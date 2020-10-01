Thankfully, Week 3 of the Fantasy Football season wasn't as injury plagued as Week 2. But we still had a few players get hurt, as well as some surprise standout performances, which should make for a fun week on the waiver wire. There are several players available who could be impactful in Week 4 and beyond.
The main injuries happened to Tarik Cohen (ACL), Chris Carson (knee), Jerick McKinnon (ribs), Chris Godwin (hamstring), Diontae Johnson (concussion), John Brown (calf), Russell Gage (concussion), DeSean Jackson (hamstring), Mike Williams (hamstring), Michael Pittman (leg), Jared Cook (ankle), Dallas Goedert (ankle) and Jordan Reed (ankle). Of these injuries, Cohen, Pittman, Goedert and Reed are the most serious due to the amount of time they will be out. Oh, and we have to deal with the Steelers and Titans having an impromptu bye week, so their players aren't available.
We'll have some replacement options for you -- Myles Gaskin, Jeff Wilson and Carlos Hyde are the top running backs, for example -- as well as highlight several players on the rise. Justin Jefferson and Mecole Hardman are receivers worth buying into, among others. And we'll look at top quarterback, tight end, kicker and DST streamers.
Last week, we told you to get Mike Davis and Darrell Henderson off the waiver wire, and both were awesome in Week 3. Hopefully, some of the guys mentioned this week will be just as successful to enhance your Fantasy roster.
Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Week 4 Waivers
Quarterbacks
- Injuries of note: Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), Drew Lock (shoulder) and Tyrod Taylor (chest)
- Check to see if available: Matthew Stafford (82% rostered) and Ryan Tannehill (81%). Stafford should be added in all leagues if he was dropped now that Kenny Golladay is back, and Tannehill should continue to be a low-end starter most weeks. For this week, I would get Stafford, Fitzpatrick and Tannehill if all were available.
- Potential drop candidates: Carson Wentz (91% rostered) and Daniel Jones (60%). Even though Wentz had his best Fantasy outing with 23 points against the Bengals, he continues to struggle. Maybe the healthy return of Alshon Jeffery (foot) will help, but the Eagles also are down Dallas Goedert (ankle) now. As for Jones, it looks like it's going to be a long year for the Giants.
MIA Miami • #14
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Fitzpatrick has scored exactly 28 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Buffalo and Jacksonville, and he should stay hot this week against Seattle at home. The Seahawks, who will likely be without Jamal Adams (groin), have allowed an average of 439.7 passing yards per game through three weeks with eight total touchdowns to Matt Ryan, Cam Newton and Dak Prescott. Fitzpatrick isn't in that category by far, but he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 4. He's worth 1% of your FAB budget.
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Cousins has scored 25 Fantasy points in two of three games, and he might be throwing more than expected moving forward with Minnesota's defense not in great shape this season. He also has a new weapon to work with in rookie receiver Justin Jefferson. We have yet to see Cousins with more than 27 pass attempts in a game this year, but more volume -- and Fantasy production -- could be coming soon. He's worth 1% of your FAB.
Nick Foles QB
CHI Chicago • #9
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Foles is now the starter for the Bears in place of Mitchell Trubisky, and the best thing he can do is make sure Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller, David Montgomery and Jimmy Graham are getting the ball enough to be productive. But he also could be an option in deeper one-quarterback leagues, as well as all Superflex and two-quarterback formats where available. He scored 23 Fantasy points after replacing Trubisky in Week 3 at Atlanta and has the potential for more outings like that. Remember, the Bears have now had two big comeback efforts in three games and could be chasing more points more often than not moving forward. Foles is worth 1% of your FAB.
Nick Mullens QB
SF San Francisco • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Mullens is someone to consider in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues where available as long as he's starting for Garopplo. He had 19 Fantasy points in a blowout victory at the Giants in Week 3 and likely faces an Eagles defense in Week 4 that has allowed 579 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions the past two games against Jared Goff and Joe Burrow. Unless we get word Garoppolo will play against the Eagles, consider Mullens with 1% of your FAB.
