James Conner (ankle) and Najee Harris (Achilles) were lost for the season due to injuries in Week 3, and CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and Tyrone Tracy (shoulder) are expected to miss multiple weeks. Mike Evans (hamstring) and Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) were also hurt in Week 3 and couldn't finish their games.

When you factor in other injuries for players who missed Week 3 -- Jayden Daniels (knee), Brock Purdy (toe), Justin Fields (concussion), J.J. McCarthy (ankle), Zach Charbonnet (foot), Aaron Jones (hamstring), Xavier Worthy (shoulder), Chris Godwin (ankle), Jauan Jennings (ankle), Jayden Reed (collarbone), George Kittle (hamstring), Evan Engram (back) and Isaiah Likely (foot) -- a lot of Fantasy managers are scrambling to find healthy bodies. And that's why you're here.

The waiver wire is your best friend, and we also have to start to prepare for bye weeks, which begin in Week 5. So let's give you the free agents to add heading into Week 4, and hopefully we won't continue to deal with so many injuries to star players as the season goes on.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Joe Burrow (toe), Jayden Daniels (knee), Justin Fields (concussion), Brock Purdy (toe), J.J. McCarthy (ankle) and Mac Jones (knee).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Brock Purdy (84 percent rostered) and Justin Fields (80 percent). Purdy missed the past two games with a shoulder injury, but he's expected to return in Week 4 against Jacksonville. He scored 20.8 Fantasy points in Week 1 at Seattle, and he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues against the Jaguars. ... Fields missed Week 3 at Tampa Bay with a concussion, but hopefully he can return in Week 4 at Miami. When healthy, Fields can be considered a low-end starter in all leagues, and he scored 31.5 Fantasy points in Week 1 against Pittsburgh, which is a great example of his upside.

Drop candidates: Trevor Lawrence (68 percent rostered), C.J. Stroud (67 percent), Michael Penix Jr. (61 percent), J.J. McCarthy (50 percent), Aaron Rodgers (49 percent) and Mac Jones (41 percent). Lawrence scored 12.3 Fantasy points or less in two of three starts, and now he faces San Francisco, Kansas City, Seattle and the Rams in his next four games before a bye in Week 8. He'll be difficult to trust in those matchups in one-quarterback leagues. ... Stroud has failed to score at least 17 Fantasy points in any game this season, and he faces Tennessee and Baltimore in his next two games. He's only an option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. ... Penix has combined for less than 10 Fantasy points in his past two games against Minnesota and Carolina, and he was benched in Week 3 against the Panthers for Kirk Cousins. We'll see if the Falcons make a permanent change if Penix continues to struggle, and you can't start him in one-quarterback leagues in Week 4 against Washington. ... McCarthy (ankle) won't play in Week 4 against Pittsburgh in Ireland, and we'll see if Carson Wentz stays the starter for the Vikings until Week 7 after Minnesota's bye in Week 6. For now, you can drop McCarthy in all one-quarterback leagues. ... I thought Rodgers would play well against the Patriots in Week 3, but he finished with just 139 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. You can't start him in one-quarterback leagues in Week 4 against Minnesota in Ireland, and then the Steelers have a bye in Week 5. ... Purdy is expected to return in Week 4, and Jones (knee) is now injured. You can drop Jones in all leagues if he's back on San Francisco's bench.

Add in this order:

Week 4 Waiver Priority List Marcus Mariota QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL WAS -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 6th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats PAYDS 207 RUYDS 40 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 22.2 We don't know when Jayden Daniels (knee) will return, but he missed Week 3 against Las Vegas, which allowed Mariota the chance to excel with 207 passing yards and a touchdown and 40 rushing yards and a touchdown. He's now scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three appearances with the Commanders over the past two years, and he would be a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues if he starts again in Week 4 at Atlanta. Mariota is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB in one-quarterback leagues and up to 20 percent in Superflex and two-quarterback formats. Geno Smith QB LV Las Vegas • #7

