). Cook's been awful to start the season with 25 carries for 58 yards and no touchdowns in three games and just seven catches for 42 yards on seven targets. The Jets are clearly an offensively-challenged team with Zach Wilson at quarterback, and Breece Hall will hopefully continue to get healthy and take over this backfield. There's little reason to roster Cook at this time. ... Gibson will likely need a Brian Robinson Jr. injury to have Fantasy value since Gibson has done next to nothing so far this season. He only has seven carries for 35 yards in three games, but he also has just seven catches for 61 yards on nine targets. Without a big role in the passing game, Gibson is not worth rostering in most leagues. ... The Eagles backfield is led by D'Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell right now, and Penny did not touch the ball Monday night at Tampa Bay. It would take multiple injuries for Penny to have Fantasy value, and he should not be rostered. ... Jones is not expected to have a prominent role for the Saints moving forward with Alvin Kamara back from his suspension and Kendre Miller healthy. There's no reason to keep Jones on your roster in Week 4. ... Harris is playing less snaps than Latavius Murray as the No. 2 running back in Buffalo behind James Cook. If you're going to roster a second Bills rusher then add Murray and drop Harris.



Dalvin Cook (89 percent rostered), Antonio Gibson (62 percent), Rashaad Penny (48 percent), Tony Jones (43 percent) and Damien Harris (43 percent). Cook's been awful to start the season with 25 carries for 58 yards and no touchdowns in three games and just seven catches for 42 yards on seven targets. The Jets are clearly an offensively-challenged team with Zach Wilson at quarterback, and Breece Hall will hopefully continue to get healthy and take over this backfield. There's little reason to roster Cook at this time. ... Gibson will likely need a Brian Robinson Jr. injury to have Fantasy value since Gibson has done next to nothing so far this season. He only has seven carries for 35 yards in three games, but he also has just seven catches for 61 yards on nine targets. Without a big role in the passing game, Gibson is not worth rostering in most leagues. ... The Eagles backfield is led by D'Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell right now, and Penny did not touch the ball Monday night at Tampa Bay. It would take multiple injuries for Penny to have Fantasy value, and he should not be rostered. ... Jones is not expected to have a prominent role for the Saints moving forward with Alvin Kamara back from his suspension and Kendre Miller healthy. There's no reason to keep Jones on your roster in Week 4. ... Harris is playing less snaps than Latavius Murray as the No. 2 running back in Buffalo behind James Cook. If you're going to roster a second Bills rusher then add Murray and drop Harris. Handcuffs to stash: Sean Tucker (14 percent rostered), Latavius Murray (10 percent), Zamir White (10 percent), Rico Dowdle (8 percent), Keaontay Ingram (6 percent), Ronnie Rivers (3 percent) and Jaleel McLaughlin (3 percent). If you have an open roster spot in deeper leagues, these are running backs to stash on your bench. I have the most interest in Dowdle, who should be the No. 2 running back in Dallas behind Tony Pollard.

Week 4 Waiver Priority List De'Von Achane RB MIA Miami • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats RUYDS 208 REC 5 REYDS 34 TD 4 FPTS/G 26.6 Achane scored 51.3 PPR points in Week 3 against Denver, which helped propel him to the No. 5 running back for the season behind only Raheem Mostert, Christian McCaffrey, Kenneth Walker III and Tony Pollard. It was an amazing performance, and hopefully more quality Fantasy outings are to come for the rookie from Texas A&M. The positives for Achane are he plays in an explosive offense, and he's the backup to a 31-year-old Mostert. The only negatives are we don't know what happens when Jeff Wilson (abdomen) and potentially Salvon Ahmed (groin) are healthy, and Mostert isn't giving up the starting job. That said, the Dolphins have to keep giving Achane touches after what he did against the Broncos with 18 carries for 203 yards and two touchdowns and four catches for 30 yards and two touchdowns on four targets. It's going to cost you to add Achane, so plan to spend at least 50 percent of your FAB. Melvin Gordon RB BAL Baltimore • #33

