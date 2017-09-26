Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire: Wendell Smallwood headed for more work with Darren Sproles out

Before we get into the waiver wire for Week 4, let's give some credit to Darren Sproles , who might have played his final NFL game Sunday after he suffered a torn ACL and a broken arm against the Giants. He was always fun to watch.



Sproles, 34, said last December that this might be his final season. He could change his mind after his injuries Sunday, and he even tweeted Monday night that "the comeback will be real" and "stay tuned."

But if this was the last time we saw Sproles on the field, we should remember him as one of the most exciting players over the past 13 seasons. He was dynamic in all facets of the game, especially for someone listed at 5-foot-6.



According to the Eagles website, Sproles is the only player in NFL history to have 30-plus receiving touchdowns (30), 20-plus rushing touchdowns (22), one or more kickoff return touchdowns (2) and one or more punt return touchdowns (7). Wow.



While he was never a superstar Fantasy running back, we loved him at times during his career with the Chargers, Saints and Eagles. He was great in New Orleans for PPR owners when he had three years in a row of at least 71 catches and 800 yards, including two years with at least eight total touchdowns.



He currently sits at No. 8 overall on the all-time list of all-purpose yards with 19,144, ahead of LaDainian Tomlinson and just behind Steve Smith. If Sproles plays again, he could move ahead of Smith (19,180), Marshall Faulk (19,190) and Tim Brown (19,682) into the No. 5 spot.



It has been an impressive career, and the Eagles will miss him. We'll get into LeGarrette Blount , Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement below, but if Sproles does decide to retire, Fantasy owners will miss him as well.

Quarterbacks

Injuries of note: Andrew Luck (shoulder) and Sam Bradford (knee)



Priority list 55% Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB I expected Dalton to play well in Week 3 at Green Bay, and he delivered with his first 20-point Fantasy performance of the season. In his first game under new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, Dalton was sharp with 21-of-27 passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns, and he leaned on A.J. Green with 13 targets, which resulted in 10 catches for 111 yards and one touchdown. Now, Dalton gets the Browns, who have allowed multiple touchdowns to all three quarterbacks they have faced in Ben Roethlisberger, Joe Flacco and Jacoby Brissett. Dalton has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in four games in a row against the Browns and is averaging 24.5 points against Cleveland over that span. He's worth 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 28% Deshaun Watson Houston Texans QB Watson could be in line for good production, especially if Will Fuller (collarbone) is able to play in Week 4 against the Titans. Watson did a nice job against the Patriots in a tough road game with 301 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and he ran for 41 yards. He now has 108 rushing yards and a touchdown in two starts, and that part of his game is big for his Fantasy production. The Titans have allowed multiple touchdowns to two of the three quarterbacks they've faced this year in Derek Carr and Russell Wilson, and Watson is worth a look in two-quarterback leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 23% Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB Goff was one of the bigger stars and surprises of Week 3 when he had 292 passing yards and three touchdowns on Thursday night at San Francisco. We hope he can build on that performance this week at Dallas. He'll need a healthy Sammy Watkins (concussion) if Fantasy owners are going to trust him, and Goff has now scored at least 18 Fantasy points in two of three games this year. The Cowboys have allowed multiple touchdown passes to their past two opposing quarterbacks in Trevor Siemian and Carson Palmer, and Goff can be a starting option in two-quarterback leagues for Week 4, especially if Watkins plays. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 57% Jay Cutler Miami Dolphins QB Cutler was awful in Week 3 at the Jets, and the Saints defense shut down Cam Newton and the Panthers. But is the Saints defense really that good? And will Cutler continue to look that bad? The latter is likely, but Cutler still has the chance to help Fantasy owners in two-quarterback leagues despite passing for just 220 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 26-of-44 completions. Prior to facing Newton, the Saints allowed an average of 33 Fantasy points a game to Sam Bradford and Tom Brady. Cutler is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 21% Blake Bortles Jacksonville Jaguars QB Bortles picked a good time to have his best game of the season in Week 3 against the Ravens in London. He was 20-of-31 passing for 244 yards and four touchdowns, and now he gets to face the Jets in Week 4. Now, give the Jets credit for demolishing the Dolphins offense last week and holding Jay Cutler to 220 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception, but Tyrod Taylor and Carr each had more than 20 Fantasy points in the first two games of the season against New York. Bortles is only an option in two-quarterback leagues, but this is a good week to trust him if you need a replacement starter. He is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars.

