Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire: Is Baker Mayfield the best option to replace Jimmy G?

Week 4 is our first scoring period with teams on a bye, as Carolina and Washington are off this week. Along with our usual allotment of injuries, Fantasy owners are looking for quality replacement options on the waiver wire.

And quarterback could be your biggest priority.

Cam Newton and Alex Smith are off this week, and we just lost Jimmy Garoppolo (ACL) for the season, which stinks. Carson Wentz returned in Week 3 from last year's torn ACL, but he's not back as a must-start Fantasy option yet heading into Week 4 at Tennessee.

Andrew Luck also isn't a must-start Fantasy quarterback in Week 4 at Houston with his struggles over the past two games, although I think the panic button is being hit too soon. Don't be surprised if he plays well against the Texans, but I can understand the trepidation to bench him this week.

Some quarterback options we'll discuss include guys with great matchups for Week 4 -- Andy Dalton at Atlanta, Ryan Tannehill at New England, Case Keenum vs. Kansas City and Eli Manning vs. New Orleans -- as well as the long-term upside of Baker Mayfield, who has (finally) been named the starter for the Browns. Mayfield also has a quality matchup at Oakland this week.

Running back and tight end are relatively thin on top players to add this week given our criteria, but look for players who might be available with their ownership above 65 percent on CBS Sports. Some running backs include Aaron Jones (78 percent ownership), Bilal Powell (77 percent), Chris Carson (74 percent) and Alfred Morris (69 percent), and some tight ends are Eric Ebron (81 percent) and O.J. Howard (73 percent).

Tight end had one significant injury in Week 3 with Evan Engram (knee) expected to miss at least one week. And running back injuries have been piling up for weeks now, so hopefully there are some options on the waiver wire to help.

Aside from a potential quarterback need, the top priority for players to add this week is at receiver because there is plenty of talent to be found. Again, look for players above the 65 percent threshold as well, including John Brown (78 percent), Tyler Lockett (74 percent), Calvin Ridley (72 percent) and Sterling Shepard (72 percent), who will benefit the most with Engram out. But we also have a plethora of guys available in the majority of leagues, which we'll discuss below.

Along with streaming options at DST and kicker, this should be a fun week on the waiver wire. So let's get to it with your top players to add heading into Week 4.

Quarterbacks

Key players on a bye: Cam Newton, Alex Smith



Injuries of note: Jimmy Garoppolo (ACL), Tyrod Taylor (concussion), Marcus Mariota (elbow)



Priority list: Andy Dalton (47 percent ownership), Ryan Tannehill (22 percent), Baker Mayfield (19 percent), Case Keenum (49 percent), Eli Manning (41 percent), Joe Flacco (22 percent), Josh Allen (9 percent), Josh Rosen (8 percent)

