Fantasy Football Week 4: We answer your toughest questions on sell-high candidates, Adrian Peterson, Doug Martin, Ezekiel Elliott, and more
Chris Towers answers reader questions in the first mailbag of the season.
We're nearly one-quarter of the way through the Fantasy season. Can you believe it? It's early, but it's not too early for Fantasy owners to panic. So, I decided to take some of your toughest questions on Twitter and see if I could answer them.
First one up!
We assumed Terrelle Pryor was due for a huge season, after he managed 77 catches for 1,007 yards with a menagerie of abysmal quarterbacks getting him the ball in Cleveland last year. Doing what he did in that offense, with those quarterbacks meant he was a shoo-in for even more with competent quarterback play.
One thing we may not have considered was the extent to which Cleveland simply force-fed him the ball. Among 48 players who had at least 100 targets last season, Pryor ranked just 36th in yards per target. And, Washington hasn't been nearly as invested in getting him the ball so far, with just 19 of Kirk Cousins ' 97 pass attempts going his way.
Can Pryor be an explosive Fantasy receiver? We've seen it before, and he is still the No. 1 option in a passing game that had nearly 5,000 passing yards a year ago. I wouldn't give up on him. However, after expecting potential No. 1 production from him coming into the season, cracks in his game are starting to show. He's certainly no must-start player at this point.
Maybe Pryor can't get going because Chris Thompson is hogging all of the production. Had you considered that?
Thompson has been a revelation, scoring in three straight to open the season, while racking up 350 yards from scrimmage in three games, nearly halfway to his career high for a season. Thompson is an explosive playmaker who is a threat to score every time he touches the ball, and he hasn't been far off that pace to date.
Of course, that's part of the problem. His four touchdowns have come on just 27 touches, a wholly unsustainable pace. But this isn't just about touchdown regression; he's also just playing over his head overall. His career-long play coming into the season was a 42-yard rush in 2014, but he already has a rush for 61 yards and a 74-yard catch, accounting for nearly one-third of his total yardage.
Thompson has been tremendous, and his usage is up a bit – from 8.1 combined carries and targets per game last season to 11 this season – but most of his success this season looks unsustainable. And that's without even getting into Jay Gruden's repeated statements that he won't increase Thompson's role.
As a PPR flex or No. 3 RB option, he's got plenty of value, but if someone views him as more than that, moving him makes perfect sense. Target a buy-low RB like Doug Martin , Lamar Miller or Mark Ingram , and see if you can get someone with a more assured role.
I wonder if Tarik Cohen might not be who some think Thompson is. Like Thompson, he's proven to be a big-play machine, only he has the workload to match, with 49 combined targets and carries through three games. If he can sustain that pace, he would finish with north of 250 targets and carries, something only 18 running backs managed a year ago. That alone makes him Fantasy relevant.
Five-10 carries every week for Cohen shouldn't cut into Jordan Howard 's workload, and Cohen's healthy usage in the passing game is as much a product of his skill set as the Chicago Bears ' lack of options. We know Howard is a stud, and if Cohen's slender frame can hold up to this much work, he's shown flashes as well. I would view Cohen as more of an RB3 in most weeks, but I like him more than Thompson, at least.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
The accepted narrative is that Doug Martin runs better when he's got some motivation behind him – as an unproven rookie and then when he was playing for a contract in 2015. I tend to think that's more random than anything, though the ineffectiveness of Jacquizz Rodgers and Charles Sims should at least mean he has little real competition for work. The question now is, can he make that matter. He has RB1 upside, and that's enough to make him worth owning and starting.
My working assumption coming into the season was that Peterson was finished after underdoing knee surgery at 31, and nothing I've seen so far has dissuaded me from that. Mark Ingram is the best running back on this roster, and I don't think Peterson has enough left in the tank to change that. He's a big name, but just a handcuff at this point.
Production is hard to predict. I prefer to worry about workload and go from there. And in this regard, I expect pretty good things from Wendell Smallwood . LeGarrette Blount ran the ball well in Week 3 against the Giants, but really didn't show much more than Smallwood, so he won't dominate rushing downs work. And, with Darren Sproles out, Smallwood should see an uptick in work in the passing game. He hasn't done much as a pass-catcher in the NFL, but was solid enough in college, and could get to 3-4 targets per week. Add in 10-15 carries, and all of a sudden, he's up to the Cohen range of low-end RB2. That is, I think, the ceiling.
It was surprising to see Jamaal Charles surpass C.J. Anderson in carries in Week 3, however, Anderson still played 28 more snaps. He just happened to get the bulk of his work in the passing game, running 25 routes and staying in to pass block on an additional 11 plays, per ProFootballFocus.com. This is Anderson's job, and any reduction in workload is going to come from game flow. Or, given Anderson's history, injury. But it's hard to see him being benched.
As for Mixon, he nearly outsnapped Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard on passing plays (15 for Mixon, 16 for Hill/Bernard), and received 18 carries to their combined 10. There are still questions to be answered about how effective Mixon will ultimately be -- he is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry in the NFL, including the preseason -- but if Week 3 was any indication, they're ready to give him 15-plus touches every week. It's hard not to be a starting-caliber Fantasy RB with that much work.
Bit of Column A, bit of Column B? Brissett isn't going to play that well every week, but Sunday was a nice reminder that Hilton is the kind of receiver who can break a game open all on his own. He's going to be inconsistent from week to week, but we're also being reminded that isn't necessarily just the sole domain of wide receivers with bad quarterbacks -- Brandin Cooks , Amari Cooper and Larry Fitzgerald have had their ups and downs too. It's hard to sit Hilton's upside.
Darren McFadden has yet to be active for a regular season game this season, so you have to give Alfred Morris the edge here. Rod Smith also figures to get some work, but Morris has the better track record. Maybe McFadden is just being kept in bubble wrap in case they need him, given his history of injury, but if you're only stashing one, Morris is the one to go with.
Sean Payton has been noncommittal about Willie Snead 's expected role so far, so I would take a wait-and-see approach. Snead can be a huge contributor for Fantasy, but he was also spending time running with the second-team offense in the preseason, so it's possible he has fallen out of favor.
The good news for him is, nobody has really stepped up in his absence. Brandon Coleman has two touchdowns, but he also has just three targets in three games; Tommylee Lewis has just eight. Coleman has taken the majority of the slot snaps in Snead's absence, but it doesn't seem like he has done enough to bury Snead just yet.