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats RUYDS 32 REC 2 REYDS 23 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 Justice Hill (toe) missed Week 3 against the Colts, and Gus Edwards (concussion) was injured in that game. If both are out in Week 4 against the Browns then Gordon would start, making him a potential flex option in all leagues. He would share touches with Kenyan Drake (2 percent rostered), and this is a brutal matchup against Cleveland. But Gordon still had 12 total touches in Week 3 (two catches) for 55 yards, and the Ravens aren't going to shy away from running the ball, even against the Browns. In deeper leagues, you might need Gordon, who is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB. And, if you have an open roster spot, you can stash Hill (59 percent) with the hope that his toe injury isn't serious moving forward. You can get Hill for less than 5 percent of your FAB. Jerick McKinnon RB KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ KC -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 40th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats RUYDS 7 REC 7 REYDS 53 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.4 McKinnon only had five touches in a blowout victory against Chicago and has just 10 touches on the season. But you should know by now what McKinnon is capable of in this offense, and he caught two touchdowns against the Bears. While Isiah Pacheco is off to a good start, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire will continue to have a role, the Chiefs will keep McKinnon active in the passing game, especially when they have more competitive matchups moving forward. He's a good running back to stash on your bench for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Matt Breida RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA NYG -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK 27th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats RUYDS 31 REC 4 REYDS -2 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.4 We hope Saquon Barkley (ankle) is back in Week 4 against Seattle, but if he's out again then Breida can be used as a flex option in all leagues. Barkley missed Week 3 at San Francisco, and Breida played 82 percent of the snaps. He didn't do much with them with four carries for 17 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 1 yard on three targets, but this is an easier matchup against the Seahawks. Keep an eye on Barkley's status, and Breida can be used as a flex option in Week 4. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Ezekiel Elliott RB NE New England • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -7 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK 43rd ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats RUYDS 122 REC 6 REYDS 21 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.1 Rhamondre Stevenson is still the best running back in New England, but Elliott picked a good time to have his best game with the Patriots in Week 3 at the Jets. He had 16 carries for 80 yards and one catch for 7 yards on one target, and he played a season-high 38 percent of the snaps. Stevenson has played at least 65 percent of the snaps in all three games, and I don't see him losing his job any time soon. But Elliott could have another game with an increased workload in Week 4 at Dallas in a revenge game against his former team. If you're desperate, Elliott is a flex option in deeper leagues, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Kendre Miller RB NO New Orleans • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB NO -3 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 47th ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats RUYDS 34 REC 1 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.4 I want to stash Miller on my bench as the handcuff for Alvin Kamara, who is returning from his three-game suspension in Week 4. Miller made his NFL debut in Week 3 at Green Bay, and the rookie from TCU didn't do much with nine carries for 34 yards and one catch for no yards on one target. But he has plenty of upside should he get a bigger role moving forward, and he could be a lottery ticket if something were to happen to Kamara. Add him where available for 1 percent of your FAB. Tank Bigsby RB JAC Jacksonville • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL JAC -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats RUYDS 23 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.1 Bigsby hasn't done much to warrant starting for your Fantasy team, but I still want to stash him on my bench. If something happens to Travis Etienne, Bigsby could be a lottery ticket. He has two rushing touchdowns in three games for the Jaguars, but he's capable of being a three-down running back if given the chance. He's worth stashing for 1 percent of your FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries: Mike Williams (knee), Deebo Samuel (ribs), Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder), Jaylen Waddle (concussion), Cooper Kupp (hamstring), Christian Watson (hamstring), Diontae Johnson (hamstring), Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), Rashod Bateman (hamstring), Zay Jones (knee) and Jonathan Mingo (concussion)

Mike Williams (knee), Deebo Samuel (ribs), Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder), Jaylen Waddle (concussion), Cooper Kupp (hamstring), Christian Watson (hamstring), Diontae Johnson (hamstring), Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), Rashod Bateman (hamstring), Zay Jones (knee) and Jonathan Mingo (concussion) Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Courtland Sutton (80 percent rostered), Tutu Atwell (79 percent), Romeo Doubs (76 percent) and Adam Thielen (67 percent). Sutton is off to a good start this season with at least 11.6 PPR points in each game, and he just scored 19.1 PPR points at Miami in Week 3 with eight catches for 91 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. ... Atwell has at least eight targets in each game this season, and he's scored at least 15.2 PPR points in each outing. He just scored his first touchdown of the year in Week 3 at Cincinnati, and he's worth starting in all three-receiver leagues in Week 4 at the Colts. ... We'll see what happens when Christian Watson (hamstring) is healthy, and he could make his 2023 debut in Week 4 against the Lions. But even when Watson is back, Doubs should still be a potential starter in three-receiver leagues. He's scored at least 18.3 PPR points in two of three games this year, and he just had a season-high 12 targets, five catches and 73 yards in Week 3 against the Saints. ... Thielen has scored 51.9 PPR points in his past two games, and he gets to face his former team in Week 4 when Minnesota travels to Carolina. In Week 3 at Seattle, Thielen had 11 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets, and that was with Andy Dalton under center. Dalton will start against the Vikings with Bryce Young (ankle) hurt, and Thielen has top-20 upside in this matchup.



