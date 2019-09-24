Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire: Make Wayne Gallman, Daniel Jones, Phillip Dorsett your priorities

Giants running back Saquon Barkley was the No. 1 overall pick in most Fantasy leagues this year, and now he's expected to miss 4-to-8 weeks with an ankle injury. The Giants have a bye in Week 11, and there's a good chance we don't see Barkley on the field again until Week 12.

That's not ideal.

I wish there was a running back on the waiver wire who could replace Barkley's production, but obviously that's not the case. You can explore some trades for a few buy-low candidates -- James Conner, Joe Mixon, Todd Gurley, David Montgomery and potentially Damien Williams are worth looking into -- but otherwise you're likely trying to put a band-aid on your Fantasy roster with a waiver wire addition.

The running back you will most likely be trying to add this week (we have plenty of candidates mentioned below as well) is the player the Giants will turn to as Barkley's replacement in Wayne Gallman since he's the backup on their roster. The third-year running back, who is owned in just 6 percent of leagues on CBS Sports, has seven carries for 30 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and one touchdown on the season, along with three catches for 24 yards on five targets.

For his career, Gallman has six games with double digits in carries, with most of them coming in his rookie campaign in 2017, before Barkley was in the NFL. In four of those games, he scored at least 11 PPR points. In three of those games, he also had at least five catches. So he might prove to be a competent replacement option.

The Giants had a suspect offensive line in 2017, and many thought Eli Manning was done as a starting quarterback in the NFL. The offensive line has been upgraded since then, and Manning was finally replaced prior to Week 3 at Tampa Bay with Daniel Jones, who had a successful debut in beating the Buccaneers.

We should see the best version of Gallman in the NFL as Barkley's replacement with a better offense around him, and he's clearly worth adding in all leagues. He's the No. 1 running back to add this week, and he's worth at least 20 percent of your FAAB budget.

Now, the one thing to caution with adding Gallman is the Giants are likely going to bring in a running back for depth on their roster. And it could be someone who takes away touches from Gallman depending on their level of experience and talent in the NFL.

Some of the possible free agents the Giants could look at are C.J. Anderson, Doug Martin, Alfred Morris and Jay Ajayi, with Anderson the most likely candidate since he was just released by Detroit last week. If you want to put in a claim for Anderson now, he's at 13 percent ownership on CBS Sports leagues.

The Giants also have fullback Elijhaa Penny on their roster, or they could promote John Hilliman off the practice squad. Most likely, a veteran running back will be added to share work with Gallman. But either way, he should still be the lead running back for the Giants until Barkley returns.

There's also the chance the Giants could trade for a running back, so keep Miami's Kenyan Drake on your radar since the Dolphins clearly aren't afraid to dump talented players for draft picks. It's the only reason I didn't list Drake in the drop candidates at running back this week with the possibility that the Giants make a deal for him, although that's likely a long shot.

For now, try to add Gallman in all leagues, especially if you are the Fantasy manager with Barkley on your team. No one can replace his production, but hopefully your Fantasy team can stay afloat until he returns.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players owned in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Jimmy Garoppolo, Sam Darnold

Jimmy Garoppolo, Sam Darnold Injuries of note: Drew Brees (thumb), Cam Newton (foot), Nick Foles (clavicle)

Priority list: Daniel Jones (35 percent ownership), Kyle Allen (5 percent), Case Keenum (19 percent), Gardner Minshew (13 percent), Jacoby Brissett (57 percent), Mason Rudolph (33 percent)

Daniel Jones (35 percent ownership), Kyle Allen (5 percent), Case Keenum (19 percent), Gardner Minshew (13 percent), Jacoby Brissett (57 percent), Mason Rudolph (33 percent) Check to see if available: Matthew Stafford (74 percent). He would be the No. 1 quarterback to add if available.