Running Backs
- Injuries of note: Tarik Cohen (ACL), Chris Carson (knee), Jerick McKinnon (ribs), Christian McCaffrey (ankle), Raheem Mostert (knee), Tevin Coleman (knee), Cam Akers (rib), Le'Veon Bell (hamstring), Phillip Lindsay (foot), Duke Johnson (ankle) and Justin Jackson (quad)
- Check to see if available: Cam Akers (83% rostered), Latavius Murray (82%), Phillip Lindsay (76%), Nyheim Hines (72%) and Chase Edmonds (66%). I'm not giving up on Akers yet, even though Henderson looks awesome. Murray and Edmonds are lottery ticket handcuffs who could be used as flex options in deeper leagues. Hines will have some big days ahead when the Colts are in competitive games. And Lindsay should still have a prominent role in tandem with Melvin Gordon when healthy.
- Handcuffs who matter: Alexander Mattison (64% rostered), Tony Pollard (59%), Benny Snell (59%), Boston Scott (46%), Darrel Williams (38%), Jamaal Williams (21%), Darrynton Evans (20%), Giovani Bernard (18%), Brian Hill (4%) and Jordan Wilkins (1%). These running backs could be great if the starter in front of them ever missed time. Stash them if you have an open roster spot.
- Potential drop candidates: Kerryon Johnson (60%) and Jordan Howard (56%). Johnson is third on the depth chart for the Lions and now worth a roster spot in most leagues. And despite scoring three touchdowns in three games, Howard has just 12 rushing yards on 16 carries.
Myles Gaskin RB
MIA Miami • #37
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Gaskin has established himself as the top guy in Miami's backfield, and his workload in Week 3 against Jacksonville solidified that. He had 22 carries and five catches against the Jaguars. Now, he needs to do better than just 66 rushing yards, and he continues to lose goal-line chances to Jordan Howard. But he now has 15 catches on the season, and he should be considered a low-end starter in all PPR leagues. He's worth at least 15% of your FAB budget.
Jeff Wilson RB
SF San Francisco • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The 49ers could be down to Wilson and JaMycal Hasty as the top running backs with Mostert, Coleman and now McKinnon hurt, though it does look like McKinnon could be active this week after he practiced in full Wednesday. Wilson could be looking at a heavy workload, and he had a good Fantasy day in Week 3 against the Jets in tandem with McKinnon. Wilson had 12 carries for 15 yards and a touchdown, as well as three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. The 49ers running backs have scored the most Fantasy points of any team this season, so Wilson would be a low-end starter if Mostert and McKinnon remain out. He's worth at least 15% of your FAB. Hasty could also be worth picking up in deeper leagues on the chance he ends up as the No. 2 back this week.
Carlos Hyde RB
SEA Seattle • #30
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
It appears like Carson will be out for Week 4 at Miami and potentially Week 5 against Minnesota, and Seattle has a bye in Week 6. That could put Hyde as the lead running back for the Seahawks, although he should end up sharing with Travis Homer. Hyde is the one to target in all leagues since he should get the most carries, and he already has 16 through three games while Carson was healthy. He will be better in non-PPR leagues than PPR, although Hyde does have three catches on three targets in his past two games. Hyde is worth at least 10% of your FAB.
Rex Burkhead RB
NE New England • #34
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Burkhead could end up as the best running back of this group in Week 4, or he could be a non-factor. James White (personal) could return to action after missing the past two games, and the Patriots could activate Harris off injured reserve. However, if White is still away from the team, or Harris isn't ready to go, then Burkhead could be in a great spot at Kansas City this week. He's stepped into White's role with 11 catches for 96 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets the past two games, but he also has 12 carries for 51 yards and two touchdowns over that span as well. He would be a flex in PPR if White is still out, and Burkhead is worth at least 10% of your FAB.
DET Detroit • #28
Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs.
Peterson isn't the type of running back who is going to help you win a Fantasy title, but he could help if you need a flex in non-PPR leagues. He's run for at least 75 yards in two of three games with the Lions, and he has at least 85 total yards in those two outings as well. He hasn't scored a touchdown yet, and he continues to share time with Kerryon Johnson and D'Andre Swift. I'd love to see Swift take over this backfield, but Peterson isn't going away. As such, he can help your Fantasy roster if needed in deeper leagues. Peterson is worth 1% of your FAB.
Frank Gore RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Gore could be useful in Week 4 against Denver at home, but I'm not excited about it. However, he does get the Broncos on a short week, and they did just lose defensive tackle Jurrell Casey (biceps). Gore is getting plenty of work since Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) went down with 36 carries in the past two games, but he only has 120 yards and no touchdowns to show for it, with just one catch for 5 yards. Gore is worth 1% of your FAB.