Courtland Sutton (80 percent rostered), Tutu Atwell (79 percent), Romeo Doubs (76 percent) and Adam Thielen (67 percent). Sutton is off to a good start this season with at least 11.6 PPR points in each game, and he just scored 19.1 PPR points at Miami in Week 3 with eight catches for 91 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. ... Atwell has at least eight targets in each game this season, and he's scored at least 15.2 PPR points in each outing. He just scored his first touchdown of the year in Week 3 at Cincinnati, and he's worth starting in all three-receiver leagues in Week 4 at the Colts. ... We'll see what happens when Christian Watson (hamstring) is healthy, and he could make his 2023 debut in Week 4 against the Lions. But even when Watson is back, Doubs should still be a potential starter in three-receiver leagues. He's scored at least 18.3 PPR points in two of three games this year, and he just had a season-high 12 targets, five catches and 73 yards in Week 3 against the Saints. ... Thielen has scored 51.9 PPR points in his past two games, and he gets to face his former team in Week 4 when Minnesota travels to Carolina. In Week 3 at Seattle, Thielen had 11 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets, and that was with Andy Dalton under center. Dalton will start against the Vikings with Bryce Young (ankle) hurt, and Thielen has top-20 upside in this matchup. Drop candidates: Mike Williams (100 percent rostered), Brandin Cooks (88 percent), Kadarius Toney (66 percent), Odell Beckham Jr. (55 percent), JuJu Smith-Schuster (47 percent) and Darnell Mooney (45 percent). Williams is out for the season with a torn ACL, which stinks, so you can drop him in redraft leagues. ... Cooks might not be healthy after missing Week 2 with a knee injury, but he only has four catches for 39 yards on 11 targets for the season. He's not worth rostering in most leagues. ... Toney went into Week 3 against Chicago dealing with a toe injury, which could explain his poor stat line of one catch for minus-1 yard on one target. This is now three games of poor production, and it's hard to justify rostering Toney in most formats. For the season, he has seven catches for 35 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets. ... Beckham missed Week 3 with an ankle injury, and we don't know if he'll play in Week 4 at Cleveland. Prior to getting hurt, Beckham only had five catches for 66 yards and no touchdowns on seven targets. ... Smith-Schuster had just one catch for 5 yards on three targets in Week 3 at the Jets, and he only has 10 catches for 66 yards and no touchdowns on 20 targets for the season. He's been outplayed by Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker through three games. ... Mooney left Week 2 at Tampa Bay with a bruised knee, and he was shutout in Week 3 at Kansas City with only one target. With the way Justin Fields is playing right now, there's little upside in keeping Mooney on your Fantasy roster.