Matthew Stafford (74 percent). He would be the No. 1 quarterback to add if available. Drop candidates: Jimmy Garoppolo (88 percent), Drew Brees (86 percent), Cam Newton (82 percent), Kirk Cousins (73 percent)

Week 4 Priority List Projections powered by Sportsline Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 12th OWNED 36% YTD Stats PAYDS 353 RUYDS 33 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 17.5 I struggled with the No. 1 quarterback to add this week between Jones, Allen and Brissett. I would have Brissett at No. 1 if we knew T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps) was going to play in Week 4 against Oakland, but it sounds like he could be out, which drops Brissett down on the list. I like the setup for Jones and Allen, but adding Jones first makes more sense as a one-week replacement with his matchup against Washington. So far this year, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott and Mitchell Trubisky have combined for 813 passing yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions against Washington, with all three scoring at least 25 Fantasy points. Jones just had 37 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay in his first start, and he should be a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 4. It gets tougher for Jones after this game with matchups against Minnesota and New England, but you can worry about that later. Jones is worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB budget. Kyle Allen QB CAR Carolina • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK 16th OWNED 6% Allen will start again in Week 4 for Newton, and we don't know how long Newton will be out. For now, approach Allen as a week-to-week option for your Fantasy team, and he could be a low-end starter in all leagues. He scored 32 Fantasy points at Arizona in Week 3, and I like his matchup in Week 4 at Houston since the Texans have struggled with Drew Brees, Minshew and Philip Rivers already this year. Allen is worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB, and he'll be cheaper than Jones if you want someone who could be just as good. Case Keenum QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK 14th OWNED 19% YTD Stats PAYDS 933 RUYDS 2 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 22.7 Keenum could be replaced at any moment by rookie Dwayne Haskins, so keep that in mind, but if he starts in Week 4 as expected, I like his chances as a Fantasy quarterback against the Giants. Keenum has multiple touchdowns in all three games this season, including two games with at least 332 passing yards. He's also scored at least 20 Fantasy points in two games. The Giants have one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL, and Prescott, Josh Allen and Jameis Winston have each scored at least 24 Fantasy points against this defense. Keenum is worth 5 percent of your FAAB. Jacoby Brissett QB IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK IND -7 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 17th OWNED 57% YTD Stats PAYDS 646 RUYDS 38 TD 7 INT 1 FPTS/G 21.3 Brissett would be ahead of all these guys if Hilton were healthy, but it's hard to trust Brissett without his No. 1 receiver if Hilton is out. Keep an eye on that situation to determine where Brissett should rank if all of these quarterbacks are available to you. Brissett has scored at least 19 Fantasy points in all three games, with at least 21 points in his past two outings against Tennessee and Atlanta. With Hilton, he's a low-end starter against the Raiders. Without Hilton, Brissett is just an option in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 4th QB RNK 20th OWNED 13% YTD Stats PAYDS 692 RUYDS 80 TD 5 INT 1 FPTS/G 19.7 Minshew mania is taking over, and he's been a solid replacement for the injured Foles, who is on short-term IR and out until at least Week 11. Minshew has scored 21 Fantasy points in two of three games this year, and he's playing better than many expected. The reason he's lower on this list is his matchup with the Broncos in Week 4. Denver has limited Derek Carr, Trubisky and Aaron Rodgers to minimal production, and Minshew is only an option in two-quarterback leagues on the road. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Mason Rudolph QB PIT Pittsburgh • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN PIT -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 21st QB RNK 23rd OWNED 33% YTD Stats PAYDS 286 RUYDS 22 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 15.5 Rudolph struggled at San Francisco in Week 3 in his first start for Roethlisberger, scoring 17 Fantasy points, but I expect a better outing in Week 4 at home against the Bengals. He's only an option in two-quarterback leagues, but I expect Cincinnati's defense to struggle on the road for the second week in a row. Rudolph is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

Waiver Wire Running backs

On a bye: Le'Veon Bell, Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson

Le'Veon Bell, Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Injuries of note: Saquon Barkley (ankle), Rashaad Penny (hamstring), Damien Williams (knee), LeSean McCoy (ankle), Devin Singletary (hamstring), Tevin Coleman (ankle), Derrius Guice (knee), Ito Smith (concussion)

Priority list: Wayne Gallman (6 percent ownership), Darrel Williams (5 percent), Rex Burkhead (47 percent), Jamaal Williams (26 percent), Ronald Jones (46 percent), Alexander Mattison (52 percent), T.J. Yeldon (14 percent)