1 Dalton has scored at least 18 Fantasy points in all three games this season and has the chance to be a weekly starter all year now that he has healthy targets to go with A.J. Green, specifically Tyler Boyd , who we'll talk about more below. For Week 4, he gets a great matchup at Atlanta, and the Falcons have allowed more than 700 passing yards the past two games against Cam Newton and Matt Ryan, with eight total touchdowns allowed. Dalton is worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB budget this week, and I like him as a top 10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 4. 2 You might consider Mayfield the No. 1 quarterback to add this week since he could have the most long-term appeal. He has plenty of talent around him with Jarvis Landry , Antonio Callaway and David Njoku in a potentially potent system led by offensive coordinator Todd Haley, and he's clearly talented himself as the No. 1 overall pick coming out of Oklahoma. For Week 4, he's facing a Raiders defense that has allowed multiple touchdown passes to two of three quarterbacks this year in Jared Goff and Tannehill, but Mayfield is playing on the road in Oakland. He's not my favorite streaming option, but I do like Mayfield as a sleeper. He's worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB. 3 Tannehill has scored 51 Fantasy points in his past two games against the Jets and Raiders, and he's quietly off to a nice start in 2018 in his comeback from last year's knee injury. He heads into New England in Week 4, and the Patriots have allowed six passing touchdowns in the past two games against Blake Bortles and Matthew Stafford , albeit on the road. Tannehill has passed for at least 300 yards in four consecutive games against the Patriots, including three in a row at New England, with five touchdowns and six interceptions over that span. Given his recent performance, as well as how the Patriots have been playing defensively, I like Tannehill as a streaming option this week. He's worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB. 4 Keenum has regressed as a Fantasy quarterback over the past two games after he scored 25 points in Week 1 against Seattle. He's combined for 18 points over the past two weeks against Oakland and Baltimore, but he's worth using as a streaming option in Week 4 against the Chiefs at home. All three opposing quarterbacks against Kansas City this year -- Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger and Garoppolo -- have scored at least 26 Fantasy points, and the Chiefs have allowed 1,127 passing yards and nine total touchdowns to that trio in three games. Keenum is a good streaming option and is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. 5 Manning had his first good Fantasy game of the season in Week 3 at Houston with 23 points after he combined for just 21 points in his first two games against Jacksonville and Dallas. He gets to face the Saints this week at home, and New Orleans has allowed two of three quarterbacks this year (Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 1 and Matt Ryan in Week 3) to each score five total touchdowns and pass for at least 374 yards. Even without Engram, Manning is worth using as a streaming option this week. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. 6 I'd like Flacco more if he was at home this week since he typically performs better in Baltimore for his career. He also doesn't have the best track record in Pittsburgh. But this isn't the same Steelers defense he's used to seeing since they have allowed more than 700 passing yards and nine touchdowns the past two games against Patrick Mahomes and Fitzpatrick. Flacco might not dominate this defense like those other quarterbacks did, but he can still be an option for you in two-quarterback leagues. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. 7 In the biggest surprise of the season thus far, Allen led the Bills into Minnesota and upset the Vikings in Week 3. He scored 28 Fantasy points, mostly behind 39 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and he's run for at least 26 yards in all three games this year. He doesn't have the best weapons or offensive line, but he's someone you might want to speculate on as an option in two-quarterback leagues if you need help in Week 4 at Green Bay. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB in deeper leagues. 8 The Cardinals made the right call to start Rosen in Week 4 against Seattle, and he's worth speculating on in deeper two-quarterback leagues. He's not someone you want to start, but he should perform better than Sam Bradford , although that's not saying much. I'm hopeful for Rosen long-term, but he might not be the most reliable Fantasy option as a rookie. Still, if you're stuck, hopefully Rosen plays well in his first NFL start in Week 4. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

Drop candidates: Jimmy Garoppolo (94 percent), Dak Prescott (53 percent), Derek Carr (52 percent)

Running backs

Key players on a bye: Christian McCaffrey, Adrian Peterson, Chris Thompson



Injuries of note: Dalvin Cook (hamstring), Leonard Fournette (hamstring), Joe Mixon (knee), Devonta Freeman (knee), Jay Ajayi (back), Matt Breida (knee), LeSean McCoy (ribs), Rex Burkhead (neck), T.J. Yeldon (ankle), Marlon Mack (hamstring), Alfred Morris (ankle), Darren Sproles (hamstring)



Priority list: Javorius Allen (48 percent ownership), Wendell Smallwood (3 percent), Chris Ivory (10 percent), Jalen Richard (10 percent)