Week 4 Waiver Priority List Nathaniel Dell WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 21 REYDS 251 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.4 Dell has been a star for the past two weeks with 12 catches for 217 yards and two touchdowns on 17 targets, and he might be the best receiver in Houston. I'll still give Nico Collins that designation, but Dell has been fantastic in games against the Colts and Jaguars and should be rostered in all leagues. We'll see what he does in Week 4 against Pittsburgh, but Dell should be started in all three-receiver leagues. He should be added for at least 15 percent of your FAB. Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LAC -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 13 REYDS 83 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.8 The Chargers lost Mike Williams for the season to a torn ACL in Week 3 at Minnesota, and now we should get to see more of first-round rookie Quentin Johnston. But I would add Josh Palmer first if you're looking for immediate help. He's been the No. 3 receiver all season ahead of Johnston, and Justin Herbert already has a built in rapport with Palmer. He has 12 targets in his past two outings against the Titans and Vikings, and Palmer had four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on seven targets at Minnesota. Johnston has five catches for 26 yards on eight targets for the season, but he should have the higher ceiling of the two. He's played less than 28 percent of the snaps in three games (Palmer has been at 54 percent or higher over that span), but now the Chargers need Johnston to step up with Williams out. Keep in mind Keenan Allen, Gerald Everett and Austin Ekeler (ankle), when healthy, will all command targets as well. But this is a big opportunity for Palmer and Johnston to step up with Williams out. Palmer is worth at least 10 percent of your FAB, and I would spend at least 15 percent on Johnston since he should be the better Fantasy option by the end of the season. Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LAC -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 8 REYDS 26 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.5 The Chargers lost Mike Williams for the season to a torn ACL in Week 3 at Minnesota, and now we should get to see more of first-round rookie Quentin Johnston. But I would add Josh Palmer first if you're looking for immediate help. He's been the No. 3 receiver all season ahead of Johnston, and Justin Herbert already has a built in rapport with Palmer. He has 12 targets in his past two outings against the Titans and Vikings, and Palmer had four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on seven targets at Minnesota. Johnston has five catches for 26 yards on eight targets for the season, but he should have the higher ceiling of the two. He's played less than 28 percent of the snaps in three games (Palmer has been at 54 percent or higher over that span), but now the Chargers need Johnston to step up with Williams out. Keep in mind Keenan Allen, Gerald Everett and Austin Ekeler (ankle), when healthy, will all command targets as well. But this is a big opportunity for Palmer and Johnston to step up with Williams out. Palmer is worth at least 10 percent of your FAB, and I would spend at least 15 percent on Johnston since he should be the better Fantasy option by the end of the season. Elijah Moore WR CLE Cleveland • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL CLE -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 25 REYDS 128 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.4 It feels like a big game is coming for Moore, who has at least seven targets in each outing this year and 18 targets over his past two contests against the Steelers and Titans. He caught all nine of his targets against Tennessee but finished with just 49 yards and lost a fumble, but we love all these chances Deshaun Watson is giving Moore. The Browns might start trending toward a more pass-happy offense with Nick Chubb (knee) out for the season, and Moore will have some big moments if he continues to soak up targets. He's worth adding for 10 percent of your FAB. D.J. Chark WR CAR Carolina • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 45th ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 12 REYDS 101 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 With Andy Dalton under center for the Panthers in place of Bryce Young (ankle), Chark had a breakout game at Seattle in Week 3. He had four catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and Dalton is expected to start again in Week 4 against Minnesota. Jonathan Mingo (concussion) could also miss Week 4, which should keep Chark heavily involved in a plus-matchup. He's worth starting in deep three-receiver leagues against the Vikings, and Chark is a good receiver to stash on your bench for at least 10 percent of your FAB. Marvin Mims WR DEN Denver • #83

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI DEN -3 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 9 REYDS 195 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.3 The Broncos have to play Mims more, right? Every time he touches the ball something good happens. In Week 2 against Washington, he had two catches for 113 yards and a touchdown on just two targets. Then, in a blowout loss to Miami in Week 3, he had three catches for 73 yards on five targets, and he also returned two kickoffs for 121 yards and a touchdown. But he's played 27 percent of the snaps or fewer in every game, and that's clearly limited his upside. I want to stash Mims with the hope more opportunities are coming, and he's worth adding for at least 5 percent of your FAB. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA NYG -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 21 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.1 Robinson played 11 snaps in Week 3 at San Francisco in his first game this season following last year's torn ACL, but he had five targets. He finished with four catches for 21 yards, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he's the best Giants receiver moving forward. Daniel Jones needs playmakers in the passing game, and Robinson might prove to be the second-most reliable option for the Giants behind Darren Waller. Robinson is worth stashing in all formats for at least 5 percent of your FAB. Jayden Reed WR GB Green Bay • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -1.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 20 REYDS 148 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.9 Reed has 15 targets in his past two games against the Falcons and Saints, and I hope he remains heavily involved once Christian Watson (hamstring) is healthy. That might be tough to do with Watson, Romeo Doubs, Luke Musgrave and Aaron Jones all fighting for targets, but Reed is a good receiver to stash on your bench in deeper leagues. He looks the part with the ball in his hands, and hopefully Jordan Love will keep giving him 7.5 targets a week. Add him for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Rashee Rice WR KC Kansas City • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ KC -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 14 REYDS 108 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.9 Rice looks like he might be the best receiver for the Chiefs, who need someone to step up at that position. He's raw, but I hope Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid continue to give Rice more playing time. He missed a touchdown in the second quarter against the Bears in Week 3 from Mahomes, and Rice finished the game with five catches for 59 yards on seven targets. If you have an open roster spot in a deeper league, you should stash Rice for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR IND -1 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 24 REYDS 124 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.1 Downs had a solid game in Week 3 at Baltimore with Gardner Minshew under center, and we'll see what happens once Anthony Richardson (concussion) is healthy. But in deep PPR leagues, Downs is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Against the Ravens, Downs got 12 targets from Minshew and finished with eight catches for 57 yards. Now, he did get seven targets from Richardson in Week 1 against Jacksonville, so Downs should be considered the No. 2 receiver for the Colts behind Michael Pittman. Prior to the season, I thought Downs could be a nice outlet receiver for the Colts, and the rookie showed that with his Week 3 performance against Baltimore. Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE DAL -7 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 11 REYDS 105 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.2 I'm curious to see what Gallup will do in Week 4 against New England after he finally woke up in Week 3 at Arizona with six catches for 92 yards on seven targets. Prior to that, Gallup only had two catches for 13 yards on four targets against the Giants and Jets, but the Cowboys also didn't need much help offensively in those matchups. Brandin Cooks has struggled through three games and is banged up, so Gallup could build off a strong training camp and emerge as the No. 2 receiver for the Cowboys moving forward. In deeper leagues, he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries : Greg Dulcich (hamstring), Irv Smith (hamstring) and Logan Thomas (concussion)