Wayne Gallman (6 percent ownership), Darrel Williams (5 percent), Rex Burkhead (47 percent), Jamaal Williams (26 percent), Ronald Jones (46 percent), Alexander Mattison (52 percent), T.J. Yeldon (14 percent) Check to see if available: Rashaad Penny (78 percent), Frank Gore (69 percent), Chris Thompson (72 percent). Gore would be the No. 2 running back to add this week behind Gallman, and Thompson would be behind Gallman and Gore, with his value higher in PPR.

Rashaad Penny (78 percent), Frank Gore (69 percent), Chris Thompson (72 percent). Gore would be the No. 2 running back to add this week behind Gallman, and Thompson would be behind Gallman and Gore, with his value higher in PPR. Drop candidates: Duke Johnson (93 percent), Tarik Cohen (92 percent), Latavius Murray (85 percent), Malcolm Brown (77 percent), Kareem Hunt (67 percent), Darwin Thompson (63 percent)

Week 4 Priority List Projections powered by Sportsline Wayne Gallman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 23rd OWNED 8% YTD Stats RUYDS 30 REC 3 REYDS 24 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.3 We talked about Gallman above, and hopefully he takes advantage of this opportunity as the replacement option for Barkley. Again, the Giants are likely to bring in another running back to compete with Gallman, but if he's the starter for potentially eight weeks for the Giants then he could be a flex option each week, especially with the bye weeks starting in Week 4. And Gallman is worth at least 30 percent of your FAAB. Darrel Williams RB KC Kansas City • #31

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET KC -6 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 29th OWNED 5% YTD Stats RUYDS 62 REC 5 REYDS 47 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 Damien Williams could be out again in Week 4 for the Chiefs, and McCoy is banged up. If both are out then Darrel Williams would be a potential starter in all leagues. He did well in tandem with McCoy in Week 3 against Baltimore with nine carries for 62 yards (6.9 yards per carry), as well as five catches for 47 yards. If you have an open spot, stash Williams just to see what happens with McCoy and Damien Williams moving forward. Darrel Williams is worth 10 percent of your FAAB. Rex Burkhead RB NE New England • #34

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF NE -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK 27th OWNED 47% YTD Stats RUYDS 112 REC 13 REYDS 110 TD 1 FPTS/G 13 Burkhead is another great stash candidate, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him start taking work away from Sony Michel, who has struggled. He benefited in Week 3 against the Jets with James White (personal) out, but White is back this week. Still, in two of three games this year, Burkhead has scored at least 13 PPR points and could be much better if Michel's role gets reduced. Long-term, I like Burkhead better than Darrel Williams, and Burkhead is worth 10 percent of your FAAB. Jamaal Williams RB GB Green Bay • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI GB -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK 38th OWNED 26% YTD Stats RUYDS 87 REC 7 REYDS 55 TD 1 FPTS/G 8 Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he wanted to increase the workload for Jamaal Williams, and it happened in Week 3 against Denver at the expense of Aaron Jones. Williams had 12 carries for 59 yards (4.9 yards per carry), as well as two catches for 27 yards. Jones, meanwhile, had 10 carries for 19 yards and one catch for 4 yards. I still like Jones better than Williams moving forward, but Williams is worth adding in all leagues. It would be a surprise to see Williams overtake Jones as the lead rusher, but should Jones miss any time, Williams could emerge as a weekly starter in all leagues. Williams is worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB. Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 39th OWNED 46% YTD Stats RUYDS 164 REC 2 REYDS 59 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.3 Tampa Bay again went with the hot hand at running back in Week 3 against the Giants, and this time it was Ronald Jones' turn. He had 14 carries for 80 yards (5.7 yards per carry), along with one catch for 41 yards. Barber had 13 carries for 48 yards (3.7 yards per carry), with two catches for 7 yards. Jones has now been the better of the two running backs in Week 1 and Week 3, and hopefully that's not the pattern. I'd stash Jones just to see what happens in Week 4, although it's a tough matchup at the Rams. He's worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB. Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK NR OWNED 52% YTD Stats RUYDS 132 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.7 Mattison could be the best lottery ticket this year should something happen to Dalvin Cook, who has battled injuries each of the past two seasons. The Vikings are clearly committed to the run, and Cook has been exceptional through three games. If he were to miss any time, Mattison would become a weekly starter in all leagues, and he's played well in tandem with Cook so far. He just had 12 carries for 58 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and a touchdown in Week 3 against Oakland. Mattison is worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB. T.J. Yeldon RB BUF Buffalo • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK 42nd OWNED 14% YTD Stats RUYDS 30 REC 2 REYDS 19 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.3 Yeldon is worth a look in deep PPR leagues as long as Singletary is out. He had a bad fumble in Week 3 against the Bengals in the first game Singletary missed, but he also had eight carries for 30 yards (3.6 yards per carry), as well as two catches for 19 yards on three targets. The Bills will likely be chasing points this week against the Patriots, and Yeldon could have a bigger role in tandem with Frank Gore. Yeldon is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

On a bye: Robby Anderson, Jamison Crowder, Deebo Samuel, Marquise Goodwin, Dante Pettis

Robby Anderson, Jamison Crowder, Deebo Samuel, Marquise Goodwin, Dante Pettis Injuries of note: T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps), Julian Edelman (ribs), Alshon Jeffery (calf), DeSean Jackson (groin), Michael Gallup (knee), A.J. Green (ankle), Tyreek Hill (collarbone), Tre'Quan Smith (ankle), Albert Wilson (calf)

Priority list: Phillip Dorsett (40 percent ownership), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (64 percent), D.J. Chark (61 percent), Mecole Hardman (60 percent), Golden Tate (50 percent), Preston Williams (6 percent), Diontae Johnson (5 percent), Parris Campbell (7 percent), Paul Richardson (5 percent), Jakobi Meyers (2 percent), Deon Cain (1 percent), Darius Slayton (0 percent)

Phillip Dorsett (40 percent ownership), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (64 percent), D.J. Chark (61 percent), Mecole Hardman (60 percent), Golden Tate (50 percent), Preston Williams (6 percent), Diontae Johnson (5 percent), Parris Campbell (7 percent), Paul Richardson (5 percent), Jakobi Meyers (2 percent), Deon Cain (1 percent), Darius Slayton (0 percent) Check to see if available: Terry McLaurin (76 percent), Curtis Samuel (77 percent), Nelson Agholor (76 percent), Marvin Jones (72 percent), Courtland Sutton (72 percent). McLaurin would the No. 1 receiver to add this week. Samuel would be behind Dorsett on the priority list. Agholor and Jones would be behind Chark and ahead of Hardman. Sutton would be behind Hardman.

Terry McLaurin (76 percent), Curtis Samuel (77 percent), Nelson Agholor (76 percent), Marvin Jones (72 percent), Courtland Sutton (72 percent). McLaurin would the No. 1 receiver to add this week. Samuel would be behind Dorsett on the priority list. Agholor and Jones would be behind Chark and ahead of Hardman. Sutton would be behind Hardman. Drop candidates: Jarvis Landry (90 percent), Antonio Brown (87 percent), Robby Anderson (73 percent), Michael Gallup (69 percent), Jamison Crowder (60 percent), James Washington (50 percent)