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI LV -1 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats PAYDS 831 RUYDS 35 TD 4 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.2 Smith passed for 289 yards and three touchdowns in Week 3 at Washington, and he has now scored at least 19.5 Fantasy points in two of three starts for the Raiders. In Week 4, Smith gets a dream matchup against the Bears, who allowed two of three quarterbacks this season to score at least 26.2 Fantasy points. Smith is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Carson Wentz QB MIN Minnesota • #11

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT MIN -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats PAYDS 173 RUYDS 4 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 19.3 Wentz didn't have to do much in his first start for the Vikings in place of J.J. McCarthy (ankle) since Minnesota beat Cincinnati 48-10 in Week 3. He passed for 173 yards and two touchdowns, and Wentz will start again in Week 4 against the Steelers in Ireland. All three quarterbacks to face Pittsburgh scored at least 19.8 Fantasy points, and Wentz should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in this matchup. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ MIA -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 25th QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats PAYDS 575 RUYDS 17 TD 5 INT 4 FPTS/G 15.5 Tagovailoa only scored 16.8 Fantasy points in Week 3 at Buffalo, but he played well until he threw an interception late in the fourth quarter of a 31-21 loss. This week, Tagovailoa faces a Jets defense that has allowed two of three quarterbacks to score at least 19 Fantasy points, and Tagovailoa should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in this matchup. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats PAYDS 603 RUYDS 50 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 16.3 Young only passed for 121 yards and no touchdowns in Week 3 against Atlanta, but he also added a rushing touchdown in a 30-0 victory. He will likely have to do more in Week 4 at New England, and the Patriots have allowed two of three quarterbacks to score at least 19.5 Fantasy points this season. I like Young as a high-end No. 2 quarterback in all leagues, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Jaxson Dart QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #6

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -6 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0.2 Giants coach Brian Daboll said Monday the team is "evaluating everything," which might mean Dart could be starting soon in place of Russell Wilson. That would be exciting, even in a tough matchup heading into Week 4 against the Chargers. For now, Dart should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB. And in deeper, one-quarterback leagues, you can stash Dart for 1 percent. He could emerge as a top-12 Fantasy quarterback as the season goes on. Tyrod Taylor QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #2

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats PAYDS 253 RUYDS 69 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 15.5 We'll see if Justin Fields (concussion) will return in Week 4 at Miami after he was out in Week 3 at Tampa Bay, but Taylor will be worth using as a streamer in deeper leagues, as well as a starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, if he starts against the Dolphins. Taylor passed for 197 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against the Buccaneers, along with 48 rushing yards, and Miami has allowed at least 29 Fantasy points to all three opposing quarterbacks this year. Taylor is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB in one-quarterback leagues and up to 15 percent in Superflex and two-quarterback formats. Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 14th QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats PAYDS 663 RUYDS 14 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 15.3 Darnold only attempted 18 passes in Week 3 against the Saints, but he completed 14 of them for 218 yards and two touchdowns. He's now scored at least 19.8 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Pittsburgh and New Orleans, and he faces the Cardinals in Week 4 on Thursday night. I like Darnols as a high-end No. 2 quarterback in all leagues, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Kirk Cousins QB ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 37 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats PAYDS 29 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 1.1 Cousins appeared in relief of an ineffective Michael Penix Jr. in Week 3 at Carolina, and we'll see what happens with Atlanta's quarterback situation moving forward. It's a good idea to speculate on Cousins now in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues just in case he starts for Penix any time soon. Cousins should be added for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB in those formats.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: James Conner (ankle), Najee Harris (Achilles), Zach Charbonnet (foot), Aaron Jones (hamstring), Joe Mixon (foot), Tyjae Spears (ankle), Samaje Perine (thumb) and Will Shipley (oblique).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Trey Benson (81 percent rostered), Brian Robinson Jr. (75 percent) and Tyler Allgeier (67 percent). Benson is the No. 1 player to add this week where available, regardless of position, with Conner out for the season. Benson has done well so far in a reserve role behind Conner with at least 8.1 PPR points in all three games, and Benson had 10 carries for 42 yards and three catches for 9 yards on four targets in Week 3 at San Francisco. He's expected to get 15-20 total touches per week and has the chance to be a No. 2 Fantasy running back for the rest of the year. ... Robinson and Allgeier are high-end handcuffs to roster in all leagues. If either one gets the chance for increased playing time then they could be No. 2 Fantasy running backs in starting roles. If you have an open roster spot then roster Robinson or Allgeier, in that order, since both could be lottery tickets this season.