Sony Michel RB
NE New England • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It's interesting that Michel had his best game of the season just before Harris is expected to return, but he ran for 117 yards on nine carries in Week 3 against Las Vegas. He also added two catches for 23 yards on two targets. This might be his best game of the season, or maybe Michel will build off this performance until Harris is ready to go. In deeper non-PPR leagues, Michel could be worth a speculative add for 1% of your FAB.
CHI Chicago • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Patterson is worth a speculative add in case the Bears use him to help replace Cohen. Ryan Nail is also a possibility to help David Montgomery in this backfield, but Patterson makes more sense given his history as a wide receiver. In deeper PPR leagues, Patterson could be worth picking up for 1% of your FAB.
Travis Homer RB
SEA Seattle • #25
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Homer's role should expand with Carson hurt, and Homer should be the No. 2 running back behind Hyde until Carson is healthy. Homer could have a bigger role on passing downs than Hyde, and Carson had 12 catches through three games. In deeper PPR leagues, Homer could be worth adding for 1% of your FAB.
Wide Receivers
- Injuries of note: Chris Godwin (hamstring), Diontae Johnson (concussion), John Brown (calf), Russell Gage (concussion), DeSean Jackson (hamstring), Mike Williams (hamstring), Michael Pittman (leg), Bryan Edwards (ankle), Sterling Shepard (toe), Davante Adams (hamstring), Julio Jones (hamstring), Henry Ruggs (hamstring), Parris Campbell (knee), Breshad Perriman (ankle), Michael Thomas (ankle), Jamison Crowder (hamstring), A.J. Brown (knee), Scotty Miller (hip/groin), Jalen Reagor (thumb) and Dontrelle Inman (wrist)
- Check to see if available: Jamison Crowder (82% rostered), Sammy Watkins (80%), Corey Davis (77%), Russell Gage (75%), Deebo Samuel (74%), Laviska Shenault (71%) and Allen Lazard (69%). All of these receivers need to be rostered in all leagues, and Lazard would be the No. 1 receiver to add if available.
- Potential drop candidates: Henry Ruggs (83% rostered), DeSean Jackson (66%), Christian Kirk (55%) and Mike Williams (47%). Hopefully, Ruggs will be healthy soon, but he's not worth holding right now. The same goes for Jackson, Kirk and Williams. Maybe they can be added again later this season, but there are other receivers to pick up for now.
MIN Minnesota • #18
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Hopefully, the game we got from Jefferson in Week 3 against Tennessee is a sign of things to come. He had nine targets and finished with seven catches for 175 yards and a touchdown, and he should remain a fixture in the game plan moving forward as the No. 2 receiver opposite Adam Thielen. He'll be inconsistent as a rookie receiver in a low-volume offense (for now), but you can see the upside. Jefferson is worth adding for at least 10% of your FAB budget.
KC Kansas City • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Please let Hardman get at least six targets on a weekly basis like he did in Week 3 at Baltimore, and he finished with four catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in that outing. He could be successful even with that little volume of work. This is now five games in his career with at least five targets going back to last season, and he's scored at least 16 PPR points in three of them. He's still going to be behind Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Watkins and Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the pecking order for touches, but Hardman has breakout potential if his targets were to increase. He's someone to put on your roster in all leagues for 5-10% of your FAB.
N'Keal Harry WR
NE New England • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
None of the Patriots receivers had a big game in Week 3 against the Raiders because the ground game was working well. But in Week 4, the Patriots should be throwing a lot at Kansas City, which should benefit Harry. We saw that in Week 2 at Seattle when Harry had 12 targets and finished with eight catches for 72 yards. A similar stat line could happen against the Chiefs, and Harry is worth adding in all leagues for 5-10% of your FAB.
CHI Chicago • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I'm hoping two things start working in Anthony Miller's favor moving forward. The first thing is the quarterback change from Mitchell Trubisky to Nick Foles, which should mean better passes in Miller's direction. And the Bears should be in a lot of competitive games coming up, which should hopefully lead to more targets. Miller has only seen 14 targets through three games, but I still have high expectations for the third-year receiver. He's worth adding for 5% of your FAB.
MIA Miami • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Williams is a sneaky starter for Week 4 against Seattle based on the matchup. The Seahawks have allowed the most production to wide receivers by a wide margin through three games. Seattle has allowed the most receptions (76) and yards (1,136) and is tied for second in most touchdowns (five) to the position. By comparison, the next closest team in receptions allowed is Denver with 49 and Atlanta in yards with 736. And the Seahawks are down Jamal Adams (groin). Williams has underwhelmed through three games with five catches for 74 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets, but his game should happen this week. He's worth 5% of your FAB.
GB Green Bay • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Aaron Rodgers said the Saints rolled coverage to take away Valdes-Scantling in Week 3, and he finished with one catch for 5 yards on four targets. Meanwhile, Lazard was dominant with six catches for 146 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. We'll see what happens when Adams is healthy, but Valdes-Scantling was solid through the first two games of the year with seven catches for 160 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. He has a great matchup in Week 4 against Atlanta, and Valdes-Scantling could be a sneaky sleeper in all leagues. He's worth 5% of your FAB.
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
There's a chance Samuel could return this week for the 49ers, which will impact Aiyuk. It also would be great if Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) is back for San Francisco as the starting quarterback, but George Kittle (knee) could return to steal targets. It could be messy for Aiyuk, but you have to like what he did in Week 3 against the Giants with five catches for 70 yards on eight targets, as well as three carries for 31 yards and a touchdown. He looked like Samuel, and the 49ers clearly want to get him involved. He's worth picking up for 5% of your FAB to see if Week 3 was a sign of things to come.
LV Las Vegas • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Raiders receiving corps is a mess right now with Ruggs and Edwards banged up, and Renfrow could emerge as a prime target for Derek Carr. In Week 3 at New England, Renfrow had six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Going back to last year, Renfrow has six games with at least six targets, and he's scored at least 17 PPR points in four of them. His targets could be up with Ruggs and Edwards hurt, and Renfrow is worth 5% of your FAB.
Keelan Cole WR
JAC Jacksonville • #84
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Cole had a down game in Week 3 against Miami with four catches for 43 yards on five targets, but he's still worth adding heading into Week 4 at Cincinnati. Prior to that, he started the season with 11 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns, and he should continue to be a prime target for Gardner Minshew. Chark should also see an increase in targets when healthy, and the Jaguars still have Shenault as a weapon. But Cole has the potential to be a quality No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this offense, and he's worth up to 5% of your FAB.
Scott Miller WR
TB Tampa Bay • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Make sure Scott Miller is healthy after showing up on the injury report with a hip ailment, but if healthy he could be in line for a big role in Week 4 against the Chargers if Godwin is out. Miller now has at least five targets in two games this year, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in both of them. He could be an excellent injury replacement in Week 4, and we'll see how long Godwin could be out with this hamstring injury. Miller is worth up to 5% of your FAB.
PHI Philadelphia • #17
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Jeffery is on the verge of making his 2020 debut after being out with a foot injury, and he could be needed for the Eagles. With Jackson, Reagor and Dallas Goedert hurt, Carson Wentz could be leaning on Jeffery quite a bit. He's someone to add now in all leagues and stash if you have an open roster spot for up to 5% of your FAB.
Tee Higgins WR
CIN Cincinnati • #85
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Don't chase the two touchdowns Higgins had in Week 3 at Philadelphia. Instead, look at his nine targets, and he now has 15 targets in his past two games. Now, he only has eight catches for 75 yards, but it's clear the Bengals are trying to work him into their offense. And we know there could be an A.J. Green injury coming based on his history. Higgins is worth adding for up to 5% of your FAB.
Cole Beasley WR
BUF Buffalo • #11
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Beasley might be underrated on this list based on his production so far this season. He has 20 targets through three games with 15 catches for 228 yards, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in each of his past two games. And with John Brown now hurt, Josh Allen should continue to lean on Beasley, who is worth up to 5% of your FAB, especially in PPR.
ARI Arizona • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Kirk was out in Week 3 against Detroit, and Isabella stepped up with four catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns on four targets. He's still playing behind DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald and even KeeSean Johnson, but Isabella might have more upside than everyone aside from Hopkins. We don't know when Kirk will return, but I'd like to add Isabella to see what develops. He's worth up to 5% of your FAB.
K.J. Hamler WR
DEN Denver • #13
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Hamler's best days are ahead of him, especially once Drew Lock is back for the Broncos. He should emerge as the No. 2 receiver in Denver behind Jerry Jeudy now that Courtland Sutton (ACL) is out for the year, and it would be great if the Broncos used Hamler more in the slot. You don't have to play him in most leagues yet, although he does have a great matchup in Week 4 at the Jets. For now, just stash Hamler and see what he does when Lock is back under center. Hamler is worth up to 5% of your FAB.
NO New Orleans • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Smith has been the best Saints receiver over the past two games with Michael Thomas out, and we'll see if Thomas is able to return in Week 4 at Detroit. In two games without Thomas, Smith has 13 targets for nine catches and 128 yards, and hopefully he'll remain a key part of the offense even when Thomas is healthy. Smith is worth adding for 1% of your FAB.
TEN Tennessee • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Humphries should continue to be a quality playmaker for the Titans, especially as long as A.J. Brown is out. Through three games, Humphries has 20 targets for 15 catches, 136 yards and a touchdown, and he's averaging 11.0 PPR points. He doesn't have a huge ceiling, but he could be a useful No. 3 receiver in PPR leagues as the No. 2 receiver opposite Corey Davis. Keep an eye on Brown's recovery, but Humphries is worth adding for 1% of your FAB.
PIT Pittsburgh • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Claypool will hopefully start seeing a bigger role, and he could be needed with Diontae Johnson dealing with a concussion. James Washington would also get a boost if Johnson is out, but Claypool should have the higher ceiling and is the one to covet. Through three games he only has nine targets for six catches, 151 yards and a touchdown, but I'm hoping his targets increase as the season moves on. He's worth 1% of your FAB.
Greg Ward WR
PHI Philadelphia • #84
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ward could be the best Eagles wide receiver in Week 4 at San Francisco if Jackson is out and Jeffery isn't ready to play, as well as Goedert being hurt. Ward stepped up in Week 3 against the Bengals with eight catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and he could emerge as a key weapon for Wentz behind Zack Ertz and Miles Sanders. It's a tough matchup against the 49ers on the road in Week 4, but Ward could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues given his expected target share. As such, he's worth adding for 1% of your FAB.
PIT Pittsburgh • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Washington had a season-high seven targets in Week 3 against Houston and finished with five catches for 36 yards. His role could increase depending on how long Johnson is out, but he still has to contend with Claypool, as well as JuJu Smith-Schuster, Eric Ebron and James Conner. I like Claypool's ceiling more than Washington, but don't overlook Washington in deeper leagues. He's worth adding for 1% of your FAB.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Berrios should probably be higher on this list given his production over the past two games, as well as the Jets receiving corps being just decimated by injuries. Crowder, Perriman and Denzel Mims (hamstring) are out, and Berrios has become a go-to option for Sam Darnold. In his past two games against San Francisco and Indianapolis, Berrios has 10 catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets. We'll see what happens for Berrios when Crowder and Perriman are healthy, and Mims can return in Week 5. But I would use Berrios as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues in Week 4 against Denver, and he's worth adding for 1% of your FAB.
Tim Patrick WR
DEN Denver • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Patrick had a productive game in Week 3 against Tampa Bay in the first game without Sutton, and he's someone to add in deeper leagues with 1% of your FAB. Hopefully, Jeudy and Hamler emerge as the best receivers for the Broncos, but Patrick had four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on four targets against the Buccaneers. Keep an eye on his production moving forward, but he could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues, especially with a quality matchup in Week 4 at the Jets.
Ced Wilson WR
DAL Dallas • #11
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Wilson was a surprise star in Week 3 at Seattle with seven targets for five catches, 107 yards and two touchdowns. I don't buy it. He had no targets in the first two games of the season, and Dallas is obviously loaded at receiver with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. At best, take a flier on Wilson with 1% of your FAB in deeper leagues.
Tight End
- Injuries of note: Jared Cook (ankle), Dallas Goedert (ankle), Jordan Reed (knee), George Kittle (knee) and Dawson Knox (concussion)
- Check to see if available: Mike Gesicki (83% rostered). He didn't have a big game in Week 3 against Jacksonville, but he did score a touchdown. This week he faces a Seattle defense reeling in the secondary and likely without Jamal Adams (groin). Gesicki should be rostered in all leagues.
- Potential drop candidate: Dallas Goedert (86%). He could be out several weeks with his fractured ankle, and there's no reason to stash him in most re-draft leagues. Hopefully, he can return soon and continue to play at a high level, but you might have to cut him for the roster spot.
DAL Dallas • #86
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Schultz was a priority add last week, and we told you to be patient given his Week 3 matchup at Seattle. While he got six targets against the Seahawks, he only managed four catches for 48 yards. However, that's now 16 targets in two games without Blake Jarwin (ACL), and Schultz is headed toward bigger production, starting this week against the Browns, who have allowed 31 catches, 179 yards and three touchdowns to tight ends in three games. Schultz is worth 10% of your FAB budget.
Eric Ebron TE
PIT Pittsburgh • #85
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
In his past two games against Denver and Houston, Ebron has 12 targets for eight catches, 95 yards and a touchdown. He could continue to see more opportunities depending on how long Diontae Johnson (concussion) is out, and Ebron has a favorable matchup this week against the Titans, who have allowed a tight end to score in all three games this year. Ebron is worth 5% of your FAB.
Jimmy Graham TE
CHI Chicago • #80
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Graham has scored in two of three games this season and just had a great outing in Week 3 at Atlanta with six catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets. We'll see if Nick Foles can boost the production for Graham moving forward, but he could prove to be a useful starting option in deeper leagues. Graham is worth up to 5% of your FAB.
GB Green Bay • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Tonyan has scored a touchdown in consecutive games, and he had five targets for five catches and 50 yards in Week 3 at New Orleans. He has a great matchup in Week 4 against Atlanta, and the Falcons have struggled against tight ends so far this season with four touchdowns allowed to the position through three games. Tonyan is worth 1% of your FAB.
Mo Alie-Cox TE
IND Indianapolis • #81
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Alie-Cox could help the Colts get over injuries to Parris Campbell (knee) and Michael Pittman (leg), but the tight end room for Indianapolis could be crowded if Trey Burton (calf) returns from injured reserve this week to join Alie-Cox and Jack Doyle. Still, Philip Rivers could continue to lean on Alie-Cox, who has nine targets for eight catches, 161 yards and a touchdown in his past two games against Minnesota and the Jets. He's a speculative add since you shouldn't start him in Week 4 at Chicago, but I would stash him if you have a roster spot to play with in deeper leagues. Alie-Cox is worth 1% of your FAB.
Greg Olsen TE
SEA Seattle • #88
Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs.
You want parts of this Seattle passing game with the way Russell Wilson is playing, and Olsen qualifies as a low-end starting tight end in deeper leagues. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in the two games where he's had at least four targets, and hopefully he can emerge as the third receiving threat for Wilson behind Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. Olsen is worth 1% of your FAB.
Logan Thomas TE
WAS Washington • #82
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Thomas is getting plenty of targets, and hopefully the production will start to follow. For now, he's better in PPR than non-PPR leagues. He has at least seven targets in all three games (24 combined), and he's responded with 12 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown. He's been Dwayne Haskins' second-best target behind Terry McLaurin, and he can be a safe PPR tight end in deeper leagues. Thomas is worth 1% of your FAB.
Jordan Akins TE
HOU Houston • #88
Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Akins could have the chance for some big games ahead if the Texans decide to give him more targets. Through three games, he has 12 targets for 11 catches, 122 yards and a touchdown, and that was in tough matchups against Kansas City, Baltimore and Pittsburgh. He gets Minnesota, Jacksonville and Tennessee over the next three games and could emerge into a quality playmaker for Deshaun Watson. In deeper leagues, Akins is worth 1% of your FAB.
Drew Sample TE
CIN Cincinnati • #89
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The one game sample size for Sample without C.J. Uzomah (Achilles) in Week 3 at Philadelphia was disappointing since he had one catch for 1 yard on one target. This came after he had seven catches for 45 yards on nine targets against Cleveland in the game where Uzomah got hurt. I'll take a flier on Sample in deeper leagues with the hope he steps up against Jacksonville in Week 4, and the Jaguars have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in the past two weeks. Sample is worth 1% of your FAB.
Tyler Kroft TE
BUF Buffalo • #81
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
With Knox out with a concussion in Week 3 against the Rams, Kroft stepped up with a quality outing. He had four catches for 24 yards and two touchdowns on five targets, and he could be worth a look in deeper leagues. With John Brown (calf) also banged up, there are targets to go around from Josh Allen, who is playing at an MVP level. Keep an eye on Knox's status for Week 4 at the Raiders, and Kroft could be someone to start in deeper formats. He's worth 1% of your FAB.
DST
- Broncos (21%) at NYJ
- Jets (7%) vs. DEN
- Texans (7%) vs. MIN
KICKERS
- Stephen Gostkowski (12%) vs. PIT
- Mason Crosby (56%) vs. ATL
- Rodrigo Blankenship (40%) at CHI