Drop list

Cam Newton (100 percent): Newton gets this spot all to himself, and it's time for Fantasy owners to move on. He doesn't look right, and he might be without Kelvin Benjamin (knee) this week, as well as Greg Olsen (foot) on injured reserve. Newton flopped against the Saints at home in Week 3 with seven Fantasy points, and he's averaging just 11.3 points on the season. He might do well this week at New England, and the Patriots have struggled against Alex Smith, Drew Brees and Watson in every game. But Newton isn't trustworthy right now, and he can't be started in any leagues.

Running backs

Injuries of note: Darren Sproles (broken arm/ACL), Rob Kelley (ribs), Samaje Perine (hand), Matt Forte (toe), Ty Montgomery (wrist), Melvin Gordon (knee), Derrick Henry (thigh), C.J. Prosise (ankle) and Orleans Darkwa (back)



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): LeGarrette Blount (81 percent) and Duke Johnson (69 percent),



Priority list 17% Wendell Smallwood Philadelphia Eagles RB We've been telling you to stash Smallwood for several weeks now, and hopefully you listened. But our thought was he would eventually take over for Blount and not Sproles, and now Sproles is out for the season. Smallwood played 43-of-76 snaps in Week 3 against the Giants compared to 22 for Blount, and Smallwood finished with 12 carries for 71 yards and one catch for 9 yards. Blount will have the better chance to score, which happened against the Giants, and he also added 12 carries for 67 yards. Corey Clement (1 percent) is also worth a look in deeper leagues, but Smallwood should be added in all formats. He's worth at least 15 percent of your FAAB dollars. 40% D'Onta Foreman Houston Texans RB Foreman only played 17-of-71 snaps in Week 3 at New England, while Lamar Miller played 49, but it's starting to look like Foreman needs more work. He had eight carries for 25 yards and caught two passes for 65 yards on three targets against the Patriots, and Miller finished with just 14 carries for 56 yards and one catch for 7 yards. We don't expect Foreman to put Miller on the bench, but we could see this becoming a tandem. And Foreman now has double digits in touches in consecutive games after he had 12 carries for 40 yards at Cincinnati in Week 2. If Miller had to miss time due to injury, Foreman could become a starting Fantasy option. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB dollars. 63% Jamaal Charles Denver Broncos RB Don't break the bank on Charles, and he only played 21-of-70 snaps in Week 3 at Buffalo, compared to 49 for C.J. Anderson. But Charles has looked good in three games as the second running back in Denver with 28 carries for 142 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and one touchdown and two catches for 7 yards, with a fumble. He could start getting more work in tandem with Anderson, and we know Anderson's had a hard time staying healthy in his career. One thing to keep in mind is Devontae Booker (8 percent) could return soon from his wrist injury and potentially ruin Anderson and Charles. I would also stash Booker in deeper leagues in case Anderson or Charles ever suffered an injury. Charles is only worth 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 57% Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints RB He's still part of a three-headed backfield with Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson , but Kamara should be viewed as the No. 2 running back for the Saints behind Ingram. In Week 3 against the Panthers, Kamara played 15-of-58 snaps compared to 31 for Ingram and 13 for Peterson. Kamara finished the game with two carries for 37 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 5 yards on five targets. You could get away with starting Kamara in a deeper league in Week 4 against the Dolphins in London, but he's also worth stashing in case the Saints ever give him a bigger workload, especially with Peterson continuing to struggle. He's worth 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 3% Elijah McGuire New York Jets RB It's not an ideal situation to stash a member of the Jets, but McGuire might be worth it in deeper leagues. Forte is dealing with a toe injury, which could limit him in Week 4 against the Jaguars, but the Jets have said they want to work in McGuire with Forte and Bilal Powell . In Week 3 against the Dolphins, McGuire had seven carries for 34 yards, but he also lost a fumble while playing 11 of 63 snaps You're not going to start McGuire in Week 4 against Jacksonville if Forte is out given the matchup, but he is someone to monitor in case he doesn't get added in most 10- and 12-team leagues. McGuire is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 53% Jamaal Williams Green Bay Packers RB I have Williams and Branden Oliver (7 percent) listed here just in case the starters in front of them are out for Week 4. Montgomery is expected to play Thursday night against the Bears, and Gordon should be fine Sunday against the Eagles. Should Williams or Oliver start this week, both would be considered flex options at best.