Week 4 Priority List Projections powered by Sportsline Phillip Dorsett WR NE New England • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF NE -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 39th OWNED 40% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 14 REYDS 187 TD 3 FPTS/G 16.3 Gallman should be the most-coveted player to add this week, but Dorsett should be second. He's in a good spot with the Patriots now that Antonio Brown is gone, and he could be a star in Week 4 if Edelman is out. While we expect Edelman to play, Dorsett should see a spike in playing time and production moving forward as the third receiver behind Edelman and Josh Gordon. In two games this year without Brown on New England's roster, Dorsett has 10 catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns on 11 targets. And going back to last year, including the playoffs, Dorset has six touchdowns in his past seven games. He's worth adding in all leagues and is worth 15-20 percent of your FAAB budget. In deeper leagues, you can take a flier on Meyers just in case Edelman is out. Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR GB Green Bay • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI GB -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK 33rd OWNED 64% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 21 REYDS 170 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.3 I love the set up for the Packers this week at home against the Eagles, and I expect this to be the best game for Aaron Rodgers in 2019. Davante Adams should also go off, but I would start Valdes-Scantling this week as well. Even if you don't start him, add him in all formats where he's still available since he's been Green Bay's best receiver with 13 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB. D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK 37th OWNED 62% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 18 REYDS 277 TD 3 FPTS/G 19.7 Chark has been Jacksonville's best receiver this season, and he should continue to play well with Minshew. In three games, Chark has 15 catches for 277 yards and three touchdowns on 18 targets, and he's scored at least 17 PPR points in each outing. He has a tough matchup in Week 4 at Denver, but Chark should not be a free agent in any league. And after playing the Broncos, the Jaguars have favorable matchups against New Orleans, Cincinnati, the Jets and Houston, where Chark could be a starter in all those games. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB. Mecole Hardman WR KC Kansas City • #17

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET KC -6 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 42nd OWNED 60% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 12 REYDS 158 TD 2 FPTS/G 11 Hardman has been great on limited targets for the Chiefs, and hopefully he'll keep it up until Hill is back. He's averaging 16.5 PPR points in the two games without Hill, and he has six catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns over that span. The problem is he has just 11 targets, so it could be hard to sustain that level of production without more opportunities. But he's playing with Patrick Mahomes, which certainly helps, and his speed is hard to contain. Hill could return soon, so keep that in mind, and the Chiefs also have other options in the passing game with Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robison, Travis Kelce and the running backs out of the backfield. You should add Hardman where he's still available, and he's at least a No. 3 receiver in Week 4 at Detroit. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB. Golden Tate WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #15

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK NR OWNED 50% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Tate will return from his suspension in Week 5, and hopefully he helps Daniel Jones improve on what we saw in Week 3 against Tampa Bay. He's worth stashing now, and Tate should be the No. 3 receiver in this offense behind Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard. For Week 4, you could look at Slayton as a flier in deeper leagues. In the first start with Jones, Slayton had three catches for 82 yards on five targets, and this is a great matchup against Washington. Tate is worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB, and Slayton is worth 1 percent. Preston Williams WR MIA Miami • #18

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -16.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK NR OWNED 6% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 23 REYDS 155 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 The Dolphins are a horror show right now, but Williams might be their best offensive player. He's scored at least 10 PPR points in three games in a row, and in the first start with Josh Rosen in Week 3 at Dallas, Williams had a season-high 12 targets for four catches and 68 yards. He dropped a touchdown, but he should continue to see a hefty amount of targets with Miami always chasing points each week. He's worth using as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 4 against the Chargers, and Williams is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN PIT -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK NR OWNED 5% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 15 REYDS 94 TD 1 FPTS/G 7 Johnson got the chance to start in Week 3 at San Francisco, and he had three catches for 52 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Hopefully, better production is ahead as Rudolph improves as a starter, and Johnson is worth stashing in all leagues. He could be a low-end No. 3 starter in Week 4 against Cincinnati at home, and hopefully the 49ers game is a sign of things to come. Johnson is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Parris Campbell WR IND Indianapolis • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK IND -6.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK NR OWNED 7% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 5 REYDS 37 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.7 We don't know how long Hilton is going to be out, or if he'll miss Week 4 at all. But if he misses time, the Colts will have to find a receiver to step up in his absence. I'd lean toward Campbell as someone to take a flier on, with Cain the second option. But we could see Zach Pascal or even Chester Rogers step up, so it might be a situation to avoid. If you're looking to add a Colts receiver then spend 1 percent of your FAAB on Campbell as a stash candidate. Paul Richardson WR WAS Washington • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK NR OWNED 5% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 19 REYDS 135 TD 2 FPTS/G 13 Richardson is coming off a strong game in Week 3 against Chicago, and he has a great matchup in Week 4 at the Giants. He's worth taking a flier on in deeper leagues if you need a third receiver this week. He had eight catches for 83 yards and a touchdown on nine targets against the Bears, and he also had three catches for 16 yards and a touchdown on three targets against Dallas in Week 2. Richardson is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE TIGHT ENDS