Drop candidates: James Conner (100 percent rostered), Najee Harris (75 percent), Dylan Sampson (66 percent), Kaleb Johnson (54 percent) and Jaydon Blue (46 percent). Conner and Harris are unfortunately out for the season, so you can drop both in all redraft leagues. ... Sampson had one carry and no targets in Week 3 against Green Bay and is not worth rostering in redraft leagues while Quinshon Judkins is active. ... Johnson did not play in Week 3 at New England, and he's clearly behind Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell. You can drop Johnson in all redraft leagues heading into Week 4 against Minnesota. ... Blue was inactive for the third game in a row. He will need an injury for either Javonte Williams or Miles Sanders to be Fantasy relevant this season.

Add in this order:

Week 4 Waiver Priority List Tyjae Spears RB TEN Tennessee • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -7 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 If you don't need a running back for Week 4 then make Spears the top priority at the position. He is on the injured reserve/designated for return list for at least one more week with an ankle injury, but hopefully he'll make his season debut in Week 5. When healthy, Spears will share touches with Tony Pollard, and Spears could become a weekly flex option in all leagues. Now is the time to stash him before there's a potential demand, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN HOU -7 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK 45th ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats RUYDS 44 REC 2 REYDS 46 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.7 Hopefully, we'll see Marks continue to get more playing time, and he might take over the backfield for the Texans sooner rather than later. Dare Ogunbowale didn't play an offensive snap in Week 3 at Jacksonville, and Nick Chubb played 33 snaps compared to 30 for Marks. He finished the game with six carries for 27 yards and one catch for 9 yards on two targets, and Houston needs to inject some life into the backfield. Marks might be the answer, and he's worth stashing in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS Washington • #36

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL WAS -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats RUYDS 39 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.9 In full disclosure, you might want to avoid the Commanders backfield altogether since it appears like we could have a three-way split for Rodriguez, Jacory Crosky-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols, and all three contributed in Week 3 against Las Vegas, which was the first game without Austin Ekeler (Achilles). Rodriguez, who was inactive for the first two games of the year, started and had 11 carries for 39 yards but no targets. Croskey-Merritt had eight carries for 26 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 5 yards on one target. And McNichols had four carries for 78 yards and a touchdown, which came on a 60-yard run where he broke multiple tackles. I still like Croskey-Merritt the best long-term, but Washington might lean on Rodriguez the most for now. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Ollie Gordon II RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ MIA -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats RUYDS 50 REC 2 REYDS 4 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.5 Gordon ran well in Week 3 at Buffalo with nine carries for 38 yards and a touchdown, and he's worth adding in all leagues where available for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. He's clearly the No. 2 running back in Miami behind De'Von Achane, and the Dolphins might prefer to use Gordon in short-yardage situations and near the goal line right now. He's also a lottery ticket in case Achane misses any time, so stash Gordon on your bench if you have an open roster spot. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND LAR -3.5 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats RUYDS 99 REC 1 REYDS 14 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.1 Corum once again looked good in Week 3 at Philadelphia with eight carries for 53 yards, and he now has 13 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown in his past two games. He should continue to work in tandem with Kyren Williams, and Corum is a lottery ticket in case Williams were to miss any time. Corum might even be a flex option in deeper leagues if he continues to produce like this. He's worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Braelon Allen RB NYJ N.Y. Jets

Age: 21 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 43rd ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats RUYDS 50 REC 2 REYDS 17 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.9 Allen had his best game of the season in Week 3 at Tampa Bay with six carries for 30 yards and two catches for 17 yards on two targets, and he's worth stashing on your roster if you have an open roster spot. The Jets have a favorable upcoming schedule against Miami in Week 4 and Dallas in Week 5, and Allen could be a potential flex option in deeper leagues if he continues to work well in tandem with Breece Hall. And if Hall were to miss any time then Allen could be a lottery ticket in all leagues. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Kareem Hunt RB KC Kansas City • #29

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 40th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats RUYDS 81 REC 4 REYDS 23 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.8 Hunt had 10 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 10 yards on one target in Week 3 at the Giants. He will likely be touchdown dependent as a Fantasy option while Isiah Pacheco is healthy, but maybe the Chiefs start to give him more work if Pacheco continues to struggle. Hunt is worth adding in all leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Miles Sanders RB DAL Dallas • #24

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 6th RB RNK 46th ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats RUYDS 109 REC 6 REYDS 13 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.5 Sanders continues to be the No. 2 running back for the Cowboys and has lottery-ticket potential if Javonte Williams were to miss any time due to injury. Sanders has scored at least 8.3 PPR points in each of his past two games, and he had nine carries for 41 yards and three catches for 12 yards on three targets in Week 3 at Chicago. He is worth stashing on your bench for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Kyle Monangai RB CHI Chicago • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -1 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK 47th ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats RUYDS 44 REC 3 REYDS 23 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.2 Monangai had six carries for 16 yards and one catch for 4 yards in Week 3 against Dallas, and he now has 15 total touches in his past two games. The Bears might continue to give him work in tandem with D'Andre Swift, and if Monangai starts to improve we could see a shift in playing time since Swift has struggled to start the season. Monangai is worth stashing on your bench for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Jeremy McNichols RB WAS Washington • #26

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL WAS -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats RUYDS 103 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.4 McNichols had the highlight play of the Commanders backfield in Week 3 against Las Vegas with a 60-yard touchdown, which was the longest touchdown run by a Washington player since Steven Sims in Week 5 of the 2019 season, per Commanders reporter Ben Standig. But this backfield will be messy with McNichols, Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Chris Rodriguez Jr. all sharing playing time, and McNichols played the fewest snaps of the three against the Raiders with 15 compared to 23 for Croskey-Merritt and 22 for Rodriguez. We'll see what happens moving forward since this was the first game without Austin Ekeler (Achilles), but Jayden Daniels (knee) was also out. Only Croskey-Merritt had a catch on one target, which is something to monitor as well. For now, you can speculate on McNichols for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Tahj Brooks RB CIN Cincinnati • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -7 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 13th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 19% YTD Stats RUYDS 17 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.6 Brooks got his first offensive touches of the season in Week 3 at Minnesota with five carries for 17 yards, and Samaje Perine left the game against the Vikings with a thumb injury. Chase Brown is also struggling to start the season, and maybe Brooks can get more work moving forward if the Bengals want to make some changes to their backfield. He's worth speculating on in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Kendre Miller RB NO New Orleans • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -16.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats RUYDS 59 REC 3 REYDS 11 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.3 Miller continues to be the No. 2 running back for the Saints and has lottery-ticket potential if Alvin Kamara were to miss any time due to injury. Miller had seven carries for 27 yards and two catches for 9 yards on two targets in Week 3 at Seattle, and New Orleans might continue to give him more playing time if the Saints (0-3) continue to lose games. He is worth stashing on your bench in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries: CeeDee Lamb (ankle), Mike Evans (hamstring), Terry McLaurin (quadriceps), Xavier Worthy (shoulder), Chris Godwin (ankle), Jayden Reed (collarbone), Jauan Jennings (ankle), Brandon Aiyuk (knee), Jalen Coker (quadriceps), Xavier Legette (hamstring), Alec Pierce (concussion), Dyami Brown (shoulder), Christian Watson (knee) and Jalen McMillan (neck).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Chris Godwin (82 percent rostered), Jauan Jennings (81 percent), Matthew Golden (80 percent), Khalil Shakir (76 percent) and Wan'Dale Robinson (69 percent). Godwin could make his season debut in Week 4 against the Eagles, and he might be needed with Evans hurt. Make sure Godwin is not sitting on waivers in your league and add him in all formats. ... Jennings missed Week 3, but hopefully he'll return in Week 4 against Jacksonville. In Week 2, Jennings led the 49ers with 10 targets and had five catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. ... Golden had his best game to date in Week 3 at Cleveland with four catches for 52 yards on four targets, and now he gets to face Dallas in Week 4, which is a dream matchup. Let's hope this is the start of something big for the rookie. ... Shakir had four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on four targets in Week 3 against Miami and has now scored at least 12.4 PPR points in two of three games this season. He should be a weekly No. 3 Fantasy option in all PPR leagues. ... Robinson was awful in Week 3 against Kansas City with one catch for 26 yards on four targets, but I still expect him to perform as a No. 3 PPR receiver most weeks this season, so add him where available. Prior to Week 3, he combined for 14 catches for 197 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets in the first two games of the season.