: Greg Dulcich (hamstring), Irv Smith (hamstring) and Logan Thomas (concussion) Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Sam LaPorta (82 percent rostered) and Hunter Henry (82 percent). LaPorta has been impressive to start his career with at least five catches in each of the first three games, and he just had eight catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in Week 3 against Atlanta. He's become a must-start Fantasy tight end heading into Week 4 at Green Bay. ... Henry had a down game in Week 3 at the Jets with two catches for 17 yards on five targets, but that wasn't a competitive game in the rain. Prior to that, Henry scored at least 16.6 PPR points in each of the first two outings, and he still has top-10 upside in all leagues moving forward. Don't give up on him yet.

Sam LaPorta (82 percent rostered) and Hunter Henry (82 percent). LaPorta has been impressive to start his career with at least five catches in each of the first three games, and he just had eight catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in Week 3 against Atlanta. He's become a must-start Fantasy tight end heading into Week 4 at Green Bay. ... Henry had a down game in Week 3 at the Jets with two catches for 17 yards on five targets, but that wasn't a competitive game in the rain. Prior to that, Henry scored at least 16.6 PPR points in each of the first two outings, and he still has top-10 upside in all leagues moving forward. Don't give up on him yet. Drop candidates: David Njoku (80 percent rostered) and Dalton Schultz (52 percent). Njoku will likely have some big moments still to come, but he's off to a slow start this season with 10 catches for 92 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets. He's yet to top 48 yards in a game, and Deshaun Watsom has never really relied on his tight ends. There's little reason to carry Njoku heading into Week 4 against Baltimore, and then the Browns are on a bye in Week 5. ... Schultz continues to struggle, and he's not worth rostering in most leagues. In three games, Schultz has seven catches for 47 yards and no touchdowns on just 14 targets. He's topped 10 yards just once this year, and there doesn't appear to be much optimism for Schultz moving forward.



Week 4 Waiver Priority List Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE DAL -7 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 3rd TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 18 REYDS 70 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.7 Ferguson has two games with seven targets this season, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Dak Prescott moving forward. He scored a touchdown in Week 2 against the Jets, and he caught five passes for 48 yards in Week 3 at Arizona. Ferguson has two tough matchups coming up in Week 4 against New England and Week 5 at San Francisco, but that should mean more passing for Prescott. Consider Ferguson a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end for the rest of the season, and he's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your FAB. Luke Musgrave TE GB Green Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -1.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 15 REYDS 124 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.8 Musgrave just had his best game of the season in Week 3 against New Orleans with six catches for 49 yards on eight targets, and I hope he continues to improve as the season goes on. We'll see what happens in Green Bay once Christian Watson (hamstring) is healthy, but Jordan Love should still lean on Musgrave as a valuable weapon. He's worth adding in all leagues for 5 percent of your FAB heading into Week 4 against the Lions. Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LAC -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 12 REYDS 98 TD 0 FPTS/G 7 I was ready to give up on Everett, but Mike Williams (knee) being out, as well as Austin Ekeler (ankle) still banged up, should help Everett in Week 4 against the Raiders. He just had six catches for 30 yards on six targets at Minnesota, and Justin Herbert might need Everett to help Keenan Allen, Josh Palmer and Quentin Johnston. Donald Parham will also play a prominent role, but he's more of a red-zone threat. Everett has more upside in PPR and is worth adding for 5 percent of your FAB.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Broncos (23 percent rostered) at CHI

Bengals (30 percent rostered) at TEN

Chargers (17 percent rostered) vs. LV

Colts (13 percent rostered) vs. LAR

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS