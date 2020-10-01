Justin Jefferson WR MIN Minnesota • #18

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -4.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 88% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 15 REYDS 245 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.7 Hopefully, the game we got from Jefferson in Week 3 against Tennessee is a sign of things to come. He had nine targets and finished with seven catches for 175 yards and a touchdown, and he should remain a fixture in the game plan moving forward as the No. 2 receiver opposite Adam Thielen. He'll be inconsistent as a rookie receiver in a low-volume offense (for now), but you can see the upside. Jefferson is worth adding for at least 10% of your FAB budget.

Mecole Hardman WR KC Kansas City • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE KC -6.5 O/U 53 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 10 REYDS 117 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.7 Please let Hardman get at least six targets on a weekly basis like he did in Week 3 at Baltimore, and he finished with four catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in that outing. He could be successful even with that little volume of work. This is now five games in his career with at least five targets going back to last season, and he's scored at least 16 PPR points in three of them. He's still going to be behind Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Watkins and Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the pecking order for touches, but Hardman has breakout potential if his targets were to increase. He's someone to put on your roster in all leagues for 5-10% of your FAB.

N'Keal Harry WR NE New England • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -6.5 O/U 53 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 22 REYDS 145 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.7 None of the Patriots receivers had a big game in Week 3 against the Raiders because the ground game was working well. But in Week 4, the Patriots should be throwing a lot at Kansas City, which should benefit Harry. We saw that in Week 2 at Seattle when Harry had 12 targets and finished with eight catches for 72 yards. A similar stat line could happen against the Chiefs, and Harry is worth adding in all leagues for 5-10% of your FAB.

Anthony Miller WR CHI Chicago • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 14 REYDS 117 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 I'm hoping two things start working in Anthony Miller's favor moving forward. The first thing is the quarterback change from Mitchell Trubisky to Nick Foles, which should mean better passes in Miller's direction. And the Bears should be in a lot of competitive games coming up, which should hopefully lead to more targets. Miller has only seen 14 targets through three games, but I still have high expectations for the third-year receiver. He's worth adding for 5% of your FAB.

Preston Williams WR MIA Miami • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -6.5 O/U 53 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 14 REYDS 74 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.3 Williams is a sneaky starter for Week 4 against Seattle based on the matchup. The Seahawks have allowed the most production to wide receivers by a wide margin through three games. Seattle has allowed the most receptions (76) and yards (1,136) and is tied for second in most touchdowns (five) to the position. By comparison, the next closest team in receptions allowed is Denver with 49 and Atlanta in yards with 736. And the Seahawks are down Jamal Adams (groin). Williams has underwhelmed through three games with five catches for 74 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets, but his game should happen this week. He's worth 5% of your FAB.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR GB Green Bay • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL GB -7 O/U 56.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 17 REYDS 165 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 Aaron Rodgers said the Saints rolled coverage to take away Valdes-Scantling in Week 3, and he finished with one catch for 5 yards on four targets. Meanwhile, Lazard was dominant with six catches for 146 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. We'll see what happens when Adams is healthy, but Valdes-Scantling was solid through the first two games of the year with seven catches for 160 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. He has a great matchup in Week 4 against Atlanta, and Valdes-Scantling could be a sneaky sleeper in all leagues. He's worth 5% of your FAB.

Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI SF -7 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 91 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.5 There's a chance Samuel could return this week for the 49ers, which will impact Aiyuk. It also would be great if Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) is back for San Francisco as the starting quarterback, but George Kittle (knee) could return to steal targets. It could be messy for Aiyuk, but you have to like what he did in Week 3 against the Giants with five catches for 70 yards on eight targets, as well as three carries for 31 yards and a touchdown. He looked like Samuel, and the 49ers clearly want to get him involved. He's worth picking up for 5% of your FAB to see if Week 3 was a sign of things to come.

Hunter Renfrow WR LV Las Vegas • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 14 REYDS 142 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 The Raiders receiving corps is a mess right now with Ruggs and Edwards banged up, and Renfrow could emerge as a prime target for Derek Carr. In Week 3 at New England, Renfrow had six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Going back to last year, Renfrow has six games with at least six targets, and he's scored at least 17 PPR points in four of them. His targets could be up with Ruggs and Edwards hurt, and Renfrow is worth 5% of your FAB.

Keelan Cole WR JAC Jacksonville • #84

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK 44th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 17 REYDS 148 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.3 Cole had a down game in Week 3 against Miami with four catches for 43 yards on five targets, but he's still worth adding heading into Week 4 at Cincinnati. Prior to that, he started the season with 11 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns, and he should continue to be a prime target for Gardner Minshew. Chark should also see an increase in targets when healthy, and the Jaguars still have Shenault as a weapon. But Cole has the potential to be a quality No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this offense, and he's worth up to 5% of your FAB.

Scott Miller WR TB Tampa Bay • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC TB -7 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 45th ROSTERED 19% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 14 REYDS 167 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.7 Make sure Scott Miller is healthy after showing up on the injury report with a hip ailment, but if healthy he could be in line for a big role in Week 4 against the Chargers if Godwin is out. Miller now has at least five targets in two games this year, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in both of them. He could be an excellent injury replacement in Week 4, and we'll see how long Godwin could be out with this hamstring injury. Miller is worth up to 5% of your FAB.