Drop candidates: Travis Hunter (93 percent rostered), Marquise Brown (76 percent), Josh Downs (59 percent), Adam Thielen (43 percent) and Kayshon Boutte (40 percent). Hunter had just two targets in Week 3 against Houston and finished with one catch for 21 yards. He's been held to 33 yards or less in all three games this season, and now he faces San Francisco, Kansas City, Seattle and the Rams in the next four games. You can drop Hunter in all redraft leagues for now. ... Brown has combined for nine catches for 72 yards on 11 targets in his past two games against the Eagles and Giants, and Worthy could play in Week 4. Tyquan Thornton has also emerged as a weapon for the Chiefs, and Brown will be tough to trust moving forward, especially with Rashee Rice eligible to return in Week 7. ... Downs has scored 5.4 PPR points or less in two of three games this season, and his best outing was six catches for 51 yards on eight targets against Denver in Week 2. Michael Pittman and Tyler Warren are overshadowing Downs in the passing game for the Colts, and he can be dropped in all redraft leagues for now. ... Thielen had three games without Jordan Addison (suspension) and combined for two catches for 26 yards on six targets over that span. Addison is back in Week 4, and you can drop Thielen in all leagues now. ... In the past two games, Boutte has combined for three catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on four targets, which is a disappointment compared to his first game against Las Vegas when he had six catches for 103 yards on eight targets. I'll hold onto Stefon Diggs for now to see if he improves, but you can drop Boutte in most leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 4 Waiver Priority List Elic Ayomanor WR TEN Tennessee • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -7 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 18 REYDS 107 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.9 Ayomanor continues to make plays for the Titans, and he's worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB heading into Week 4 at Houston. In his past two games against the Rams and Colts, Ayomanor has combined for eight catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets. He should continue to improve as the season goes on, and hopefully he can become a weekly starter in all three-receiver leagues. Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI LV -1 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 20 REYDS 211 TD 4 FPTS/G 19.7 Tucker had a breakout game in Week 3 at Washington with eight catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns on nine targets. But he also had eight targets in Week 2 against the Chargers, and he's clearly a big part of the Raiders passing game, along with Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers. He has the chance for another solid outing in Week 4 against the Bears, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Tucker is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -1 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 6 REYDS 103 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.4 Burden only had three catches on three targets in Week 3 against Dallas, but he finished with 101 receiving yards and a touchdown. Granted, it was against the Cowboys, and the 65-yard touchdown came on the end of a flea-flicker that left Burden wide open. But we want to see him get more playing time, and hopefully this big outing will be the start of something for the rookie. He's worth adding and stashing on your bench for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 The earliest Coker (quadriceps) can make his season debut is Week 5, but you should stash him now, especially if you have an IR spot. When healthy, Coker should be the No. 2 receiver for the Panthers behind Tetairoa McMillan, especially with Xavier Legette (hamstring) and Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle) now banged up. Bryce Young and Coker have a solid rapport, and there should be plenty of targets to help Coker be a potential starter in all three-receiver leagues. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Tory Horton WR SEA Seattle • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 8 REYDS 64 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 It will likely be tough for Horton to command consistent targets when Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp are healthy, but Horton has gotten off to a good start so far in his rookie season. In his past two games, Horton has five catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets against the Steelers and Saints, and he scored at least 11.2 PPR points in each outing. He's worth stashing in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB, and hopefully the Seahawks will start using him more to maximize his upside. Tyquan Thornton WR KC Kansas City • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 18 REYDS 171 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.7 We'll see what happens if Xavier Worthy (shoulder) can play in Week 4, and Rashee Rice (suspension) is eligible to play in Week 7. But Thornton has emerged as a playmaker for the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in the past two games against the Eagles and Giants, and he might have some staying power if this continues, even when the Kansas City receiving corps is at full strength. In his past two outings, Thornton has combined for seven catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns, and he scored at least 13.9 PPR points in each outing. He has a difficult matchup in Week 4 against Baltimore, but then Thornton faces Jacksonville, Detroit and Las Vegas, which are favorable opponents. He'll benefit more the longer Worthy is out, but Thornton is the speed element the Chiefs need to make plays down the field. Fantasy managers can hopefully benefit, and Thornton is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Dontayvion Wicks WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL GB -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 12 REYDS 95 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.8 It's hard to judge the Packers receivers from the Week 2 game at Cleveland since Jordan Love struggled, but it was the first outing without Jayden Reed (collarbone). Matthew Golden had the best game with four catches for 52 yards, but Wicks only had two catches for 21 yards on four targets, while Romeo Doubs (54 percent) had two catches for 25 yards on two targets. I like Wicks better than Doubs, but both are worth a look heading into Week 4 at Dallas in a dream matchup. Both can be added for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Christian Kirk WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN HOU -7 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 8 REYDS 25 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.5 Kirk had a quiet season debut in Week 3 at Jacksonville with three catches for 25 yards, but he got eight targets. Hopefully that's a sign of things to come, and the Texans need someone to step up opposite Nico Collins. Kirk missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury, so he could take some time to start making plays for C.J. Stroud. That said, you should stash Kirk where available for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. KaVontae Turpin WR DAL Dallas • #9