On a bye: George Kittle

George Kittle Injuries of note: David Njoku (wrist), Hunter Henry (knee), Jordan Reed (concussion), Vance McDonald (shoulder), Tyler Higbee (chest)

Priority list: Will Dissly (51 percent ownership), Jason Witten (62 percent),

Will Dissly (51 percent ownership), Jason Witten (62 percent), Vernon Davis (25 percent), Chris Herndon (15 percent), Dawson Knox (1 percent)

Check to see if available: Greg Olsen (81 percent), Austin Hooper (80 percent). Olsen and Hooper would be the No. 1 tight ends to add this week on the priority list.

Greg Olsen (81 percent), Austin Hooper (80 percent). Olsen and Hooper would be the No. 1 tight ends to add this week on the priority list. Drop candidates: Jared Cook (87 percent), Hunter Henry (53 percent), Jordan Reed (43 percent), David Njoku (43 percent)

Week 4 Priority List Projections powered by Sportsline Will Dissly TE SEA Seattle • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SEA -5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 8th OWNED 52% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 14 REYDS 124 TD 3 FPTS/G 14 Dissly should be among the most-coveted players this week because the matchup against the Cardinals is amazing for Week 4. In three games, the Cardinals have been destroyed by T.J. Hockenson, Mark Andrews and Greg Olsen, who each scored 25 PPR points. That's better than most quarterbacks. Dissly is hot coming into this game with at least 18 PPR points in his past two outings, and he should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues for Week 4. He also can be a weekly starter moving forward as the third-best receiving option for Seattle. Dissly is worth 10-15 percent of your FAAB budget. Vernon Davis TE WAS Washington • #85

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 21st TE RNK 10th OWNED 25% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 15 REYDS 118 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Jordan Reed might not play again this season, which could leave Davis as the main tight end for Washington moving forward. He hasn't been great since Week 1 when he had 15 Fantasy points at Philadelphia, but I would trust him as a flier in Week 4 at the Giants. The Giants have already allowed Blake Jarwin, Jason Witten and O.J. Howard to score at least nine PPR points this season, and Davis could be started in deeper leagues this week. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Jason Witten TE DAL Dallas • #82

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO DAL -2.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 14th TE RNK 14th OWNED 62% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 12 REYDS 94 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 Witten didn't take advantage of the matchup with Miami as many hoped, but he still played well enough with three catches for 54 yards on four targets. He hasn't seen more than four targets in any game this season, but he does have two touchdowns and should still be a factor in the offense with Gallup out. He faces New Orleans in Week 4, and the Saints just allowed Dissly to have six catches for 62 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in Week 3. Witten is again worth starting in deeper leagues. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Chris Herndon TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #89

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -6.5 OPP VS TE 13th TE RNK NR OWNED 15% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Herndon is eligible to return from his four-game suspension in Week 6, and he's worth stashing in all leagues if you need help at tight end and have an open roster spot. We hope Darnold is healthy by then as well, and the Jets offense should start to improve after a dismal start. I expect Herndon to be a starting Fantasy tight end as the season moves on, and he's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 2nd TE RNK 20th OWNED YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 10 REYDS 86 TD 1 FPTS/G 6 Knox was someone the Bills were hoping could contribute as a rookie, and he played well in Week 3 against Cincinnati with three catches for 67 yards and a touchdown on four targets. We'll see what happens with Tyler Kroft (foot) when he's healthy, but Knox could be a stash candidate in deeper leagues. Josh Allen is playing well for the Bills, and Knox could emerge as the third-receiving option behind John Brown and Cole Beasley. Knox is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS

Priority list: Joey Slye (38%), Matt Bryant (41%), Zane Gonzalez (30%)

WAIVER WIRE DST

Priority list: Steelers (39%) vs. CIN, Seahawks (58%) at ARI), Colts (27%) vs. OAK