1 Allen might not ever become a must-start Fantasy option without an injury to Alex Collins , but he has been productive in limited touches through three games. He's scored a rushing touchdown each week, and he has 13 catches on the season. He's the preferred running back on passing downs in Baltimore, and he has at least 13 PPR points in each game. He's clearly not going to score every week, and he only has 29 total touches on the year. But in PPR leagues, especially during the bye weeks, he can be considered a flex option. He's worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB. 2 Smallwood would be a potential flex option in all leagues this week if Ajayi and Sproles remain out. In Week 3, with both sitting, Smallwood shared playing time with Corey Clement and was extremely productive against the Colts. He had 10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 35 yards on five targets. Clement had more work, but the Eagles would lean on both running backs if Ajayi and Sproles remain out. Because there's a chance one or both could return in Week 4 at Tennessee, Smallwood is only worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. 3 Ivory did a great job filling in for the injured McCoy in Week 3 at Minnesota, and he would once again have a prominent role if McCoy is out in Week 4 at Green Bay. Ivory had 20 carries for 56 yards and three catches for 70 yards on four targets against the Vikings. Game script was in his favor, which is unlikely to happen against the Packers on the road, but he's worth adding if McCoy is again out. And Green Bay did just get trounced by Adrian Peterson (24 PPR points) in Week 3. Ivory is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. 4 Richard isn't someone you'll ever feel comfortable starting unless Marshawn Lynch is hurt for the Raiders, and even then, Richard will still play behind Doug Martin . But it's clear coach Jon Gruden favors Richard on passing downs, and he has two games with at least six catches on the season. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in Week 1 against the Rams and Week 3 at Miami, and in games where you expect the Raiders to be chasing points, he should be valuable. In PPR leagues, Richard is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.

Drop candidates: Rashaad Penny (70 percent), Duke Johnson (58 percent), C.J. Anderson (40 percent)

Wide receivers

Key players on a bye: Devin Funchess, Jamison Crowder, Paul Richardson



Injuries of note: A.J. Green (groin), Josh Gordon (hamstring), Doug Baldwin (knee), Alshon Jeffery (shoulder), Anthony Miller (shoulder)



Priority list: Mike Williams (48 percent ownership), Chris Godwin (46 percent), Tyler Boyd (28 percent), Antonio Callaway (43 percent), Geronimo Allison (62 percent), Jordy Nelson (64 percent), Ted Ginn (63 percent)/Cameron Meredith (10 percent), Christian Kirk (15 percent), Jakeem Grant (1 percent)/Albert Wilson (3 percent)

1 There is a great group of receivers to add this week, so I understand if you don't want Williams first. But not only has he played well through three games, he has an amazing matchup against the 49ers at home in Week 4. Williams has either 80 receiving yards or a touchdown in all three games, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points each week. The 49ers are down cornerback Richard Sherman (calf), and seven receivers have either scored or gained 100 receiving yards against San Francisco this year. He's worth 15-20 percent of your FAAB budget. 2 Godwin was one of my favorite receivers coming into the season, and he hasn't disappointed through three games. He's scored in each outing, and he has at least 13 PPR points in each week. He's been overshadowed by Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson , but he just had 10 targets in Week 3 against Pittsburgh and nearly had multiple touchdowns. With the way Tampa Bay is throwing the ball, I don't expect Godwin to have extended periods of poor play. He's worth 15-20 percent of your FAAB budget. 3 Boyd has been fantastic through the past two games against Baltimore and Carolina with 12 catches for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets, and he could benefit even more if Green is out. But even if Green plays as expected, he seems on the way toward a third-year breakout. He also has a good matchup in Week 4 at Atlanta, and the Falcons have allowed seven receivers to score a touchdown or gain 77 receiving yards. Boyd is worth 15-20 percent of your FAAB, 4 Callaway is on the way toward some big games now that he's starting for the departed Josh Gordon and gets a quarterback upgrade with Mayfield. He had 10 targets against the Jets but managed just four catches for 20 yards in Week 3. Hopefully, he'll continue to get 10 targets a week, and he should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 4 at Oakland. Callaway is worth up to 15 percent of your FAAB. 5 Allison is another one of my favorite players from the preseason, and it's nice to see him producing well early in the year. He has at least 12 PPR points in each game, and he's scored in two of the first three outings. Targets could be an issue for him in sharing the field with Davante Adams , Randall Cobb and Jimmy Graham , but he benefits playing with Aaron Rodgers , even with a bad knee. Allison is headed toward a third-year breakout, and he's worth up to 15 percent of your FAAB. 6 I don't want to chase Nelson's production from Week 3 at Miami when he had six catches for 173 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, but it could be the start of him being more involved in Oakland. Prior to Week 3, Nelson had five catches for 53 yards on just eight targets in the first two games. I wouldn't overvalue Nelson just yet, but you can add him at about 10 percent of your FAAB if he's available on waivers. 7 Ginn and Meredith are worth looking at given their production so far this season. For Ginn, he's scored in two of the first three games and has at least six targets each week, and hopefully that will continue moving forward. And Meredith saw his first action with the Saints in Week 3 at Atlanta and scored on his lone target with an 11-yard reception. I like Ginn more than Meredith as of now, and both receivers are worth just 5-10 percent of your FAAB. 8 Kirk is coming off his best game to date in his rookie season with seven catches for 90 yards in Week 3 against Chicago. We hope he can build off that performance in Week 4 against Seattle with a new quarterback in Rosen. Hopefully, the rookie pair has a strong rapport right away, and Kirk could benefit if Larry Fitzgerald is not at 100 percent with his ailing hamstring. Kirk is worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB. 9 Grant has been a pleasant surprise to start the season, and he actually leads the Dolphins in targets with 14. He has nine catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns, and the Dolphins are using him in the passing game compared to just as a return man. It's likely not sustainable, but Grant is worth a look in deeper leagues. And the same goes for Wilson, who has eight catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets. Tannehill is spreading the ball around, and Grant and Wilson have done well to warrant the additional work. Both are worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB in deeper leagues.

Drop candidates: Robby Anderson (73 percent), Pierre Garcon (73 percent), Brandon Marshall (63 percent)

Tight ends

Key players on a bye: Jordan Reed



Injuries of note: Evan Engram (knee), Jack Doyle (hip), Greg Olsen (foot), Hayden Hurst (foot)



Priority list: Benjamin Watson (35 percent ownership), Vance McDonald (13 percent), Hayden Hurst (10 percent), Ricky Seals-Jones (20 percent), Rhett Ellison (0 percent)

1 Watson had his best game of the season in Week 3 at Atlanta with five catches for 71 yards on six targets, and hopefully he can build off that performance this week. He has a quality matchup in Week 4 at the Giants, who nearly gave up two touchdowns to the Jaguars tight ends in Week 1 and allowed Houston's tight end group to combine for five catches for 115 yards. Watson is worth using a streaming option in Week 4 and is worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB. 2 McDonald was the preferred tight end for the Steelers in Week 3 at Tampa Bay over Jesse James , and he finished with four catches for 112 yards and a touchdown on five targets. The Steelers seemingly want McDonald to be their primary tight end in the passing game now that he's healthy after a foot injury kept him out in Week 1. He has a tough matchup in Week 4 against Baltimore, but McDonald is worth stashing if you have an open roster spot. He might not be this productive on a weekly basis, but so far, the Steelers have had a tight end score at least nine PPR points in every game this season. McDonald is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. 3 After hurting his foot in the preseason, Hurst is expected to return to practice this week and could make his NFL debut as early as Week 4. Even if he doesn't play this week at Pittsburgh, it's not a bad idea to stash him if you have an open roster spot because he has the chance to be a reliable Fantasy option this season. The Ravens do have a crowded tight end group with Mark Andrews , Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams , but Hurst would likely jump to No. 1 on that list given Baltimore selected him in the first round of this year's NFL Draft. He could eventually become a weekly starter in all leagues and is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. 4 I'm hoping that the quarterback change to Rosen will help Seals-Jones, who has not been a reliable Fantasy option through three games. He did score in Week 3 against Chicago, but he only had one catch for 35 yards on three targets. However, prior to that, he had 12 targets through the first two games and only had seven catches for 36 yards. He's not worth starting in Week 4 against Seattle, but he could be worth stashing in deeper leagues. Seals-Jones is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB, 5 Ellison should get a bigger role with Engram out, and he played well in Week 3 against the Texans with three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown on three targets. In deeper leagues, he's worth speculating on given the likely uptick in playing time, as well as targets, until Engram returns. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

Drop candidate: Jack Doyle (73 percent ownership)

DST streamers

Seahawks (29 percent) at ARI

Packers (40 percent) vs. BUF

Lions (12 percent) at DAL

K streamers

Sam Ficken (32 percent) vs. MIN

Chris Boswell (64 percent vs. BAL

Adam Vinatieri (58 percent) at HOU