Drop list



Thomas Rawls (75 percent): Rawls played one snap in Week 3 at the Titans, and he didn't touch the ball. He could get more work moving forward if Prosise is out, but this backfield belongs to Chris Carson , who played 41 of 73 snaps and had 11 carries for 34 yards and two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee. Eddie Lacy (34 percent) also played no snaps and should not be owned.

Paul Perkins (70 percent): We'll see if Perkins gets a boost if Darkwa misses Week 4 at Tampa Bay, but his back injury is not considered serious. Perkins just continues to flop, and he only had nine carries for 22 yards and two catches for 8 yards at Philadelphia. The offensive line continues to be a problem for the Giants, and Perkins has just 23 carries for 48 yards (2.1 yards per carry) and six catches for 29 yards on the season. He also hasn't scored a touchdown in 19 career games. He is not worth owning in most 10- and 12-team leagues.

(70 percent): We'll see if Perkins gets a boost if Darkwa misses Week 4 at Tampa Bay, but his back injury is not considered serious. Perkins just continues to flop, and he only had nine carries for 22 yards and two catches for 8 yards at Philadelphia. The offensive line continues to be a problem for the Giants, and Perkins has just 23 carries for 48 yards (2.1 yards per carry) and six catches for 29 yards on the season. He also hasn't scored a touchdown in 19 career games. He is not worth owning in most 10- and 12-team leagues. Kerwynn Williams (65 percent): Williams played just one snap in Monday night's loss to the Cowboys, and he had one carry for 3 yards. On a night when Chris Johnson struggled (12 carries for 17 yards and one catch for 4 yards) -- although Andre Ellington did OK in limited work (five carries for 22 yards and five catches for 59 yards) - Williams wasn't part of the backfield rotation. You can drop Williams in all formats. Ellington (21 percent) is worth a look in deep PPR leagues.



Wide receivers

Injuries of note: Kelvin Benjamin (knee), Michael Crabtree (chest), Sammy Watkins (concussion), Doug Baldwin (groin), Randall Cobb (shoulder), Corey Davis (hamstring) and John Brown (quad)



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Willie Snead (84 percent) and Allen Hurns (76 percent)