Age: 29 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 9 REYDS 129 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 CeeDee Lamb (ankle) is not expected to play in Week 4 against Green Bay, and we don't know when he'll return, which should allow Turpin and Jalen Tolbert (5 percent rostered) to have expanded roles for the Cowboys. Jake Ferguson and George Pickens should lead Dallas in targets, but Turpin and Tolbert (in that order) should pick up the scraps. Against Chicago in Week 3, which is the game Lamb was injured, Turpin had two catches for 64 yards on three targets, and Tolbert had three catches for 24 yards on six targets. Tolbert will likely get more targets than Turpin, but Turpin has more upside. Both are worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB in deeper leagues. Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC SF -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Aiyuk (knee) might not make his season debut until Week 6, but you might want to stash him now, especially if you have an IR spot. If everyone is healthy for the 49ers, Aiyuk might be the No. 3 receiver behind Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings, but Jennings just missed Week 3 with an ankle injury. And we'll see when George Kittle (hamstring) can return to action, with the earliest he's eligible being Week 5. That said, Aiyuk still has the potential to be a top-30 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and if you can add him now for 1 percent of your remaining FAB then it makes sense. Parker Washington WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 16 REYDS 110 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.7 Washington had 11 targets in Week 3 against Houston, which is more than Brian Thomas Jr. (six) and Travis Hunter (two) had combined. Washington only managed four catches for 34 yards, but it's clear Trevor Lawrence likes Washington, who also had five catches for 76 yards on five targets in Week 2 at Cincinnati. In deeper leagues, Washington is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Calvin Austin III WR PIT Pittsburgh • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 15 REYDS 126 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.9 Austin had three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Week 3 at New England, and he has now scored at least 12.4 PPR points in two of three games this season. Austin is the second-best Fantasy receiver for the Steelers behind DK Metcalf, and Aaron Rodgers can hopefully help Austin maintain value as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues for the rest fof the year. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries: George Kittle (hamstring), Evan Engram (back), Isaiah Likely (foot), Colston Loveland (hip), Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle) and Darren Waller (hip).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Juwan Johnson (82 percent rostered), Dalton Kincaid (73 percent) and Dallas Goedert (72 percent). Johnson has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in all three games this season, and he's averaging nine targets per game. He should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues moving forward. ... Kincaid has scored at least 14.8 PPR points in two of three games this season, and he has 12 targets in his past two games against the Jets and Dolphins with nine catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. He's worth trusting as a low-end starter in all leagues heading into Week 4 against the Saints. ... Goedert only had one catch on two targets in Week 3 against the Rams, but he made it count with a 33-yard touchdown reception. In Week 1 against Dallas, Goedert had seven catches for 44 yards on seven targets, and then he missed Week 2 with a knee injury. When healthy, Goedert should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues.