Alshon Jeffery WR PHI Philadelphia • #17

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 21% Jeffery is on the verge of making his 2020 debut after being out with a foot injury, and he could be needed for the Eagles. With Jackson, Reagor and Dallas Goedert hurt, Carson Wentz could be leaning on Jeffery quite a bit. He's someone to add now in all leagues and stash if you have an open roster spot for up to 5% of your FAB.

Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC CIN -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 15 REYDS 75 TD 2 FPTS/G 9 Don't chase the two touchdowns Higgins had in Week 3 at Philadelphia. Instead, look at his nine targets, and he now has 15 targets in his past two games. Now, he only has eight catches for 75 yards, but it's clear the Bengals are trying to work him into their offense. And we know there could be an A.J. Green injury coming based on his history. Higgins is worth adding for up to 5% of your FAB.

Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV BUF -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK 32nd ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 20 REYDS 228 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.3 Beasley might be underrated on this list based on his production so far this season. He has 20 targets through three games with 15 catches for 228 yards, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in each of his past two games. And with John Brown now hurt, Josh Allen should continue to lean on Beasley, who is worth up to 5% of your FAB, especially in PPR.

Andy Isabella WR ARI Arizona • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR ARI -3.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 7 REYDS 114 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.3 Kirk was out in Week 3 against Detroit, and Isabella stepped up with four catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns on four targets. He's still playing behind DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald and even KeeSean Johnson, but Isabella might have more upside than everyone aside from Hopkins. We don't know when Kirk will return, but I'd like to add Isabella to see what develops. He's worth up to 5% of your FAB.

K.J. Hamler WR DEN Denver • #13

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -1 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 12 REYDS 78 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.5 Hamler's best days are ahead of him, especially once Drew Lock is back for the Broncos. He should emerge as the No. 2 receiver in Denver behind Jerry Jeudy now that Courtland Sutton (ACL) is out for the year, and it would be great if the Broncos used Hamler more in the slot. You don't have to play him in most leagues yet, although he does have a great matchup in Week 4 at the Jets. For now, just stash Hamler and see what he does when Lock is back under center. Hamler is worth up to 5% of your FAB.

Tre'Quan Smith WR NO New Orleans • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET NO -4 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 14 REYDS 132 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.3 Smith has been the best Saints receiver over the past two games with Michael Thomas out, and we'll see if Thomas is able to return in Week 4 at Detroit. In two games without Thomas, Smith has 13 targets for nine catches and 128 yards, and hopefully he'll remain a key part of the offense even when Thomas is healthy. Smith is worth adding for 1% of your FAB.

Adam Humphries WR TEN Tennessee • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown BYE OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 20 REYDS 136 TD 1 FPTS/G 11 Humphries should continue to be a quality playmaker for the Titans, especially as long as A.J. Brown is out. Through three games, Humphries has 20 targets for 15 catches, 136 yards and a touchdown, and he's averaging 11.0 PPR points. He doesn't have a huge ceiling, but he could be a useful No. 3 receiver in PPR leagues as the No. 2 receiver opposite Corey Davis. Keep an eye on Brown's recovery, but Humphries is worth adding for 1% of your FAB.

Chase Claypool WR PIT Pittsburgh • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown BYE OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 9 REYDS 151 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Claypool will hopefully start seeing a bigger role, and he could be needed with Diontae Johnson dealing with a concussion. James Washington would also get a boost if Johnson is out, but Claypool should have the higher ceiling and is the one to covet. Through three games he only has nine targets for six catches, 151 yards and a touchdown, but I'm hoping his targets increase as the season moves on. He's worth 1% of your FAB.

Greg Ward WR PHI Philadelphia • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 19 REYDS 108 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Ward could be the best Eagles wide receiver in Week 4 at San Francisco if Jackson is out and Jeffery isn't ready to play, as well as Goedert being hurt. Ward stepped up in Week 3 against the Bengals with eight catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and he could emerge as a key weapon for Wentz behind Zack Ertz and Miles Sanders. It's a tough matchup against the 49ers on the road in Week 4, but Ward could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues given his expected target share. As such, he's worth adding for 1% of your FAB.

James Washington WR PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown BYE OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 15 REYDS 92 TD 1 FPTS/G 8 Washington had a season-high seven targets in Week 3 against Houston and finished with five catches for 36 yards. His role could increase depending on how long Johnson is out, but he still has to contend with Claypool, as well as JuJu Smith-Schuster, Eric Ebron and James Conner. I like Claypool's ceiling more than Washington, but don't overlook Washington in deeper leagues. He's worth adding for 1% of your FAB.

Braxton Berrios WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN NYJ -1 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 12 REYDS 123 TD 2 FPTS/G 11 Berrios should probably be higher on this list given his production over the past two games, as well as the Jets receiving corps being just decimated by injuries. Crowder, Perriman and Denzel Mims (hamstring) are out, and Berrios has become a go-to option for Sam Darnold. In his past two games against San Francisco and Indianapolis, Berrios has 10 catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets. We'll see what happens for Berrios when Crowder and Perriman are healthy, and Mims can return in Week 5. But I would use Berrios as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues in Week 4 against Denver, and he's worth adding for 1% of your FAB.

Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -1 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 0% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 14 REYDS 96 TD 1 FPTS/G 8 Patrick had a productive game in Week 3 against Tampa Bay in the first game without Sutton, and he's someone to add in deeper leagues with 1% of your FAB. Hopefully, Jeudy and Hamler emerge as the best receivers for the Broncos, but Patrick had four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on four targets against the Buccaneers. Keep an eye on his production moving forward, but he could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues, especially with a quality matchup in Week 4 at the Jets.