Priority list 65% Rishard Matthews Tennessee Titans WR With Davis banged up, Matthews is the No. 1 receiver for the Titans, and he has two games this year with at least nine targets. His best outing was Week 3 against Seattle with six catches for 87 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and he played well against his Week 4 opponent, Houston, in 2016. In two games against the Texans last year, Matthews had 11 catches for 196 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets. If Davis remains out as expected in Week 4 then consider Matthews a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside. He's worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 50% Marqise Lee Jacksonville Jaguars WR Hurns has two touchdowns in the two games without Allen Robinson (torn ACL), but Lee has led the team in targets over that span with 19. He has 11 catches for 141 yards, but he has yet to find the end zone. Hurns has nine catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets, and both receivers should be added where available. They also benefit by facing the Jets in Week 4, and both should be considered No. 3 Fantasy receivers this week, with Lee better in PPR. I'd spend at least 10 percent of your FAAB dollars on Hurns and 5 percent on Lee. 34% Kenny Britt Cleveland Browns WR Prior to Week 3 at Indianapolis, Britt said he had a talk with coach Hue Jackson about "stepping up" after two disappointing games, especially with Corey Coleman (hand) now out. The result was Britt leading the team in targets against the Colts with 10, and he finished with three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. Maybe he can turn things around after coming into this game with a combined two catches for 15 yards on five targets. Remember, Britt was the Rams' leading receiver in 2016 with 68 catches for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns, and the Browns made him a priority in free agency when he signed a four-year deal worth .5 million, including million guaranteed. With Coleman out, Britt should continue to get plenty of targets, and he's worth a flier if you need a receiver. Spend about 5 percent of your FAAB dollars on him. 55% Sterling Shepard New York Giants WR In the first game where Odell Beckham was fully healthy from the ankle injury he sustained in the preseason, and the Giants gave Eli Manning some time to throw (no sacks), Shepard played well with seven catches for 133 yards and a touchdown at Philadelphia. Now, he was third in line for targets behind Beckham (13) and Brandon Marshall (11) with 10, and that could continue to happen moving forward. But Shepard looks better than Marshall, and we hope Manning features him as the second option behind Beckham. Shepard is worth 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 11% Josh Doctson Washington Redskins WR Doctson started in Week 3 against the Raiders, and he finished with one catch for 52 yards and a touchdown on two targets. With Terrelle Pryor and Jamison Crowder struggling, the Washington Redskins could give Doctson more playing time and targets moving forward. He's not worth using in Week 4 at Kansas City, but he is worth stashing in most formats. Doctson is worth 5 percent or less of your FAAB dollars. 6% Will Fuller Houston Texans WR Fuller is close to a return from his broken collarbone, and he is worth stashing to see if an upgrade at quarterback this year can help his Fantasy outlook. He played OK at times as a rookie in 2016, but he only finished the season with 47 catches for 635 yards and two touchdowns, while playing with Brock Osweiler . Watson should have the chance to help Fuller improve, and he could develop into a quality No. 3 Fantasy receiver this year. He's only worth 5 percent or less of your FAAB dollars. 8% Paul Richardson Seattle Seahawks WR Richardson has scored in each of the past two games, and he has four catches for 49 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets over that span. He is worth adding if you have an open roster spot in case Baldwin is out in Week 4 against the Colts, but Richardson can also be a potential starter in deeper leagues even if Baldwin is OK. Now, one thing that could hamper Richardson this week is the return of Indianapolis standout cornerback Vontae Davis (groin), but Richardson is still a stash candidate even if you don't use him in Week 4. He's worth 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 13% Geronimo Allison Green Bay Packers WR Going back to last season, Allison has now played four games with Cobb hurt. In those four games, Allison has 16 catches for 300 yards and two touchdowns on 25 targets, including two games in a row (Week 3 this year and Week 17 last year) with at least 12 Fantasy points in a standard league. We don't know how long Cobb will be out with his latest injury, but it's clear Aaron Rodgers isn't afraid to lean on him. And with a home game Thursday against the Bears, it might be worth it to consider Allison as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, especially in deeper leagues. He's worth 3 percent of your FAAB dollars if Cobb is out again. 53% Devin Funchess Carolina Panthers WR All the injuries in Carolina keep Funchess relevant, especially if Benjamin is out in Week 4 at the Patriots. He has 16 targets in the two games since Olsen and Benjamin got hurt, and he finished with eight catches for 126 yards over that span. Even though Newton is struggling, someone has to catch the ball in Carolina at receiver, and Funchess makes the most sense. It also helps him that the Patriots have allowed at least one receiver to score in each of the first three games with Tyreek Hill, Brandon Coleman and Bruce Ellington. Funchess is worth at least 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 34% Taylor Gabriel Atlanta Falcons WR Gabriel had his first big game of the season in Week 3 at Detroit with five catches for 79 yards and a touchdown on six targets. He came into the game with five catches for 50 yards and no touchdowns on seven targets, and the Atlanta Falcons clearly have a lot of mouths to feed with Julio Jones , Mohamed Sanu , Austin Hooper , Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman . But Gabriel showed last year that he can get hot and be Fantasy relevant when he had at least 12 Fantasy points in a standard league in six of seven games from Week 8 to Week 15, and it might be worth the gamble to add him now, especially in deeper leagues. Jones is also dealing with a lower back injury after Week 3, so Gabriel might be headed for a bigger role in Week 4 against Buffalo. He's worth 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 45% Robert Woods Los Angeles Rams WR Woods is coming off a solid game in Week 3 at San Francisco when he had six catches for 108 yards on seven targets, and he could end up in a prominent role this week at Dallas if Watkins is out. That's really the only reason Fantasy owners outside of the deepest of leagues should add Woods since this was just his fourth game with 100 receiving yards in his career and only his 11th game with double digits in Fantasy points since 2013. He would only be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best if Woods is out and is worth just 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 5% Jaron Brown Arizona Cardinals WR All the Arizona Cardinals receivers took a backseat to Larry Fitzgerald in Week 3 against Dallas, but Brown still finished with two catches for 27 yards and a touchdown on six targets and had a second touchdown called back due to holding. He now has 17 targets in his past two games, and he's worth a flier in deeper leagues, especially with a good matchup in Week 4 against the 49ers and John Brown (quad) still banged up. We still like Fitzgerald and J.J. Nelson better, but Jaron Brown clearly is a big part of this offense given his targets. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 17% Robby Anderson New York Jets WR Anderson, and not Jermaine Kearse , was finally the best Fantasy receiver for the Jets in Week 3 against the Dolphins when he had three catches for 95 yards and a touchdown on six targets. And maybe this is a game he can build off of moving forward, especially since he hooked up with Josh McCown on a 69-yard touchdown. You don't want to use him against Jacksonville in Week 4, but he could be worth stashing in deeper leagues. Anderson is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars.

Drop list



Tyrell Williams (73 percent): There are still better days ahead for Williams, but my fear with him this season was losing production when everyone is healthy for the Chargers, which is the case with Keenan Allen and Travis Benjamin back at 100 percent. And rookie Mike Williams (back) is getting close to making his NFL debut. Tyrell Williams now has 11 catches for 123 yards and no touchdowns on 18 targets this year. He does have seven targets in two games, but it's going to be hard for him to have sustained production moving forward. If you need to move on from him to add someone else, that appears to be safe.

Eric Decker (68 percent): Decker has yet to make a big impact for the Titans through three games, and Fantasy owners might need to move on from him, even with Davis banged up. He only has 10 catches for 91 yards and no touchdowns on the season with just 18 targets. Marcus Mariota isn't forcing the ball to Decker, and things could get worse when Davis is healthy.

(68 percent): Decker has yet to make a big impact for the Titans through three games, and Fantasy owners might need to move on from him, even with Davis banged up. He only has 10 catches for 91 yards and no touchdowns on the season with just 18 targets. isn't forcing the ball to Decker, and things could get worse when Davis is healthy. Mike Wallace (61 percent): Wallace has been a disaster so far this year, and he comes into Week 4 with three catches for 21 yards and no touchdowns on just nine targets. We know he could get hot at any moment, but there's no reason for Fantasy owners to stash him. Even in Week 4 against the Steelers in a potential revenge game, Wallace will be a Hail Mary play at best in deeper leagues. You can probably do better off the waiver wire.



Tight ends

Injuries of note: Tyler Eifert (back) and Jordan Reed (chest)



Add if available in shallow leagues: Jared Cook (74 percent),



Priority list 37% Cameron Brate Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Brate is a great streaming option for one week with his matchup against the Giants, who have allowed a touchdown to a tight end in three games in a row against Jason Witten, Eric Ebron and Zach Ertz. Brate only had four targets in Week 3 at Minnesota, but he came down with four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown. We hope he gets a few more targets this week because the matchup is so good. He's worth 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 41% Charles Clay Buffalo Bills TE I like Brate for this week as the No. 1 tight end, but I like Clay better as a long-term option. He and LeSean McCoy have been the only reliable receiving options for the Buffalo Bills , and Clay is coming off a solid game against Denver in Week 3 with six catches for 39 yards and a touchdown on six targets. He's now scored at least nine Fantasy points in two of three games and is worth starting in Week 4 at Atlanta. Clay is worth 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 6% Vernon Davis Washington Redskins TE Davis started for an injured Reed in Week 3 against Oakland, and he had five targets for five catches, 58 yards and a touchdown. Reed could be out again in Week 4, and Davis will remain a focal point of the offense if that's the case. With Terrelle Pryor and Jamison Crowder struggling, Davis could be needed if the Redskins are chasing points. He's worth 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 41% Benjamin Watson Baltimore Ravens TE Watson doesn't have a good matchup this week against the Steelers, but he has managed seven Fantasy points in each of the past two games against the Browns and Jaguars. The Browns game is hopefully more indicative of his production when he had eight catches for 91 yards on eight targets, and he only had three catches for 12 yards on three targets against the Jaguars, while scoring a touchdown. He will continue to remain involved in the offense, and he's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 1% Ryan Griffin Houston Texans TE Griffin returned from his concussion in Week 3 at New England and made an immediate impact with five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on six targets. We'll see if Fuller is able to play in Week 4 against Tennessee, but Griffin can easily be the No. 2 option in Houston's passing game behind DeAndre Hopkins . He's also worth using as a low-end starting option in Week 4 against Tennessee, and the Titans just allowed the Seahawks' tight ends to go off in Week 3 for 10 catches, 125 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets. Griffin is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 12% Austin Seferian-Jenkins New York Jets TE Seferian-Jenkins made his season debut in Week 3 against Miami after a two-game suspension, and he played well with five catches for 31 yards on six targets. The Jets needs playmakers, and Seferian-Jenkins should prove to be a reliable weapon for McCown. He's also a decent streaming option in Week 4 against the Jaguars, who have allowed a touchdown to a tight end in consecutive weeks. Seferian-Jenkins is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 55% Evan Engram New York Giants TE It's going to be hard for Engram to be a consistent Fantasy option in the majority of leagues because the Giants have a lot of mouths to feed in the passing game with Beckham, Shepard and Marshall. But he does have seven targets in each of the past two outings against Detroit and Philadelphia, and he's combined for nine catches, 94 yards and a touchdown over that span. Tampa Bay is banged up on defense, which should help Engram this week, but he's still just a No. 2 Fantasy tight end in most formats. He is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 10% David Njoku Cleveland Browns TE You'd like to see more than just four targets a week for Njoku moving forward, but he has scored in consecutive games, with at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league in each outing. The Browns are still in need of playmakers with Coleman out, and it would make sense to give Njoku more targets to see what he's capable of. He's still just a stash candidate, but Njoku is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 0% Marcedes Lewis Jacksonville Jaguars TE The surprise player of Week 3 was Lewis, who helped the Jaguars upset the Ravens in London with four catches for 62 yards and three touchdowns on five targets. We'll see if Lewis is as good in America when the Jaguars play the Jets in New York in Week 4, but you don't need to chase Lewis in the majority of leagues. The only reason we're mentioning him here is in case the Jaguars give him a bigger role as they continue to find replacement options for Robinson. Lee and Hurns can only do so much, so maybe Lewis' big game against Baltimore leads to more targets -- and potentially more production. He's only worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars in deeper leagues.

Drop list



Tyler Eifert (75 percent): Eifert's back injury could keep him out for multiple weeks, according to ESPN. There's no reason to stash him at this point, and he had four catches for 46 yards in the two games he was able to play this year. If he does come back soon then just try and grab him off waivers, but he should not be owned in most 12-team leagues.

Austin Hooper (71 percent): Remember when Hooper was a star in Week 1 at Chicago with two catches for 128 yards and a touchdown? We thought that was the start of something good, but he had just two targets in that game. He hasn't had more than two targets in any game yet, and in past two outings since Week 1 he's combined for three catches and 16 yards. There might be better days ahead, but Hooper should be as highly owned as he is. You can do better by streaming.