Drop candidates: Kyle Pitts (74 percent rostered), Evan Engram (60 percent) and Jonnu Smith (53 percent). Pitts has at least four receptions in all three games this season, but he's had less than 40 receiving yards in each of his past two outings against Minnesota and Carolina, with no touchdowns on the year. The only Falcons pass catcher worth starting in the majority of leagues right now is Drake London, and the Falcons have a bye coming up in Week 5. ... Engram missed Week 3 at the Chargers with a back injury, and he already has dealt with a calf injury as well. When healthy, Engram has combined for four catches for 33 yards on six targets, and he's not worth trusting in the majority of leagues, even with a matchup against the Bengals in Week 4. ... Smith scored a touchdown in Week 1, but he's combined for 12 catches for 60 yards on 13 targets in three games this season. There appears to be little upside for Smith, especially heading into Week 4 against Minnesota in Ireland. And then the Steelers have a bye in Week 5.

Add in this order:

Week 4 Waiver Priority List Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR NE -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 22 REYDS 165 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.8 Henry had a standout game in Week 3 against Pittsburgh with eight catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets. He now has at least eight targets in two of three games this season, and he's been the most reliable pass catcher for Drake Maye to start the year. Henry is worth trusting as a low-end starter in all leagues heading into Week 4 against Carolina, and he should be added for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Isaiah Likely TE BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET BAL -4.5 O/U 54 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Likely (foot) has missed the first three games of the season, but he could be ready for Week 4 at Kansas City. Given his upside, Likely could emerge as a weekly starter in all leagues sooner rather than later. He's worth stashing in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 13th TE RNK 20th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 16 REYDS 137 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.9 Strange had his best game of the season in Week 3 against Houston with six catches for 61 yards on seven targets. He's now scored at least 9.9 PPR points in two of three games this season, and he's averaging six targets per game in his past two outings against the Bengals and Texans. Strange should be considered a streamer heading into Week 4 at San Francisco, and he's worth adding in all leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Chigoziem Okonkwo TE TEN Tennessee • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -7 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 4th TE RNK 21st ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 16 REYDS 120 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 Okonkwo had a solid game in Week 3 against Indianapolis with five catches for 66 yards on six targets, and he got six targets in each of the past two games against the Rams and Colts. He's becoming a reliable target for Cam Ward, and Okonkwo is worth a look in deeper leagues as a streamer heading into Week 4 at Houston. You can add Okonkwo for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 11th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 7 REYDS 25 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.8 We don't know how long Mike Evans (hamstring) will be out, if at all. And we don't know if Chris Godwin (ankle) will make his season debut in Week 4 against the Eagles. Last year, when Evans and Godwin were injured, Otton scored at least 18 PPR points in three of four games from Week 7 through Week 10, and he had at least eight targets in each outing. Emeka Egbuka wasn't on the roster then, so keep that in mind. But Otton might be a streaming option in deeper leagues if Evans and Godwin are both out in Week 4. Otton is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

DST streamers

Chargers (64 percent rostered) at NYG

Commanders (45 percent rostered) at ATL

Lions (42 percent rostered) vs. CLE

Kicker streamers